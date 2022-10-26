PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:
- Both GAAP and non-GAAP total revenues were $473.2 million, up 2.9% from $459.9 million and 2.7% from $460.6 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. On an organic basis (excluding COVID-related revenues), GAAP revenues grew 9.0% and non-GAAP revenues grew 8.8%.
- Recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions were $371.7 million, up 0.2% from $370.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, and comprised 78.5% of third quarter 2022 revenues, compared to 80.6% for the third quarter of 2021. On an organic basis (excluding COVID-related revenues), recurring revenues were $364.5 million, up 9.3%.
- Revenues included a total of $11.7 million from NIC's COVID-related initiatives, which are expected to end in the fourth quarter. Revenues from COVID-related initiatives totaled $43.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Operating income was $60.9 million, up 8.4% from $56.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income was $117.8 million, up 0.9% from $116.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- Net income was $53.2 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, up 20.5% from $44.2 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $87.4 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, up 2.8% from $85.0 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
- The annual non-GAAP effective tax rate is 22.5%, down from 24.0% in 2021, as the result of an increase in the estimated research tax credit. For the third quarter, the non-GAAP effective tax rate was 19.6% to reflect the change in tax rate for the first nine months of the year.
- Cash flows from operations were $129.4 million compared to $205.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was $115.6 million compared to $192.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $126.9 million, up 1.5% from $125.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- Software subscription arrangements comprised approximately 91% of the total new software contract value for the third quarter, compared to approximately 74% for the third quarter of 2021.
- Software subscription bookings for the third quarter added $28.1 million in annual recurring revenue.
- Annualized non-GAAP recurring revenues (ARR) were $1.49 billion, unchanged from $1.49 billion for the third quarter of 2021 due to a reduction in COVID-related subscription revenue. On an organic basis, excluding COVID-related revenues, annualized non-GAAP ARR grew 11.2%.
- Total backlog was $1.88 billion, up 6.3% from $1.77 billion at September 30, 2021.
"Third quarter results were highlighted by strong execution and robust public sector market demand, supported by healthy budgets," said Lynn Moore, Tyler's president and chief executive officer. "We are carrying strong momentum across our divisions, and market activity continues to build and drive larger opportunities and multi-suite wins. Professional services revenue continues to be pressured as we onboard new implementation team members and build capacity to support our growing backlog.
"Overall, we reported solid top and bottom-line results while advancing our cloud-first strategy. Total contract value for new software subscription agreements reached a new high and comprised 91% of our new software contract value this quarter. Contract signings were highlighted by a five-year $54 million contract with the U.S. Department of State for our Case Management Development Platform. This represents the largest win in our Federal Division's history, although only approximately $8 million of the contract value was included in the third quarter bookings due to certain contract provisions.
"In light of the rising interest rate environment, we continue to prioritize the use of excess cash to aggressively reduce debt, while being opportunistic toward strategic acquisitions and investments that enhance our long-term growth strategy. During the quarter, we reduced term debt by $190 million and our net leverage is now under two times proforma EBITDA.
"Looking forward, we are encouraged by continued strength in the public sector markets as reflected in stable or increasing RFP and demo activity across our business units. We are also pleased that our software revenue mix continues to arc towards SaaS even more rapidly than previously expected, even though the increased mix of SaaS arrangements is putting pressure on near-term revenue growth, as license revenue will decline faster than planned this year and in 2023. We have reduced the upper end of our full year revenue guidance to reflect lower license revenue, as well as pressure on professional services revenue related to staffing. The midpoint of our annual non-GAAP EPS guidance, adjusted for the reduction in our effective tax rate, is unchanged," concluded Moore.
Guidance for 2022
As of October 26, 2022, Tyler Technologies is providing the following guidance for the full year 2022:
- GAAP and non-GAAP total revenues are both expected to be in the range of $1.837 billion to $1.857 billion.
- Total revenues are expected to include approximately $49 million of COVID-related revenues from NIC's TourHealth and rent relief services. Revenue from TourHealth concluded in the second quarter, while revenue from the rent relief program are expected to end in the fourth quarter.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.89 to $4.05 and may vary significantly due to the impact of stock option activity on the GAAP effective tax rate.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $7.51 to $7.65.
- Interest expense is expected to be approximately $28 million, including approximately $7 million of non-cash amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs.
- Pretax non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $107 million.
- Research and development expense is expected to be in the range of $97 million to $100 million.
- Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be in the range of 42.4 million to 42.8 million shares.
- GAAP earnings per share assumes an estimated annual effective tax rate of approximately 14.0% after discrete tax items, including approximately $8 million of discrete tax benefits related to share-based compensation.
- The non-GAAP annual effective tax rate is expected to be 22.5%, down from 24% based on a change in our estimated research tax credit and its effect on our annual effective GAAP tax rate.
- Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $58 million to $62 million, including approximately $34 million of capitalized software development costs. Total depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $147 million, including approximately $112 million from amortization of acquisition intangibles.
GAAP to non-GAAP guidance reconciliation
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excludes the estimated full-year impact of non-cash share-based compensation expense and employer portion of payroll tax related to employee stock transactions of approximately $107 million, amortization of acquired software and intangible assets of approximately $112 million, acquisition-related costs of approximately $1 million, and lease restructuring costs of approximately $1 million. Additionally, the non-GAAP tax rate of 22.5% is estimated periodically as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and excludes approximately $8 million of estimated discrete tax benefits that are included in the GAAP estimated annual effective tax rate.
About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tyler Technologies has provided in this press release financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are therefore considered non-GAAP financial measures. This information includes non-GAAP revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Tyler's ongoing operational performance because they provide additional insight in comparing results from period to period. Tyler believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue, share-based compensation expense, employer portion of payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses associated with amortization of intangibles arising from business combinations, acquisition-related expenses, and lease restructuring costs. Annualized non-GAAP recurring revenues (ARR) is calculated by annualizing the current quarter's non-GAAP recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions.
Tyler currently uses a non-GAAP tax rate of 22.5%. This rate is based on Tyler's estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating Tyler's non-GAAP income, as well as significant non-recurring tax adjustments. The non-GAAP tax rate used in future periods will be reviewed periodically to determine whether it remains appropriate in consideration of factors including Tyler's periodic annual effective tax rate calculated in accordance with GAAP, changes resulting from tax legislation, changes in the geographic mix of revenues and expenses, and other factors deemed significant. Due to differences in tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to Tyler's estimated annual tax rate as described above, the estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from the GAAP tax rate and from Tyler's actual tax liabilities.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures used by Tyler Technologies may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.
Forward-looking Statements
This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical in nature and typically address future or anticipated events, trends, expectations or beliefs with respect to our financial condition, results of operations or business. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "might," "could" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. We believe there is a reasonable basis for our forward-looking statements, but they are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from the expectations and beliefs reflected in the forward-looking statements. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and beliefs: (1) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; (2) changes in the budgets or regulatory environments of our clients, primarily local and state governments, that could negatively impact information technology spending; (3) disruption to our business and harm to our competitive position resulting from cyber-attacks and security vulnerabilities; (4) our ability to protect client information from security breaches and provide uninterrupted operations of data centers; (5) our ability to achieve growth or operational synergies through the integration of acquired businesses, while avoiding unanticipated costs and disruptions to existing operations; (6) material portions of our business require the Internet infrastructure to be adequately maintained; (7) our ability to achieve our financial forecasts due to various factors, including project delays by our clients, reductions in transaction size, fewer transactions, delays in delivery of new products or releases or a decline in our renewal rates for service agreements; (8) general economic, political and market conditions, including inflation and increases in interest rates; (9) technological and market risks associated with the development of new products or services or of new versions of existing or acquired products or services; (10) competition in the industry in which we conduct business and the impact of competition on pricing, client retention and pressure for new products or services; (11) the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and dealing with the loss or retirement of key members of management or other key personnel; and (12) costs of compliance and any failure to comply with government and stock exchange regulations. These factors and other risks that affect our business are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements.
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Software licenses and royalties
$
20,269
$
22,673
$
51,784
$
55,210
Subscriptions
254,346
252,942
755,604
554,979
Professional services
63,180
54,624
187,802
155,601
Maintenance
117,338
117,833
351,182
356,566
Appraisal services
8,638
7,146
25,968
19,876
Hardware and other
9,420
4,655
25,643
16,518
Total revenues
473,191
459,873
1,397,983
1,158,750
Software licenses and royalties
3,162
1,547
8,640
4,151
Amortization of acquired software
13,622
12,896
40,882
32,683
Subscriptions, professional services and maintenance
239,928
241,944
721,017
576,035
Appraisal services
5,783
4,506
17,695
13,552
Hardware and other
6,033
2,764
19,219
9,845
Total cost of revenues
268,528
263,657
807,453
636,266
Gross profit
204,663
196,216
590,530
522,484
Selling, general and administrative expenses
103,619
101,847
301,216
289,543
Research and development expense
25,190
24,002
72,517
69,243
Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles
14,941
14,183
43,259
31,015
Operating income
60,913
56,184
173,538
132,683
Interest expense
(9,258
)
(5,396
)
(20,276
)
(18,311
)
Other income, net
131
445
712
1,249
Income before income taxes
51,786
51,233
153,974
115,621
Income tax (benefit) provision
(1,447
)
7,063
20,811
8,945
Net income
$
53,233
$
44,170
$
133,163
$
106,676
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
1.28
$
1.08
$
3.21
$
2.61
Diluted
$
1.26
$
1.04
$
3.14
$
2.53
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
41,600
40,888
41,523
40,805
Diluted
42,407
42,286
42,425
42,196
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Reconciliation of non-GAAP total revenues
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP total revenues
$
473,191
$
459,873
$
1,397,983
$
1,158,750
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue
—
751
—
2,039
Non-GAAP total revenues
$
473,191
$
460,624
$
1,397,983
$
1,160,789
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit and margin
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP gross profit
$
204,663
$
196,216
$
590,530
$
522,484
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue
—
751
—
2,039
Add: Share-based compensation expense included in cost of
revenues
7,181
6,303
20,820
17,212
Add: Amortization of acquired software
13,622
12,896
40,882
32,683
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
225,466
$
216,166
$
652,232
$
574,418
GAAP gross margin
43.3
%
42.7
%
42.2
%
45.1
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
47.6
%
46.9
%
46.7
%
49.5
%
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September
Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and margin
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP operating income
$
60,913
$
56,184
$
173,538
$
132,683
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue
—
751
—
2,039
Add: Share-based compensation expense
26,912
29,461
77,991
80,360
Add: Employer portion of payroll tax related to employee stock
transactions
86
401
1,196
1,561
Add: Acquisition related costs
183
2,888
1,214
22,718
Add: Lease restructuring costs
1,159
—
1,159
—
Add: Amortization of acquired software
13,622
12,896
40,882
32,683
Add: Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles
14,941
14,183
43,259
31,015
Non-GAAP adjustments subtotal
56,903
60,580
165,701
170,376
Non-GAAP operating income
$
117,816
$
116,764
$
339,239
$
303,059
GAAP operating margin
12.9
%
12.2
%
12.4
%
11.5
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
24.9
%
25.3
%
24.3
%
26.1
%
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP net income
$
53,233
$
44,170
$
133,163
$
106,676
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
56,903
60,580
165,701
170,376
Add: Acquisition related costs in interest expense
—
—
6,407
Less: Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments
(22,737
)
(19,772
)
(51,115
)
(61,232
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
87,399
$
84,978
$
247,749
$
222,227
GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
1.26
$
1.04
$
3.14
$
2.53
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
2.06
$
2.01
$
5.84
$
5.27
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Detail of share-based compensation expense
2022
2021
2022
2021
Subscriptions, professional services and maintenance
$
7,181
$
6,303
$
20,820
$
17,212
Selling, general and administrative expenses
19,731
23,158
57,171
63,148
Total share-based compensation expense
$
26,912
$
29,461
$
77,991
$
80,360
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP net income
$
53,233
$
44,170
$
133,163
$
106,676
Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles
14,941
14,183
43,259
31,015
Depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues, SG&A and other expenses
22,646
21,112
67,262
55,290
Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs included in interest expense
3,329
1,133
5,600
10,083
Interest expense
5,928
4,262
14,676
8,228
Income tax (benefit) provision
(1,447
)
7,063
20,811
8,945
EBITDA
$
98,630
$
91,923
$
284,771
$
220,237
Write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue
—
751
—
2,039
Share-based compensation expense
26,912
29,461
77,991
80,360
Acquisition related costs
183
2,888
1,214
22,718
Lease restructuring costs
1,159
—
1,159
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
126,884
$
125,023
$
365,135
$
325,354
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Reconciliation of free cash flow
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
129,378
$
205,387
$
259,598
$
256,743
Less: additions to property and equipment
(4,684
)
(6,547
)
(17,441
)
(20,770
)
Less: capitalized software development costs
(9,094
)
(6,019
)
(25,557
)
(14,966
)
Free cash flow
$
115,600
$
192,821
$
216,600
$
221,007
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
185,927
$
309,171
Accounts receivable, net
561,780
521,059
Short-term investments
39,360
52,300
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
65,704
63,664
Income tax receivable
7,379
18,137
Total current assets
860,150
964,331
Accounts receivable, long-term portion
9,213
13,937
Operating lease right-of-use assets
53,202
39,720
Property and equipment, net
175,196
181,193
Other assets:
Software development costs, net
51,092
28,489
Goodwill
2,449,405
2,359,674
Other intangibles, net
1,004,045
1,052,493
Non-current investments
22,627
46,353
Other non-current assets
50,443
45,971
Total assets
$
4,675,373
$
4,732,161
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
242,434
$
278,412
Operating lease liabilities
10,581
10,560
Deferred revenue
529,233
510,529
Current portion of term loans
30,000
30,000
Total current liabilities
812,248
829,501
Revolving line of credit
—
—
Term loans
452,138
718,511
Convertible senior notes due 2026, net
594,054
592,765
Deferred revenue, long-term
2,473
38
Deferred income taxes
203,204
228,085
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
49,759
36,336
Other long-term liabilities
14,199
2,893
Total liabilities
2,128,075
2,408,129
Shareholders' equity
$
2,547,298
$
2,324,032
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,675,373
$
4,732,161
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
53,233
$
44,170
$
133,163
$
106,676
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash
provided by operations:
Depreciation and amortization
41,084
36,888
116,950
97,864
Losses (gains) from sale of investments
97
—
44
—
Share-based compensation expense
26,912
29,461
77,991
80,360
Operating lease right-of-use assets expense
4,136
2,982
9,240
7,016
Deferred income tax benefit
(13,709
)
(9,251
)
(32,845
)
(15,681
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities,
exclusive of effects of acquired companies
17,625
101,137
(44,945
)
(19,492
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
129,378
205,387
259,598
256,743
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property and equipment
(4,684
)
(6,547
)
(17,441
)
(20,770
)
Purchase of marketable security investments
(15,836
)
(7,630
)
(20,428
)
(75,684
)
Proceeds and maturities from marketable security investments
14,457
23,168
55,052
114,563
Investment in software
(9,094
)
(6,019
)
(25,557
)
(14,966
)
Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(393
)
(89,492
)
(117,706
)
(2,088,394
)
Other
174
424
326
463
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities
(15,376
)
(86,096
)
(125,754
)
(2,084,788
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Decrease in net borrowings on revolving line of credit
—
(65,000
)
—
—
Payment on term loans
(190,000
)
(57,500
)
(270,000
)
(57,500
)
Proceeds from term loans
—
—
—
900,000
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes
—
—
—
600,000
Payment of debt issuance costs
—
(38
)
—
(27,165
)
Purchase of treasury shares
—
—
—
(12,975
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of withheld shares for taxes upon equity award
4,405
17,045
298
46,433
Contributions from employee stock purchase plan
4,458
3,557
12,614
9,757
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
(181,137
)
(101,936
)
(257,088
)
1,458,550
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(67,135
)
17,355
(123,244
)
(369,495
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
253,062
216,773
309,171
603,623
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
185,927
$
234,128
$
185,927
$
234,128
