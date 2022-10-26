LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022, ended August 31, 2022.
"Simulations Plus delivered a strong fourth quarter, resulting in full-year revenue growth above our guidance, which, when combined with a heavy software mix and operating leverage, led to gross margin expansion and higher income and adjusted EBITDA growth rates," said Shawn O'Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus. "Improved cross-selling and increasing industry adoption of modeling and simulation solutions contributed to sustainable growth in our software business while we built a robust backlog for services, especially for PBPK and PKPD services. In addition, we increased our global footprint by expanding our presence in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, and further penetrated smaller biotech firms with our offerings."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights (compared with the corresponding period last fiscal year):
- Total revenue increased 19% to $11.7 million;
- Software revenue increased 10% to $5.9 million, representing 50% of total revenue;
- Services revenue increased 30% to $5.8 million, representing 50% of total revenue;
- Gross profit increased 28% to $9.1 million; gross margin was 77%;
- Net income of $1.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million, representing 20% of total revenue.
Full Year Financial Highlights (compared with the corresponding period last fiscal year):
- Total revenue increased 16% to $53.9 million;
- Software revenue increased 18% to $32.6 million, representing 61% of total revenue;
- Services revenue increased 13% to $21.3 million, representing 39% of total revenue;
- Gross profit increased 20% to $43.1 million; gross margin was 80%;
- Net income of $12.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $9.8 million or $0.47 per diluted share;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $21.0 million, representing 39% of total revenue.
Fiscal 2023 Guidance and Commentary
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2023
Increase
Revenue
$53.9M
$59.3M - 62.0M
10-15%
Software mix
61%
60-65%
-
Services mix
39%
35-40%
-
Diluted earnings per share
$0.60
$0.63-$0.67
5-10%
"Our expected revenue growth rate for fiscal 2023 is in line with our long-term organic growth rate target of 10-15%," added Mr. O'Connor. "However, we expect seasonal revenue patterns to shift with changes in our renewal patterns due to successful and ongoing cross-selling initiatives, as well as the impact of somewhat slower renewal patterns on the part of our clients, which we have seen in the back half of fiscal 2022 and expect to continue into fiscal 2023. While this sets us up for lower-than-normal first fiscal-quarter revenue growth, roughly flat year-over-year, we do not anticipate a meaningful net impact on the full-year revenue results, and we expect full-year renewal rates to be in-line with historical patterns."
"From a cost perspective, we are seeing a competitive market for modeling and simulation professionals, and accordingly, we expect to invest in employee growth, recruiting and retention," concluded Mr. O'Connor. "The net impact of these investments is expected to be increased operating expense levels in fiscal 2023 as we digest these incremental costs. However, over the medium to long-term, we expect to see a return to higher levels of operating leverage and margins as we deliver on our long-term organic revenue growth targets of 10-15%."
Environmental, Social, and Governance
We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
Shawn O'Connor, chief executive officer, and Will Frederick, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss details of the company's performance for the fiscal year and certain forward-looking information. The call may be accessed by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. The webcast will be available on our website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.
Non-GAAP Definition
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and any acquisition or financial transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents a measure that we believe is customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income or operating income as an indicator of our operating performance, or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The company's Adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items.
|SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Years Ended August 31,
(in thousands, except per common share amounts)
2022
2021
2020
Revenues
Software
$
32,642
$
27,670
$
21,587
Services
21,264
18,796
20,002
Total revenues
53,906
46,466
41,589
Cost of revenues
Software
3,060
3,235
2,883
Services
7,762
7,365
7,766
Total cost of revenues
10,822
10,600
10,649
Gross profit
43,084
35,866
30,940
Operating expenses
Research and development
3,208
4,047
2,975
Selling, general, and administrative
24,965
20,566
16,360
Total operating expenses
28,173
24,613
19,335
Income from operations
14,911
11,253
11,605
Other income (expense), net
204
(168
)
(218
)
Income before income taxes
15,115
11,085
11,387
Provision for income taxes
(2,632
)
(1,303
)
(2,055
)
Net Income
$
12,483
$
9,782
$
9,332
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.62
$
0.49
$
0.52
Diluted
$
0.60
$
0.47
$
0.50
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
20,196
20,045
17,819
Diluted
20,749
20,743
18,538
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(265
)
(101
)
58
Comprehensive income
$
12,218
$
9,681
$
9,390
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
August 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
51,567
$
36,984
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 and $78
13,787
9,851
Prepaid income taxes
1,391
1,012
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,377
4,846
Short-term investments
76,668
86,620
Total current assets
146,790
139,313
Long-term assets
Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $15,672 and $14,438
9,563
7,646
Property and equipment, net
632
1,838
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,420
1,276
Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $7,928 and $6,516
9,057
10,469
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,662 and $2,186
7,560
6,464
Goodwill
12,921
12,921
Other assets
439
51
Total assets
$
188,382
$
179,978
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
225
$
387
Accrued compensation
3,254
3,185
Accrued expenses
931
2,419
Contracts payable
—
4,550
Operating lease liability - current portion
461
382
Deferred revenue
2,864
651
Total current liabilities
7,735
11,574
Long-term liabilities
Deferred income taxes, net
1,456
1,726
Operating lease liability
943
896
Total liabilities
10,134
14,196
Commitments and contingencies
—
—
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
$
—
$
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value and additional paid-in capital —50,000,000 shares authorized; 20,260,070 and 20,141,521 shares issued and outstanding
138,512
133,418
Retained earnings
40,044
32,407
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(308
)
(43
)
Total shareholders' equity
178,248
165,782
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
188,382
$
179,978
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Trended Financial Information*
(Unaudited)
(in millions except earnings per share amounts)
2021
2022
2021
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
FY
Revenue
Software
$
6.2
$
7.8
$
8.3
$
5.4
$
7.4
$
9.8
$
9.6
$
5.9
$
27.7
$
32.7
Services
4.5
5.3
4.4
4.4
5.0
5.0
5.3
5.8
18.8
21.2
Total
$
10.7
$
13.1
$
12.8
$
9.8
$
12.4
$
14.8
$
15.0
$
11.7
$
46.5
$
53.9
Gross Margin
Software
86.9
%
89.0
%
90.0
%
85.0
%
90.0
%
92.0
%
92.4
%
86.1
%
88.0
%
90.6
%
Services
63.9
%
61.0
%
63.0
%
55.0
%
60.0
%
59.3
%
65.6
%
68.2
%
61.0
%
63.5
%
Total
77.3
%
77.9
%
80.7
%
71.7
%
77.8
%
80.9
%
82.9
%
77.2
%
77.2
%
79.9
%
Income from operations
$
3.1
$
3.5
$
4.5
$
0.2
$
3.8
$
5.5
$
4.9
$
0.7
$
11.3
$
14.9
Operating Margin
28.5
%
26.6
%
35.6
%
1.8
%
30.6
%
37.0
%
33.1
%
5.9
%
24.2
%
27.7
%
Net Income
$
2.5
$
3.2
$
3.8
$
0.3
$
3.0
$
4.4
$
4.1
$
1.0
$
9.8
$
12.5
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.12
$
0.15
$
0.18
$
0.01
$
0.15
$
0.21
$
0.20
$
0.05
$
0.47
$
0.60
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4.3
$
5.0
$
5.9
$
1.7
$
5.3
$
7.2
$
6.3
$
2.3
$
16.9
$
21.0
Cash Flow from Operations
$
5.3
$
1.3
$
4.3
$
8.3
$
3.6
$
2.6
$
3.8
$
7.9
$
19.2
$
17.9
Revenue Breakdown by Region
Americas
$
7.1
$
8.7
$
9.7
$
7.1
$
8.5
$
9.7
$
11.2
$
8.4
$
32.5
$
37.7
EMEA
2.5
3.1
1.5
0.9
3.0
3.7
1.9
1.7
7.9
10.4
Asia Pacific
1.1
1.4
1.7
1.8
0.9
1.4
1.9
1.6
6.0
5.8
Total
$
10.7
$
13.1
$
12.8
$
9.8
$
12.4
$
14.8
$
15.0
$
11.7
$
46.6
$
53.9
Software Performance Metrics
Average Revenue per Customer (in 000s)
Commercial
$
74.0
$
84.0
$
98.0
$
65.0
$
71.0
$
101.0
$
95.0
$
65.0
Services Performance Metrics
Backlog
$
12.0
$
11.2
$
12.4
$
13.0
$
15.4
$
17.0
$
16.7
$
15.9
|*Numbers may not add due to rounding
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income*
(Unaudited)
2021
2022
2021
2022
(in millions)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
FY
Net Income
$
2.5
$
3.2
$
3.8
$
0.3
$
3.0
$
4.4
$
4.1
$
1.0
$
9.8
$
12.5
Excluding:
Interest income and expense, net
(0.1
)
—
—
—
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
(0.4
)
(0.2
)
(0.7
)
Provision for income taxes
0.5
0.2
0.7
(0.1
)
0.8
1.1
0.7
(0.1
)
1.3
2.6
Depreciation and amortization
0.9
0.9
0.9
1.0
0.8
1.0
0.9
0.9
3.6
3.6
Stock-based compensation
0.5
0.7
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.7
0.7
0.7
2.4
2.7
Mergers & Acquisitions expense
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.3
—
0.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4.3
$
5.0
$
5.9
$
1.7
$
5.3
$
7.2
$
6.3
$
2.3
$
16.9
$
21.0
*Numbers may not add due to rounding
