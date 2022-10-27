Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Kraken Energy Corp. (CSE: UUSA) (OTCQB: UUSAF) (the "Company" or "Kraken Energy") is pleased to announce the appointment of Madeline Berry as Senior Geologist to execute exploration programs at the Company's former-producing Garfield Hills and Apex uranium mines in Nevada.

Ms. Berry is an experienced geologist having worked with several mineral exploration companies, including NexGen Energy, Northern Star Resources and White Gold Corp., where she was involved in a spectrum of exploration activities, including logging core, overseeing QA/QC, collecting samples, and planning and managing drilling programs. Madeline is the fifth former NexGen Energy employee to join the ranks at Kraken Energy.

"We are pleased to welcome Madeline, who brings a wealth of exploration experience to the Kraken team," stated CEO Matthew Schwab. "Madeline joins us at an exciting time for the Company as we prepare to initiate an inaugural drill program at our newly acquired Garfield Hills project in the coming weeks. We believe that the ability of Kraken to continue to attract high caliber talent like Madeline, speaks volumes about the quality of uranium projects in our portfolio."

Madeline will be spearheading Phase I of an up to 2,000-metre diamond drill program at Garfield Hills, expected to commence in the coming weeks.

