For the quarter ended September 24, 2022:

Net sales increased 12.4% over the prior-year period to $351.5 million, cycling 69.5% net sales growth in the prior-year period.

Same store sales increased 2.3% compared to the prior-year period, cycling 61.7% same store sales growth in the prior-year period. The 2.3% increase in consolidated same store sales is comprised of an increase in retail store same store sales of 3.9% and a decrease in e-commerce same store sales of 7.0%.

Net income was $32.1 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $37.9 million, or $1.25 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Excluding a $0.03 per share tax benefit related primarily to income tax accounting for share-based compensation, net income per diluted share was $1.22 in the prior-year period.

The Company opened 10 new stores bringing its total count to 321.

"We are pleased to have followed up our strong start to fiscal 2023 with solid second quarter results," said Jim Conroy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Sales and earnings exceeded expectations as the market share gains we've made over the past two years proved sustainable despite the multiple headwinds pressuring consumer discretionary spending. Our top-line performance was driven by new store expansion and positive retail store same store sales growth, which were up mid-single digits for the quarter. This was accompanied by further merchandise margin expansion fueled primarily by an increase in exclusive brand penetration and better full-price selling. While current macroeconomic factors are creating general marketplace uncertainty, we feel good about our prospects for the upcoming holiday season, and remain very confident in our ability to deliver profitable growth and increased shareholder value over the long-term."

Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 24, 2022 Compared to the Second Quarter Ended September 25, 2021

Net sales increased 12.4% to $351.5 million from $312.7 million in the prior-year period. Consolidated same store sales increased 2.3% with retail store same store sales increasing 3.9% and e-commerce same store sales decreasing 7.0%. The increase in net sales was the result of the incremental sales from new stores opened over the past twelve months and the increase in consolidated same store sales, which saw an increase in average unit retail prices, driven in part by inflation.

Gross profit was $129.1 million, or 36.7% of net sales, compared to $118.2 million, or 37.8% of net sales, in the prior-year period. Gross profit increased primarily due to increased sales. The decrease in gross profit rate of 110 basis points was driven by 160 basis points of deleverage in buying, occupancy and distribution center costs, partially offset by a 50 basis-point increase in merchandise margin. The merchandise margin expansion was primarily a result of growth in exclusive brand penetration and better full-price selling.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $84.9 million, or 24.2% of net sales, compared to $68.0 million, or 21.8% of net sales, in the prior-year period. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily a result of higher store payroll, other store-related expenses and marketing expenses compared to the prior-year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales increased by 240 basis points primarily as a result of higher marketing expenses, other store-related expenses and higher store payroll.

Income from operations decreased $6.0 million to $44.2 million, or 12.6% of net sales, compared to $50.1 million, or 16.0% of net sales, in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses.

Net income was $32.1 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $37.9 million, or $1.25 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Excluding a $0.03 per share tax benefit related primarily to income tax accounting for share-based compensation, net income per diluted share was $1.22 in the prior-year period.

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended September 24, 2022 Compared to the Six Months Ended September 25, 2021

Net sales increased 15.9% to $717.4 million from $619.0 million in the prior-year period. Consolidated same store sales increased 6.1% with retail store same store sales increasing 7.0% and e-commerce same store sales increasing 0.8%. The increase in net sales was the result of the incremental sales from new stores opened over the past twelve months and the increase in consolidated same store sales, which saw an increase in average unit retail prices, driven in part by inflation.

Gross profit was $266.9 million, or 37.2% of net sales, compared to $234.6 million, or 37.9% of net sales, in the prior-year period. Gross profit increased primarily due to increased sales. The decrease in gross profit rate of 70 basis points was driven by 110 basis points of deleverage in buying, occupancy and distribution center costs, partially offset by a 40 basis-point increase in merchandise margin. Merchandise margin increased 40 basis points despite a 30 basis-point headwind from increased freight expense. The merchandise margin expansion was primarily a result of growth in exclusive brand penetration and better full-price selling.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $170.4 million, or 23.7% of net sales, compared to $130.8 million, or 21.1% of net sales, in the prior-year period. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily a result of higher store payroll, other store-related expenses and marketing expenses compared to the prior-year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales increased by 260 basis points primarily as a result of an increase in other store-related expenses, store payroll, and marketing expenses.

Income from operations decreased $7.2 million to $96.6 million, or 13.5% of net sales, compared to $103.8 million, or 16.8% of net sales, in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses.

Net income was $71.4 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, compared to net income of $78.5 million, or $2.59 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Net income per diluted share in the current-year and prior-year periods includes an approximately $0.03 and $0.12 per share benefit, respectively, primarily due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation. Excluding the tax benefits, net income per diluted share in the current-year period was $2.32, compared to $2.47 in the prior-year period.

Current Business

The following table includes total net sales growth and same store sales growth/(decline) for the periods indicated below:

Four Weeks Fiscal July Four Weeks Fiscal August Five Weeks Fiscal September Thirteen Weeks Ended September 24, 2022 Preliminary Four Weeks Fiscal October Total Net Sales Growth 11.2 % 13.1 % 12.7 % 12.4 % 7.9 % Retail Stores SSS 1.6 % 4.4 % 5.1 % 3.9 % 1.7 % E-commerce SSS (3.0 )% (1.3 )% (13.5 )% (7.0 )% (17.6 )% Total SSS 1.0 % 3.6 % 2.2 % 2.3 % (1.3 )%

Balance Sheet Highlights as of September 24, 2022

Cash of $19.7 million.

$146.8 million drawn under our $250 million revolving credit facility.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

The Company is providing updated guidance for the fiscal year ending April 1, 2023, superseding in its entirety the previous guidance issued in its first quarter earnings report on July 27, 2022. As a result, for the fiscal year ending April 1, 2023, the Company now expects:

To open 40 new stores.

Total sales of $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion, representing growth of 10.9% to 12.2% over the prior year.

Same store sales range of approximately (1.0)% to 0.5%, with retail store same store sales of approximately 2.0% to 3.0% and e-commerce same store sales of (13.0)% to (11.0)%.

Gross profit between $617 million and $625 million, or approximately 37.4% of sales. Gross profit includes an estimated 100 basis points of pressure from freight expense.

Income from operations between $235 million and $243 million. This represents approximately 14.2% to 14.6% of sales.

Interest expense of $4.6 million.

Effective tax rate of 25.2% for the remaining six months of the year.

Net income of $173.3 million to $179.3 million.

Net income per diluted share of $5.70 to $5.90 based on 30.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Capital expenditures between $80 million and $87 million.

Fiscal year 2023 is a 53-week year and the Company expects to generate approximately $34.0 million of sales and earn approximately $0.19 per diluted share in the 53rd week, which is included in the above guidance range.

For the fiscal third quarter ending December 24, 2022, the Company expects:

Total sales of $502 million to $514 million, representing growth of 3.3% to 5.8% over the prior year.

Same store sales range of approximately (5.0)% to (3.0)%, with retail store same store sales of (2.0)% to flat and e-commerce same store sales of (21.0)% to (17.0)%.

Gross profit between $184 million and $189 million, or approximately 36.8% of sales. Gross profit includes an estimated 200 basis points of pressure from freight expense.

Income from operations between $71 million and $76 million. This represents approximately 14.1% to 14.8% of sales.

Net income per diluted share of $1.71 to $1.83 based on 30.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 24, March 26, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,686 $ 20,674 Accounts receivable, net 11,059 9,662 Inventories 641,021 474,300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,978 37,195 Total current assets 714,744 541,831 Property and equipment, net 204,267 155,247 Right-of-use assets, net 302,007 241,147 Goodwill 197,502 197,502 Intangible assets, net 60,782 60,813 Other assets 6,643 3,315 Total assets $ 1,485,945 $ 1,199,855 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Line of credit $ 146,830 $ 28,549 Accounts payable 171,148 131,394 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 116,530 133,408 Short-term lease liabilities 46,847 43,117 Total current liabilities 481,355 336,468 Deferred taxes 28,374 26,895 Long-term lease liabilities 299,803 234,584 Other liabilities 2,476 2,232 Total liabilities 812,008 600,179 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; September 24, 2022 - 100,000 shares authorized, 30,001 shares issued; March 26, 2022 - 100,000 shares authorized, 29,820 shares issued 3 3 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 206,444 199,054 Retained earnings 476,849 405,477 Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 190 and 135 shares at September 24, 2022 and March 26, 2022, respectively (9,359 ) (4,858 ) Total stockholders' equity 673,937 599,676 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,485,945 $ 1,199,855

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended September 24, September 25, September 24, September 25, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 351,545 $ 312,717 $ 717,401 $ 619,044 Cost of goods sold 222,449 194,566 450,475 384,466 Gross profit 129,096 118,151 266,926 234,578 Selling, general and administrative expenses 84,946 68,037 170,351 130,821 Income from operations 44,150 50,114 96,575 103,757 Interest expense 1,362 1,162 2,087 3,725 Other income/(loss), net — 14 (273 ) 118 Income before income taxes 42,788 48,966 94,215 100,150 Income tax expense 10,734 11,105 22,843 21,644 Net income $ 32,054 $ 37,861 $ 71,372 $ 78,506 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.08 $ 1.28 $ 2.40 $ 2.67 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.25 $ 2.35 $ 2.59 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 29,808 29,555 29,778 29,458 Diluted 30,313 30,356 30,351 30,312

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended September 24, September 25, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 71,372 $ 78,506 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities: Depreciation 16,792 12,871 Stock-based compensation 7,143 5,968 Amortization of intangible assets 32 36 Noncash lease expense 22,951 18,737 Amortization and write-off of debt issuance fees and debt discount 74 1,189 Loss on disposal of assets 250 90 Gain on adjustment of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities — (247 ) Deferred taxes 1,479 (6,630 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (972 ) 5,852 Inventories (166,721 ) (74,514 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,857 ) (25,366 ) Other assets (3,329 ) (523 ) Accounts payable 36,472 36,312 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (27,199 ) 14,634 Other liabilities 244 507 Operating leases (14,868 ) (18,794 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities $ (62,137 ) $ 48,628 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment $ (52,459 ) $ (22,251 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (52,459 ) $ (22,251 ) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings on line of credit - net $ 118,281 $ — Repayments on debt and finance lease obligations (419 ) (61,872 ) Tax withholding payments for net share settlement (4,501 ) (2,648 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 247 4,540 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ 113,608 $ (59,980 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (988 ) (33,603 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 20,674 73,148 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 19,686 $ 39,545 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 45,519 $ 26,005 Cash paid for interest $ 1,642 $ 2,495 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Unpaid purchases of property and equipment $ 21,551 $ 7,195

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Store Count Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended September 24, June 25, March 26, December 25, September 25, June 26, March 27, December 26, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Store Count (BOP) 311 300 289 278 276 273 266 265 Opened/Acquired 10 11 11 11 3 3 8 1 Closed — — — — (1 ) — (1 ) — Store Count (EOP) 321 311 300 289 278 276 273 266

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Selected Store Data Thirteen Weeks Ended September 24, June 25, March 26, December 25, September 25, June 26, March 27, December 26, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Selected Store Data: Same Store Sales growth 2.3 % 10.0 % 33.3 % 54.2 % 61.7 % 78.9 % 26.9 % 4.6 % Stores operating at end of period 321 311 300 289 278 276 273 266 Total retail store square footage, end of period (in thousands) 3,451 3,333 3,194 3,063 2,940 2,915 2,854 2,787 Average store square footage, end of period 10,751 10,717 10,648 10,597 10,575 10,563 10,455 10,477 Average net sales per store (in thousands) $ 966 $ 1,031 $ 1,094 $ 1,372 $ 965 $ 942 $ 792 $ 889

