Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers
Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):
Code ISIN: FR0000130395
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 30 September 2022
Number of shares: 51 550 495
Number of exercisable voting rights: 78 876 166
Number of theoretical voting rights: 79 641 274
