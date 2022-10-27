

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion (ALLE) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $114.6M, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $143.5M, or $1.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $144.7M or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to $913.7M from $717 million last year.



Allegion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $114.6M. vs. $143.5M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.30 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.47 -Revenue (Q3): $913.7M vs. $717 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLEGION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de