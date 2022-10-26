OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 24, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights (all metrics compared to Third Quarter 2021 unless otherwise noted)
- Record Third Quarter Net Sales of $1.1 billion increased 26.3%
- Operating Income increased 44.3% to $110.0 million, or 10.0% of net sales (increased 41.9% to $114.1 million or 10.4% adjusted1) compared to $76.2 million or 8.8% of net sales ($80.4 million or 9.3% adjusted1)
- Record Third Quarter Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) of $3.34 ($3.49 adjusted1) compared to $2.40 ($2.57 adjusted1)
- Generated strong third quarter operating cash flows of $116 million driven by better overall working capital management including a reduction in inventory compared to second quarter 2022
- Record backlog of $2.0 billion, an increase of 25.4% or $412 million since the end of fiscal 2021 and sequentially higher due to continued strong market demand across the portfolio
- Returned $22.4 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
Key Financial Metrics
Third Quarter 2022
GAAP
Adjusted1
(000's except per share amounts)
09/24/2022
09/25/2021
09/24/2022
09/25/2021
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
vs. Q3 2021
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
vs. Q3 2021
Net Sales
$
1,097,382
$
868,782
26.3
%
$
1,097,382
$
868,782
26.3
%
Operating Income
109,972
76,195
44.3
%
114,147
80,433
41.9
%
Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
10.0
%
8.8
%
10.4
%
9.3
%
Net Earnings
72,112
51,650
39.6
%
75,313
55,284
36.2
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
3.34
$
2.40
39.2
%
$
3.49
$
2.57
35.8
%
Average Shares Outstanding
21,605
21,552
21,605
21,552
YTD 2022
GAAP
Adjusted1
(000's except per share amounts)
09/24/2022
09/25/2021
09/24/2022
09/25/2021
FY 2022
FY 2021
vs. FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2021
vs. FY 2021
Net Sales
$
3,213,734
$
2,538,297
26.6
%
$
3,213,734
$
2,538,297
26.6
%
Operating Income
323,533
236,031
37.1
%
335,991
248,494
35.2
%
Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
10.1
%
9.3
%
10.5
%
9.8
%
Net Earnings
210,531
168,774
24.7
%
220,883
176,060
25.5
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
9.77
$
7.86
24.3
%
$
10.25
$
8.20
25.0
%
Average Shares Outstanding
21,546
21,483
21,546
21,483
"I am extremely pleased with the outstanding performance and record results delivered by the entire Valmont team this quarter," said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to see strong demand globally for our products and solutions across infrastructure and agriculture markets. Broad-based infrastructure market strength is being driven by continued investments in grid resiliency and upgrades to aging infrastructure, ongoing demand for renewable power and clean energy solutions and the 5G network transition. Agriculture markets remain extremely favorable, as elevated commodity prices are being driven by tighter global grain supplies, ongoing demand for increased food production and a heightened focus on food security concerns. The typical seasonal decline in third quarter North America agriculture sales was less pronounced this year due to ongoing delivery of backlog and strong demand throughout the quarter. Despite continued challenges of inflation and supply chain volatility, we delivered record third quarter earnings per share as our team continues to live our core values of passion, integrity, and continuous improvement, with an unwavering focus on delivering results. Across our global portfolio we remain committed to the execution of our growth strategy while also improving profitability and delivering long-term value for our shareholders."
Third Quarter 2022 Segment Review
Infrastructure (70.5% of Net Sales)
Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, renewable energy, lighting, transportation and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products
Sales of $778.4 million grew 22.7% year-over-year with double-digit sales growth across all product lines, net of 2.3% unfavorable foreign currency translation impacts. Higher sales were driven by favorable pricing globally, primarily in the Transmission, Distribution and Substation (TD&S), Lighting and Transportation (L&T), and Telecommunications product lines, higher volumes, notably in the Renewable Energy product line, and sales from the ConcealFab acquisition.
Operating Income improved to $93.6 million or 12.1% of net sales compared to $71.4 million or 11.3% in 2021, driven by favorable pricing and higher volumes.
Agriculture (29.5% of Net Sales)
Center pivot and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products; advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture
Sales of $327.3 million increased 36.2% year-over-year, with sales growth across North America and International markets, led by higher average selling prices of irrigation equipment and higher volumes, partially offset by lower project sales to Egypt. In Brazil, sales nearly doubled year-over-year, demonstrating continued robust market demand for irrigation equipment and ag solar products.
Operating Income improved to $43.3 million, or 13.3% of net sales ($47.4 million or 14.6% adjusted1) compared to $27.7 million or 11.7% of net sales ($32.0 million or 13.5% adjusted1) in 2021. The benefit of higher average selling prices and additional volume leverage was partially offset by higher SG&A, including incremental R&D expense for technology investments.
Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation
The Company generated year-to-date operating cash flows of $184 million through strong earnings and managing working capital while supporting strong revenue growth. At the end of the third quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $166 million. Valmont purchased approximately $11 million of company stock in the third quarter and approximately $101 million remains on the current authorization with no expiration.
Updating Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook and Key Assumptions and Providing 2023 Indications
The Company is updating its 2022 full-year net sales and diluted earnings per share outlook that were communicated last quarter and providing updated key assumptions for the year.
2022 Full Year Financial Outlook
Previous Outlook
Revised Outlook
Net Sales Growth (vs. PY)
20% to 21%
~ 22%
GAAP Diluted EPS1
$12.90 to $13.30
$12.95 to $13.30
Adjusted Diluted EPS1
$13.60 to $14.00
$13.65 to $14.00
Tax Rate
~ 27.5%
~ 27.5%
FX Translation Impact on Net Sales
~ (2.0%)
~ (2.0%)
Capital Expenditures
$110 to $120 million
$95 to $105 million
- Revised net sales growth to reflect third quarter 2022 results
- Revised Diluted EPS to reflect expected mix of earnings and timing of project deliveries
- Capital expenditures now expected to be in the range of $95 - $105 million due to extended machinery lead times
- Providing indicative guidance for 2023 of net sales growth in the range of 6% to 9% and diluted EPS growth in the range of 11% to 15%
Kaniewski continued, "The strong market drivers we are seeing across our businesses, our continued track record of execution and a record backlog of ~$2 billion, give us confidence going forward. The long-term need for critical infrastructure investment globally, including current and future stimulus programs, are driving sustainable demand across our Infrastructure businesses. Favorable agriculture market trends across global markets and a strong international project pipeline are providing momentum for our Agriculture business well into next year."
Added Kaniewski, "Looking ahead to 2023, we believe favorable market conditions and strong demand will continue, and our robust backlog and ongoing pricing strategies across the portfolio give us confidence in revenue and profitability growth next year. In 2023, we expect sales growth of 6% to 9% and earnings per share growth of 11% to 15%. Through our diversified business portfolio, return on invested capital focus, and organizational emphasis on ESG principles, we are in a position of strength with a talented team who are driven by our core values to deliver results for our customers and our stakeholders. We remain focused on what we can control: leveraging our business model and Valmont team to deliver innovative products and solutions to our customers, advancing operational excellence, and executing on strategic initiatives that drive sustainable, profitable growth. Additionally, our balance sheet remains strong, giving us flexibility to execute our long-term strategic plan."
About Valmont Industries, Inc.
For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we're Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.
1 Please see Reg G reconciliation to GAAP measures at end of document
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Third Quarter
Year-to-Date
13 Weeks Ended
39 Weeks Ended
09/24/2022
09/25/2021
09/24/2022
09/25/2021
Net sales
$
1,097,382
$
868,782
$
3,213,734
$
2,538,297
Cost of sales
811,904
641,378
2,386,469
1,876,692
Gross profit
285,478
227,404
827,265
661,605
Selling, general and administrative expenses
175,506
151,209
503,732
425,574
Operating income
109,972
76,195
323,533
236,031
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(11,629
)
(11,031
)
(34,278
)
(31,466
)
Interest income
507
397
1,019
894
Gain (loss) on investments (unrealized)
(901
)
488
(4,306
)
1,556
Other
2,822
2,644
8,537
10,297
Other income (expense), net
(9,201
)
(7,502
)
(29,028
)
(18,719
)
Earnings before income taxes
100,771
68,693
294,505
217,312
Income tax expense
27,823
16,080
80,531
46,322
Equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries
(18
)
(360
)
(931
)
(1,079
)
Net earnings
72,930
52,253
213,043
169,911
Less: earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
(818
)
(603
)
(2,512
)
(1,137
)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.
$
72,112
$
51,650
$
210,531
$
168,774
Average shares outstanding (000's) - Basic
21,332
21,175
21,308
21,182
Earnings per share - Basic
$
3.38
$
2.44
$
9.88
$
7.97
Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted
21,605
21,552
21,546
21,483
Earnings per share - Diluted
$
3.34
$
2.40
$
9.77
$
7.86
Cash dividends per share
$
0.55
$
0.50
$
1.65
$
1.50
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Third Quarter
Year-to-Date
13 Weeks Ended
39 Weeks Ended
09/24/2022
09/25/2021
09/24/2022
09/25/2021
Net sales
Infrastructure
$
778,353
$
634,283
$
2,224,029
$
1,801,533
Agriculture
327,261
240,331
1,011,606
751,960
Total
1,105,614
874,614
3,235,635
2,553,493
Less: Intersegment sales
(8,232
)
(5,832
)
(21,901
)
(15,196
)
Total
$
1,097,382
$
868,782
$
3,213,734
$
2,538,297
Operating Income
Infrastructure
$
93,572
$
71,422
$
255,722
$
187,421
Agriculture
43,258
27,735
138,779
108,467
Corporate
(26,858
)
(22,962
)
(70,968
)
(59,857
)
Total
$
109,972
$
76,195
$
323,533
$
236,031
Valmont has aggregated its business segments into two global reportable segments as follows.
Infrastructure: This segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve infrastructure markets of utility, renewable energy, lighting, transportation and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products.
Agriculture: This segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture.
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen weeks ended September 24, 2022
Intersegment
Infrastructure
Agriculture
Sales
Consolidated
Geographical market:
North America
$
579,628
$
178,626
$
(7,114
)
$
751,140
International
198,725
148,635
(1,118
)
346,242
Total
$
778,353
$
327,261
$
(8,232
)
$
1,097,382
Product line:
Transmission, Distribution and Substation
$
304,781
$
—
$
—
$
304,781
Lighting and Transportation
241,590
—
—
241,590
Coatings
91,969
—
(3,994
)
87,975
Telecommunications
92,830
—
—
92,830
Renewable Energy
47,183
—
(1,118
)
46,065
Irrigation Equipment and Parts,
excluding Technology
—
303,003
(3,120
)
299,883
Technology Products and Services
—
24,258
—
24,258
Total
$
778,353
$
327,261
$
(8,232
)
$
1,097,382
Thirteen weeks ended September 25, 2021
Intersegment
Infrastructure
Agriculture
Sales
Consolidated
Geographical market:
North America
$
439,610
$
116,308
$
(5,832
)
$
550,086
International
194,673
124,023
—
318,696
Total
$
634,283
$
240,331
$
(5,832
)
$
868,782
Product line:
Transmission, Distribution and Substation
$
239,572
$
—
$
—
$
239,572
Lighting and Transportation
217,962
—
—
217,962
Coatings
76,761
—
(1,826
)
74,935
Telecommunications
63,088
—
—
63,088
Renewable Energy
36,900
—
—
36,900
Irrigation Equipment and Parts,
excluding Technology
—
218,892
(4,006
)
214,886
Technology Products and Services
—
21,439
—
21,439
Total
$
634,283
$
240,331
$
(5,832
)
$
868,782
Thirty-nine weeks ended September 24, 2022
Intersegment
Infrastructure
Agriculture
Sales
Consolidated
Geographical market:
North America
$
1,645,472
$
564,369
$
(20,316
)
$
2,189,525
International
578,557
447,237
(1,585
)
1,024,209
Total
$
2,224,029
$
1,011,606
$
(21,901
)
$
3,213,734
Product line:
Transmission, Distribution and Substation
$
882,216
$
—
$
—
$
882,216
Lighting and Transportation
701,009
—
—
701,009
Coatings
264,266
—
(11,295
)
252,971
Telecommunications
232,765
—
—
232,765
Renewable Energy
143,773
—
(1,118
)
142,655
Irrigation Equipment and Parts,
excluding Technology
—
928,622
(9,488
)
919,134
Technology Products and Services
—
82,984
—
82,984
Total
$
2,224,029
$
1,011,606
$
(21,901
)
$
3,213,734
Thirty-nine weeks ended September 25, 2021
Intersegment
Infrastructure
Agriculture
Sales
Consolidated
Geographical market:
North America
$
1,246,512
$
395,096
$
(15,196
)
$
1,626,412
International
555,021
356,864
—
911,885
Total
$
1,801,533
$
751,960
$
(15,196
)
$
2,538,297
Product line:
Transmission, Distribution and Substation
$
668,474
$
—
$
—
$
668,474
Lighting and Transportation
609,725
—
—
609,725
Coatings
231,900
—
(7,823
)
224,077
Telecommunications
162,830
—
—
162,830
Renewable Energy
128,604
—
—
128,604
Irrigation Equipment and Parts,
excluding Technology
—
679,600
(7,373
)
672,227
Technology Products and Services
—
72,360
—
72,360
Total
$
1,801,533
$
751,960
$
(15,196
)
$
2,538,297
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
09/24/2022
12/25/2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
166,221
$
177,232
Accounts receivable, net
614,411
571,593
Inventories
746,282
728,834
Contract asset - costs and profits in excess of billings
215,684
142,643
Prepaid expenses and other assets
107,476
83,646
Refundable income taxes
—
8,815
Total current assets
1,850,074
1,712,763
Property, plant and equipment, net
596,850
598,605
Goodwill and other assets
1,174,805
1,135,881
$
3,621,729
$
3,447,249
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current installments of long-term debt
$
2,106
$
4,884
Notes payable to banks
4,935
13,439
Accounts payable
376,508
347,841
Accrued expenses
261,900
253,330
Contract liability - billings in excess of costs and earnings
200,341
135,746
Income taxes payable
10,668
—
Dividend payable
11,733
10,616
Total current liabilities
868,191
765,856
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
935,129
947,072
Operating lease liabilities
156,860
147,759
Other long-term liabilities
88,798
172,965
Shareholders' equity
1,572,751
1,413,597
$
3,621,729
$
3,447,249
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
39 Weeks Ended
09/24/2022
09/25/2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net Earnings
$
213,043
$
169,911
Depreciation and amortization
72,803
67,764
Contribution to defined benefit pension plan
(17,155
)
(970
)
Change in working capital
(96,995
)
(183,030
)
Other
12,030
8,154
Net cash flows from operating activities
183,726
61,829
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
(67,122
)
(80,509
)
Acquisitions
(39,287
)
(312,500
)
Other
(37
)
3,546
Net cash flows from investing activities
(106,446
)
(389,463
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
235,470
236,710
Principal payments on long-term borrowings
(251,155
)
(66,128
)
Net payments on short-term borrowings
(8,229
)
(20,463
)
Purchase of treasury shares
(20,491
)
(24,101
)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
(7,338
)
—
Dividends paid
(34,080
)
(30,794
)
Other
6,680
5,792
Net cash flows from financing activities
(79,143
)
101,016
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(9,148
)
(4,313
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(11,011
)
(230,931
)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year
177,232
400,726
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
166,221
$
169,795
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact of intangible asset amortization (Prospera) and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees on fiscal 2022 and 2021 results. We believe the adjustments for Prospera allow for a better investor understanding of Agriculture segment performance related to traditional segment products. The non-GAAP tables below also disclose the impact of a write off a receivable following arbitration of a commercial transaction from 2014, acquisition diligence and restructuring expenses on segment operating income and net earnings as well as the impact of the U.K. tax rate change on net earnings (adjusts GAAP tax rate from 19.0% to 22.5%) on fiscal 2021 results. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.
Thirteen
Diluted
Thirty-nine
Diluted
weeks ended
earnings per
weeks ended
earnings per
September 24, 2022
share
September 24, 2022
share
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported
$
72,112
$
3.34
$
210,531
$
9.77
Prospera intangible asset amortization
1,645
0.08
4,935
0.23
Stock-based compensation - Prospera
2,530
0.12
7,523
0.35
Total Adjustments, pre-tax1
4,175
0.19
12,458
0.58
Tax effect of adjustments2
(974
)
(0.05
)
(2,106
)
(0.10
)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - Adjusted1
$
75,313
$
3.49
$
220,883
$
10.25
Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted
21,605
21,546
Thirteen
Diluted
Thirty-nine
Diluted
weeks ended
earnings per
weeks ended
earnings per
September 25, 2021
share
September 25, 2021
share
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported
$
51,650
$
2.40
$
168,774
$
7.86
Prospera intangible asset amortization
1,926
0.09
1,926
0.09
Stock-based compensation - Prospera
2,312
0.11
2,312
0.11
Write-off of a receivable, pre-tax
—
—
5,545
0.26
Acquisition diligence expense, pre-tax
—
—
1,120
0.05
Restructuring expense, pre-tax
—
—
1,560
0.07
Total Adjustments, pre-tax1
4,238
0.20
12,463
0.58
Change in U.K. statutory tax rate
—
—
(2,819
)
(0.13
)
Tax effect of adjustments2
(604
)
(0.03
)
(2,358
)
(0.11
)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - Adjusted1
$
55,284
$
2.57
$
176,060
$
8.20
Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted
21,552
21,483
1Earnings per share includes rounding
2The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction.
Thirteen weeks ended September 24, 2022
Operating Income Reconciliation
Infrastructure
Agriculture
Corporate
Valmont
Operating income - as reported
$
93,572
$
43,258
$
(26,858
)
$
109,972
Stock-based compensation - Prospera
—
2,530
—
2,530
Prospera intangible asset amortization
—
1,645
—
1,645
Adjusted Operating Income
$
93,572
$
47,433
$
(26,858
)
$
114,147
Net Sales - as reported
773,241
324,141
NM
1,097,382
Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
12.1
%
13.3
%
NM
10.0
%
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
12.1
%
14.6
%
NM
10.4
%
Thirteen weeks ended September 25, 2021
Operating Income Reconciliation
Infrastructure
Agriculture
Corporate
Valmont
Operating income - as reported
$
71,422
$
27,735
$
(22,962)
$
76,195
Prospera intangible asset amortization
—
1,926
—
1,926
Stock-based compensation - Prospera
—
2,312
—
2,312
Adjusted Operating Income
$
71,422
$
31,973
$
(22,962)
$
80,433
Net Sales - as reported
632,457
236,325
NM
868,782
Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
11.3
%
11.7
%
NM
8.8
%
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
11.3
%
13.5
%
NM
9.3
%
Thirty-nine weeks ended September 24, 2022
Operating Income Reconciliation
Infrastructure
Agriculture
Corporate
Valmont
Operating income - as reported
$
255,722
$
138,779
$
(70,968)
$
323,533
Stock-based compensation - Prospera
—
7,523
—
7,523
Prospera intangible asset amortization
—
4,935
—
4,935
Adjusted Operating Income
$
255,722
$
151,237
$
(70,968)
$
335,991
Net Sales - as reported
2,211,616
1,002,118
NM
3,213,734
Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
11.6
%
13.8
%
NM
10.1
%
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
11.6
%
15.1
%
NM
10.5
%
Thirty-nine weeks ended September 25, 2021
Operating Income Reconciliation
Infrastructure
Agriculture
Corporate
Valmont
Operating income - as reported
$
187,421
$
108,467
$
(59,857)
$
236,031
Prospera intangible asset amortization
—
1,926
—
1,926
Stock-based compensation - Prospera
—
2,312
—
2,312
Write-off of a receivable, pre-tax
5,545
—
—
5,545
Acquisition diligence expense, pre-tax
—
—
1,120
1,120
Restructuring expense, pre-tax
650
910
—
1,560
Adjusted Operating Income
$
193,616
$
113,615
$
(58,737)
$
248,494
Net Sales - as reported
1,793,710
744,587
NM
2,538,297
Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
10.4
%
14.6
%
NM
9.3
%
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
10.8
%
15.3
%
NM
9.8
%
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED GAAP AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact on the range of estimated diluted earnings per share of the (1) amortization of the intangible asset (Prospera) and (2) stock-based compensation for Prospera employees. We believe the adjustments for Prospera allow for a better investor understanding of Agriculture segment performance related to traditional segment products. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.
Reconciliation of Range of Net Earnings - 2022 Guidance
Low End
High End
Adjustments
Estimated net earnings - GAAP
$
279,500
$
287,200
Prospera intangible asset (proprietary technology) amortization, pre-tax
6,700
Stock-based compensation - Prospera, pre-tax
10,000
Total pre-tax adjustments
16,700
Estimated tax benefit from above expenses*
(2,500
)
Total Adjustments, after-tax
$
14,200
Estimated net earnings - Adjusted
$
293,700
$
301,400
Diluted Earnings Per Share Range - GAAP
$
12.95
$
13.30
Diluted Earnings Per Share Range - Adjusted
$
13.65
$
14.00
______________________
|* The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the estimated income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction.
