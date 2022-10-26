PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its first quarter ended October 1, 2022.
Commenting on the Company's financial results, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher stated, "Our first quarter saw meaningful sales growth across all regions as demand in most of our end markets continued to be strong. By delivering another quarter of solid sales and improved profitability, our team has once again demonstrated their ability to consistently execute given challenging business conditions. Although we can't control the overall market, we are confident we can continue to deliver value to our supplier and customer partners despite uncertain market conditions."
Fiscal First Quarter Key Financial Highlights:
- Sales of $6.8 billion up 20.9% year over year from $5.6 billion.
- On a constant currency basis, sales increased 28.9% year over year.
- Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.93, compared with $1.10 in the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.00, compared with $1.22 in the prior year quarter.
- Higher interest expense and an increase in the effective income tax rate negatively impacted first quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share by $0.23 year over year.
- Operating income margin of 4.3%, increased 129 basis points year over year.
- Adjusted operating income margin of 4.4%, increased 115 basis points year over year.
- Electronic Components operating income margin of 4.2%, increased 106 basis points year over year.
- Farnell operating income margin of 12.1% increased 123 basis points year over year.
- Returned $148 million to shareholders in the quarter from share repurchases, representing 3.6% of outstanding shares.
- Returned $27 million to shareholders in dividends during the quarter.
Key Financial Metrics
($ in millions, except per share data)
First Quarter Results (GAAP)
Sep - 22
Sep - 21
Change Y/Y
Jun - 22
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
6,750.1
$
5,584.7
20.9
%
$
6,372.7
5.9
%
Operating Income
290.5
168.2
72.7
%
284.7
2.1
%
Operating Income Margin
4.3
%
3.0
%
129
bps
4.5
%
(17
) bps
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
1.93
$
1.10
75.5
%
$
2.51
(23.1
)%
First Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)
Sep - 22
Sep - 21
Change Y/Y
Jun - 22
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
6,750.1
$
5,584.7
20.9
%
$
6,372.7
5.9
%
Adjusted Operating Income
293.3
178.8
64.1
%
287.6
2.0
%
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
4.4
%
3.2
%
115
bps
4.5
%
(16
) bps
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
2.00
$
1.22
63.9
%
$
2.07
(3.4
)%
Segment and Geographical Mix
Sep - 22
Sep - 21
Change Y/Y
Jun - 22
Change Q/Q
Electronic Components (EC) Sales
$
6,324.2
$
5,129.5
23.3
%
$
5,930.4
6.6
%
EC Operating Income Margin
4.2
%
3.2
%
106
bps
4.3
%
(8
) bps
Farnell Sales
$
425.9
$
455.2
(6.4)
%
$
442.3
(3.7
)%
Farnell Operating Income Margin
12.1
%
10.9
%
123
bps
14.2
%
(211
) bps
Americas Sales
$
1,678.9
$
1,258.8
33.4
%
$
1,618.4
3.7
%
EMEA Sales
2,129.5
1,747.6
21.9
%
2,064.0
3.2
%
Asia Sales
2,941.7
2,578.3
14.1
%
2,690.3
9.3
%
|_______________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release.
Outlook for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Ending on December 31, 2022
Guidance Range
Midpoint
Sales
$6.35B - $6.65B
$6.50B
Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)
$1.80 - $1.90
$1.85
|_______________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release.
The above guidance is based upon current market conditions, including a $60 million negative impact on sales at the mid-point of guidance from the continued strengthening of the U.S. Dollar as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023. This guidance implies a sequential growth rate range of down 1% to down 5% in constant currency, and assumes a typical seasonal decline in sales from the western regions primarily due to holidays.
The above guidance also excludes amortization of intangibles and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes similar interest expense to the first quarter and an effective tax rate of between 21% and 25%. The above guidance assumes 94 million average diluted shares outstanding and average currency exchange rates as shown in the table below:
Q2 Fiscal
2023
Q1 Fiscal
Q2 Fiscal
Guidance
2023
2022
Euro to U.S. Dollar
$0.98
$1.01
$1.14
GBP to U.S. Dollar
$1.11
$1.18
$1.35
Today's Conference Call and Webcast Details
Avnet will host a quarterly webcast and teleconference today at 1:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update. The webcast can be accessed via Avnet's Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com.
Those who would still like to participate in the live call can dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days, through January 23, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13732842.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. You can find many of these statements by looking for words like "believes," "projected," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "should," "will," "may," "estimates" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2022 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, could affect the Company's future results of operations, and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: geopolitical events and military conflicts; pandemics and other health-related crises, including COVID-19; competitive pressures among distributors of electronic components; an industry down-cycle in semiconductors, including supply shortages; relationships with key suppliers and allocations of products by suppliers, including increased non-cancellable/non-returnable orders; accounts receivable defaults; risks relating to the Company's international sales and operations, including risks relating to the ability to repatriate cash, foreign currency fluctuations, inflation, duties and taxes, sanctions and trade restrictions, and compliance with international and U.S. laws; risks relating to acquisitions, divestitures and investments; adverse effects on the Company's supply chain, operations of its distribution centers, shipping costs, third-party service providers, customers and suppliers, including as a result of issues caused by military conflicts, terrorist attacks, natural and weather-related disasters, pandemics and health related crisis, warehouse modernization and relocation efforts; risks related to cyber security attacks, other privacy and security incidents and information systems failures, including related to current or future implementations, integrations or upgrades; general economic and business conditions (domestic, foreign and global) affecting the Company's operations and financial performance and, indirectly, the Company's credit ratings, debt covenant compliance, liquidity and access to financing; constraints on employee retention and hiring; and legislative or regulatory changes affecting the Company's businesses.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which that statement is made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made.
About Avnet
As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
First Quarters Ended
October 1,
October 2,
2022
2021
(Thousands, except per share data)
Sales
$
6,750,133
$
5,584,695
Cost of sales
5,981,960
4,925,002
Gross profit
768,173
659,693
Selling, general and administrative expenses
477,636
486,178
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
—
5,272
Operating income
290,537
168,243
Other income (expense), net
323
(409
)
Interest and other financing expenses, net
(45,098
)
(22,844
)
Income before taxes
245,762
144,990
Income tax expense
61,501
33,672
Net income
$
184,261
$
111,318
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.96
$
1.12
Diluted
$
1.93
$
1.10
Shares used to compute earnings per share:
Basic
94,051
99,647
Diluted
95,636
101,116
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.29
$
0.24
AVNET, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
October 1,
July 2,
2022
2022
(Thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
80,881
$
153,693
Receivables
4,591,020
4,301,002
Inventories
4,654,985
4,244,148
Prepaid and other current assets
183,019
177,783
Total current assets
9,509,905
8,876,626
Property, plant and equipment, net
300,068
315,204
Goodwill
703,828
758,833
Operating lease assets
226,960
227,138
Other assets
227,645
210,731
Total assets
$
10,968,406
$
10,388,532
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
513,000
$
174,422
Accounts payable
3,466,620
3,431,683
Accrued expenses and other
624,959
591,020
Short-term operating lease liabilities
54,612
54,529
Total current liabilities
4,659,191
4,251,654
Long-term debt
1,825,514
1,437,400
Long-term operating lease liabilities
196,908
199,418
Other liabilities
267,458
307,300
Total liabilities
6,949,071
6,195,772
Shareholders' equity
4,019,335
4,192,760
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,968,406
$
10,388,532
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
First Quarters Ended
October 1,
2022
October 2,
2021
(Thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
184,261
$
111,318
Non-cash and other reconciling items:
Depreciation
19,640
21,833
Amortization
2,755
5,210
Amortization of operating lease assets
13,141
13,751
Deferred income taxes
(7,296
)
(3,259
)
Stock-based compensation
8,924
9,178
Other, net
8,224
2,603
Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):
Receivables
(419,852
)
(169,992
)
Inventories
(559,044
)
(73,971
)
Accounts payable
120,938
85,217
Accrued expenses and other, net
(16,840
)
(32,856
)
Net cash flows used for operating activities
(645,149
)
(30,968
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net
152,200
59,300
Borrowings under senior unsecured credit facility, net
701,987
118,716
Repayments under bank credit facilities and other debt, net
(85,432
)
(734
)
Repurchases of common stock
(152,408
)
(9,566
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(26,998
)
(23,893
)
Other, net
(964
)
(1,337
)
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
588,385
142,486
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(28,208
)
(12,025
)
Other, net
7,303
318
Net cash flows used for investing activities
(20,905
)
(11,707
)
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
4,857
(401
)
Cash and cash equivalents:
— (decrease) increase
(72,812
)
99,410
— at beginning of period
153,693
199,691
— at end of period
$
80,881
$
299,101
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income before income taxes, (v) adjusted income tax expense (benefit), (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).
There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company's results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company's results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as "constant currency." Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.
Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company's operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet's normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.
Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.
Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company's net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws, certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management's focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company's net profitability for the investing public.
Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Fiscal Year 2023
Quarter Ended
October 1, 2022
($ in thousands, except
per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
477,636
Amortization of intangible assets and other
(2,759
)
Adjusted operating expenses
474,877
GAAP operating income
$
290,537
Amortization of intangible assets and other
2,759
Adjusted operating income
293,296
GAAP income before income taxes
$
245,762
Amortization of intangible assets and other
2,759
Adjusted income before income taxes
248,521
GAAP income tax expense
$
61,501
Amortization of intangible assets and other
605
Income tax expense items, net
(4,946
)
Adjusted income tax expense
57,160
GAAP net income
$
184,261
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
2,154
Income tax expense items, net
4,946
Adjusted net income
191,361
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.93
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
0.02
Income tax expense items, net
0.05
Adjusted diluted EPS
2.00
Quarters Ended
Fiscal Year
July 2,
April 2,
January 1,
October 2,
2022*
2022*
2022*
2022*
2021*
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
1,994,847
$
494,943
$
512,364
$
501,363
$
486,178
Amortization of intangible assets and other
(15,038
)
(2,929
)
(3,074
)
(3,796
)
(5,239
)
Adjusted operating expenses
1,979,809
492,014
509,290
497,567
480,939
GAAP operating income
$
939,011
$
284,688
$
274,408
$
211,672
$
168,243
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
5,272
-
-
-
5,272
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
26,261
-
26,261
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other
15,038
2,929
3,074
3,796
5,239
Adjusted operating income
985,582
287,617
303,743
215,468
178,754
GAAP income before income taxes
$
833,334
$
248,541
$
248,025
$
191,779
$
144,990
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
5,272
-
-
-
5,272
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
26,261
-
26,261
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other
15,038
2,929
3,074
3,796
5,239
Other expenses
4,935
4,494
-
-
441
Adjusted income before income taxes
884,840
255,964
277,360
195,575
155,942
GAAP income tax expense
$
140,955
$
1,718
$
64,608
$
40,958
$
33,672
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
1,012
-
-
-
1,012
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
6,836
-
6,836
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other
3,080
711
667
704
998
Other expenses
1,092
956
-
-
136
Income tax benefit (expense) items, net
40,376
49,142
(8,613
)
2,917
(3,070
)
Adjusted income tax expense
193,351
52,527
63,498
44,579
32,748
GAAP net income
$
692,379
$
246,823
$
183,417
$
150,821
$
111,318
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
4,260
-
-
-
4,260
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (net of tax)
19,425
-
19,425
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
11,958
2,218
2,407
3,092
4,241
Other expenses (net of tax)
3,843
3,538
-
-
305
Income tax (benefit) expense items, net
(40,376
)
(49,142
)
8,613
(2,917
)
3,070
Adjusted net income
691,489
203,437
213,862
150,996
123,194
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
6.94
$
2.51
$
1.84
$
1.50
$
1.10
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
0.04
-
-
-
0.04
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (net of tax)
0.19
-
0.20
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
0.12
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.04
Other expenses (net of tax)
0.04
0.04
-
-
0.00
Income tax (benefit) expense items, net
(0.40
)
(0.50
)
0.09
(0.03
)
0.03
Adjusted diluted EPS
6.93
2.07
2.15
1.51
1.22
|_______________
* May not foot/cross due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year.
Organic Sales
Organic sales is defined as sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and other items by adjusting Avnet's prior and current periods (if necessary) to include the sales of acquired businesses and exclude the sales of divested businesses as if the acquisitions and divestitures had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Organic sales in constant currency is defined as organic sales (as defined above) excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
Reported sales were the same as organic sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022. The following table presents reported and organic sales growth rates for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
Quarter Ended
Sales
Sales
Sales
Year-Year %
Sequential %
and Organic
Change in
Sales
Change in
Year-Year
Constant
Sequential
Constant
% Change
Currency
% Change
Currency
Avnet
20.9
%
28.9
%
5.9
%
8.3
%
Avnet by region
Americas
33.4
%
33.4
%
3.7
%
3.7
%
EMEA
21.9
42.4
3.2
9.0
Asia
14.1
17.5
9.3
10.4
Avnet by segment
EC
23.3
%
31.4
%
6.6
%
8.9
%
Farnell
(6.4
)
1.6
(3.7
)
(0.6
)
Historical Segment Financial Information
Fiscal Year 2023
First Quarter
October 1, 2022
(in millions)
Sales:
Electronic Components
$
6,324.2
Farnell
425.9
Avnet sales
$
6,750.1
Operating income:
Electronic Components
$
267.3
Farnell
51.6
318.9
Corporate expenses
(25.6
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other
(2.8
)
Avnet operating income
$
290.5
Sales by geographic area:
Americas
$
1,678.9
EMEA
2,129.5
Asia
2,941.7
Avnet sales
$
6,750.1
Fiscal Year 2022
Quarters Ended
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fiscal Year
July 2,
April 2,
January 1,
October 2,
2022*
2022*
2022
2022
2021
(in millions)
Sales:
Electronic Components
$
22,503.3
$
5,930.4
$
6,019.1
$
5,424.3
$
5,129.5
Farnell
1,807.4
442.3
469.0
440.9
455.2
Avnet sales
$
24,310.7
$
6,372.7
$
6,488.1
$
5,865.2
$
5,584.7
Operating income:
Electronic Components
$
872.0
$
255.6
$
265.0
$
188.9
$
162.4
Farnell
242.5
62.9
69.8
60.2
49.6
1,114.5
318.5
334.8
249.1
212.0
Corporate expenses
(128.9
)
(30.9
)
(31.1
)
(33.6
)
(33.3
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
(5.3
)
-
-
-
(5.3
)
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
(26.3
)
-
(26.3
)
-
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other
(15.0
)
(2.9
)
(3.1
)
(3.8
)
(5.2
)
Avnet operating income
$
939.0
$
284.7
$
274.4
$
211.7
$
168.2
Sales by geographic area:
Americas
$
5,896.0
$
1,618.4
$
1,627.2
$
1,391.5
$
1,258.8
EMEA
7,838.1
2,064.0
2,185.7
1,840.8
1,747.6
Asia
10,576.6
2,690.3
2,675.2
2,632.9
2,578.3
Avnet sales
$
24,310.7
$
6,372.7
$
6,488.1
$
5,865.2
$
5,584.7
|_______________
* May not foot/cross due to rounding.
Guidance Reconciliation
There are no significant differences expected between the above adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance and GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
Contacts
Investor Relations Contacts
Joe Burke, 480-643-7431
Joseph.Burke@avnet.com
Media Relations Contact
Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499
Jeanne.Forbis@Avnet.com