Quarterly net revenues of $131 million with $52 million invested in research development initiatives

Entering a transformational period with multiple pivotal trial readouts anticipated in coming quarters

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields).

"In the third quarter, we showed consistent execution in service of our mission to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer," said William Doyle, Novocure's Executive Chairman. "We are diligently working to reach additional patients in our current markets, expand into new markets, enhance our products and treat patients in new indications throughout the body. We are investing aggressively to prepare Novocure for the future and are eager to treat many more patients in the coming years."

"Novocure is approaching a period that should be transformational for our company and patients," said Asaf Danziger, Novocure's Chief Executive Officer. "January marks the beginning of a two-year period of multiple data releases from our pivotal studies exploring the use of TTFields in a variety of solid tumor cancers and combinations. These data catalysts could enable us to treat tens of thousands more patients in the future, and we look forward to sharing these results with physicians, patients, and the investor community in the coming quarters."

Financial updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022:

Total net revenues for the quarter were $131.0 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the same period in 2021. The United States, EMEA and Japan contributed $102.7 million, $14.3 million, and $7.9 million in quarterly net revenues, respectively. Net revenues were impacted by the volume of cash collections from aged claims in the U.S., the ongoing impact of German coverage updates and foreign exchange pressure. Revenue in Greater China from Novocure's partnership with Zai Lab totaled $6.2 million.

Gross margin for the quarter was 77%.

Research, development and clinical studies expenses for the quarter were $52.0 million, an increase of 8% from the same period in 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $41.4 million, an increase of 27% compared to the same period in 2021. This reflects increased investments in early commercial and market access capabilities.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $32.5 million, an increase of 4% compared to the same period in 2021.

Net loss for the quarter was $26.6 million with loss per share of $0.25.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $4.4 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $970.3 million as of September 30, 2022.

Operational updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022:

As of September 30, 2022, there were 3,420 active patients on therapy. Active patients from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 2,181, 885 and 354 active patients, respectively.

1,389 prescriptions were received in the quarter. Prescriptions from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 978, 332 and 79 prescriptions, respectively.

Quarterly updates and achievements:

Today, we are announcing preliminary data from the phase 2 EF-33 pilot study evaluating the safety and efficacy of high density arrays in 25 patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). Among those who used Optune as directed for at least one month, median progression-free survival was 4.5 months compared to 2.2 months in the historical control, Novocure's pivotal EF-11 study. Further, notwithstanding the increased TTFields intensity, EF-33 patients reported no TTFields-related toxicity.

as directed for at least one month, median progression-free survival was 4.5 months compared to 2.2 months in the historical control, Novocure's pivotal EF-11 study. Further, notwithstanding the increased TTFields intensity, EF-33 patients reported no TTFields-related toxicity. Our phase 3 pivotal METIS study for the treatment of brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) continues to enroll well, and we have visibility to final patient enrollment; however, we now expect to complete enrollment in the first quarter of 2023 versus the fourth quarter of 2022. This will begin the final patient's 12-month follow-up period, and we anticipate top-line data in the first quarter of 2024.

In September 2022, we announced the creation of our U.S. CNS (central nervous system) Cancers Franchise, intended to strengthen focus on growth in our U.S. GBM business by streamlining decision-making and improving coordination.

Anticipated clinical milestones:

Top-line readout from phase 3 pivotal LUNAR study in NSCLC cancer (Q1 2023)

Data from phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 study in recurrent ovarian cancer (2023)

Data from phase 3 pivotal METIS study in brain metastases (2024)

Data from phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 study in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2024)

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical studies investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

We measure our performance based upon a non-U.S. GAAP measurement of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and shared-based compensation ("Adjusted EBITDA"). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because it helps investors compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of earnings attributable to our capital structure, tax rate and material non-cash items, specifically share-based compensation.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical study progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2022, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

Consolidated Statements of Operations USD in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Net revenues 130,998 133,606 409,411 401,818 535,031 Cost of revenues 29,749 30,206 85,979 85,190 114,877 Gross profit 101,249 103,400 323,432 316,628 420,154 Operating costs and expenses: Research, development and clinical studies 51,956 48,141 151,265 144,372 201,303 Sales and marketing 41,395 32,580 124,029 98,075 137,057 General and administrative 32,509 31,231 94,683 95,116 126,127 Total operating costs and expenses 125,860 111,952 369,977 337,563 464,487 Operating income (loss) (24,611 (8,552 (46,545 (20,935 (44,333 Financial expenses (income), net (1,194 1,981 2,743 5,567 7,742 Income (loss) before income taxes (23,417 (10,533 (49,288 (26,502 (52,075 Income taxes 3,159 2,591 5,943 5,391 6,276 Net income (loss) (26,576 (13,124 (55,231 (31,893 (58,351 Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share (0.25 (0.13 (0.53 (0.31 (0.56 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 104,884,583 103,731,147 104,552,803 103,281,380 103,433,274 Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share (0.25 (0.13 (0.53 (0.31 (0.56 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 104,884,583 103,731,147 104,552,803 103,281,380 103,433,274

Consolidated Balance Sheets USD in thousands (except share data) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 243,805 208,802 Short-term investments 726,515 728,898 Restricted cash 231 807 Trade receivables, net 87,552 93,567 Receivables and prepaid expenses 17,478 17,025 Inventories 26,792 24,427 Total current assets 1,102,373 1,073,526 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 29,745 22,693 Field equipment, net 11,985 12,923 Right-of-use assets 19,405 18,267 Other long-term assets 10,707 12,086 Total long-term assets 71,842 65,969 TOTAL ASSETS 1,174,215 1,139,495

Consolidated Balance Sheets USD in thousands (except share data) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 77,026 72,600 Other payables, lease liabilities and accrued expenses 64,050 70,002 Total current liabilities 141,076 142,602 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net 564,677 562,216 Deferred revenue 3,924 6,477 Long-term leases 14,827 12,997 Employee benefit liabilities 4,088 4,543 Other long-term liabilities 222 166 Total long-term liabilities 587,738 586,399 TOTAL LIABILITIES 728,814 729,001 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital Ordinary shares no par value, unlimited shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 104,942,941 shares and 103,971,263 shares at September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021, respectively Additional paid-in capital 1,188,864 1,099,589 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,306 (3,169 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (741,157 (685,926 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 445,401 410,494 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,174,215 1,139,495

Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures reconciliation USD in thousands Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Net income (loss) (26,576 (13,124 102 (55,231 (31,893 73 Add: Income tax 3,159 2,591 22 5,943 5,391 10 Add: Financial expenses (income), net (1,194 1,981 (160 2,743 5,567 (51 Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,659 2,734 (3 7,924 7,584 4 EBITDA (21,952 (5,818 277 (38,621 (13,351 189 Add: Share-based compensation 26,305 25,758 2 77,173 72,502 6 Adjusted EBITDA 4,353 19,940 (78 38,552 59,151 (35

