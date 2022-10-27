RoboForex Ltd: ROBOFOREX BECOMES THE OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF THE SOUTH AMERICAN FOOTBALL CLUB CIENCIANO

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboForex, a leading global provider of services on financial markets, announces to become an official sponsor of the professional football club Cienciano. Cienciano is a professional football club based in Cusco, Peru that currently plays in the Peruvian Primera División. The contract is for the period 2022-2023.





RoboForex has among its priorities the realization of works with which it can demonstrate social responsibility. Without geographic limits, and without distinction of areas of concern (sports, health, environment, community, education...) this company tries to give back to society all the trust and solidarity that have been granted to it since the beginning of its operations. Recently, a part of this social responsibility has taken shape in Peru.

In this Latin American nation, RoboForex has built a productive and harmonious link with a football team that enjoys well-deserved and traditional popular support. Club Cienciano has to its credit two international trophies that place it on the world football stage. Born in Cusco on July 8, 1901, it is considered one of the oldest football clubs in the country and is called "America's Dad." Its stadium is named after a Spanish-Inca writer known as Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.

The outstanding trajectory of this club and its deep-rooted fans are the reasons why RoboForex participates in a sponsorship agreement that favours the training and performance of Cienciano football. Initially, this sponsorship agreement will be in force until 2023. It is expected that RoboForex's contribution will help the club to increase its potential and win every match and every championship. In addition, it is projected that the city of Cusco and Peru as a whole will obtain important benefits that go beyond sports. RoboForex, in alliance with Club Cienciano, intends to carry out social works that have an impact on the welfare of several communities. Indeed, on September seventeenth of this year, two hundred football balls were donated. This donation benefited schools in Cusco that need support to develop their sports activities.

In the officialization activity, the CBO of the RoboForex company in Latin America, Sami Otman, has expressed: "We have been captivated by Peru, by its people, its culture, its history and by the great club that is Cienciano. Which reaffirms the commitment RoboForex has made to the club and to all of Peru."

The cheers that Peruvians dedicate to their football club will encourage RoboForex's performance as a financial company with social responsibility.

