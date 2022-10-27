

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.04 billion, or $3.87 per share. This compares with $1.43 billion, or $2.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.08 billion or $3.95 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $14.99 billion from $12.40 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.04 Bln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.87 vs. $2.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.16 -Revenue (Q3): $14.99 Bln vs. $12.40 Bln last year.



