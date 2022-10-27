DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL

DEALING DATE: 26/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.6521

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14131870

CODE: PR1W

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W Sequence No.: 197196 EQS News ID: 1473337 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

