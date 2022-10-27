DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 85.9158

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1158708

CODE: USIX LN

ISIN: LU1285959703

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 197109 EQS News ID: 1473159 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

