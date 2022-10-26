WEST READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Third Quarter 2022 Results Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Earnings Â Earnings Per Share Â Return on Assets Â Return on Common Equity Â Â Â Â Â Â Â $61.4 million Â $1.85 Â 1.24% Â 19.33% Net Income Â Diluted Earnings Per Share Â ROAA Â ROCE Â Â Â Â Â Â Â $82.3 million Â $2.48 Â 1.64% Â 25.91% Core Earnings* Â Core Earnings Per Diluted Share* Â Core ROAA* Â Core ROCE* Â Â Â Â Â Â Â $76.4 million Â $2.30 Â 1.95% Â 31.01% Core Earnings, excluding PPP* Â Core Earnings Per Diluted Share, excluding PPP* Â Pre-tax and Pre-provision Adjusted ROAA* Â Pre-tax and Pre-provision Adjusted ROCE*

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Q3 2022 net income available to common shareholders was $61.4 million, or $1.85 per diluted share; ROAA was 1.24% and ROCE was 19.33%.

Q3 2022 core earnings* were $82.3 million, or $2.48 per diluted share; Core ROAA* was 1.64% and Core ROCE* was 25.91%.

Q3 2022 core earnings excluding Paycheck Protection Program* ("PPP") were $76.4 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, up 134.9% over Q3 2021, and bringing year-to-date core earnings (excluding PPP)* to $5.15.

Q3 2022 adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income* was $101.0 million; ROAA* was 1.95%, ROCE* was 31.01%.

Year-over-year loan growth (excluding loans to mortgage companies and PPP*) was $4.5 billion, or 57.3%, led by our low-risk variable rate specialty lending verticals.

Year-over-year deposit growth was $551.4 million, up 3.2%. Total demand deposits increased $141.0 million, or 1.4% year-over-year. Time deposits increased $1.3 billion, or 220.0%. CBIT-related deposits had a balance of $1.9 billion at September 30, 2022, down $191.7 million from June 30, 2022.

Q3 2022 net interest margin, tax equivalent* was 3.16%. Q3 2022 net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding the impact of PPP loans* was 3.18%.

Onboarded 111 new CBIT customers in Q3 2022, bringing total customers to 301.

Total operating expenses were flat in Q3 2022 compared to Q2 2022 and down $3.8 million over Q3 2021.

Q3 2022 benefit to provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $7.8 million was largely driven by the sale of $500.0 million of consumer installment loans, offset in part by the impact of loan growth and our recognition of weaker macroeconomic forecasts.

Non-performing assets were $28.0 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at September 30, 2022 compared to $28.2 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at June 30, 2022 and $52.4 million, or 0.27% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases equaled 466% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 558% at June 30, 2022 and 253% at September 30, 2021.

Extended one-year common stock repurchase program an additional year, resulting in approximately 2.0 million shares available to be repurchased through September 2023.

Tangible book value per share* grew year over year by $3.23, or 9.2%, despite increased AOCI losses of $157.6 million over the same time period. Tangible book value per share* has grown by 74.5% over the past 5 years.

CEO Commentary

West Reading, PA, October 26, 2022 - "We delivered another solid quarter and are extremely pleased with our third quarter results despite the challenging interest rate and economic environment," remarked Customers Bancorp Chairman and CEO, Jay Sidhu. "We remain laser focused on our responsible organic growth strategy and have taken prudent risk management strategic actions over the past several quarters to ensure we are well positioned from a capital, credit, liquidity and earnings perspective. We are also pleased to report that we have already beat our 2022 core earnings per share, excluding PPP* target of $4.75 - $5.00. Core earnings per share, excluding PPP* for third quarter 2022 were $2.30, bringing year-to-date September 2022 core earnings per share, excluding PPP* to $5.15. In addition, core ROAA* was 1.64% and core ROCE* was 25.91% for the third quarter. Q3 2022 net interest income generated by the core bank was up 2% (~10% annualized) over Q2 2022 and 38% year-over-year. Core loan growth was led by increases in low-risk variable rate specialty lending verticals of $0.5 billion, which were largely offset by a decline in loans to mortgage companies of $0.3 billion and a sale of $0.5 billion of consumer installment loans executed as part of our balance sheet optimization initiatives. Asset quality remains exceptional and credit reserves are robust. Our loan and deposit pipelines remain strong and we are very focused on maintaining our margins, moderating our growth, improving our capital ratios, and controlling our expenses. We remain very optimistic about our future," Mr. Jay Sidhu continued.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Â At or Three Months Ended Â Increase

(Decrease) Â Nine Months Ended Â Increase

(Decrease) Â September 30,

2022 Â September 30,

2021 Â Â September 30,

2022 Â September 30,

2021 Â Profitability Metrics: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Net income available for common shareholders Â $ 61,364 Â Â $ 110,241 Â Â $ (48,877 ) Â (44.3 )% Â $ 192,779 Â Â $ 201,487 Â Â $ (8,708 ) Â (4.3 )% Diluted earnings per share Â $ 1.85 Â Â $ 3.25 Â Â $ (1.40 ) Â (43.1 )% Â $ 5.72 Â Â $ 6.02 Â Â $ (0.30 ) Â (5.0 )% Core earnings* Â $ 82,270 Â Â $ 113,876 Â Â $ (31,606 ) Â (27.8 )% Â $ 217,047 Â Â $ 243,487 Â Â $ (26,440 ) Â (10.9 )% Core earnings per share* Â $ 2.48 Â Â $ 3.36 Â Â $ (0.88 ) Â (26.2 )% Â $ 6.44 Â Â $ 7.27 Â Â $ (0.83 ) Â (11.4 )% Core earnings, excluding PPP* Â $ 76,424 Â Â $ 32,539 Â Â $ 43,885 Â Â 134.9 % Â $ 173,422 Â Â $ 112,759 Â Â $ 60,663 Â Â 53.8 % Core earnings per share, excluding PPP* Â $ 2.30 Â Â $ 0.96 Â Â $ 1.34 Â Â 139.6 % Â $ 5.15 Â Â $ 3.37 Â Â $ 1.78 Â Â 52.8 % Return on average assets ("ROAA") Â Â 1.24 % Â Â 2.33 % Â Â (1.09 ) Â Â Â Â 1.34 % Â Â 1.49 % Â Â (0.15 ) Â Â Core ROAA* Â Â 1.64 % Â Â 2.35 % Â Â (0.71 ) Â Â Â Â 1.50 % Â Â 1.76 % Â Â (0.26 ) Â Â Return on average common equity ("ROCE") Â Â 19.33 % Â Â 40.82 % Â Â (21.49 ) Â Â Â Â 20.58 % Â Â 26.99 % Â Â (6.41 ) Â Â Core ROCE* Â Â 25.91 % Â Â 42.16 % Â Â (16.25 ) Â Â Â Â 23.17 % Â Â 32.61 % Â Â (9.44 ) Â Â Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income* Â $ 100,994 Â Â $ 167,215 Â Â $ (66,221 ) Â (39.6 )% Â $ 319,335 Â Â $ 340,451 Â Â $ (21,116 ) Â (6.2 )% Net interest margin, tax equivalent* Â Â 3.16 % Â Â 4.59 % Â Â (1.43 ) Â Â Â Â 3.38 % Â Â 3.55 % Â Â (0.17 ) Â Â Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP loans* Â Â 3.18 % Â Â 3.24 % Â Â (0.06 ) Â Â Â Â 3.27 % Â Â 3.17 % Â Â 0.10 Â Â Â Loan yield, excluding PPP* Â Â 5.15 % Â Â 4.42 % Â Â 0.73 Â Â Â Â Â 4.75 % Â Â 4.36 % Â Â 0.39 Â Â Â Cost of deposits Â Â 1.48 % Â Â 0.42 % Â Â 1.06 Â Â Â Â Â 0.80 % Â Â 0.47 % Â Â 0.33 Â Â Â Efficiency ratio Â Â 50.00 % Â Â 33.42 % Â Â 16.58 Â Â Â Â Â 43.46 % Â Â 41.07 % Â Â 2.39 Â Â Â Core efficiency ratio* Â Â 42.57 % Â Â 30.36 % Â Â 12.21 Â Â Â Â Â 41.23 % Â Â 37.31 % Â Â 3.92 Â Â Â Balance Sheet Trends: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total assets Â $ 20,367,621 Â Â $ 19,108,922 Â Â $ 1,258,699 Â Â 6.6 % Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total assets, excluding PPP* Â $ 19,212,989 Â Â $ 14,151,565 Â Â $ 5,061,424 Â Â 35.8 % Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total loans and leases Â $ 15,336,688 Â Â $ 15,515,537 Â Â $ (178,849 ) Â (1.2 )% Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total loans and leases, excluding PPP* Â $ 14,182,056 Â Â $ 10,558,180 Â Â $ 3,623,876 Â Â 34.3 % Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Non-interest bearing demand deposits Â $ 2,993,793 Â Â $ 4,954,331 Â Â $ (1,960,538 ) Â (39.6 )% Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total deposits Â $ 17,522,438 Â Â $ 16,971,025 Â Â $ 551,413 Â Â 3.2 % Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Capital Metrics: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Common Equity Â $ 1,249,137 Â Â $ 1,146,505 Â Â $ 102,632 Â Â 9.0 % Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Tangible Common Equity* Â $ 1,245,508 Â Â $ 1,142,711 Â Â $ 102,797 Â Â 9.0 % Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets* Â Â 6.12 % Â Â 5.98 % Â Â 0.14 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, excluding PPP* Â Â 6.48 % Â Â 8.08 % Â Â (1.60 ) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Tangible Book Value per common share* Â $ 38.35 Â Â $ 35.12 Â Â $ 3.23 Â Â 9.2 % Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1) Â Â 10.1 % Â Â 10.4 % Â Â (0.3 ) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total risk based capital ratio (1) Â Â 12.8 % Â Â 13.6 % Â Â (0.8 ) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (1) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2022 are estimates. * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount is included at the end of this document.

Customers Bank Instant Token (CBITâ„¢)

"Despite significant market volatility that continues in the digital asset space, we are very pleased with our progress to date. In Q3 2022, we onboarded 111 new CBIT-related customers to the Digital Bank, once again beating our internal target, and bringing total customers to 301. Our digital asset-related deposits have stabilized and ended the third quarter at $1.9 billion. We continue to expect digital asset-related deposits to grow in fourth quarter 2022 as our pipelines remain strong, giving us an opportunity to further transform our deposits into a high quality, low-cost, stable and growing deposit franchise. We believe our technology, compliance and customer service and support systems remain among the best in the country," commented Mr. Sam Sidhu, President and CEO of Customers Bank.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

We funded, either directly or indirectly, about 256,000 PPP loans totaling $5.2 billion in 2021, bringing total PPP loans funded to approximately 358,000 and $10.3 billion. We also earned close to $350 million of deferred origination fees from the SBA through the PPP loans, which is significantly accretive to our earnings and capital levels as these loans are forgiven by the government. In Q3 2022, we recognized $11 million of these fees in earnings, bringing total fees recognized to date to $318 million, resulting in approximately $30 million remaining to be recognized throughout 2022 and early 2023. "As we've stated previously, it is difficult to predict the timing of PPP forgiveness. We expect most of the fees to be recognized over the next two quarters," commented Customers Bancorp CFO, Carla Leibold.

Key Balance Sheet Trends

Loans and Leases

The following table presents the composition of total loans and leases as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 Â % of Total Â June 30,

2022 Â % of Total Â September 30,

2021 Â % of Total Commercial: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Specialty lending $ 5,103,974 Â 33.3 % Â $ 4,599,640 Â 29.4 % Â $ 1,736,966 Â 11.2 % Other commercial & industrial Â 1,064,332 Â 7.0 Â Â Â 1,037,443 Â 6.6 Â Â Â 867,401 Â 5.6 Â Multi-family Â 2,267,376 Â 14.8 Â Â Â 2,012,920 Â 12.9 Â Â Â 1,387,166 Â 8.9 Â Loans to mortgage companies Â 1,708,587 Â 11.1 Â Â Â 1,975,189 Â 12.6 Â Â Â 2,626,483 Â 16.9 Â Commercial real estate owner occupied Â 726,670 Â 4.7 Â Â Â 710,577 Â 4.5 Â Â Â 656,044 Â 4.2 Â Loans receivable, PPP Â 1,154,632 Â 7.5 Â Â Â 1,570,160 Â 10.0 Â Â Â 4,957,357 Â 32.0 Â Commercial real estate non-owner occupied Â 1,263,211 Â 8.2 Â Â Â 1,152,869 Â 7.4 Â Â Â 1,144,643 Â 7.4 Â Construction Â 136,133 Â 0.9 Â Â Â 195,687 Â 1.2 Â Â Â 198,607 Â 1.3 Â Total commercial loans and leases Â 13,424,915 Â 87.5 Â Â Â 13,254,485 Â 84.6 Â Â Â 13,574,667 Â 87.5 Â Consumer: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Residential Â 466,888 Â 3.0 Â Â Â 460,228 Â 2.9 Â Â Â 260,820 Â 1.7 Â Manufactured housing Â 46,990 Â 0.3 Â Â Â 48,570 Â 0.3 Â Â Â 55,635 Â 0.3 Â Personal Â 1,079,267 Â 7.0 Â Â Â 1,641,748 Â 10.5 Â Â Â 1,342,650 Â 8.7 Â Other Â 318,628 Â 2.2 Â Â Â 259,322 Â 1.7 Â Â Â 281,765 Â 1.8 Â Total consumer loans Â 1,911,773 Â 12.5 Â Â Â 2,409,868 Â 15.4 Â Â Â 1,940,870 Â 12.5 Â Total loans and leases $ 15,336,688 Â 100.0 % Â $ 15,664,353 Â 100.0 % Â $ 15,515,537 Â 100.0 %

C&I loans and leases, including specialty lending, increased $3.6 billion, or 136.8% year-over-year, to $6.2 billion. Practically all of the increases in outstanding balances were in the low-risk variable rate secured categories of Fund Finance and Lender Finance. Multi-family loans increased $880.2 million, or 63.5%, to $2.3 billion, residential loans increased $206.1 million, or 79.0%, to $466.9 million, commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans increased $118.6 million, or 10.4% year-over-year to $1.3 billion and commercial real estate owner occupied loans increased $70.6 million, or 10.8%, to $726.7 million. These increases in loans and leases were partially offset by a decrease in total consumer installment loans of $226.5 million, or 13.9%, to $1.4 billion primarily due to the sale of a $500.0 million of consumer installment loans and a decrease in construction loans of $62.5 million, or 31.5%, to $136.1 million.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases

The following table presents allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (information as of the dates and periods indicated):

Â At or Three Months Ended Â Increase

(Decrease) Â At or Three Months Ended Â Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 Â June 30,

2022 Â Â September 30,

2022 Â September 30,

2021 Â Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 130,197 Â Â $ 156,530 Â Â $ (26,333 ) Â $ 130,197 Â Â $ 131,496 Â Â $ (1,299 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases Â (7,836 ) Â Â 24,164 Â Â Â (32,000 ) Â Â (7,836 ) Â Â 13,164 Â Â Â (21,000 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) Â 18,498 Â Â Â 13,481 Â Â Â 5,017 Â Â Â 18,498 Â Â Â 7,104 Â Â Â 11,394 Â Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases Â 0.47 % Â Â 0.36 % Â Â Â Â 0.47 % Â Â 0.17 % Â Â Coverage of credit loss reserves for loans and leases held for investment Â 0.95 % Â Â 1.14 % Â Â Â Â 0.95 % Â Â 1.02 % Â Â Coverage of credit loss reserves for loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP* Â 1.03 % Â Â 1.28 % Â Â Â Â 1.03 % Â Â 1.65 % Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount is included at the end of this document.

The increase in net charge-offs in Q3 2022 compared to Q2 2022 was primarily due to a partial charge-off of $7.0 million for one performing commercial real estate collateral dependent loan that we felt prudent in exiting at this time. Our consumer net charge-offs were flat in Q3 2022 compared to Q2 2022.

Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses

Â Â Three Months Ended Â Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) Â September 30,

2022 Â June 30,

2022 Â Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases Â $ (7,836 ) Â $ 24,164 Â Â $ (32,000 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments Â Â 254 Â Â Â 608 Â Â Â (354 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses on available for sale debt securities Â Â (158 ) Â Â (317 ) Â Â 159 Â Total provision (benefit) for credit losses Â $ (7,740 ) Â $ 24,455 Â Â $ (32,195 )

The benefit to provision for credit losses on loans and leases in Q3 2022 was $7.8 million, compared to provision expense of $24.2 million in Q2 2022. The benefit to provision in Q3 2022 was primarily due to the sale of $500.0 million of unsecured consumer installment loans in connection with the Company's balance sheet optimization initiatives, partially offset by loan growth and our recognition of weaker macroeconomic forecasts. This sale transaction resulted in approximately $36.8 million of release in allowance for credit losses, which is included in core earnings*. The benefit to provision for credit losses on available for sale investment securities in Q3 2022 was $0.2 million compared to $0.3 million in Q2 2022.

Asset Quality

The following table presents asset quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 Â June 30,

2022 Â Increase

(Decrease) Â September 30,

2022 Â September 30,

2021 Â Increase

(Decrease) Non-performing assets ("NPAs"): Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Nonaccrual / non-performing loans ("NPLs") $ 27,919 Â Â $ 28,064 Â Â $ (145 ) Â $ 27,919 Â Â $ 52,041 Â Â $ (24,122 ) Non-performing assets Â 27,965 Â Â Â 28,150 Â Â Â (185 ) Â Â 27,965 Â Â Â 52,377 Â Â Â (24,412 ) NPLs to total loans and leases (1) Â 0.18 % Â Â 0.18 % Â Â Â Â 0.18 % Â Â 0.34 % Â Â Reserves to NPLs (1) Â 466.34 % Â Â 557.76 % Â Â Â Â 466.34 % Â Â 252.68 % Â Â NPAs to total assets Â 0.14 % Â Â 0.14 % Â Â Â Â 0.14 % Â Â 0.27 % Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Loans and leases risk ratings: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Commercial loans and leases (1) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Pass $ 10,262,647 Â Â $ 9,355,846 Â Â $ 906,801 Â Â $ 10,262,647 Â Â $ 5,586,462 Â Â $ 4,676,185 Â Special Mention Â 104,560 Â Â Â 106,566 Â Â Â (2,006 ) Â Â 104,560 Â Â Â 195,663 Â Â Â (91,103 ) Substandard Â 329,878 Â Â Â 343,175 Â Â Â (13,297 ) Â Â 329,878 Â Â Â 260,271 Â Â Â 69,607 Â Total commercial loans and leases Â 10,697,085 Â Â Â 9,805,587 Â Â Â 891,498 Â Â Â 10,697,085 Â Â Â 6,042,396 Â Â Â 4,654,689 Â Consumer loans Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Performing Â 1,893,977 Â Â Â 2,392,852 Â Â Â (498,875 ) Â Â 1,893,977 Â Â Â 1,912,393 Â Â Â (18,416 ) Non-performing Â 16,680 Â Â Â 14,556 Â Â Â 2,124 Â Â Â 16,680 Â Â Â 15,810 Â Â Â 870 Â Total consumer loans Â 1,910,657 Â Â Â 2,407,408 Â Â Â (496,751 ) Â Â 1,910,657 Â Â Â 1,928,203 Â Â Â (17,546 ) Loans and leases receivable $ 12,607,742 Â Â $ 12,212,995 Â Â $ 394,747 Â Â $ 12,607,742 Â Â $ 7,970,599 Â Â $ 4,637,143 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (1) Excludes loan receivable, PPP, as PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.

Over the last decade, we have developed a suite of commercial loan products with one particularly important common denominator: relatively low credit risk assumption. The Bank's C&I, loans to mortgage companies, corporate and specialty lending lines of business, and multi-family loans for example, are characterized by conservative underwriting standards and low loss rates. Because of this emphasis, the Bank's credit quality to date has been incredibly healthy despite a highly adverse economic environment. Maintaining strong asset quality also requires a highly active portfolio monitoring process. In addition to frequent client outreach and monitoring at the individual loan level, we employ a bottom-up data driven approach to analyze the commercial portfolio. Exposure to industry segments and CRE significantly impacted by COVID-19 initially is not substantial.

Total consumer installment loans were approximately 6.9% of total assets at September 30, 2022 and 9.9% of core loans* were supported by an allowance for credit losses of $71.7 million. At September 30, 2022, our consumer installment portfolio had the following characteristics: average original FICO score of 736, average debt-to-income of 17.9% and average borrower income of $106 thousand.

Non-performing loans at September 30, 2022 were essentially flat at 0.18% of total loans and leases, compared to 0.18% at June 30, 2022 and 0.34% at September 30, 2021.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 Â % of Total Â June 30,

2022 Â % of Total Â September 30,

2021 Â % of Total Demand, non-interest bearing $ 2,993,793 Â 17.1 % Â $ 4,683,030 Â 27.6 % Â $ 4,954,331 Â 29.2 % Demand, interest bearing Â 7,124,663 Â 40.7 Â Â Â 6,644,398 Â 39.2 Â Â Â 5,023,081 Â 29.6 Â Total demand deposits Â 10,118,456 Â 57.8 Â Â Â 11,327,428 Â 66.8 Â Â Â 9,977,412 Â 58.8 Â Savings Â 592,002 Â 3.4 Â Â Â 640,062 Â 3.8 Â Â Â 1,310,343 Â 7.7 Â Money market Â 4,913,967 Â 28.0 Â Â Â 4,254,205 Â 25.1 Â Â Â 5,090,121 Â 30.0 Â Time deposits Â 1,898,013 Â 10.8 Â Â Â 723,024 Â 4.3 Â Â Â 593,149 Â 3.5 Â Total deposits $ 17,522,438 Â 100.0 % Â $ 16,944,719 Â 100.0 % $ 16,971,025 Â 100.0 %

Total deposits increased $551.4 million, or 3.2%, to $17.5 billion at September 30, 2022 as compared to a year ago. Time deposits increased $1.3 billion, or 220.0%, to $1.9 billion and total demand deposits increased $141.0 million, or 1.4%, to $10.1 billion. These increases were offset partially by decreases in savings deposits of $718.3 million, or 54.8%, to $592.0 million and money market deposits of $176.2 million, or 3.5%, to $4.9 billion. The total cost of deposits increased by 106 basis points to 1.48% in Q3 2022 from 0.42% in the prior year primarily due to higher market interest rates and a shift in deposit mix.

Capital

The following table presents certain capital amounts and ratios as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands except per share data) September 30,

2022 Â June 30,

2022 Â September 30,

2021 Customers Bancorp, Inc. Â Â Â Â Â Common Equity $ 1,249,137 Â Â $ 1,215,596 Â Â $ 1,146,505 Â Tangible Common Equity* Â 1,245,508 Â Â Â 1,211,967 Â Â Â 1,142,711 Â Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets* Â 6.12 % Â Â 5.99 % Â Â 5.98 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, excluding PPP* Â 6.48 % Â Â 6.49 % Â Â 8.08 % Tangible Book Value per common share* $ 38.35 Â Â $ 37.35 Â Â $ 35.12 Â Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1) Â 10.1 % Â Â 9.7 % Â Â 10.4 % Total risk based capital ratio (1) Â 12.8 % Â Â 12.6 % Â Â 13.6 % Â Â Â Â Â Â (1) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2022 are estimates. * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount is included at the end of this document.

Customers Bancorp's tangible common equity* increased $102.8 million to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to a year ago, as earnings of $291.4 million more than offset a negative impact to accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") from increased unrealized losses on investment securities of $157.6 million (net of taxes). Similarly, tangible book value per common share* increased to $38.35 at September 30, 2022 from $35.12 at September 30, 2021. Customers remains well capitalized by all regulatory measures.

At the Customers Bancorp level, the total risk based capital ratio (estimate) and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio ("TCE ratio"), excluding PPP loans*, were 12.8% and 6.48%, respectively, at September 30, 2022. "We expect our TCE ratio to be about 7.5% over the next 3 - 4 quarters, supported by growth in retained earnings and prudent balance sheet management," stated Mr. Sam Sidhu.

At the Customers Bank level, capital levels remained strong and well above regulatory minimums. At September 30, 2022, estimated Tier 1 capital and total risk-based capital were 11.7% and 13.0%, respectively.

Key Profitability Trends

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $159.0 million in Q3 2022, a decrease of $5.8 million from Q2 2022, primarily due to lower PPP interest income of $5.9 million resulting from reduced recognition of deferred fees of $4.8 million driven by lower loan forgiveness in Q3 2022. This decrease was offset in part by increased net interest income earned by the core bank of $3.5 million, up 2% (~10% annualized) over Q2 2022, including increased interest income on investment securities and core loans* of $5.1 million and $37.4 million, respectively, mostly due to higher average balances. In addition, higher expenses paid on deposits, fed funds, FHLB advances and other borrowings of $45.4 million resulted mainly from a shift in deposit mix and higher interest rates during Q3 2022. Excluding PPP loans, average interest-earning assets increased $1.0 billion. Interest-earning asset growth was primarily driven by increases in C&I loans and leases, mostly in specialty lending, and some lower-yielding multi-family loans that didn't close until Q3 2022. Compared to Q2 2022, total loan yields increased 54 basis points to 5.08% primarily due to higher interest rates on variable rate loans in specialty lending. Excluding PPP loans, the Q3 2022 total loan yield was 59 basis points higher than Q2 2022 reflecting increased interest rates and the variable rate nature of the loan portfolio.

Non-Interest Income

The following table presents details of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Â Three Months Ended Â Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 Â June 30,

2022 Â Interchange and card revenue $ 72 Â Â $ 24 Â Â $ 48 Â Deposit fees Â 989 Â Â Â 964 Â Â Â 25 Â Commercial lease income Â 7,097 Â Â Â 6,592 Â Â Â 505 Â Bank-owned life insurance Â 3,449 Â Â Â 1,947 Â Â Â 1,502 Â Mortgage warehouse transactional fees Â 1,545 Â Â Â 1,883 Â Â Â (338 ) Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans Â 106 Â Â Â 1,542 Â Â Â (1,436 ) Loss on sale of consumer installment loans Â (23,465 ) Â Â â€” Â Â Â (23,465 ) Loan fees Â 3,008 Â Â Â 2,618 Â Â Â 390 Â Mortgage banking income (loss) Â 125 Â Â Â 173 Â Â Â (48 ) Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities Â (2,135 ) Â Â (3,029 ) Â Â 894 Â Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities Â (259 ) Â Â (203 ) Â Â (56 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives Â 563 Â Â Â 821 Â Â Â (258 ) Other Â (112 ) Â Â (586 ) Â Â 474 Â Total non-interest income $ (9,017 ) Â $ 12,746 Â Â $ (21,763 )

Non-interest income totaled $(9.0) million for Q3 2022, a decrease of $21.8 million compared to Q2 2022. The decrease was primarily due to $23.5 million of loss realized from the sale of $500 million of consumer installment loans as part of our balance sheet optimization initiatives, which included the write-off of deferred origination costs and other transaction-related expenses, and lower gains realized on sales of SBA loans in Q3 2022 compared to Q2 2022, partially offset by higher bank-owned life insurance income primarily due to death benefits, lower realized losses from the sale of investment securities and higher commercial lease income and loan fees from continued growth.

Non-Interest Expense

The following table presents details of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Â Three Months Ended Â Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 Â June 30,

2022 Â Salaries and employee benefits $ 31,230 Â $ 25,334 Â $ 5,896 Â Technology, communication and bank operations Â 19,588 Â Â 22,738 Â Â (3,150 ) Professional services Â 6,269 Â Â 7,415 Â Â (1,146 ) Occupancy Â 2,605 Â Â 4,279 Â Â (1,674 ) Commercial lease depreciation Â 5,966 Â Â 5,552 Â Â 414 Â FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees Â 2,528 Â Â 1,619 Â Â 909 Â Loan servicing Â 3,851 Â Â 4,341 Â Â (490 ) Loan workout Â 217 Â Â 179 Â Â 38 Â Advertising and promotion Â 762 Â Â 353 Â Â 409 Â Other Â 3,182 Â Â 4,395 Â Â (1,213 ) Total non-interest expense $ 76,198 Â $ 76,205 Â $ (7 )

The management of non-interest expenses remains a priority for us. However, this will not be at the expense of not making adequate investments with new technologies to support efficient and responsible growth.

Non-interest expenses totaled $76.2 million in Q3 2022, relatively unchanged from Q2 2022 and $3.8 million lower than Q3 2021. The offsetting items this quarter included a $3.2 million decrease in technology, processing and deposit servicing-related expenses mostly due to lower deposit servicing fees paid to BM Technologies, $1.7 million decrease in occupancy mostly due to $0.9 million of impairment charges for consolidation of five branches into other existing locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania recorded in Q2 2022 and $1.1 million decrease in professional fees primarily associated with the PPP loan forgiveness. These decreases were offset in part by higher salaries and employee benefits of $5.9 million primarily due to higher average headcount, incentives and $1.4 million in one-time severance expenses.

Taxes

Income tax expense from continuing operations decreased by $1.0 million to $17.9 million in Q3 2022 from $18.9 million in Q2 2022 primarily due to higher investment tax credits and death benefits on bank owned life insurance policies. The effective tax rate from continuing operations for Q3 2022 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 22%. Customers expects the full-year 2022 effective tax rate from continuing operations to be approximately 21% to 23%.

Outlook

"Looking ahead, we envision moderate sustainable and responsible organic core growth, maintenance of our margins, improved capital ratios, and higher profitability and are very optimistic about the prospects of our company. We are focused on improving the quality of our balance sheet and deposit franchise and are not focused on growth just for the sake of growth. With about $500 million of loan growth expected in our low-risk specialty lending verticals in fourth quarter 2022, we will have mostly completed our portfolio remix into lower credit risk variable rate loans. As such, we believe that our margin will likely trough in 2022 and we expect margin expansion in 2023 or through the projected rate-hike cycle. Through a combination of revenue growth and prudent expense management, we expect our efficiency ratio to be in the low to mid 40's by early 2023. Customers Bancorp stock at the close of business on October 21, 2022 was trading at $31.17, only 0.8 times tangible book value* at September 30, 2022. Even after selling $500 million of higher yielding consumer installment loans, we continue to expect over $6.00 of core earnings in 2023, two to three years ahead of our previous guidance of $6.00 by 2025/2026," concluded Mr. Jay Sidhu.

Q3 2022 Overview

The following table presents a summary of key earnings and performance metrics for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and the preceding four quarters:

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Â EARNINGS SUMMARY - UNAUDITED Â Â Â (Dollars in thousands, except per share data and stock price data) Q3 Â Q2 Â Q1 Â Q4 Â Q3 Â Nine Months Ended

September 30, Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2021 Â Â Â 2021 Â Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2021 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â GAAP Profitability Metrics: Â Net income available to common shareholders (from continuing and discontinued operations) $ 61,364 Â Â $ 56,519 Â Â $ 74,896 Â Â $ 98,647 Â Â $ 110,241 Â Â $ 192,779 Â Â $ 201,487 Â Â Per share amounts: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Earnings per share - basic $ 1.89 Â Â $ 1.73 Â Â $ 2.27 Â Â $ 3.02 Â Â $ 3.40 Â Â $ 5.89 Â Â $ 6.26 Â Â Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.85 Â Â $ 1.68 Â Â $ 2.18 Â Â $ 2.87 Â Â $ 3.25 Â Â $ 5.72 Â Â $ 6.02 Â Â Book value per common share (1) $ 38.46 Â Â $ 37.46 Â Â $ 37.61 Â Â $ 37.32 Â Â $ 35.24 Â Â $ 38.46 Â Â $ 35.24 Â Â CUBI stock price (1) $ 29.48 Â Â $ 33.90 Â Â $ 52.14 Â Â $ 65.37 Â Â $ 43.02 Â Â $ 29.48 Â Â $ 43.02 Â Â CUBI stock price as % of book value (1) Â 77 % Â Â 90 % Â Â 139 % Â Â 175 % Â Â 122 % Â Â 77 % Â Â 122 % Â Average shares outstanding - basic Â 32,455,814 Â Â Â 32,712,616 Â Â Â 32,957,033 Â Â Â 32,625,960 Â Â Â 32,449,853 Â Â Â 32,706,652 Â Â Â 32,206,547 Â Â Average shares outstanding - diluted Â 33,226,607 Â Â Â 33,579,013 Â Â Â 34,327,065 Â Â Â 34,320,327 Â Â Â 33,868,553 Â Â Â 33,706,864 Â Â Â 33,487,672 Â Â Shares outstanding (1) Â 32,475,502 Â Â Â 32,449,486 Â Â Â 32,957,847 Â Â Â 32,913,267 Â Â Â 32,537,976 Â Â Â 32,475,502 Â Â Â 32,537,976 Â Â Return on average assets ("ROAA") Â 1.24 % Â Â 1.17 % Â Â 1.63 % Â Â 2.08 % Â Â 2.33 % Â Â 1.34 % Â Â 1.49 % Â Return on average common equity ("ROCE") Â 19.33 % Â Â 18.21 % Â Â 24.26 % Â Â 33.18 % Â Â 40.82 % Â Â 20.58 % Â Â 26.99 % Â Efficiency ratio Â 50.00 % Â Â 42.14 % Â Â 39.42 % Â Â 38.70 % Â Â 33.42 % Â Â 43.46 % Â Â 41.07 % Â Non-GAAP Profitability Metrics (2): Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Core earnings $ 82,270 Â Â $ 59,367 Â Â $ 75,410 Â Â $ 101,213 Â Â $ 113,876 Â Â $ 217,047 Â Â $ 243,487 Â Â Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 100,994 Â Â $ 105,692 Â Â $ 112,649 Â Â $ 130,595 Â Â $ 167,215 Â Â $ 319,335 Â Â $ 340,451 Â Â Per share amounts: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Core earnings per share - diluted $ 2.48 Â Â $ 1.77 Â Â $ 2.20 Â Â $ 2.95 Â Â $ 3.36 Â Â $ 6.44 Â Â $ 7.27 Â Â Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 38.35 Â Â $ 37.35 Â Â $ 37.50 Â Â $ 37.21 Â Â $ 35.12 Â Â $ 38.35 Â Â $ 35.12 Â Â CUBI stock price as % of tangible book value (1) Â 77 % Â Â 91 % Â Â 139 % Â Â 176 % Â Â 122 % Â Â 77 % Â Â 122 % Â Core ROAA Â 1.64 % Â Â 1.23 % Â Â 1.64 % Â Â 2.13 % Â Â 2.35 % Â Â 1.50 % Â Â 1.76 % Â Core ROCE Â 25.91 % Â Â 19.13 % Â Â 24.43 % Â Â 34.04 % Â Â 42.16 % Â Â 23.17 % Â Â 32.61 % Â Adjusted ROAA - pre-tax and pre-provision Â 1.95 % Â Â 2.11 % Â Â 2.39 % Â Â 2.70 % Â Â 3.36 % Â Â 2.14 % Â Â 2.37 % Â Adjusted ROCE - pre-tax and pre-provision Â 31.01 % Â Â 33.37 % Â Â 35.89 % Â Â 43.25 % Â Â 60.81 % Â Â 33.40 % Â Â 44.30 % Â Net interest margin, tax equivalent Â 3.16 % Â Â 3.39 % Â Â 3.60 % Â Â 4.14 % Â Â 4.59 % Â Â 3.38 % Â Â 3.55 % Â Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP Â 3.18 % Â Â 3.32 % Â Â 3.32 % Â Â 3.12 % Â Â 3.24 % Â Â 3.27 % Â Â 3.17 % Â Core efficiency ratio Â 42.57 % Â Â 41.74 % Â Â 39.47 % Â Â 38.14 % Â Â 30.36 % Â Â 41.23 % Â Â 37.31 % Â Asset Quality: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Net charge-offs $ 18,498 Â Â $ 13,481 Â Â $ 7,226 Â Â $ 7,582 Â Â $ 7,104 Â Â $ 39,205 Â Â $ 26,216 Â Â Annualized net charge-offs to average total loans and leases Â 0.47 % Â Â 0.36 % Â Â 0.21 % Â Â 0.21 % Â Â 0.17 % Â Â 0.36 % Â Â 0.22 % Â Non-performing loans ("NPLs") to total loans and leases (1) Â 0.18 % Â Â 0.18 % Â Â 0.31 % Â Â 0.34 % Â Â 0.34 % Â Â 0.18 % Â Â 0.34 % Â Reserves to NPLs (1) Â 466.34 % Â Â 557.76 % Â Â 333.15 % Â Â 277.72 % Â Â 252.68 % Â Â 466.34 % Â Â 252.68 % Â Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets Â 0.14 % Â Â 0.14 % Â Â 0.23 % Â Â 0.25 % Â Â 0.27 % Â Â 0.14 % Â Â 0.27 % Â Customers Bank Capital Ratios (3): Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets Â 11.73 % Â Â 11.46 % Â Â 11.60 % Â Â 11.83 % Â Â 12.77 % Â Â 11.73 % Â Â 12.77 % Â Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets Â 11.73 % Â Â 11.46 % Â Â 11.60 % Â Â 11.83 % Â Â 12.77 % Â Â 11.73 % Â Â 12.77 % Â Total capital to risk-weighted assets Â 12.98 % Â Â 12.91 % Â Â 13.03 % Â Â 13.11 % Â Â 14.16 % Â Â 12.98 % Â Â 14.16 % Â Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) Â 8.10 % Â Â 8.09 % Â Â 8.21 % Â Â 7.93 % Â Â 8.66 % Â Â 8.10 % Â Â 8.66 % Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (1) Metric is a spot balance for the last day of each quarter presented. CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Nine Months Ended Â Q3 Â Q2 Â Q1 Â Q4 Â Q3 Â September 30, Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2021 Â Â Â 2021 Â Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2021 Â Interest income: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Loans and leases $ 200,457 Â Â $ 168,941 Â Â $ 157,175 Â Â $ 198,000 Â Â $ 233,097 Â Â $ 526,573 Â Â $ 538,822 Â Investment securities Â 30,546 Â Â Â 25,442 Â Â Â 20,295 Â Â Â 15,202 Â Â Â 8,905 Â Â Â 76,283 Â Â Â 25,211 Â Other Â 4,913 Â Â Â 1,951 Â Â Â 6,006 Â Â Â 835 Â Â Â 849 Â Â Â 12,870 Â Â Â 2,814 Â Total interest income Â 235,916 Â Â Â 196,334 Â Â Â 183,476 Â Â Â 214,037 Â Â Â 242,851 Â Â Â 615,726 Â Â Â 566,847 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Interest expense: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Deposits Â 65,380 Â Â Â 22,781 Â Â Â 13,712 Â Â Â 15,415 Â Â Â 15,915 Â Â Â 101,873 Â Â Â 47,226 Â FHLB advances Â 4,684 Â Â Â 2,316 Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â 51 Â Â Â 5 Â Â Â 7,000 Â Â Â 6,160 Â Subordinated debt Â 2,689 Â Â Â 2,689 Â Â Â 2,689 Â Â Â 2,688 Â Â Â 2,689 Â Â Â 8,067 Â Â Â 8,067 Â FRB PPP liquidity facility, federal funds purchased and other borrowings Â 4,131 Â Â Â 3,696 Â Â Â 2,376 Â Â Â 2,189 Â Â Â 4,350 Â Â Â 10,203 Â Â Â 14,014 Â Total interest expense Â 76,884 Â Â Â 31,482 Â Â Â 18,777 Â Â Â 20,343 Â Â Â 22,959 Â Â Â 127,143 Â Â Â 75,467 Â Net interest income Â 159,032 Â Â Â 164,852 Â Â Â 164,699 Â Â Â 193,694 Â Â Â 219,892 Â Â Â 488,583 Â Â Â 491,380 Â Provision (benefit) for credit losses Â (7,994 ) Â Â 23,847 Â Â Â 15,997 Â Â Â 13,890 Â Â Â 13,164 Â Â Â 31,850 Â Â Â 13,536 Â Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses Â 167,026 Â Â Â 141,005 Â Â Â 148,702 Â Â Â 179,804 Â Â Â 206,728 Â Â Â 456,733 Â Â Â 477,844 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Non-interest income: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Interchange and card revenue Â 72 Â Â Â 24 Â Â Â 76 Â Â Â 84 Â Â Â 83 Â Â Â 172 Â Â Â 252 Â Deposit fees Â 989 Â Â Â 964 Â Â Â 940 Â Â Â 1,026 Â Â Â 994 Â Â Â 2,893 Â Â Â 2,748 Â Commercial lease income Â 7,097 Â Â Â 6,592 Â Â Â 5,895 Â Â Â 5,378 Â Â Â 5,213 Â Â Â 19,584 Â Â Â 15,729 Â Bank-owned life insurance Â 3,449 Â Â Â 1,947 Â Â Â 8,326 Â Â Â 1,984 Â Â Â 1,988 Â Â Â 13,722 Â Â Â 6,432 Â Mortgage warehouse transactional fees Â 1,545 Â Â Â 1,883 Â Â Â 2,015 Â Â Â 2,262 Â Â Â 3,100 Â Â Â 5,443 Â Â Â 10,612 Â Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans Â 106 Â Â Â 1,542 Â Â Â 1,507 Â Â Â 2,493 Â Â Â 5,359 Â Â Â 3,155 Â Â Â 8,834 Â Loss on sale of consumer installment loans Â (23,465 ) Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â (23,465 ) Â Â â€” Â Loan fees Â 3,008 Â Â Â 2,618 Â Â Â 2,545 Â Â Â 2,513 Â Â Â 1,909 Â Â Â 8,171 Â Â Â 5,015 Â Mortgage banking income (loss) Â 125 Â Â Â 173 Â Â Â 481 Â Â Â 262 Â Â Â 425 Â Â Â 779 Â Â Â 1,274 Â Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities Â (2,135 ) Â Â (3,029 ) Â Â (1,063 ) Â Â (49 ) Â Â 6,063 Â Â Â (6,227 ) Â Â 31,441 Â Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities Â (259 ) Â Â (203 ) Â Â (276 ) Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â (738 ) Â Â 2,720 Â Loss on sale of foreign subsidiaries Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â (2,840 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives Â 563 Â Â Â 821 Â Â Â 964 Â Â Â 586 Â Â Â 524 Â Â Â 2,348 Â Â Â 2,622 Â Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â (24,467 ) Other Â (112 ) Â Â (586 ) Â Â (212 ) Â Â 452 Â Â Â (72 ) Â Â (910 ) Â Â 504 Â Total non-interest income Â (9,017 ) Â Â 12,746 Â Â Â 21,198 Â Â Â 16,991 Â Â Â 25,586 Â Â Â 24,927 Â Â Â 60,876 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Non-interest expense: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Salaries and employee benefits Â 31,230 Â Â Â 25,334 Â Â Â 26,607 Â Â Â 29,940 Â Â Â 26,268 Â Â Â 83,171 Â Â Â 78,262 Â Technology, communication and bank operations Â 19,588 Â Â Â 22,738 Â Â Â 24,068 Â Â Â 22,657 Â Â Â 21,281 Â Â Â 66,394 Â Â Â 60,887 Â Professional services Â 6,269 Â Â Â 7,415 Â Â Â 6,956 Â Â Â 7,058 Â Â Â 6,871 Â Â Â 20,640 Â Â Â 19,630 Â Occupancy Â 2,605 Â Â Â 4,279 Â Â Â 3,050 Â Â Â 4,336 Â Â Â 2,704 Â Â Â 9,934 Â Â Â 7,807 Â Commercial lease depreciation Â 5,966 Â Â Â 5,552 Â Â Â 4,942 Â Â Â 4,625 Â Â Â 4,493 Â Â Â 16,460 Â Â Â 13,199 Â FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees Â 2,528 Â Â Â 1,619 Â Â Â 2,383 Â Â Â 2,427 Â Â Â 2,313 Â Â Â 6,530 Â Â Â 7,634 Â Loan servicing Â 3,851 Â Â Â 4,341 Â Â Â 2,371 Â Â Â 4,361 Â Â Â 4,265 Â Â Â 10,563 Â Â Â 6,402 Â Merger and acquisition related expenses Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â 418 Â Loan workout Â 217 Â Â Â 179 Â Â Â (38 ) Â Â 226 Â Â Â 198 Â Â Â 358 Â Â Â 39 Â Advertising and promotion Â 762 Â Â Â 353 Â Â Â 315 Â Â Â 344 Â Â Â 302 Â Â Â 1,430 Â Â Â 1,176 Â Deposit relationship adjustment fees Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â 6,216 Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â 6,216 Â Other Â 3,182 Â Â Â 4,395 Â Â Â 3,153 Â Â Â 5,574 Â Â Â 5,098 Â Â Â 10,730 Â Â Â 11,089 Â Total non-interest expense Â 76,198 Â Â Â 76,205 Â Â Â 73,807 Â Â Â 81,548 Â Â Â 80,009 Â Â Â 226,210 Â Â Â 212,759 Â Income before income tax expense Â 81,811 Â Â Â 77,546 Â Â Â 96,093 Â Â Â 115,247 Â Â Â 152,305 Â Â Â 255,450 Â Â Â 325,961 Â Income tax expense Â 17,899 Â Â Â 18,896 Â Â Â 19,332 Â Â Â 12,993 Â Â Â 36,263 Â Â Â 56,127 Â Â Â 73,947 Â Net income from continuing operations $ 63,912 Â Â $ 58,650 Â Â $ 76,761 Â Â $ 102,254 Â Â $ 116,042 Â Â $ 199,323 Â Â $ 252,014 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (continued) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Nine Months Ended Â Q3 Â Q2 Â Q1 Â Q4 Â Q3 Â September 30, Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2021 Â Â Â 2021 Â Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2021 Â Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes $ â€” Â Â $ â€” Â Â $ â€” Â Â $ â€” Â Â $ â€” Â Â $ â€” Â Â $ (20,354 ) Income tax expense (benefit) from discontinued operations Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â 1,585 Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â 17,682 Â Net loss from discontinued operations Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â (1,585 ) Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â (38,036 ) Net income Â 63,912 Â Â Â 58,650 Â Â Â 76,761 Â Â Â 100,669 Â Â Â 116,042 Â Â Â 199,323 Â Â Â 213,978 Â Preferred stock dividends Â 2,548 Â Â Â 2,131 Â Â Â 1,865 Â Â Â 2,022 Â Â Â 2,981 Â Â Â 6,544 Â Â Â 9,671 Â Loss on redemption of preferred stock Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â 2,820 Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â 2,820 Â Net income available to common shareholders $ 61,364 Â Â $ 56,519 Â Â $ 74,896 Â Â $ 98,647 Â Â $ 110,241 Â Â $ 192,779 Â Â $ 201,487 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Basic earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 1.89 Â Â $ 1.73 Â Â $ 2.27 Â Â $ 3.07 Â Â $ 3.40 Â Â $ 5.89 Â Â $ 7.44 Â Basic earnings per common share Â 1.89 Â Â Â 1.73 Â Â Â 2.27 Â Â Â 3.02 Â Â Â 3.40 Â Â Â 5.89 Â Â Â 6.26 Â Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations Â 1.85 Â Â Â 1.68 Â Â Â 2.18 Â Â Â 2.92 Â Â Â 3.25 Â Â Â 5.72 Â Â Â 7.15 Â Diluted earnings per common share Â 1.85 Â Â Â 1.68 Â Â Â 2.18 Â Â Â 2.87 Â Â Â 3.25 Â Â Â 5.72 Â Â Â 6.02 Â

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Â September 30, Â June 30, Â March 31, Â December 31, Â September 30, Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2022 Â Â Â 2021 Â Â Â 2021 Â ASSETS Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Cash and due from banks $ 41,520 Â Â $ 66,703 Â Â $ 55,515 Â Â $ 35,238 Â Â $ 51,169 Â Interest earning deposits Â 362,945 Â Â Â 178,475 Â Â Â 219,085 Â Â Â 482,794 Â Â Â 1,000,885 Â Cash and cash equivalents Â 404,465 Â Â Â 245,178 Â Â Â 274,600 Â Â Â 518,032 Â Â Â 1,052,054 Â Investment securities, at fair value Â 2,943,694 Â Â Â 3,144,882 Â Â Â 4,169,853 Â Â Â 3,817,150 Â Â Â 1,866,697 Â Investment securities held to maturity Â 886,294 Â Â Â 495,039 Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â â€” Â Loans held for sale Â 5,224 Â Â Â 6,595 Â Â Â 3,003 Â Â Â 16,254 Â Â Â 29,957 Â Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value Â 1,569,090 Â Â Â 1,874,603 Â Â Â 1,755,758 Â Â Â 2,284,325 Â Â Â 2,557,624 Â Loans receivable, PPP Â 1,154,632 Â Â Â 1,570,160 Â Â Â 2,195,902 Â Â Â 3,250,008 Â Â Â 4,957,357 Â Loans and leases receivable Â 12,607,742 Â Â Â 12,212,995 Â Â Â 10,118,855 Â Â Â 9,018,298 Â Â Â 7,970,599 Â Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases Â (130,197 ) Â Â (156,530 ) Â Â (145,847 ) Â Â (137,804 ) Â Â (131,496 ) Total loans and leases receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans and leases Â 15,201,267 Â Â Â 15,501,228 Â Â Â 13,924,668 Â Â Â 14,414,827 Â Â Â 15,354,084 Â FHLB, Federal Reserve Bank, and other restricted stock Â 64,112 Â Â Â 74,626 Â Â Â 54,553 Â Â Â 64,584 Â Â Â 57,184 Â Accrued interest receivable Â 107,621 Â Â Â 98,727 Â Â Â 94,669 Â Â Â 92,239 Â Â Â 93,514 Â Bank premises and equipment, net Â 6,610 Â Â Â 6,755 Â Â Â 8,233 Â Â Â 8,890 Â Â Â 9,944 Â Bank-owned life insurance Â 336,130 Â Â Â 335,153 Â Â Â 332,239 Â Â Â 333,705 Â Â Â 331,423 Â Goodwill and other intangibles Â 3,629 Â Â Â 3,629 Â Â Â 3,678 Â Â Â 3,736 Â Â Â 3,794 Â Other assets Â 408,575 Â Â Â 340,184 Â Â Â 298,212 Â Â Â 305,611 Â Â Â 310,271 Â Total assets $ 20,367,621 Â Â $ 20,251,996 Â Â $ 19,163,708 Â Â $ 19,575,028 Â Â $ 19,108,922 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Demand, non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,993,793 Â Â $ 4,683,030 Â Â $ 4,594,428 Â Â $ 4,459,790 Â Â $ 4,954,331 Â Interest bearing deposits Â 14,528,645 Â Â Â 12,261,689 Â Â Â 11,821,132 Â Â Â 12,318,134 Â Â Â 12,016,694 Â Total deposits Â 17,522,438 Â Â Â 16,944,719 Â Â Â 16,415,560 Â Â Â 16,777,924 Â Â Â 16,971,025 Â Federal funds purchased Â 365,000 Â Â Â 770,000 Â Â Â 700,000 Â Â Â 75,000 Â Â Â â€” Â FHLB advances Â 500,000 Â Â Â 635,000 Â Â Â â€” Â Â Â 700,000 Â Â Â â€” Â Other borrowings Â 123,515 Â Â Â 123,450 Â Â Â 223,230 Â Â Â 223,086 Â Â Â 223,151 Â Subordinated debt Â 181,882 Â Â Â 181,812 Â Â Â 181,742 Â Â Â 181,673 Â Â Â 181,603 Â Accrued interest payable and other liabilities Â 287,855 Â Â Â 243,625 Â Â Â 265,770 Â Â Â 251,128 Â Â Â 448,844 Â Total liabilities Â 18,980,690 Â Â Â 18,898,606 Â Â Â 17,786,302 Â Â Â 18,208,811 Â Â Â 17,824,623 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Preferred stock Â 137,794 Â Â Â 137,794 Â Â Â 137,794 Â Â Â 137,794 Â Â Â 137,794 Â Common stock Â 34,948 Â Â Â 34,922 Â Â Â 34,882 Â Â Â 34,722 Â Â Â 33,818 Â Additional paid in capital Â 549,066 Â Â Â 545,670 Â Â Â 542,402 Â Â Â 542,391 Â Â Â 525,894 Â Retained earnings Â 898,511 Â Â Â 837,147 Â Â Â 780,628 Â Â Â 705,732 Â Â Â 607,085 Â Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net Â (156,126 ) Â Â (124,881 ) Â Â (62,548 ) Â Â (4,980 ) Â Â 1,488 Â Treasury stock, at cost Â (77,262 ) Â Â (77,262 ) Â Â (55,752 ) Â Â (49,442 ) Â Â (21,780 ) Total shareholders' equity Â 1,386,931 Â Â Â 1,353,390 Â Â Â 1,377,406 Â Â Â 1,366,217 Â Â Â 1,284,299 Â Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,367,621 Â Â $ 20,251,996 Â Â $ 19,163,708 Â Â $ 19,575,028 Â Â $ 19,108,922 Â

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Three Months Ended Â September 30, 2022 Â June 30, 2022 Â September 30, 2021 Â Average

Balance Â Interest

Income or

Expense Â Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Â Average

Balance Â Interest

Income or

Expense Â Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Â Average

Balance Â Interest

Income or

Expense Â Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Assets Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Interest earning deposits $ 528,001 Â $ 2,949 Â 2.22 % Â $ 434,950 Â $ 919 Â 0.85 % Â $ 1,279,983 Â $ 490 Â 0.15 % Investment securities (1) Â 3,770,922 Â Â 30,546 Â 3.24 % Â Â 4,104,463 Â Â 25,442 Â 2.48 % Â Â 1,511,319 Â Â 8,905 Â 2.36 % Loans and leases: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Commercial & industrial: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Specialty lending loans and leases (2) Â 5,064,730 Â Â 64,753 Â 5.07 % Â Â 4,068,175 Â Â 39,160 Â 3.86 % Â Â 1,732,323 Â Â 16,393 Â 3.75 % Other commercial & industrial loans (2) Â 1,585,136 Â Â 18,794 Â 4.70 % Â Â 1,509,655 Â Â 14,706 Â 3.91 % Â Â 1,292,297 Â Â 12,259 Â 3.76 % Commercial loans to mortgage companies Â 1,623,624 Â Â 17,092 Â 4.18 % Â Â 1,898,554 Â Â 15,615 Â 3.30 % Â Â 2,658,020 Â Â 21,065 Â 3.14 % Multi-family loans Â 2,206,953 Â Â 20,427 Â 3.67 % Â Â 1,845,527 Â Â 17,313 Â 3.76 % Â Â 1,443,846 Â Â 13,259 Â 3.64 % Loans receivable, PPP Â 1,349,403 Â Â 14,666 Â 4.31 % Â Â 1,863,429 Â Â 20,572 Â 4.43 % Â Â 5,778,367 Â Â 117,102 Â 8.04 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans Â 1,372,244 Â Â 15,595 Â 4.51 % Â Â 1,307,995 Â Â 12,749 Â 3.91 % Â Â 1,346,629 Â Â 12,656 Â 3.73 % Residential mortgages Â 513,694 Â Â 5,008 Â 3.87 % Â Â 515,612 Â Â 4,898 Â 3.81 % Â Â 325,851 Â Â 2,874 Â 3.50 % Installment loans Â 1,938,199 Â Â 44,122 Â 9.03 % Â Â 1,909,551 Â Â 43,928 Â 9.23 % Â Â 1,615,411 Â Â 37,489 Â 9.21 % Total loans and leases (3) Â 15,653,983 Â Â 200,457 Â 5.08 % Â Â 14,918,498 Â Â 168,941 Â 4.54 % Â Â 16,192,744 Â Â 233,097 Â 5.71 % Other interest-earning assets Â 68,549 Â Â 1,964 Â 11.37 % Â Â 68,025 Â Â 1,032 Â 6.09 % Â Â 49,780 Â Â 359 Â 2.86 % Total interest-earning assets Â 20,021,455 Â Â 235,916 Â 4.68 % Â Â 19,525,936 Â Â 196,334 Â 4.03 % Â Â 19,033,826 Â Â 242,851 Â 5.06 % Non-interest-earning assets Â 492,911 Â Â Â Â Â Â 530,084 Â Â Â Â Â Â 705,514 Â Â Â Â Total assets $ 20,514,366 Â Â Â Â Â $ 20,056,020 Â Â Â Â Â $ 19,739,340 Â Â Â Â Liabilities Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Interest checking accounts Â 6,669,787 Â Â 33,685 Â 2.00 % Â Â 6,409,617 Â Â 13,644 Â 0.85 % Â Â 4,537,421 Â Â 7,677 Â 0.67 % Money market deposit accounts Â 5,789,991 Â Â 24,348 Â 1.67 % Â Â 4,704,767 Â Â 7,523 Â 0.64 % Â Â 5,131,433 Â Â 5,569 Â 0.43 % Other savings accounts Â 625,908 Â Â 1,818 Â 1.15 % Â Â 695,176 Â Â 758 Â 0.44 % Â Â 1,376,077 Â Â 1,750 Â 0.50 % Certificates of deposit Â 1,141,970 Â Â 5,529 Â 1.92 % Â Â 530,180 Â Â 856 Â 0.65 % Â Â 614,404 Â Â 919 Â 0.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits (4) Â 14,227,656 Â Â 65,380 Â 1.82 % Â Â 12,339,740 Â Â 22,781 Â 0.74 % Â Â 11,659,335 Â Â 15,915 Â 0.54 % Federal funds purchased Â 513,011 Â Â 2,871 Â 2.22 % Â Â 642,747 Â Â 1,429 Â 0.89 % Â Â â€” Â Â â€” Â â€” % FRB PPP liquidity facility Â â€” Â Â â€” Â â€” % Â Â â€” Â Â â€” Â â€” % Â Â 2,788,897 Â Â 2,460 Â 0.35 % Borrowings Â 874,497 Â Â 8,633 Â 3.92 % Â Â 940,068 Â Â 7,272 Â 3.10 % Â Â 371,077 Â Â 4,584 Â 4.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities Â 15,615,164 Â Â 76,884 Â 1.95 % Â Â 13,922,555 Â Â 31,482 Â 0.91 % Â Â 14,819,309 Â Â 22,959 Â 0.62 % Non-interest-bearing deposits (4) Â 3,245,963 Â Â Â Â Â Â 4,491,574 Â Â Â Â Â Â 3,335,198 Â Â Â Â Total deposits and borrowings Â 18,861,127 Â Â Â 1.62 % Â Â 18,414,129 Â Â Â 0.69 % Â Â 18,154,507 Â Â Â 0.50 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities Â 255,735 Â Â Â Â Â Â 259,279 Â Â Â Â Â Â 310,519 Â Â Â Â Total liabilities Â 19,116,862 Â Â Â Â Â Â 18,673,408 Â Â Â Â Â Â 18,465,026 Â Â Â Â Shareholders' equity Â 1,397,504 Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,382,612 Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,274,314 Â Â Â Â Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,514,366 Â Â Â Â Â $ 20,056,020 Â Â Â Â Â $ 19,739,340 Â Â Â Â Net interest income Â Â Â 159,032 Â Â Â Â Â Â 164,852 Â Â Â Â Â Â 219,892 Â Â Tax-equivalent adjustment (5) Â Â Â 334 Â Â Â Â Â Â 270 Â Â Â Â Â Â 290 Â Â Net interest earnings Â Â $ 159,366 Â Â Â Â Â $ 165,122 Â Â Â Â Â $ 220,182 Â Â Interest spread Â Â Â Â 3.06 % Â Â Â Â Â 3.35 % Â Â Â Â Â 4.56 % Net interest margin Â Â Â Â 3.16 % Â Â Â Â Â 3.38 % Â Â Â Â Â 4.58 % Net interest margin tax equivalent (5) Â Â Â Â 3.16 % Â Â Â Â Â 3.39 % Â Â Â Â Â 4.59 % Net interest margin tax equivalent excl. PPP (6) Â Â Â Â 3.18 % Â Â Â Â Â 3.32 % Â Â Â Â Â 3.24 % Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (continued) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans. (3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees. (4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 1.48%, 0.54% and 0.42% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. (6) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, as described in note (5) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Nine Months Ended Â September 30, 2022 Â September 30, 2021 Â Average

Balance Â Interest

Income or

Expense Â Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Â Average

Balance Â Interest

Income or

Expense Â Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Assets Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Interest earning deposits $ 595,305 Â $ 4,197 Â 0.94 % Â $ 1,034,923 Â $ 980 Â 0.13 % Investment securities (1) Â 3,969,809 Â Â 76,283 Â 2.56 % Â Â 1,461,070 Â Â 25,211 Â 2.30 % Loans and leases: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Commercial & industrial: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Specialty lending loans and leases (2) Â 3,963,180 Â Â 127,304 Â 4.29 % Â Â 1,560,615 Â Â 43,658 Â 3.74 % Other commercial & industrial loans (2) Â 1,496,772 Â Â 46,768 Â 4.18 % Â Â 1,357,028 Â Â 38,631 Â 3.81 % Commercial loans to mortgage companies Â 1,785,495 Â Â 46,713 Â 3.50 % Â Â 2,837,549 Â Â 65,925 Â 3.11 % Multi-family loans Â 1,863,915 Â Â 51,506 Â 3.69 % Â Â 1,560,565 Â Â 44,120 Â 3.78 % Loans receivable, PPP Â 1,946,651 Â Â 72,132 Â 4.95 % Â Â 5,515,819 Â Â 197,071 Â 4.78 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans Â 1,331,037 Â Â 40,551 Â 4.07 % Â Â 1,354,745 Â Â 38,637 Â 3.81 % Residential mortgages Â 482,263 Â Â 13,586 Â 3.77 % Â Â 348,369 Â Â 9,486 Â 3.64 % Installment loans Â 1,881,160 Â Â 128,013 Â 9.10 % Â Â 1,470,024 Â Â 101,294 Â 9.21 % Total loans and leases (3) Â 14,750,473 Â Â 526,573 Â 4.77 % Â Â 16,004,714 Â Â 538,822 Â 4.50 % Other interest-earning assets Â 62,955 Â Â 8,673 Â NM (7) Â Â 62,205 Â Â 1,834 Â 3.94 % Total interest-earning assets Â 19,378,542 Â Â 615,726 Â 4.25 % Â Â 18,562,912 Â Â 566,847 Â 4.08 % Non-interest-earning assets Â 526,437 Â Â Â Â Â Â 632,202 Â Â Â Â Total assets $ 19,904,979 Â Â Â Â Â $ 19,195,114 Â Â Â Â Liabilities Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Interest checking accounts $ 6,286,224 Â $ 55,059 Â 1.17 % Â $ 3,584,223 Â $ 19,929 Â 0.74 % Money market deposit accounts Â 5,128,270 Â Â 36,545 Â 0.95 % Â Â 4,811,540 Â Â 17,278 Â 0.48 % Other savings accounts Â 732,801 Â Â 3,359 Â 0.61 % Â Â 1,415,595 Â Â 6,227 Â 0.59 % Certificates of deposit Â 710,130 Â Â 6,910 Â 1.30 % Â Â 646,257 Â Â 3,792 Â 0.78 % Total interest-bearing deposits (4) Â 12,857,425 Â Â 101,873 Â 1.06 % Â Â 10,457,615 Â Â 47,226 Â 0.60 % Federal funds purchased Â 416,344 Â Â 4,374 Â 1.40 % Â Â 29,286 Â Â 15 Â 0.07 % FRB PPP liquidity facility Â â€” Â Â â€” Â â€” % Â Â 3,525,560 Â Â 9,229 Â 0.35 % Borrowings Â 783,644 Â Â 20,896 Â 3.57 % Â Â 659,334 Â Â 18,997 Â 3.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities Â 14,057,413 Â Â 127,143 Â 1.21 % Â Â 14,671,795 Â Â 75,467 Â 0.69 % Non-interest-bearing deposits (4) Â 4,206,778 Â Â Â Â Â Â 3,016,837 Â Â Â Â Total deposits and borrowings Â 18,264,191 Â Â Â 0.93 % Â Â 17,688,632 Â Â Â 0.57 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities Â 250,783 Â Â Â Â Â Â 295,752 Â Â Â Â Total liabilities Â 18,514,974 Â Â Â Â Â Â 17,984,384 Â Â Â Â Shareholders' equity Â 1,390,005 Â Â Â Â Â Â 1,210,730 Â Â Â Â Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 19,904,979 Â Â Â Â Â $ 19,195,114 Â Â Â Â Net interest income Â Â Â 488,583 Â Â Â Â Â Â 491,380 Â Â Tax-equivalent adjustment (5) Â Â Â 843 Â Â Â Â Â Â 871 Â Â Net interest earnings Â Â $ 489,426 Â Â Â Â Â $ 492,251 Â Â Interest spread Â Â Â Â 3.32 % Â Â Â Â Â 3.51 % Net interest margin Â Â Â Â 3.37 % Â Â Â Â Â 3.54 % Net interest margin tax equivalent (5) Â Â Â Â 3.38 % Â Â Â Â Â 3.55 % Net interest margin tax equivalent excl. PPP (6) Â Â Â Â 3.27 % Â Â Â Â Â 3.17 % Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans. (3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees. (4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 0.80% and 0.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (continued) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â (5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. (6) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis as described in note (5), for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. (7) Not meaningful.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERIOD END LOAN AND LEASE COMPOSITION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â September 30,

2022 Â June 30,

2022 Â March 31,

2022 Â December 31,

2021 Â September 30,

2021 Â Â Â Â Â Commercial: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Commercial & industrial: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Specialty lending $ 5,103,974 Â $ 4,599,640 Â $ 2,973,544 Â $ 2,403,991 Â $ 1,736,966 Other commercial & industrial Â 1,064,332 Â Â 1,037,443 Â Â 947,895 Â Â 942,679 Â Â 867,401 Multi-family Â 2,267,376 Â Â 2,012,920 Â Â 1,705,027 Â Â 1,486,308 Â Â 1,387,166 Loans to mortgage companies Â 1,708,587 Â Â 1,975,189 Â Â 1,830,121 Â Â 2,362,438 Â Â 2,626,483 Commercial real estate owner occupied Â 726,670 Â Â 710,577 Â Â 701,893 Â Â 654,922 Â Â 656,044 Loans receivable, PPP Â 1,154,632 Â Â 1,570,160 Â Â 2,195,902 Â Â 3,250,008 Â Â 4,957,357 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied Â 1,263,211 Â Â 1,152,869 Â Â 1,140,311 Â Â 1,121,238 Â Â 1,144,643 Construction Â 136,133 Â Â 195,687 Â Â 161,024 Â Â 198,981 Â Â 198,607 Total commercial loans and leases Â 13,424,915 Â Â 13,254,485 Â Â 11,655,717 Â Â 12,420,565 Â Â 13,574,667 Consumer: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Residential Â 466,888 Â Â 460,228 Â Â 469,426 Â Â 350,984 Â Â 260,820 Manufactured housing Â 46,990 Â Â 48,570 Â Â 50,669 Â Â 52,861 Â Â 55,635 Installment: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Personal Â 1,079,267 Â Â 1,641,748 Â Â 1,618,096 Â Â 1,433,538 Â Â 1,342,650 Other Â 318,628 Â Â 259,322 Â Â 279,610 Â Â 310,937 Â Â 281,765 Total consumer loans Â 1,911,773 Â Â 2,409,868 Â Â 2,417,801 Â Â 2,148,320 Â Â 1,940,870 Total loans and leases $ 15,336,688 Â $ 15,664,353 Â $ 14,073,518 Â $ 14,568,885 Â $ 15,515,537

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERIOD END DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â September 30,

2022 Â June 30,

2022 Â March 31,

2022 Â December 31,

2021 Â September 30,

2021 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Demand, non-interest bearing $ 2,993,793 Â $ 4,683,030 Â $ 4,594,428 Â $ 4,459,790 Â $ 4,954,331 Demand, interest bearing Â 7,124,663 Â Â 6,644,398 Â Â 5,591,468 Â Â 6,488,406 Â Â 5,023,081 Total demand deposits Â 10,118,456 Â Â 11,327,428 Â Â 10,185,896 Â Â 10,948,196 Â Â 9,977,412 Savings Â 592,002 Â Â 640,062 Â Â 802,395 Â Â 973,317 Â Â 1,310,343 Money market Â 4,913,967 Â Â 4,254,205 Â Â 4,981,077 Â Â 4,349,073 Â Â 5,090,121 Time deposits Â 1,898,013 Â Â 723,024 Â Â 446,192 Â Â 507,338 Â Â 593,149 Total deposits $ 17,522,438 Â $ 16,944,719 Â $ 16,415,560 Â $ 16,777,924 Â $ 16,971,025