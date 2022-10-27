DJ Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 180.4266

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25049918

CODE: MEUD LN

ISIN: LU0908500753

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN Sequence No.: 197101 EQS News ID: 1473143 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1473143&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2022 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)