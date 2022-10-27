Olivier Vialle to Spearhead D'Ornano Co.'s Expansive Growth Plans

D'Ornano Co., a global advisory firm for Private Market investors, pioneering Hybrid Growth Diligence, announced today the appointment of Olivier Vialle as Deputy CEO. Mr. Vialle will pursue structuring the group's operations alongside its founder, Raphaëlle d'Ornano, as its business continues to experience high growth. Raphaëlle d'Ornano will maintain her current role as CEO and accelerate the development of the NY hub.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005335/en/

Olivier Vialle (Photo: Business Wire)

"D'Ornano Co. is at a unique inflection point, where it is time to rapidly scale at a global level," said Raphaëlle d'Ornano, Founder and Managing Partner of D'Ornano Co. "We recently launched our newest product, Hybrid Growth Diligence, a new form of hard due diligence that offers a multi-dimensional, multi-timescale assessment to determine the resilience of high-growth and disruptive businesses. We are thrilled to welcome Olivier to the senior leadership team in our Paris hub where his experience will be invaluable to the firm's expansive growth plans.

Prior to joining D'Ornano Co., Mr. Vialle served as Chief Operating Officer at Technis, a SaaS focused on real-time infrastructure performance management. Before that, he was a Partner at Strategy&, the global strategy consulting unit of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), after four years as a Consultant at BCG. Mr. Vialle is a graduate of HEC Paris.

"At the current pace of change, global investors are ill-equipped to accurately assess risk and resiliency in high-growth, tech-enabled businesses. I look forward to building on the culture of innovation at D'Ornano Co., a disrupter in the due diligence and strategic advisory industry, and helping Raphaëlle maximize her impact with the firm and its clients," said Mr. Vialle.

About D'Ornano Co

D'Ornano Co. is a pioneering global advisory firm offering Hybrid Growth Diligence to investors and fast-growing tech companies seeking comprehensive financial, legal and strategic transaction support.

Using a holistic, proprietary methodology that combines sophisticated cross-discipline expertise with a deep understanding of over 50 verticals, D'Ornano Co. overcomes traditional barriers to offer a unique approach to hard due diligence.

By integrating these different analyses financial, legal and strategic in a unique, evolutive grid, the firm helps its clients, investors and high-growth companies identify hidden risk and capture new opportunities. D'Ornano Co. supports the largest investors and companies globally and has hubs in Europe and North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005335/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jadis Armbruster

Jadis.armbruster@edelman.com