

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate held steady in August, while employment decreased slightly, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate came in at 3.2 percent in August, the same rate as in May.



The unemployment rate for August indicates the average for July to September and that for May reflects the average for April to June.



In July, the unemployment rate was 3.1 percent.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 95,000 in August from 93,000 in May, the agency said.



The number of employed persons fell to 2.850 million in August from 2.855 million in May.



