

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $180 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $530 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $656 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $3.62 billion from $3.25 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $180 Mln. vs. $530 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $3.62 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year.



