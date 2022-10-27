DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.2838

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27647546

CODE: NASD LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 197257

October 27, 2022 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)