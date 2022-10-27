DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2022 / 10:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 263.7399

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6112567

CODE: SP5L LN

ISIN: LU1135865084

