By integrating with SAP S/4HANA, the xSuite Group solution delivers streamlined P2P workflows to customers

xSuite Group GmbH today announced that its xSuite Business Partner Portal Sphere solution is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The xSuite Business Partner Portal Sphere is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) with SAP Extension and/or SAP Integration Suite and integrates with SAP S/4HANA, delivering streamlined, 100% digital procure-to-pay (P2P) workflows to customers.

"Built on SAP Business Technology Platform, xSuite Business Partner Portal Sphere helps support businesses as they move to the cloud. Since the xSuite portal was developed for SAP BTP, its compatibility with current and future SAP releases is safeguarded," said Matthias Lemenkühler, CEO of xSuite.

The xSuite Business Partner Portal Sphere automates data and document exchange as well as communication with suppliers in the P2P process. With this solution, xSuite provides businesses that use SAP technology with a central platform for performing standardized, digital P2P processes with suppliers. Purchasing, accounting, and suppliers exchange all data and documents related to procurement via the portal. Automatic transfer of all data and documents from the portal to the SAP system relieves the purchasing and accounting departments. The product is geared towards companies that use SAP ERP or SAP S/4HANA

The solution features three core functionalities: 100% digital document exchange including PO flip, self-service vendor onboarding, and dynamic discounting.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,000 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

The xSuite Group is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. Built on SAP Business Technology Platform and integrated with SAP S/4HANA using SAP Extension Suite, the xSuite Business Partner Portal Sphere fuels customers to become intelligent enterprises. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs quickly and cost-effectively.

About xSuite Group

With offices in the United States, Europe and Asia, experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP solution-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,200 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

