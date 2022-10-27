

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Cat Financial reported third-quarter profit of $131 million, an increase of 30%, compared with $101 million, last year. Revenues were $690 million, an increase of 9%, compared with $634 million, prior year. The company said the increase in revenues was primarily due to a $63 million favorable impact from higher average financing rates.



During the third quarter, retail new business volume was $2.73 billion, a decrease of 18%, from the third quarter of 2021. The company said the decrease was driven by lower volume across all segments with the exception of an increase in Latin America.



