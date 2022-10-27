

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits declined at a faster pace in the first three quarter of 2022 as companies still face higher costs and Covid related disruptions, official data revealed Thursday.



Industrial profits declined 2.3 percent in the January to September period, which was faster than the 2.1 percent drop in the January to August period, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.



Amid rising cost and complex global political and economic conditions, efforts should be taken to implement pro-growth policies, senior NBS statistician Zhu Hong said.



Data released this week showed that industrial production advanced at a faster pace of 6.3 percent on a yearly basis in September, following a 4.2 percent gain in August.



