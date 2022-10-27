DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.1791

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1012221

CODE: XCO2 LN

ISIN: LU1981859819

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LN Sequence No.: 197160 EQS News ID: 1473263 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1473263&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2022 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)