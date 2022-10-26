Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Großartige News: Der neue Lithium-Hot-Stock mit starker Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W64V ISIN: US45378A1060 Ticker-Symbol: 5O2 
Frankfurt
27.10.22
08:02 Uhr
15,400 Euro
-0,800
-4,94 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST
INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC15,400-4,94 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.