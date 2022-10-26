NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the "Company") is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, and Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined and iconic Empire State Building Observatory. Today the Company reported its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") of $0.21 per fully diluted share in third quarter 2022, compared to $0.20 per fully diluted share in third quarter 2021.

Same-Store Property Cash Net Operating Income ("NOI") excluding lease termination fees decreased 7.5% from the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the normalization of operating expenses due to increased building utilization.

Total commercial portfolio is 88.5% leased; Manhattan office portfolio is 89.4% leased.

Signed a total of 335,382 rentable square feet of new, renewal, and expansion leases.

Empire State Building Observatory generated $24.5 million of NOI for the third quarter 2022.

Repurchased $20.1 million of common stock in the third quarter and through October 24, 2022.

Achieved carbon neutrality as of 2022 for the Company's 9.9 million square foot commercial portfolio.

Earned GRESB 5 Star Rating, the distinction of Sector Leader, and a score of 96 - the highest in the U.S. diversified group - and an "A" rating in the Public Disclosure Assessment.

Property Operations

As of September 30, 2022, the Company's property portfolio contained 9.2 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 625 residential units across two multifamily properties, which were occupied and leased as shown below.

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Percent occupied: Total commercial portfolio 84.2% 84.3% 83.5% Total office 84.0% 83.7% 83.5% Manhattan office 84.7% 84.0% 84.5% GNYMA office1 80.7% 82.2% 79.8% Total retail2 86.4% 92.0% 83.0% Total multifamily portfolio 98.4% 98.4% N/A Percent leased (includes signed leases not commenced): Total commercial portfolio 88.5% 87.8% 86.5% Total office 88.3% 87.4% 86.1% Manhattan office 89.4% 88.3% 87.4% GNYMA office1 82.8% 83.5% 80.7% Total retail2 91.9% 92.4% 91.9%

1 "GNYMA office" for the period ending June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 reflects the removal of 383 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT.

2 "Total retail" for the periods ending June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 includes the retail assets acquired as part of the multifamily acquisition completed in late-December 2021.

Leasing

The tables below summarize leasing activity for the three months ended September 30, 2022:

Total Portfolio

Total Portfolio Total Leases

Executed Total square

footage

executed Average cash

rent psf -

leases executed Previously

escalated cash

rents psf % of new cash

rent over/ under

previously

escalated rents Office 27 294,016 $ 52.35 $ 49.87 5.0% Retail 7 41,366 $ 137.72 $ 153.81 (10.5%) Total Overall 34 335,382 $ 63.01 $ 62.84 0.3%

Manhattan Office Portfolio

Manhattan Office

Portfolio Total Leases

Executed Total square

footage

executed Average cash

rent psf -

leases executed Previously

escalated cash

rents psf % of new cash

rent over /

under

previously

escalated rents New Office 14 94,467 $ 59.97 $ 48.52 23.6% Renewal Office 7 84,867 $ 57.97 $ 59.37 (2.3%) Total Office 21 179,334 $ 59.02 $ 53.65 10.0%

Observatory Results

For the third quarter of 2022, the Observatory hosted approximately 687,000 visitors, compared to 255,000 visitors in the third quarter of 2021. Observatory revenue was $33.0 million, expenses were $8.5 million, and NOI was $24.5 million, an increase of $18.1 million on a year-over-year basis. Third quarter visitation recapture (as % of 2019) was 66% and the Company expects a similar recapture rate for the balance of 2022 as international tourism, while improved, did not match domestic recovery rates.

ESG

In the third quarter the Company announced the achievement of carbon neutrality for its 9.9 million square foot commercial portfolio through a combination of industry leadership in building energy-efficiency retrofit work which has reduced emissions 54% at the Empire State Building and 43% portfolio-wide to date since 2009, renewable wind RECs for 100% of electrical usage, and a new three-year agreement with 18 Reserves and ACT. The new agreement supports the preservation of close to 9,000 acres of biodiverse forest that will offset 100% of ESRT's non-electric fossil fuel usage. Earlier this month the Company announced that it earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for the third consecutive year with a score of 95. The Company additionally received a score of 96 - the highest in the U.S. diversified group - and an "A" rating in the Public Disclosure Assessment, which measures ESG disclosure activities. ESRT has been named by GRESB as the Sector Leader for "Global Listed Sector Leader, Office", "Regional Sector Leader, Americas, Office" and "Regional Listed Sector Leader, Americas, Office".

Balance Sheet

The Company had $1.2 billion of total liquidity as of September 30, 2022, which was comprised of $387 million of cash, plus $850 million available under its revolving credit facility. At September 30, 2022, the Company had total debt outstanding of approximately $2.3 billion, no floating rate debt exposure, and a weighted average interest rate of 3.9% per annum. The weighted average term to maturity was 6.7 years and the Company has no outstanding debt maturities until November 2024. At September 30, 2022, the Company's ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 5.6x.

Portfolio Transaction Activity

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company entered into agreements to sell 500 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison, NY and 10 Bank Street in White Plains, NY at a gross asset valuation of $95.0 million. These transactions are expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, the proceeds from which we expect to redeploy in 1031 transactions, consistent with our capital recycling strategy.

Share Repurchase

The Company repurchased $20.1 million of common stock at a weighted average price of $7.00 per share in the third quarter and through October 24, 2022. The stock repurchase program began in March 2020 and through October 24, 2022, approximately $275 million has been repurchased at a weighted average price of $8.36 per share.

Dividend

On September 30, 2022, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.035 per share or unit, as applicable, for the third quarter 2022 to holders of the Company's Class A common stock (NYSE: ESRT) and Class B common stock and to holders of the Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR partnership units of Empire State Realty OP, L.P., the Company's operating partnership (the "Operating Partnership").

On September 30, 2022, the Company paid a quarterly preferred dividend of $0.15 per unit for the third quarter 2022 to holders of the Operating Partnership's Series 2014 private perpetual preferred units and a preferred dividend of $0.175 per unit for the third quarter 2022 to holders of the Operating Partnership's Series 2019 private perpetual preferred units.

2022 Earnings Outlook

The Company updated its 2022 Core FFO guidance to a revised range of $0.83 to $0.85 per fully diluted share, from $0.80 to $0.85 per fully diluted share. The expected Observatory NOI for FY 2022 was revised from $74 to $77 million to $67 to $70 million. This revised 2022 Observatory NOI guidance range reflects a two-thirds visitor recapture rate (based on 2019) for 4Q 2022, a deceleration from the previous expectation for 80% visitor recapture rate, driven by a slowdown in the growth of international travel to the U.S. Other underlying guidance assumptions for the year remain unchanged. The Company's current guidance does not include the impact of any significant future lease termination fee income or any potential acquisition, disposition or other capital markets activity beyond October 24, 2022. Key assumptions are included in the table below.

Key Assumptions Current 2022

Guidance Prior 2022

Guidance 2021 Actual Comments Earnings Core FFO Per Fully Diluted Share $0.83 to $0.85 $0.80 to $0.85 $0.70 • Includes $0.02 from the multifamily

acquisition that closed in late-December 2021

• Includes ~270M fully diluted shares as of

October 24, 2022 Same-Store (SS) Commercial Property Drivers SS Occupancy at year-end 84% to 86% 84% to 86% 82.4% SS Cash NOI (excluding lease termination fees) -10% to -12%

from 2021 -10% to -12%

from 2021 $290M • Primarily driven by normalization of operating

expenses as building utilization increases;

~10% y/y increase in SS operating expenses

• Also impacted by late-2021 occupancy decline Observatory Drivers Observatory NOI $67M to $70M $74M to $77M $18M • Base case reflects 4Q22 hypothetical

Observatory admissions at two-thrids of 4Q19

visitation

• Reflects 4Q expenses of approximately $8M - $9M

Low High 2021 Actual Net Income (loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and the Operating Partnership $0.14 $0.16 -$0.05 Add: Impairment Charge - - 0.03 Real Estate Depreciation & Amortization 0.78 0.78 0.71 Less: Private Perpetual Distributions 0.02 0.02 0.02 Gain on Disposal of Real Estate, net 0.10 0.10 - FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and the Operating Partnership $0.80 $0.82 $0.67 Add: Amortization of Below Market Ground Lease 0.03 0.03 0.03 Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and the Operating Partnership $0.83 $0.85 $0.70

The estimates set forth above may be subject to fluctuations as a result of several factors, including the negative impact of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic on our business and our market, straight-line rent adjustments and the amortization of above and below-market leases. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, and Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined and iconic Empire State Building Observatory. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of September 30, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.2 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 residential units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "contemplates," "aims," "continues," "would" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: (i) economic, market, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described herein, (iii) resolution of legal proceedings involving the Company; (iv) reduced demand for office, multifamily or retail space, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (v) changes in our business strategy; (vi) changes in technology and market competition that affect utilization of our office, retail, Observatory, broadcast or other facilities; (vii) changes in domestic or international tourism, including due to health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events, including global hostilities, currency exchange rates, and/or competition from recently opened observatories in New York City, any or all of which may cause a decline in Observatory visitors; (viii) defaults on, early terminations of, or non-renewal of, leases by tenants; (ix) increases in the Company's borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors, including the current phasing out of LIBOR; (x) declining real estate valuations and impairment charges; (xi) termination of our ground leases; (xii) changes in our ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend our indebtedness as it becomes due and potential limitations on our ability to borrow additional funds in compliance with drawdown conditions and financial covenants; (xiii) decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; (xiv) our failure to execute any newly planned capital project successfully or on the anticipated timeline or budget; (xv) difficulties in identifying and completing acquisitions; (xvi) risks related to any development project (including our Metro Tower potential development site); (xvii) impact of changes in governmental regulations, tax laws and rates and similar matters; (xviii) our failure to qualify as a REIT; (xix) environmental uncertainties and risks related to climate change, adverse weather conditions, rising sea levels and natural disasters; (xx) incurrence of taxable capital gain on disposition of an asset due to failure of use or compliance with a 1031 exchange program; and (xxi) accuracy of our methodologies and estimates regarding ESG metrics and goals, tenant willingness and ability to collaborate in reporting ESG metrics and meeting ESG goals, and impact of governmental regulation on our ESG efforts. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could impact the Company's future results, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to the Company (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Revenues Rental revenue $ 148,290 $ 139,558 Observatory revenue 33,051 12,796 Lease termination fees - 11,321 Third-party management and other fees 389 314 Other revenue and fees 1,982 1,059 Total revenues 183,712 165,048 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 42,798 33,357 Ground rent expenses 2,331 2,331 General and administrative expenses 15,725 14,427 Observatory expenses 8,516 6,370 Real estate taxes 31,831 29,566 Depreciation and amortization 46,984 65,794 Total operating expenses 148,185 151,845 Total operating income 35,527 13,203 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,564 211 Interest expense (25,516) (23,577) Income (loss) before income taxes 11,575 (10,163) Income tax expense (1,457) (20) Net income (loss) 10,118 (10,183) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership (3,560) 4,256 Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 49 - Preferred unit distributions (1,050) (1,050) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 5,557 $ (6,977) Total weighted average shares Basic 162,165 172,494 Diluted 267,121 277,716 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.04) Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.04)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Revenues Rental revenue $ 445,143 $ 420,586 Observatory revenue 73,660 23,758 Lease termination fees 20,032 15,949 Third-party management and other fees 1,025 917 Other revenue and fees 5,908 2,550 Total revenues 545,768 463,760 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 118,875 92,429 Ground rent expenses 6,994 6,994 General and administrative expenses 45,287 42,369 Observatory expenses 22,507 16,226 Real estate taxes 91,637 92,367 Depreciation and amortization 172,394 155,339 Total operating expenses 457,694 405,724 Total operating income 88,074 58,036 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,144 497 Interest expense (75,572) (70,553) Gain on disposition of property 27,170 - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - (214) Income (loss) before income taxes 41,816 (12,234) Income tax (expense) benefit (224) 3,271 Net income (loss) 41,592 (8,963) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership (14,865) 4,591 Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 271 - Preferred unit distributions (3,151) (3,151) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 23,847 $ (7,523) Total weighted average shares Basic 166,354 172,487 Diluted 270,966 277,829 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.14 $ (0.04) Diluted $ 0.14 $ (0.04)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Modified Funds From Operations ("Modified FFO") and Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 10,118 $ (10,183) Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 49 - Preferred unit distributions (1,050) (1,050) Real estate depreciation and amortization 45,461 64,565 FFO attributable to common stockholders

and Operating Partnership units 54,578 53,332 Amortization of below-market ground leases 1,957 1,957 Modified FFO attributable to common

stockholders and Operating Partnership

units 56,535 55,289 Core FFO attributable to common

stockholders and Operating Partnership

units $ 56,535 $ 55,289 Total weighted average shares and

Operating Partnership units Basic 266,035 277,716 Diluted 267,121 277,716 FFO per share Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.19 Modified FFO per share Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.20 Core FFO per share Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.20

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Modified Funds From Operations ("Modified FFO") and Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 41,592 $ (8,963) Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 271 - Preferred unit distributions (3,151) (3,151) Real estate depreciation and amortization 167,446 151,149 Gain on disposition of property (27,170) - FFO attributable to common stockholders

and Operating Partnership units 178,988 139,035 Amortization of below-market ground leases 5,873 5,873 Modified FFO attributable to common

stockholders and Operating Partnership

units 184,861 144,908 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 214 Core FFO attributable to common

stockholders and Operating Partnership

units $ 184,861 $ 145,122 Total weighted average shares and

Operating Partnership units Basic 269,880 277,829 Diluted 270,966 277,829 FFO per share Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.50 Modified FFO per share Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.52 Core FFO per share Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.52

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and amounts in thousands) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Commercial real estate properties, at cost $ 3,537,547 $ 3,500,917 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,159,364) (1,072,938) Commercial real estate properties, net 2,378,183 2,427,979 Cash and cash equivalents 387,248 423,695 Restricted cash 52,567 50,943 Tenant and other receivables 30,547 18,647 Deferred rent receivables 239,750 224,922 Prepaid expenses and other assets 72,905 76,549 Deferred costs, net 188,706 202,437 Acquired below market ground leases, net 331,030 336,904 Right of use assets 28,725 28,892 Goodwill 491,479 491,479 Total assets $ 4,201,140 $ 4,282,447 Liabilities and equity Mortgage notes payable, net $ 915,202 $ 948,769 Senior unsecured notes, net 973,607 973,373 Unsecured term loan facility, net 388,645 388,223 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 94,436 120,810 Acquired below market leases, net 18,897 24,941 Ground lease liabilities 28,725 28,892 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 80,249 84,358 Tenants' security deposits 27,550 28,749 Total liabilities 2,527,311 2,598,115 Total equity 1,673,829 1,684,332 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,201,140 $ 4,282,447

