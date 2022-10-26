Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Technisches Setup und Übernahmefantasie schüren Kursfeuer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 590336 ISIN: BMG0450A1053 Ticker-Symbol: RSK 
Frankfurt
27.10.22
08:02 Uhr
48,400 Euro
-0,600
-1,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARCH CAPITAL
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD48,400-1,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.