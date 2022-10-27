

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $352.8M, or $3.90 per share. This compares with $587.3 million, or $6.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $424.2M or $4.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.2% to $3.606 billion from $4.062 billion last year.



Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $352.8M. vs. $587.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.90 vs. $6.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.67 -Revenue (Q3): $3.606 Bln vs. $4.062 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.25 to $20.25



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de