

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Dragerwerk AG (DRWKF.PK), a maker of medical, safety, and aerospace equipment, Thursday said its revenue for the first nine months declined despite higher order intake, due to supply chain issues.



The company's 9-month sales fell by 18% to 2.027 billion euros from 2.403 billion euros in the same period a year ago.



Order intake in the first nine months grew 5.6% year-over-year to 2.424 billion euros



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were a loss of 148.3 million euros, compared with earnings of 257 million last year.



Looking forward, the company said even though strong acceleration in sales recognition is expected in fourth quarter, it will not be able to achieve its original full-year guidance.



