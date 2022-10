WEST READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Third Quarter 2022 Results Earnings Earnings Per Share Return on Assets Return on Common Equity $61.4 million $1.85 1.24% 19.33% Net Income Diluted Earnings Per Share ROAA ROCE $82.3 million $2.48 1.64% 25.91% Core Earnings* Core Earnings Per Diluted Share* Core ROAA* Core ROCE* $76.4 million $2.30 1.95% 31.01% Core Earnings, excluding PPP* Core Earnings Per Diluted Share, excluding PPP* Pre-tax and Pre-provision Adjusted ROAA* Pre-tax and Pre-provision Adjusted ROCE*

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Q3 2022 net income available to common shareholders was $61.4 million, or $1.85 per diluted share; ROAA was 1.24% and ROCE was 19.33%.

Q3 2022 core earnings* were $82.3 million, or $2.48 per diluted share; Core ROAA* was 1.64% and Core ROCE* was 25.91%.

Q3 2022 core earnings excluding Paycheck Protection Program* ("PPP") were $76.4 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, up 134.9% over Q3 2021, and bringing year-to-date core earnings (excluding PPP)* to $5.15.

Q3 2022 adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income* was $101.0 million; ROAA* was 1.95%, ROCE* was 31.01%.

Year-over-year loan growth (excluding loans to mortgage companies and PPP*) was $4.5 billion, or 57.3%, led by our low-risk variable rate specialty lending verticals.

Year-over-year deposit growth was $551.4 million, up 3.2%. Total demand deposits increased $141.0 million, or 1.4% year-over-year. Time deposits increased $1.3 billion, or 220.0%. CBIT-related deposits had a balance of $1.9 billion at September 30, 2022, down $191.7 million from June 30, 2022.

Q3 2022 net interest margin, tax equivalent* was 3.16%. Q3 2022 net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding the impact of PPP loans* was 3.18%.

Onboarded 111 new CBIT customers in Q3 2022, bringing total customers to 301.

Total operating expenses were flat in Q3 2022 compared to Q2 2022 and down $3.8 million over Q3 2021.

Q3 2022 benefit to provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $7.8 million was largely driven by the sale of $500.0 million of consumer installment loans, offset in part by the impact of loan growth and our recognition of weaker macroeconomic forecasts.

Non-performing assets were $28.0 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at September 30, 2022 compared to $28.2 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at June 30, 2022 and $52.4 million, or 0.27% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases equaled 466% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 558% at June 30, 2022 and 253% at September 30, 2021.

Extended one-year common stock repurchase program an additional year, resulting in approximately 2.0 million shares available to be repurchased through September 2023.

Tangible book value per share* grew year over year by $3.23, or 9.2%, despite increased AOCI losses of $157.6 million over the same time period. Tangible book value per share* has grown by 74.5% over the past 5 years.

* Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount is included at the end of this document.

CEO Commentary

West Reading, PA, October 26, 2022 - "We delivered another solid quarter and are extremely pleased with our third quarter results despite the challenging interest rate and economic environment," remarked Customers Bancorp Chairman and CEO, Jay Sidhu. "We remain laser focused on our responsible organic growth strategy and have taken prudent risk management strategic actions over the past several quarters to ensure we are well positioned from a capital, credit, liquidity and earnings perspective. We are also pleased to report that we have already beat our 2022 core earnings per share, excluding PPP* target of $4.75 - $5.00. Core earnings per share, excluding PPP* for third quarter 2022 were $2.30, bringing year-to-date September 2022 core earnings per share, excluding PPP* to $5.15. In addition, core ROAA* was 1.64% and core ROCE* was 25.91% for the third quarter. Q3 2022 net interest income generated by the core bank was up 2% (~10% annualized) over Q2 2022 and 38% year-over-year. Core loan growth was led by increases in low-risk variable rate specialty lending verticals of $0.5 billion, which were largely offset by a decline in loans to mortgage companies of $0.3 billion and a sale of $0.5 billion of consumer installment loans executed as part of our balance sheet optimization initiatives. Asset quality remains exceptional and credit reserves are robust. Our loan and deposit pipelines remain strong and we are very focused on maintaining our margins, moderating our growth, improving our capital ratios, and controlling our expenses. We remain very optimistic about our future," Mr. Jay Sidhu continued.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) Nine Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Profitability Metrics: Net income available for common shareholders $ 61,364 $ 110,241 $ (48,877 ) (44.3 )% $ 192,779 $ 201,487 $ (8,708 ) (4.3 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.85 $ 3.25 $ (1.40 ) (43.1 )% $ 5.72 $ 6.02 $ (0.30 ) (5.0 )% Core earnings* $ 82,270 $ 113,876 $ (31,606 ) (27.8 )% $ 217,047 $ 243,487 $ (26,440 ) (10.9 )% Core earnings per share* $ 2.48 $ 3.36 $ (0.88 ) (26.2 )% $ 6.44 $ 7.27 $ (0.83 ) (11.4 )% Core earnings, excluding PPP* $ 76,424 $ 32,539 $ 43,885 134.9 % $ 173,422 $ 112,759 $ 60,663 53.8 % Core earnings per share, excluding PPP* $ 2.30 $ 0.96 $ 1.34 139.6 % $ 5.15 $ 3.37 $ 1.78 52.8 % Return on average assets ("ROAA") 1.24 % 2.33 % (1.09 ) 1.34 % 1.49 % (0.15 ) Core ROAA* 1.64 % 2.35 % (0.71 ) 1.50 % 1.76 % (0.26 ) Return on average common equity ("ROCE") 19.33 % 40.82 % (21.49 ) 20.58 % 26.99 % (6.41 ) Core ROCE* 25.91 % 42.16 % (16.25 ) 23.17 % 32.61 % (9.44 ) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income* $ 100,994 $ 167,215 $ (66,221 ) (39.6 )% $ 319,335 $ 340,451 $ (21,116 ) (6.2 )% Net interest margin, tax equivalent* 3.16 % 4.59 % (1.43 ) 3.38 % 3.55 % (0.17 ) Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP loans* 3.18 % 3.24 % (0.06 ) 3.27 % 3.17 % 0.10 Loan yield, excluding PPP* 5.15 % 4.42 % 0.73 4.75 % 4.36 % 0.39 Cost of deposits 1.48 % 0.42 % 1.06 0.80 % 0.47 % 0.33 Efficiency ratio 50.00 % 33.42 % 16.58 43.46 % 41.07 % 2.39 Core efficiency ratio* 42.57 % 30.36 % 12.21 41.23 % 37.31 % 3.92 Balance Sheet Trends: Total assets $ 20,367,621 $ 19,108,922 $ 1,258,699 6.6 % Total assets, excluding PPP* $ 19,212,989 $ 14,151,565 $ 5,061,424 35.8 % Total loans and leases $ 15,336,688 $ 15,515,537 $ (178,849 ) (1.2 )% Total loans and leases, excluding PPP* $ 14,182,056 $ 10,558,180 $ 3,623,876 34.3 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,993,793 $ 4,954,331 $ (1,960,538 ) (39.6 )% Total deposits $ 17,522,438 $ 16,971,025 $ 551,413 3.2 % Capital Metrics: Common Equity $ 1,249,137 $ 1,146,505 $ 102,632 9.0 % Tangible Common Equity* $ 1,245,508 $ 1,142,711 $ 102,797 9.0 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets* 6.12 % 5.98 % 0.14 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, excluding PPP* 6.48 % 8.08 % (1.60 ) Tangible Book Value per common share* $ 38.35 $ 35.12 $ 3.23 9.2 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.1 % 10.4 % (0.3 ) Total risk based capital ratio (1) 12.8 % 13.6 % (0.8 ) (1) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2022 are estimates. * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount is included at the end of this document.

Customers Bank Instant Token (CBIT™)

"Despite significant market volatility that continues in the digital asset space, we are very pleased with our progress to date. In Q3 2022, we onboarded 111 new CBIT-related customers to the Digital Bank, once again beating our internal target, and bringing total customers to 301. Our digital asset-related deposits have stabilized and ended the third quarter at $1.9 billion. We continue to expect digital asset-related deposits to grow in fourth quarter 2022 as our pipelines remain strong, giving us an opportunity to further transform our deposits into a high quality, low-cost, stable and growing deposit franchise. We believe our technology, compliance and customer service and support systems remain among the best in the country," commented Mr. Sam Sidhu, President and CEO of Customers Bank.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

We funded, either directly or indirectly, about 256,000 PPP loans totaling $5.2 billion in 2021, bringing total PPP loans funded to approximately 358,000 and $10.3 billion. We also earned close to $350 million of deferred origination fees from the SBA through the PPP loans, which is significantly accretive to our earnings and capital levels as these loans are forgiven by the government. In Q3 2022, we recognized $11 million of these fees in earnings, bringing total fees recognized to date to $318 million, resulting in approximately $30 million remaining to be recognized throughout 2022 and early 2023. "As we've stated previously, it is difficult to predict the timing of PPP forgiveness. We expect most of the fees to be recognized over the next two quarters," commented Customers Bancorp CFO, Carla Leibold.

Key Balance Sheet Trends

Loans and Leases

The following table presents the composition of total loans and leases as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 % of Total June 30,

2022 % of Total September 30,

2021 % of Total Commercial: Specialty lending $ 5,103,974 33.3 % $ 4,599,640 29.4 % $ 1,736,966 11.2 % Other commercial & industrial 1,064,332 7.0 1,037,443 6.6 867,401 5.6 Multi-family 2,267,376 14.8 2,012,920 12.9 1,387,166 8.9 Loans to mortgage companies 1,708,587 11.1 1,975,189 12.6 2,626,483 16.9 Commercial real estate owner occupied 726,670 4.7 710,577 4.5 656,044 4.2 Loans receivable, PPP 1,154,632 7.5 1,570,160 10.0 4,957,357 32.0 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,263,211 8.2 1,152,869 7.4 1,144,643 7.4 Construction 136,133 0.9 195,687 1.2 198,607 1.3 Total commercial loans and leases 13,424,915 87.5 13,254,485 84.6 13,574,667 87.5 Consumer: Residential 466,888 3.0 460,228 2.9 260,820 1.7 Manufactured housing 46,990 0.3 48,570 0.3 55,635 0.3 Personal 1,079,267 7.0 1,641,748 10.5 1,342,650 8.7 Other 318,628 2.2 259,322 1.7 281,765 1.8 Total consumer loans 1,911,773 12.5 2,409,868 15.4 1,940,870 12.5 Total loans and leases $ 15,336,688 100.0 % $ 15,664,353 100.0 % $ 15,515,537 100.0 %

C&I loans and leases, including specialty lending, increased $3.6 billion, or 136.8% year-over-year, to $6.2 billion. Practically all of the increases in outstanding balances were in the low-risk variable rate secured categories of Fund Finance and Lender Finance. Multi-family loans increased $880.2 million, or 63.5%, to $2.3 billion, residential loans increased $206.1 million, or 79.0%, to $466.9 million, commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans increased $118.6 million, or 10.4% year-over-year to $1.3 billion and commercial real estate owner occupied loans increased $70.6 million, or 10.8%, to $726.7 million. These increases in loans and leases were partially offset by a decrease in total consumer installment loans of $226.5 million, or 13.9%, to $1.4 billion primarily due to the sale of a $500.0 million of consumer installment loans and a decrease in construction loans of $62.5 million, or 31.5%, to $136.1 million.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases

The following table presents allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (information as of the dates and periods indicated):

At or Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) At or Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 130,197 $ 156,530 $ (26,333 ) $ 130,197 $ 131,496 $ (1,299 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases (7,836 ) 24,164 (32,000 ) (7,836 ) 13,164 (21,000 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) 18,498 13,481 5,017 18,498 7,104 11,394 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases 0.47 % 0.36 % 0.47 % 0.17 % Coverage of credit loss reserves for loans and leases held for investment 0.95 % 1.14 % 0.95 % 1.02 % Coverage of credit loss reserves for loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP* 1.03 % 1.28 % 1.03 % 1.65 % * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount is included at the end of this document.

The increase in net charge-offs in Q3 2022 compared to Q2 2022 was primarily due to a partial charge-off of $7.0 million for one performing commercial real estate collateral dependent loan that we felt prudent in exiting at this time. Our consumer net charge-offs were flat in Q3 2022 compared to Q2 2022.

Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses

Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases $ (7,836 ) $ 24,164 $ (32,000 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 254 608 (354 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses on available for sale debt securities (158 ) (317 ) 159 Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ (7,740 ) $ 24,455 $ (32,195 )

The benefit to provision for credit losses on loans and leases in Q3 2022 was $7.8 million, compared to provision expense of $24.2 million in Q2 2022. The benefit to provision in Q3 2022 was primarily due to the sale of $500.0 million of unsecured consumer installment loans in connection with the Company's balance sheet optimization initiatives, partially offset by loan growth and our recognition of weaker macroeconomic forecasts. This sale transaction resulted in approximately $36.8 million of release in allowance for credit losses, which is included in core earnings*. The benefit to provision for credit losses on available for sale investment securities in Q3 2022 was $0.2 million compared to $0.3 million in Q2 2022.

Asset Quality

The following table presents asset quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Increase

(Decrease) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Increase

(Decrease) Non-performing assets ("NPAs"): Nonaccrual / non-performing loans ("NPLs") $ 27,919 $ 28,064 $ (145 ) $ 27,919 $ 52,041 $ (24,122 ) Non-performing assets 27,965 28,150 (185 ) 27,965 52,377 (24,412 ) NPLs to total loans and leases (1) 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.34 % Reserves to NPLs (1) 466.34 % 557.76 % 466.34 % 252.68 % NPAs to total assets 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.27 % Loans and leases risk ratings: Commercial loans and leases (1) Pass $ 10,262,647 $ 9,355,846 $ 906,801 $ 10,262,647 $ 5,586,462 $ 4,676,185 Special Mention 104,560 106,566 (2,006 ) 104,560 195,663 (91,103 ) Substandard 329,878 343,175 (13,297 ) 329,878 260,271 69,607 Total commercial loans and leases 10,697,085 9,805,587 891,498 10,697,085 6,042,396 4,654,689 Consumer loans Performing 1,893,977 2,392,852 (498,875 ) 1,893,977 1,912,393 (18,416 ) Non-performing 16,680 14,556 2,124 16,680 15,810 870 Total consumer loans 1,910,657 2,407,408 (496,751 ) 1,910,657 1,928,203 (17,546 ) Loans and leases receivable $ 12,607,742 $ 12,212,995 $ 394,747 $ 12,607,742 $ 7,970,599 $ 4,637,143 (1) Excludes loan receivable, PPP, as PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.

Over the last decade, we have developed a suite of commercial loan products with one particularly important common denominator: relatively low credit risk assumption. The Bank's C&I, loans to mortgage companies, corporate and specialty lending lines of business, and multi-family loans for example, are characterized by conservative underwriting standards and low loss rates. Because of this emphasis, the Bank's credit quality to date has been incredibly healthy despite a highly adverse economic environment. Maintaining strong asset quality also requires a highly active portfolio monitoring process. In addition to frequent client outreach and monitoring at the individual loan level, we employ a bottom-up data driven approach to analyze the commercial portfolio. Exposure to industry segments and CRE significantly impacted by COVID-19 initially is not substantial.

Total consumer installment loans were approximately 6.9% of total assets at September 30, 2022 and 9.9% of core loans* were supported by an allowance for credit losses of $71.7 million. At September 30, 2022, our consumer installment portfolio had the following characteristics: average original FICO score of 736, average debt-to-income of 17.9% and average borrower income of $106 thousand.

Non-performing loans at September 30, 2022 were essentially flat at 0.18% of total loans and leases, compared to 0.18% at June 30, 2022 and 0.34% at September 30, 2021.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 % of Total June 30,

2022 % of Total September 30,

2021 % of Total Demand, non-interest bearing $ 2,993,793 17.1 % $ 4,683,030 27.6 % $ 4,954,331 29.2 % Demand, interest bearing 7,124,663 40.7 6,644,398 39.2 5,023,081 29.6 Total demand deposits 10,118,456 57.8 11,327,428 66.8 9,977,412 58.8 Savings 592,002 3.4 640,062 3.8 1,310,343 7.7 Money market 4,913,967 28.0 4,254,205 25.1 5,090,121 30.0 Time deposits 1,898,013 10.8 723,024 4.3 593,149 3.5 Total deposits $ 17,522,438 100.0 % $ 16,944,719 100.0 % $ 16,971,025 100.0 %

Total deposits increased $551.4 million, or 3.2%, to $17.5 billion at September 30, 2022 as compared to a year ago. Time deposits increased $1.3 billion, or 220.0%, to $1.9 billion and total demand deposits increased $141.0 million, or 1.4%, to $10.1 billion. These increases were offset partially by decreases in savings deposits of $718.3 million, or 54.8%, to $592.0 million and money market deposits of $176.2 million, or 3.5%, to $4.9 billion. The total cost of deposits increased by 106 basis points to 1.48% in Q3 2022 from 0.42% in the prior year primarily due to higher market interest rates and a shift in deposit mix.

Capital

The following table presents certain capital amounts and ratios as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands except per share data) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Customers Bancorp, Inc. Common Equity $ 1,249,137 $ 1,215,596 $ 1,146,505 Tangible Common Equity* 1,245,508 1,211,967 1,142,711 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets* 6.12 % 5.99 % 5.98 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, excluding PPP* 6.48 % 6.49 % 8.08 % Tangible Book Value per common share* $ 38.35 $ 37.35 $ 35.12 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.1 % 9.7 % 10.4 % Total risk based capital ratio (1) 12.8 % 12.6 % 13.6 % (1) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2022 are estimates. * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount is included at the end of this document.

Customers Bancorp's tangible common equity* increased $102.8 million to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to a year ago, as earnings of $291.4 million more than offset a negative impact to accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") from increased unrealized losses on investment securities of $157.6 million (net of taxes). Similarly, tangible book value per common share* increased to $38.35 at September 30, 2022 from $35.12 at September 30, 2021. Customers remains well capitalized by all regulatory measures.

At the Customers Bancorp level, the total risk based capital ratio (estimate) and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio ("TCE ratio"), excluding PPP loans*, were 12.8% and 6.48%, respectively, at September 30, 2022. "We expect our TCE ratio to be about 7.5% over the next 3 - 4 quarters, supported by growth in retained earnings and prudent balance sheet management," stated Mr. Sam Sidhu.

At the Customers Bank level, capital levels remained strong and well above regulatory minimums. At September 30, 2022, estimated Tier 1 capital and total risk-based capital were 11.7% and 13.0%, respectively.

Key Profitability Trends

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $159.0 million in Q3 2022, a decrease of $5.8 million from Q2 2022, primarily due to lower PPP interest income of $5.9 million resulting from reduced recognition of deferred fees of $4.8 million driven by lower loan forgiveness in Q3 2022. This decrease was offset in part by increased net interest income earned by the core bank of $3.5 million, up 2% (~10% annualized) over Q2 2022, including increased interest income on investment securities and core loans* of $5.1 million and $37.4 million, respectively, mostly due to higher average balances. In addition, higher expenses paid on deposits, fed funds, FHLB advances and other borrowings of $45.4 million resulted mainly from a shift in deposit mix and higher interest rates during Q3 2022. Excluding PPP loans, average interest-earning assets increased $1.0 billion. Interest-earning asset growth was primarily driven by increases in C&I loans and leases, mostly in specialty lending, and some lower-yielding multi-family loans that didn't close until Q3 2022. Compared to Q2 2022, total loan yields increased 54 basis points to 5.08% primarily due to higher interest rates on variable rate loans in specialty lending. Excluding PPP loans, the Q3 2022 total loan yield was 59 basis points higher than Q2 2022 reflecting increased interest rates and the variable rate nature of the loan portfolio.

Non-Interest Income

The following table presents details of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Interchange and card revenue $ 72 $ 24 $ 48 Deposit fees 989 964 25 Commercial lease income 7,097 6,592 505 Bank-owned life insurance 3,449 1,947 1,502 Mortgage warehouse transactional fees 1,545 1,883 (338 ) Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans 106 1,542 (1,436 ) Loss on sale of consumer installment loans (23,465 ) — (23,465 ) Loan fees 3,008 2,618 390 Mortgage banking income (loss) 125 173 (48 ) Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (2,135 ) (3,029 ) 894 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities (259 ) (203 ) (56 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 563 821 (258 ) Other (112 ) (586 ) 474 Total non-interest income $ (9,017 ) $ 12,746 $ (21,763 )

Non-interest income totaled $(9.0) million for Q3 2022, a decrease of $21.8 million compared to Q2 2022. The decrease was primarily due to $23.5 million of loss realized from the sale of $500 million of consumer installment loans as part of our balance sheet optimization initiatives, which included the write-off of deferred origination costs and other transaction-related expenses, and lower gains realized on sales of SBA loans in Q3 2022 compared to Q2 2022, partially offset by higher bank-owned life insurance income primarily due to death benefits, lower realized losses from the sale of investment securities and higher commercial lease income and loan fees from continued growth.

Non-Interest Expense

The following table presents details of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Salaries and employee benefits $ 31,230 $ 25,334 $ 5,896 Technology, communication and bank operations 19,588 22,738 (3,150 ) Professional services 6,269 7,415 (1,146 ) Occupancy 2,605 4,279 (1,674 ) Commercial lease depreciation 5,966 5,552 414 FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees 2,528 1,619 909 Loan servicing 3,851 4,341 (490 ) Loan workout 217 179 38 Advertising and promotion 762 353 409 Other 3,182 4,395 (1,213 ) Total non-interest expense $ 76,198 $ 76,205 $ (7 )

The management of non-interest expenses remains a priority for us. However, this will not be at the expense of not making adequate investments with new technologies to support efficient and responsible growth.

Non-interest expenses totaled $76.2 million in Q3 2022, relatively unchanged from Q2 2022 and $3.8 million lower than Q3 2021. The offsetting items this quarter included a $3.2 million decrease in technology, processing and deposit servicing-related expenses mostly due to lower deposit servicing fees paid to BM Technologies, $1.7 million decrease in occupancy mostly due to $0.9 million of impairment charges for consolidation of five branches into other existing locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania recorded in Q2 2022 and $1.1 million decrease in professional fees primarily associated with the PPP loan forgiveness. These decreases were offset in part by higher salaries and employee benefits of $5.9 million primarily due to higher average headcount, incentives and $1.4 million in one-time severance expenses.

Taxes

Income tax expense from continuing operations decreased by $1.0 million to $17.9 million in Q3 2022 from $18.9 million in Q2 2022 primarily due to higher investment tax credits and death benefits on bank owned life insurance policies. The effective tax rate from continuing operations for Q3 2022 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 22%. Customers expects the full-year 2022 effective tax rate from continuing operations to be approximately 21% to 23%.

Outlook

"Looking ahead, we envision moderate sustainable and responsible organic core growth, maintenance of our margins, improved capital ratios, and higher profitability and are very optimistic about the prospects of our company. We are focused on improving the quality of our balance sheet and deposit franchise and are not focused on growth just for the sake of growth. With about $500 million of loan growth expected in our low-risk specialty lending verticals in fourth quarter 2022, we will have mostly completed our portfolio remix into lower credit risk variable rate loans. As such, we believe that our margin will likely trough in 2022 and we expect margin expansion in 2023 or through the projected rate-hike cycle. Through a combination of revenue growth and prudent expense management, we expect our efficiency ratio to be in the low to mid 40's by early 2023. Customers Bancorp stock at the close of business on October 21, 2022 was trading at $31.17, only 0.8 times tangible book value* at September 30, 2022. Even after selling $500 million of higher yielding consumer installment loans, we continue to expect over $6.00 of core earnings in 2023, two to three years ahead of our previous guidance of $6.00 by 2025/2026," concluded Mr. Jay Sidhu.

* Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount is included at the end of this document.

Q3 2022 Overview

The following table presents a summary of key earnings and performance metrics for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and the preceding four quarters:

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS SUMMARY - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data and stock price data) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Profitability Metrics: Net income available to common shareholders (from continuing and discontinued operations) $ 61,364 $ 56,519 $ 74,896 $ 98,647 $ 110,241 $ 192,779 $ 201,487 Per share amounts: Earnings per share - basic $ 1.89 $ 1.73 $ 2.27 $ 3.02 $ 3.40 $ 5.89 $ 6.26 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.85 $ 1.68 $ 2.18 $ 2.87 $ 3.25 $ 5.72 $ 6.02 Book value per common share (1) $ 38.46 $ 37.46 $ 37.61 $ 37.32 $ 35.24 $ 38.46 $ 35.24 CUBI stock price (1) $ 29.48 $ 33.90 $ 52.14 $ 65.37 $ 43.02 $ 29.48 $ 43.02 CUBI stock price as % of book value (1) 77 % 90 % 139 % 175 % 122 % 77 % 122 % Average shares outstanding - basic 32,455,814 32,712,616 32,957,033 32,625,960 32,449,853 32,706,652 32,206,547 Average shares outstanding - diluted 33,226,607 33,579,013 34,327,065 34,320,327 33,868,553 33,706,864 33,487,672 Shares outstanding (1) 32,475,502 32,449,486 32,957,847 32,913,267 32,537,976 32,475,502 32,537,976 Return on average assets ("ROAA") 1.24 % 1.17 % 1.63 % 2.08 % 2.33 % 1.34 % 1.49 % Return on average common equity ("ROCE") 19.33 % 18.21 % 24.26 % 33.18 % 40.82 % 20.58 % 26.99 % Efficiency ratio 50.00 % 42.14 % 39.42 % 38.70 % 33.42 % 43.46 % 41.07 % Non-GAAP Profitability Metrics (2): Core earnings $ 82,270 $ 59,367 $ 75,410 $ 101,213 $ 113,876 $ 217,047 $ 243,487 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 100,994 $ 105,692 $ 112,649 $ 130,595 $ 167,215 $ 319,335 $ 340,451 Per share amounts: Core earnings per share - diluted $ 2.48 $ 1.77 $ 2.20 $ 2.95 $ 3.36 $ 6.44 $ 7.27 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 38.35 $ 37.35 $ 37.50 $ 37.21 $ 35.12 $ 38.35 $ 35.12 CUBI stock price as % of tangible book value (1) 77 % 91 % 139 % 176 % 122 % 77 % 122 % Core ROAA 1.64 % 1.23 % 1.64 % 2.13 % 2.35 % 1.50 % 1.76 % Core ROCE 25.91 % 19.13 % 24.43 % 34.04 % 42.16 % 23.17 % 32.61 % Adjusted ROAA - pre-tax and pre-provision 1.95 % 2.11 % 2.39 % 2.70 % 3.36 % 2.14 % 2.37 % Adjusted ROCE - pre-tax and pre-provision 31.01 % 33.37 % 35.89 % 43.25 % 60.81 % 33.40 % 44.30 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.16 % 3.39 % 3.60 % 4.14 % 4.59 % 3.38 % 3.55 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP 3.18 % 3.32 % 3.32 % 3.12 % 3.24 % 3.27 % 3.17 % Core efficiency ratio 42.57 % 41.74 % 39.47 % 38.14 % 30.36 % 41.23 % 37.31 % Asset Quality: Net charge-offs $ 18,498 $ 13,481 $ 7,226 $ 7,582 $ 7,104 $ 39,205 $ 26,216 Annualized net charge-offs to average total loans and leases 0.47 % 0.36 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.36 % 0.22 % Non-performing loans ("NPLs") to total loans and leases (1) 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.34 % 0.18 % 0.34 % Reserves to NPLs (1) 466.34 % 557.76 % 333.15 % 277.72 % 252.68 % 466.34 % 252.68 % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.27 % Customers Bank Capital Ratios (3): Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.73 % 11.46 % 11.60 % 11.83 % 12.77 % 11.73 % 12.77 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.73 % 11.46 % 11.60 % 11.83 % 12.77 % 11.73 % 12.77 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.98 % 12.91 % 13.03 % 13.11 % 14.16 % 12.98 % 14.16 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 8.10 % 8.09 % 8.21 % 7.93 % 8.66 % 8.10 % 8.66 % (1) Metric is a spot balance for the last day of each quarter presented. (2) Customers' reasons for the use of these non-GAAP measures and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP amounts are included at the end of this document. (3) Regulatory capital ratios are estimated for Q3 2022 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, Customers elected to apply the CECL capital transition provisions which delayed the effects of CECL on regulatory capital for two years until January 1, 2022, followed by a three-year transition period. The cumulative CECL capital transition impact as of December 31, 2021 which amounted to $61.6 million will be phased in at 25% per year beginning on January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2022, our regulatory capital ratios reflected 75%, or $46.2 million, benefit associated with the CECL transition provisions.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 200,457 $ 168,941 $ 157,175 $ 198,000 $ 233,097 $ 526,573 $ 538,822 Investment securities 30,546 25,442 20,295 15,202 8,905 76,283 25,211 Other 4,913 1,951 6,006 835 849 12,870 2,814 Total interest income 235,916 196,334 183,476 214,037 242,851 615,726 566,847 Interest expense: Deposits 65,380 22,781 13,712 15,415 15,915 101,873 47,226 FHLB advances 4,684 2,316 — 51 5 7,000 6,160 Subordinated debt 2,689 2,689 2,689 2,688 2,689 8,067 8,067 FRB PPP liquidity facility, federal funds purchased and other borrowings 4,131 3,696 2,376 2,189 4,350 10,203 14,014 Total interest expense 76,884 31,482 18,777 20,343 22,959 127,143 75,467 Net interest income 159,032 164,852 164,699 193,694 219,892 488,583 491,380 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (7,994 ) 23,847 15,997 13,890 13,164 31,850 13,536 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 167,026 141,005 148,702 179,804 206,728 456,733 477,844 Non-interest income: Interchange and card revenue 72 24 76 84 83 172 252 Deposit fees 989 964 940 1,026 994 2,893 2,748 Commercial lease income 7,097 6,592 5,895 5,378 5,213 19,584 15,729 Bank-owned life insurance 3,449 1,947 8,326 1,984 1,988 13,722 6,432 Mortgage warehouse transactional fees 1,545 1,883 2,015 2,262 3,100 5,443 10,612 Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans 106 1,542 1,507 2,493 5,359 3,155 8,834 Loss on sale of consumer installment loans (23,465 ) — — — — (23,465 ) — Loan fees 3,008 2,618 2,545 2,513 1,909 8,171 5,015 Mortgage banking income (loss) 125 173 481 262 425 779 1,274 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (2,135 ) (3,029 ) (1,063 ) (49 ) 6,063 (6,227 ) 31,441 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities (259 ) (203 ) (276 ) — — (738 ) 2,720 Loss on sale of foreign subsidiaries — — — — — — (2,840 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 563 821 964 586 524 2,348 2,622 Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations — — — — — — (24,467 ) Other (112 ) (586 ) (212 ) 452 (72 ) (910 ) 504 Total non-interest income (9,017 ) 12,746 21,198 16,991 25,586 24,927 60,876 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 31,230 25,334 26,607 29,940 26,268 83,171 78,262 Technology, communication and bank operations 19,588 22,738 24,068 22,657 21,281 66,394 60,887 Professional services 6,269 7,415 6,956 7,058 6,871 20,640 19,630 Occupancy 2,605 4,279 3,050 4,336 2,704 9,934 7,807 Commercial lease depreciation 5,966 5,552 4,942 4,625 4,493 16,460 13,199 FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees 2,528 1,619 2,383 2,427 2,313 6,530 7,634 Loan servicing 3,851 4,341 2,371 4,361 4,265 10,563 6,402 Merger and acquisition related expenses — — — — — — 418 Loan workout 217 179 (38 ) 226 198 358 39 Advertising and promotion 762 353 315 344 302 1,430 1,176 Deposit relationship adjustment fees — — — — 6,216 — 6,216 Other 3,182 4,395 3,153 5,574 5,098 10,730 11,089 Total non-interest expense 76,198 76,205 73,807 81,548 80,009 226,210 212,759 Income before income tax expense 81,811 77,546 96,093 115,247 152,305 255,450 325,961 Income tax expense 17,899 18,896 19,332 12,993 36,263 56,127 73,947 Net income from continuing operations $ 63,912 $ 58,650 $ 76,761 $ 102,254 $ 116,042 $ 199,323 $ 252,014 (continued) CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (20,354 ) Income tax expense (benefit) from discontinued operations — — — 1,585 — — 17,682 Net loss from discontinued operations — — — (1,585 ) — — (38,036 ) Net income 63,912 58,650 76,761 100,669 116,042 199,323 213,978 Preferred stock dividends 2,548 2,131 1,865 2,022 2,981 6,544 9,671 Loss on redemption of preferred stock — — — — 2,820 — 2,820 Net income available to common shareholders $ 61,364 $ 56,519 $ 74,896 $ 98,647 $ 110,241 $ 192,779 $ 201,487 Basic earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 1.89 $ 1.73 $ 2.27 $ 3.07 $ 3.40 $ 5.89 $ 7.44 Basic earnings per common share 1.89 1.73 2.27 3.02 3.40 5.89 6.26 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations 1.85 1.68 2.18 2.92 3.25 5.72 7.15 Diluted earnings per common share 1.85 1.68 2.18 2.87 3.25 5.72 6.02

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 41,520 $ 66,703 $ 55,515 $ 35,238 $ 51,169 Interest earning deposits 362,945 178,475 219,085 482,794 1,000,885 Cash and cash equivalents 404,465 245,178 274,600 518,032 1,052,054 Investment securities, at fair value 2,943,694 3,144,882 4,169,853 3,817,150 1,866,697 Investment securities held to maturity 886,294 495,039 — — — Loans held for sale 5,224 6,595 3,003 16,254 29,957 Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value 1,569,090 1,874,603 1,755,758 2,284,325 2,557,624 Loans receivable, PPP 1,154,632 1,570,160 2,195,902 3,250,008 4,957,357 Loans and leases receivable 12,607,742 12,212,995 10,118,855 9,018,298 7,970,599 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (130,197 ) (156,530 ) (145,847 ) (137,804 ) (131,496 ) Total loans and leases receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans and leases 15,201,267 15,501,228 13,924,668 14,414,827 15,354,084 FHLB, Federal Reserve Bank, and other restricted stock 64,112 74,626 54,553 64,584 57,184 Accrued interest receivable 107,621 98,727 94,669 92,239 93,514 Bank premises and equipment, net 6,610 6,755 8,233 8,890 9,944 Bank-owned life insurance 336,130 335,153 332,239 333,705 331,423 Goodwill and other intangibles 3,629 3,629 3,678 3,736 3,794 Other assets 408,575 340,184 298,212 305,611 310,271 Total assets $ 20,367,621 $ 20,251,996 $ 19,163,708 $ 19,575,028 $ 19,108,922 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand, non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,993,793 $ 4,683,030 $ 4,594,428 $ 4,459,790 $ 4,954,331 Interest bearing deposits 14,528,645 12,261,689 11,821,132 12,318,134 12,016,694 Total deposits 17,522,438 16,944,719 16,415,560 16,777,924 16,971,025 Federal funds purchased 365,000 770,000 700,000 75,000 — FHLB advances 500,000 635,000 — 700,000 — Other borrowings 123,515 123,450 223,230 223,086 223,151 Subordinated debt 181,882 181,812 181,742 181,673 181,603 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 287,855 243,625 265,770 251,128 448,844 Total liabilities 18,980,690 18,898,606 17,786,302 18,208,811 17,824,623 Preferred stock 137,794 137,794 137,794 137,794 137,794 Common stock 34,948 34,922 34,882 34,722 33,818 Additional paid in capital 549,066 545,670 542,402 542,391 525,894 Retained earnings 898,511 837,147 780,628 705,732 607,085 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (156,126 ) (124,881 ) (62,548 ) (4,980 ) 1,488 Treasury stock, at cost (77,262 ) (77,262 ) (55,752 ) (49,442 ) (21,780 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,386,931 1,353,390 1,377,406 1,366,217 1,284,299 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,367,621 $ 20,251,996 $ 19,163,708 $ 19,575,028 $ 19,108,922

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income or

Expense Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average

Balance Interest

Income or

Expense Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average

Balance Interest

Income or

Expense Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Assets Interest earning deposits $ 528,001 $ 2,949 2.22 % $ 434,950 $ 919 0.85 % $ 1,279,983 $ 490 0.15 % Investment securities (1) 3,770,922 30,546 3.24 % 4,104,463 25,442 2.48 % 1,511,319 8,905 2.36 % Loans and leases: Commercial & industrial: Specialty lending loans and leases (2) 5,064,730 64,753 5.07 % 4,068,175 39,160 3.86 % 1,732,323 16,393 3.75 % Other commercial & industrial loans (2) 1,585,136 18,794 4.70 % 1,509,655 14,706 3.91 % 1,292,297 12,259 3.76 % Commercial loans to mortgage companies 1,623,624 17,092 4.18 % 1,898,554 15,615 3.30 % 2,658,020 21,065 3.14 % Multi-family loans 2,206,953 20,427 3.67 % 1,845,527 17,313 3.76 % 1,443,846 13,259 3.64 % Loans receivable, PPP 1,349,403 14,666 4.31 % 1,863,429 20,572 4.43 % 5,778,367 117,102 8.04 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans 1,372,244 15,595 4.51 % 1,307,995 12,749 3.91 % 1,346,629 12,656 3.73 % Residential mortgages 513,694 5,008 3.87 % 515,612 4,898 3.81 % 325,851 2,874 3.50 % Installment loans 1,938,199 44,122 9.03 % 1,909,551 43,928 9.23 % 1,615,411 37,489 9.21 % Total loans and leases (3) 15,653,983 200,457 5.08 % 14,918,498 168,941 4.54 % 16,192,744 233,097 5.71 % Other interest-earning assets 68,549 1,964 11.37 % 68,025 1,032 6.09 % 49,780 359 2.86 % Total interest-earning assets 20,021,455 235,916 4.68 % 19,525,936 196,334 4.03 % 19,033,826 242,851 5.06 % Non-interest-earning assets 492,911 530,084 705,514 Total assets $ 20,514,366 $ 20,056,020 $ 19,739,340 Liabilities Interest checking accounts 6,669,787 33,685 2.00 % 6,409,617 13,644 0.85 % 4,537,421 7,677 0.67 % Money market deposit accounts 5,789,991 24,348 1.67 % 4,704,767 7,523 0.64 % 5,131,433 5,569 0.43 % Other savings accounts 625,908 1,818 1.15 % 695,176 758 0.44 % 1,376,077 1,750 0.50 % Certificates of deposit 1,141,970 5,529 1.92 % 530,180 856 0.65 % 614,404 919 0.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits (4) 14,227,656 65,380 1.82 % 12,339,740 22,781 0.74 % 11,659,335 15,915 0.54 % Federal funds purchased 513,011 2,871 2.22 % 642,747 1,429 0.89 % — — — % FRB PPP liquidity facility — — — % — — — % 2,788,897 2,460 0.35 % Borrowings 874,497 8,633 3.92 % 940,068 7,272 3.10 % 371,077 4,584 4.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,615,164 76,884 1.95 % 13,922,555 31,482 0.91 % 14,819,309 22,959 0.62 % Non-interest-bearing deposits (4) 3,245,963 4,491,574 3,335,198 Total deposits and borrowings 18,861,127 1.62 % 18,414,129 0.69 % 18,154,507 0.50 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 255,735 259,279 310,519 Total liabilities 19,116,862 18,673,408 18,465,026 Shareholders' equity 1,397,504 1,382,612 1,274,314 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,514,366 $ 20,056,020 $ 19,739,340 Net interest income 159,032 164,852 219,892 Tax-equivalent adjustment (5) 334 270 290 Net interest earnings $ 159,366 $ 165,122 $ 220,182 Interest spread 3.06 % 3.35 % 4.56 % Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.38 % 4.58 % Net interest margin tax equivalent (5) 3.16 % 3.39 % 4.59 % Net interest margin tax equivalent excl. PPP (6) 3.18 % 3.32 % 3.24 % (continued) CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands) (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans. (3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees. (4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 1.48%, 0.54% and 0.42% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. (6) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, as described in note (5) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income or

Expense Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average

Balance Interest

Income or

Expense Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Assets Interest earning deposits $ 595,305 $ 4,197 0.94 % $ 1,034,923 $ 980 0.13 % Investment securities (1) 3,969,809 76,283 2.56 % 1,461,070 25,211 2.30 % Loans and leases: Commercial & industrial: Specialty lending loans and leases (2) 3,963,180 127,304 4.29 % 1,560,615 43,658 3.74 % Other commercial & industrial loans (2) 1,496,772 46,768 4.18 % 1,357,028 38,631 3.81 % Commercial loans to mortgage companies 1,785,495 46,713 3.50 % 2,837,549 65,925 3.11 % Multi-family loans 1,863,915 51,506 3.69 % 1,560,565 44,120 3.78 % Loans receivable, PPP 1,946,651 72,132 4.95 % 5,515,819 197,071 4.78 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans 1,331,037 40,551 4.07 % 1,354,745 38,637 3.81 % Residential mortgages 482,263 13,586 3.77 % 348,369 9,486 3.64 % Installment loans 1,881,160 128,013 9.10 % 1,470,024 101,294 9.21 % Total loans and leases (3) 14,750,473 526,573 4.77 % 16,004,714 538,822 4.50 % Other interest-earning assets 62,955 8,673 NM (7) 62,205 1,834 3.94 % Total interest-earning assets 19,378,542 615,726 4.25 % 18,562,912 566,847 4.08 % Non-interest-earning assets 526,437 632,202 Total assets $ 19,904,979 $ 19,195,114 Liabilities Interest checking accounts $ 6,286,224 $ 55,059 1.17 % $ 3,584,223 $ 19,929 0.74 % Money market deposit accounts 5,128,270 36,545 0.95 % 4,811,540 17,278 0.48 % Other savings accounts 732,801 3,359 0.61 % 1,415,595 6,227 0.59 % Certificates of deposit 710,130 6,910 1.30 % 646,257 3,792 0.78 % Total interest-bearing deposits (4) 12,857,425 101,873 1.06 % 10,457,615 47,226 0.60 % Federal funds purchased 416,344 4,374 1.40 % 29,286 15 0.07 % FRB PPP liquidity facility — — — % 3,525,560 9,229 0.35 % Borrowings 783,644 20,896 3.57 % 659,334 18,997 3.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,057,413 127,143 1.21 % 14,671,795 75,467 0.69 % Non-interest-bearing deposits (4) 4,206,778 3,016,837 Total deposits and borrowings 18,264,191 0.93 % 17,688,632 0.57 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 250,783 295,752 Total liabilities 18,514,974 17,984,384 Shareholders' equity 1,390,005 1,210,730 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 19,904,979 $ 19,195,114 Net interest income 488,583 491,380 Tax-equivalent adjustment (5) 843 871 Net interest earnings $ 489,426 $ 492,251 Interest spread 3.32 % 3.51 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.54 % Net interest margin tax equivalent (5) 3.38 % 3.55 % Net interest margin tax equivalent excl. PPP (6) 3.27 % 3.17 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans. (3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees. (4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 0.80% and 0.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (continued) CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands) (5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. (6) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis as described in note (5), for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. (7) Not meaningful.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERIOD END LOAN AND LEASE COMPOSITION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Commercial: Commercial & industrial: Specialty lending $ 5,103,974 $ 4,599,640 $ 2,973,544 $ 2,403,991 $ 1,736,966 Other commercial & industrial 1,064,332 1,037,443 947,895 942,679 867,401 Multi-family 2,267,376 2,012,920 1,705,027 1,486,308 1,387,166 Loans to mortgage companies 1,708,587 1,975,189 1,830,121 2,362,438 2,626,483 Commercial real estate owner occupied 726,670 710,577 701,893 654,922 656,044 Loans receivable, PPP 1,154,632 1,570,160 2,195,902 3,250,008 4,957,357 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,263,211 1,152,869 1,140,311 1,121,238 1,144,643 Construction 136,133 195,687 161,024 198,981 198,607 Total commercial loans and leases 13,424,915 13,254,485 11,655,717 12,420,565 13,574,667 Consumer: Residential 466,888 460,228 469,426 350,984 260,820 Manufactured housing 46,990 48,570 50,669 52,861 55,635 Installment: Personal 1,079,267 1,641,748 1,618,096 1,433,538 1,342,650 Other 318,628 259,322 279,610 310,937 281,765 Total consumer loans 1,911,773 2,409,868 2,417,801 2,148,320 1,940,870 Total loans and leases $ 15,336,688 $ 15,664,353 $ 14,073,518 $ 14,568,885 $ 15,515,537

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERIOD END DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Demand, non-interest bearing $ 2,993,793 $ 4,683,030 $ 4,594,428 $ 4,459,790 $ 4,954,331 Demand, interest bearing 7,124,663 6,644,398 5,591,468 6,488,406 5,023,081 Total demand deposits 10,118,456 11,327,428 10,185,896 10,948,196 9,977,412 Savings 592,002 640,062 802,395 973,317 1,310,343 Money market 4,913,967 4,254,205 4,981,077 4,349,073 5,090,121 Time deposits 1,898,013 723,024 446,192 507,338 593,149 Total deposits $ 17,522,438 $ 16,944,719 $ 16,415,560 $ 16,777,924 $ 16,971,025