Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005213/en/

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Berry Global Wins Prestigious Sustainability Award for Circular Solution that Minimizes Plastic Waste Issuer: Berry Global Group, Inc.

CYPRESS, Texas -- Petra Automotive Announces Petra Cares, a New Non-Profit to Help Youth Aging out of Foster Care Issuer: Petra Automotive Products, Inc.

NEW YORK -- American Express Pledges $2 Million to the United Negro College Fund to Help Advance Opportunities for Students in Underrepresented Communities Issuer: American Express

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Yamaha Rightwaters Conservation Efforts Gain Recognition for Innovation Issuer: Yamaha Marine Group

ZURICH, Switzerland -- RepRisk Launches First-of-its-kind Biodiversity Risk Tool, Finds 73% of Oil and Gas Projects Are Near Environmentally Sensitive Sites Issuer: RepRisk

NEW YORK -- Humankind Investments Ranks Top 100 U.S. Companies Creating Most Value for Society Issuer: Humankind Investments

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- Bacardi Cuts Plastic in Packaging Issuer: Bacardi

TOKYO -- ISAP2022: The 14th International Forum for Sustainable Asia and the Pacific "Strengthening Synergies Between Climate Change and Biodiversity: From Science to Policy to Action" Issuer: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES)

CAMBRIDGE, England -- bit.bio Expands Independent Ethics and Sustainability Board as Part of Commitment to Being a Purpose Driven Company Issuer: bit.bio

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- L3Harris Recognized as a Top ESG Leader in the Aerospace and Defense Industry Issuer: L3Harris Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cornerstone Building Brands Partners with pulsESG for ESG Reporting and Measurement Issuer: pulsESG

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Howard Energy Partners Receives Five-Star ESG Rating by GRESB, a Global Industry Benchmark in Sustainability Issuer: Howard Energy Partners

TEL AVIV, Israel -- ICL Expands Digital Suite in India with ICLeaf Issuer: ICL Group LTD

MINNEAPOLIS -- Elan Donates $75,000 to Celebrate Credit Union Day Issuer: Elan

LINCOLN, Neb. -- New Interactive Site Shows Impact Climate Change Has on What Trees to Plant Throughout the U.S. Issuer: The Arbor Day Foundation

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Cyngn Signs Commercial Agreement to Supply Infinitracker for HEVI Electric Industrial Vehicles Issuer: Cyngn Inc.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Solidia Technologies Pivots to Commercialization with Headquarter Move to San Antonio Issuer: Solidia Technologies

LINCOLN, Nebraska -- The Arbor Day Foundation and J.M. Huber Corporation to Strengthen Forests and Communities Around the World Issuer: Arbor Day Foundation

WASHINGTON -- FiscalNote ESG Solutions' Equilibrium and Work Management Platform Leader Asana Announce Integration for Decarbonization and ESG Workflow Management Issuer: FiscalNote

HOUSTON -- Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament Raises More than $3.4 Million for Nonprofits Issuer: Halliburton Company

MISSOULA, Mont. SEATTLE -- Submittable Teams With BDO to Provide Comprehensive Services for Government Grants Administration Issuer: Submittable

PARIS -- Teleperformance Named One of the 25 World's Best Workplaces in 2022 by Fortune and Great Place to Work for the Second Consecutive Year and Scores Industry Best Global Ranking Issuer: Teleperformance

BOSTON -- BXP Earns Top ESG Rating in 2022 GRESB Assessment Issuer: BXP

WASHINGTON -- FiscalNote ESG Solutions Unveils ESG360TM Benchmarking and Risk Intelligence Platform Issuer: FiscalNote

ATLANTA -- Papa Johns Celebrates the Return of Shaq-a-Roni Pizza, Highlighting its Footprint in a Big Way Issuer: Papa John's International, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Church Pension Group Hosts Conversation on Understanding the ABCs of ESG Issuer: Church Pension Group

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Kinaxis Partners with Google Cloud to Scale Global Supply Chain Management and Concurrent Planning Issuer: Kinaxis Inc.

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra, Seattle Kraken and Seattle Storm Team Up Again to Bring 'LETS Play' Program to Highline Public Schools Issuer: Symetra

LEWISVILLE, Texas -- JCPenney Partners with HairToStay This October in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month Issuer: JCPenney

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX and Ocean Conservancy Team Up to Clean Cancun Beaches Issuer: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

TORONTO -- STEER Technologies Inc. Corporate Name Change and Stock Symbol Change in Full Effect Issuer: STEER Technologies Inc.

CHICAGO -- Baker Tilly achieves approved verifier status for green bonds in the U.S. Issuer: Baker Tilly US, LLP

PITTSBURGH -- AEO Inc. Establishes the Aerie Real Foundation, Building on Aerie's Long History of Supporting Causes and Organizations that Promote Women's Confidence, Inclusivity and Sustainability Issuer: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

ST. LOUIS -- The Panera Bread Foundation Announces 2023 Grant Open Application Period Issuer: Panera Bread Foundation

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Inc. Welcomes Global Diversity Month With Release of Company Statement on DEI and DEI Summit Issuer: Mary Kay Inc.

BURBANK, Calif. -- The CW Network Launches "Dare to Love, Defy Hate" With Song From Music Icon Stevie Wonder and New Mental Health Initiative Following United States Surgeon General Advisory on Youth Mental Health Crisis Issuer: The CW Network

TOKYO -- Conference Report of "Innovation for Cool Earth Forum 9th Annual Meeting (ICEF2022)" Issuer: Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF)

CHICAGO -- ComEd Selects Nonprofits to Administer $1.4 Million in Climate-Friendly Programs to Northern Illinois Residents Issuer: ComEd

DALLAS -- Flowserve Advances Its Desalination Offerings With Launch of New Flowserve FLEX Isobaric Energy Recovery Device Issuer: Flowserve Corporation

WAYNE, N.J. -- Valley Bank Releases 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Issuer: Valley National Bancorp

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX to Align Its Decarbonization Goals With Most Ambitious 1.5º C Scenario Issuer: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

LONDON -- Bregal Investments Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment in PUR Projet Issuer: Bregal Investments

DALLAS -- Colossal Accelerates Research and Development of Life-Saving Vaccine to Prevent Elephant Extinction Issuer: Colossal Biosciences

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- "State of the Industry" Report Reveals Critical Need to Standardize Sustainability Reporting in Food Retail Issuer: Ratio Institute

TORONTO -- STEER Technologies Inc. Receives TSXV Approval to Finalize Corporate Name Change Issuer: STEER Technologies Inc.

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- Chevron Announces $500,000 Contribution for Hurricane Relief Issuer: Chevron Corporation

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens Joins Sustainable Medicines Partnership Issuer: Walgreens

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Ash Foundation? Awards $1 Million in Innovative Cancer Research Grants to Top Universities Seeking Cures for Cancers Affecting Women Issuer: Mary Kay

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix to donate water, ice as part of hurricane relief efforts Issuer: Publix

NEWARK, N.J. -- Prudential Powers Inclusion and Economic Growth in New York City and Across the Globe Through Support of Curtain Up Broadway Festival Issuer: Prudential Financial, Inc.

GENEVA -- UN-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance to Convene High-level Forum on the Potential of Blended Finance Issuer: UN-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Agilent Launches Partnership with Delaware State University to Advance Diversity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Fields Issuer: Agilent Technologies Inc.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Super Markets Charities donates $1M in support of Hurricane Ian relief Issuer: Publix

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Cyngn Establishes Manufacturing Partnership to Scale Production and Reduce Costs of DriveMod Kit Issuer: Cyngn Inc.

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Kinaxis Publishes Its 2022 Global Impact Report Issuer: Kinaxis Inc.

IRVINE, Calif. -- Sabra Publishes Second Annual Sustainability Report Issuer: Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. -- Tractor Supply Foundation Donates $100,000 to Support American Red Cross Disaster Relief Issuer: Tractor Supply Company

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Public relations, investor relations, public policy, and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia.

Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire's global newsrooms are available to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media worldwide.

For more information about Business Wire, please email us at info@businesswire.com or call 888.381.9473. Subscribe to our blog for communications industry trends and tactics delivered straight to your inbox, and follow Business Wire on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005213/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

212-752-9600