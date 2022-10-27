

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.98 billion, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $2.15 billion, or $2.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, McDonald's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.98 billion or $2.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $5.87 billion from $6.20 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.98 Bln. vs. $2.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.68 vs. $2.86 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.58 -Revenue (Q3): $5.87 Bln vs. $6.20 Bln last year.



