TotalEnergies reports IFRS net income of $6.6 billion, driven by its LNG business, strengthens its balance sheet and shares benefit with employees and shareholders

3Q22 Change

vs 3Q21 9M22 Change

vs 9M21 Net income (TotalEnergies share) (B$) 6.6 +43% 17.3 +69% Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)(1) - in billions of dollars (B$) 9.9 x2,1 28.6 x2,5 - in dollars per share 3.83 x2,2 10.96 x2,6 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (B$) 19.4 +74% 55.6 +98% DACF(1) (B$) 12.0 +44% 37.7 +80% Cash Flow from operations (B$) 17.8 x3,2 41.7 x2,2 Net-debt-to-capital ratio(2) of 4.0% at September 30, 2022 vs. 9.8% at June 30, 2022

Special interim dividend set at 1 €/share

Third 2022 interim dividend set at 0.69 €/share

The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, meeting on October 26, 2022 under the chairmanship of CEO Patrick Pouyanné approved the Company's financial statements for the third quarter of 2022. On this occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:

"In a context marked by an average Brent price of 100 $/b and an increase in gas prices exacerbated by Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, TotalEnergies leveraged its integrated model, particularly LNG, to generate results in line with previous quarters. In the third quarter 2022, the Company posted adjusted net income of $9.9 billion and IFRS net income of $6.6 billion after taking into account a new impairment of $3.1 billion related to RussiaCash flow was 11.7 billion, and the Company strengthened its balance sheet with a gearing ratio of 4%. Return on equity was more than 30% over the past 12 months.

The iGRP (integrated Gas, Renewables Power) segment reported record adjusted net operating income of $3.6 billion this quarter, up $1.1 billion from the second quarter, and cash flow of $2.7 billion, driven by an average LNG selling price up more than 50% compared to the previous quarter and by the strong performance of its trading activities. The Company continued to implement its growth strategy by taking a stake in the North Field South LNG project in Qatar.InElectricity Renewables, TotalEnergies completedthe acquisition of 50% of the Clearway Energy Group in the United States and announced a significant acquisition in Brazil.

Exploration Production posted adjusted net operating income of $4.2 billion and cash flow of $6.4 billion, despite a decrease in production this quarter, mainly due to unplanned shutdowns at Kashagan. TotalEnergies started production at the Ikike field in Nigeria, launched the Begonia project in Angola and the Fenix project in Argentina, and announced a significant gas discovery in Cyprus.

Downstream benefited from strong distillate margins, generating an outstanding adjusted net operating income of $2.4 billion and a cash flow of $2.9 billion.

In this favorable environment, taking into account income and production taxes of $26 billion worldwide, the Company is implementing a balanced value-sharing policy with an exceptional one-month-salary bonus in 2022 to all its employees(3 worldwide and, as announced on September 28, its shareholder return policy targeting 35-40% cash flow payout beginning in 2022.

TheBoard of Directors therefore decided to distribute a third interim dividend for the 2022 financial year in the amount of €0.69/share, equal to the first and second 2022 interim dividends and an increase of 5% from the interim and the final dividends paid for the 2021 financial year, and set the ex-dividend and payment dates for the interim special dividend of €1/share in December 2022.

1. Highlights(4)

Social and environmental responsibility

TotalEnergies' contributed to the energy transition dialogue in view of COP27 with the publication of the "TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2022"

Fuel price reduction program until year-end for TotalEnergies' service stations in France: 20 c/l discount extended until November 15 and then 10 c/l discount until December 31, 2022

Electricity Renewables

Acquired an interest in the development of more than 12 GW of onshore solar and wind projects in Brazil

Offshore wind: Start-up of Seagreen, Scotland's largest offshore wind farm

Solar: Start-up of the 800 MW Al Kharsaah solar power plant in Qatar Reached the objective of 500 MW of distributed solar generation capacity worldwide



LNG

Acquired a 9.375% stake in the 16 Mt/y North Field South LNG project in Qatar

Launched the FEED for the Papua LNG project's upstream production facilities, in Papua New Guinea

Upstream

Started production at the Ikike field in Nigeria

Launched developments in Angola of the Begonia oil field, the Quiluma and Maboqueiro gas fields, as well as a first solar project with a capacity of 35 MW

Launched the Fenix offshore gas project in Argentina

Significant offshore gas discovery at Cronos-1 well, located on Block 6 in Cyprus

Exploration production sharing agreement signed for Block 11 in Oman

Sold 18% stake in the onshore Sarsang oil field in Iraq

Sold 49% interest in the Termokarstovoye gas field in Russia to Novatek

Downstream and new molecules

Agreement with SARIA to develop SAF production on the Grandpuits platform in France

Sold 50% of fuel distribution business in Egypt to ADNOC

Decarbonization

Awarded a CO2 sequestration license in Australia, in partnership with INPEX and Woodside

First cross-border commercial agreement for CO2 transport and storage on the Northern Lights project in Norway

Memorandum of understanding with Holcim for a pilot project to decarbonize a cement plant in Belgium

Created with the Technical University of Denmark a research center of excellence in decarbonized energies

2. Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements(5)

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,

earnings per share and number of shares 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 19,420 18,737 11,180 +74% Adjusted EBITDA (6) 55,581 28,017 +98% 10,279 10,500 5,374 +91% Adjusted net operating income from business segments 30,237 12,893 x2,3 4,217 4,719 2,726 +55% Exploration Production 13,951 6,914 x2 3,649 2,555 1,608 x2,3 Integrated Gas, Renewables Power 9,255 3,484 x2,7 1,935 2,760 602 x3,2 Refining Chemicals 5,815 1,356 x4,3 478 466 438 +9% Marketing Services 1,216 1,139 +7% 2,576 1,944 1,143 x2,3 Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income 6,381 2,403 x2,7 44.1% 39.4% 39.6% Effective tax rate (7) 40.8% 36.6% 9,863 9,796 4,769 x2,1 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) 28,636 11,235 x2,5 3.83 3.75 1.76 x2,2 Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars) (8) 10.96 4.14 x2,6 3.78 3.50 1.49 x2,5 Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros)* 10.31 3.46 x3 2,560 2,592 2,655 -4% Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions) 2,589 2,648 -2% 6,626 5,692 4,645 +43% Net income (TotalEnergies share) 17,262 10,195 +69% 3,116 2,819 2,813 +11% Organic investments (9) 7,916 7,993 -1% 1,587 2,076 (958) ns Net acquisitions (10) 4,585 1,029 x4,5 4,703 4,895 1,855 x2,5 Net investments (11) 12,501 9,022 +39% 11,736 13,233 8,060 +46% Operating cash flow before working capital changes (12) 36,595 19,778 +85% 12,040 13,631 8,390 +44% Operating cash flow before working capital changes

w/o financial charges (DACF) (13) 37,665 20,901 +80% 17,848 16,284 5,640 x3,2 Cash flow from operations 41,749 18,789 x2,2

* Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.0070 in the third quarter 2022 and 1.0638 in the first nine months of 2022.

3. Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas emissions and production

3.1 Environment* liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 100.8 113.9 73.5 +37% Brent ($/b) 105.5 67.9 +55% 7.9 7.5 4.3 +84% Henry Hub ($/Mbtu) 6.7 3.3 x2 42.5 22.2 16.9 x2,5 NBP ($/Mbtu) 32.4 10.8 x3 46.5 27.0 18.6 x2,5 JKM ($/Mbtu) 34.9 12.9 x2,7 93.6 102.9 67.1 +40% Average price of liquids ($/b)

Consolidated subsidiaries 95.4 62.2 +53% 16.83 11.01 6.33 x2,7 Average price of gas ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries 13.28 4.95 x2,7 21.51 13.96 9.10 x2,4 Average price of LNG ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates 16.26 7.25 x2,2 99.2 145.7 8.8 x11,3 Variable cost margin Refining Europe, VCM ($/t)** 100.3 8.0 x12,5

* The indicators are shown on page 21.

** This indicator represents TotalEnergies' average margin on variable cost for refining in Europe (equal to the difference between TotalEnergies European refined product sales and crude oil purchases with associated variable costs divided by volumes refined in tons). 3Q21 and 9M21 data as disclosed in 2021 included the restatement of 3Q21 figures to reflect 2Q21 environment for energy costs.

The average LNG selling price was up 54% in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, benefiting on a lagged basis from the increase in oil and gas price indexes on long-term contracts as well as high spot gas prices.

3.2 Greenhouse gas emissions(14)

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 GHG emissions (MtCO2e) 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 10.3 9.6 9.3 +10% Scope 1+2 from operated facilities (15) 29.6 27.1 +9% 14.0 13.4 ns Scope 1+2 equity share 41.4 ns 90 94 100 -10% Scope 3 from Oil Gas Worldwide (16) 282 293 -4% 65 65 74 -12% of which Scope 3 Oil Worldwide (17) 196 210 -7%

Estimated 2022 quarterly emissions. 2021 quarterly equity share data are not available.

Excluding Covid-19 effect for emissions data from 2Q20 through 2Q22.

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 Methane emissions (ktCH4) 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 10 10 12 -16% Methane emissions from operated facilities 31 37 -16% 14 13 ns Methane emissions equity share 38 ns

Estimated 2022 quarterly emissions. 2021 quarterly equity share data are not available.

The evolution of Scope 1+2 emissions from the operated facilities resulted from the high-capacity utilization of CCGTs and refineries in Europe, including the restart of the Donges refinery in France.

3.3 Production*

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 Hydrocarbon production 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 2,669 2,738 2,814 -5% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,750 2,808 -2% 1,298 1,268 1,288 +1% Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d) 1,291 1,272 +1% 1,371 1,470 1,526 -10% Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d) 1,459 1,535 -5% 2,669 2,738 2,814 -5% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,750 2,808 -2% 1,494 1,483 1,517 -2% Liquids (kb/d) 1,501 1,496 6,367 6,835 7,070 -10% Gas (Mcf/d) 6,785 7,161 -5%

* Company production E&P production iGRP production.

Hydrocarbon production was 2,669 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the third quarter of 2022, down 5% year-on-year, comprised of:

+3% due to the start-up and ramp-up of projects including Clov Phase 2 and Zinia Phase 2 in Angola, Mero 1 in Brazil and Ikike in Nigeria,

+2% due to the increase in OPEC+ production quotas,

-3% due to higher planned maintenance, particularly on Ichthys, and unplanned shutdowns on Kashagan,

-3% portfolio effect, notably related to the end of the operating licenses for Qatargas 1 and Bongkot North in Thailand, as well as the effective withdrawal from Myanmar, partially offset by the entry into the Sepia and Atapu producing fields in Brazil,

-1% due to security-related production cuts in Libya and Nigeria,

-1% due to the price effect,

-2% due to the natural decline of the fields.

Compared to the previous quarter, production was down 2.5%, mainly due to planned maintenance, notably at Ichthys, and unplanned shutdowns at Kashagan, partially offset by the entry into production fields of Sepia and Atapu and the ramp-up of Mero 1 in Brazil.

4. Analysis of business segments

4.1 Integrated Gas, Renewables Power (iGRP)

4.1.1 Production and sales of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and electricity

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 Hydrocarbon production for LNG 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 418 462 533 -21% iGRP (kboe/d) 458 518 -12% 40 53 67 -41% Liquids (kb/d) 51 61 -17% 2,067 2,233 2,527 -18% Gas (Mcf/d) 2,216 2,489 -11%

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 10.4 11.7 10.0 +5% Overall LNG sales 35.4 30.4 +16% 4.0 4.1 4.3 -6% incl. Sales from equity production* 12.6 12.8 -2% 9.2 10.2 8.3 +12% incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party

purchases 31.4 25.0 +26%

* The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint ventures.

Third quarter 2022 LNG production was down 6% year-on-year, mainly due to the end of the Qatargas 1 operating license, planned maintenance on Ichthys LNG in Australia as well as the decrease in gas supply to NLNG in Nigeria for security reasons.

Overall LNG sales were down 10% in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the outage at Freeport LNG, planned maintenance at Ichthys LNG and a shutdown of production at Idku LNG in Egypt due to insufficient gas supply.

Nevertheless, third quarter 2022 overall LNG sales were up 5% year-on-year, mainly due to the increase in spot purchases to maximize the use of the Company's regasification capacity in Europe and seize opportunities in a volatile market.

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 Electricity Renewables 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 67.8 50.7 42.7 +59% Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity

(GW) (1),(2),(3) 67.8 42.7 +59% 16.0 11.6 9.5 +68% o/w installed capacity 16.0 9.5 +68% 5.4 5.2 6.1 -11% o/w capacity in construction 5.4 6.1 -11% 46.4 33.9 27.1 +71% o/w capacity in development 46.4 27.1 +71% 33.9 26.8 26.6 +28% Gross renewables capacity with PPA (GW) (1),(2),(3) 33.9 26.6 +28% 45.2 38.4 31.7 +43% Portfolio of renewable power generation net capacity

(GW) (1),(3) 45.2 31.7 +43% 7.4 5.8 4.7 +59% o/w installed capacity 7.4 4.7 +59% 3.5 3.7 4.0 -12% o/w capacity in construction 3.5 4.0 -12% 34.2 28.9 23.0 +49% o/w capacity in development 34.2 23.0 +49% 8.5 7.7 4.7 +79% Net power production (TWh) (4) 23.7 14.5 +64% 2.4 2.5 1.7 +42% incl. power production from renewables 7.1 4.9 +45% 6.3 6.2 6.0 +5% Clients power BtB and BtC (Million) (3) 6.3 6.0 +5% 2.8 2.7 2.7 +1% Clients gas BtB and BtC (Million) (3) 2.8 2.7 +1% 12.1 12.3 11.7 +3% Sales power BtB and BtC (TWh) 40.7 40.5 +1% 14.2 19.1 13.2 +7% Sales gas BtB and BtC (TWh) 68.3 70.0 -3% 460 462 291 +58% Proportional adjusted EBITDA Electricity Renewables (M$) (5) 1,097 946 +16% 120 131 104 +15% incl. from renewables business 341 334 +2%

(1) Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity effective first quarter 2021.

(2) Includes 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity effective third quarter 2022.

(3) End of period data.

(4) Solar, wind, biogas, hydroelectric and combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants.

(5) TotalEnergies share (% interest) of EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) in Electricity Renewables affiliates, regardless of consolidation method.

Gross installed renewable power generation capacity reached 16.0 GW at the end of the third quarter 2022, up 4.4 GW from the previous quarter, including 3.8 GW related to the acquisition of 50% of Clearway Energy Group in the United States and 160 MW related to the start-up of the Seagreen offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Gross power generation capacity in development increased by 12.5 GW quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to the acquisition of 50% of Clearway Energy Group in the United States.

Net electricity generation stood at 8.5 TWh in the third quarter 2022, up 79% year-on-year thanks to higher utilization rates of flexible power plants (CCGT) as well as growth in electricity generation from renewable sources.

EBITDA from the Electricity Renewables business reached $460 million in the third quarter 2022, up 58% year-on-year due to the growth of the business.

4.1.2 Results

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 In millions of dollars 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 3,649 2,555 1,608 x2,3 Adjusted net operating income* 9,255 3,484 x2,7 1,888 1,219 755 x2,5 including adjusted income from equity affiliates 4,537 1,375 x3,3 653 341 639 +2% Organic investments 1,253 2,150 -42% 1,718 (58) (941) ns Net acquisitions 2,301 1,119 x2,1 2,371 283 (302) ns Net investments 3,554 3,269 +9% 2,683 2,360 1,720 +56% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 7,628 3,683 x2,1 4,390 3,970 (463) ns Cash flow from operations *** 8,675 884 x9,8

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to lease contracts, excluding the impact of contracts recognized at fair value for the sector and including capital gains on the sale of renewable projects.

*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Adjusted net operating income for the iGRP segment was:

$3,649 million in the third quarter 2022, 2.3 times the same quarter last year, thanks to higher LNG prices, the performance of gas, LNG and electricity trading activities and the growing contribution of Electricity Renewables,

$9,255 million over the first nine months of 2022, 2.7 times the same period last year for the same reasons.

The iGRP segment's cash flow was as follows:

$2,683 million in the third quarter 2022, up 56% year-on-year, thanks to higher LNG prices, the performance of gas, LNG and electricity trading activities and the growing contribution of Electricity Renewables, despite a lag effect on dividends received from equity affiliates,

$7,628 million over the first nine months of 2022, 2.1 times the same period last year for the same reasons.

Operating cash flow was $4,390 million for the quarter, mainly due the positive impact on working capital requirements of margin call reductions and the seasonality of the gas and electricity supply business.

4.2 Exploration Production

4.2.1 Production

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 Hydrocarbon production 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 2,251 2,276 2,281 -1% EP (kboe/d) 2,292 2,290 1,454 1,430 1,450 Liquids (kb/d) 1,450 1,435 +1% 4,300 4,602 4,543 -5% Gas (Mcf/d) 4,569 4,672 -2%

4.2.2 Results

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 4,217 4,719 2,726 +55% Adjusted net operating income* 13,951 6,914 x2 377 287 315 +20% including adjusted income from equity affiliates 1,019 864 +18% 55.4% 47.2% 46.4% Effective tax rate** 49.9% 42.5% 1,989 1,873 1,656 +20% Organic investments 5,288 4,494 +18% (126) 2,225 (34) ns Net acquisitions 2,415 (5) ns 1,863 4,098 1,622 +15% Net investments 7,703 4,489 +72% 6,406 7,383 4,943 +30% Operating cash flow before working capital changes *** 21,092 13,029 +62% 9,083 8,768 4,814 +89% Cash flow from operations *** 23,619 13,385 +76%

* Details on adjustment items are shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).

*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Adjusted net operating income from Exploration Production was:

$4,217 million in the third quarter 2022, up 55% year-on-year, thanks to the sharp rise in oil and gas prices,

$13,951 million for the first nine months of 2022, double the same period last year for the same reasons.

Cash flow was $6,406 million in the third quarter 2022 compared to $4,943 million a year earlier and increased by 62% to $21,092 million in the first nine months of 2022, benefiting from the sharp increase in oil and gas prices.

Adjusted net operating income and cash flow for the third quarter of 2022 were down $502 million and $977 million respectively compared to the second quarter, mainly due to the impact of Energy Profits Levy in the United Kingdom for $0.6 billion.

4.3 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

4.3.1 Results

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 In millions of dollars 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 2,413 3,226 1,040 x2,3 Adjusted net operating income* 7,031 2,495 x2,8 453 586 506 -10% Organic investments 1,332 1,309 +2% (6) (91) 17 ns Net acquisitions (131) (87) ns 447 495 523 -15% Net investments 1,201 1,222 -2% 2,944 3,548 1,611 +83% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 8,388 3,943 x2,1 4,737 4,106 1,644 x2,9 Cash flow from operations ** 10,848 5,974 +82%

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

4.4 Refining Chemicals

4.4.1 Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 Refinery throughput and utilization rate* 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 1,599 1,575 1,225 +31% Total refinery throughput (kb/d) 1,497 1,147 +31% 431 395 274 +57% France 359 179 x2 656 648 505 +30% Rest of Europe 637 553 +15% 512 532 446 +15% Rest of world 501 415 +21% 88% 88% 69% Utlization rate based on crude only** 84% 62%

* Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment.

** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year, excluding Grandpuits (shut down first quarter 2021) from 2021 and Lindsey refinery (divested) from second quarter 2021.

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 Petrochemicals production and utilization rate 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 1,299 1,206 1,486 -13% Monomers* (kt) 3,910 4,315 -9% 1,171 1,187 1,330 -12% Polymers (kt) 3,632 3,707 -2% 80% 71% 93% Steamcracker utilization rate** 79% 89%

* Olefins.

** Based on olefins production from steam crackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year.

Refinery throughput:

increased by 31% year-on-year in the third quarter 2022, due to the recovery in demand, particularly in Europe and the United States, the restart of the Donges refinery in France in the second quarter 2022 and the Leuna refinery in Germany which had a major scheduled turnaround in 2021,

increased by 31% year-on-year for the first nine months, for the same reasons as well as the restart, in 2021, of the distillation unit at the Normandy refinery in France.

Monomer production was down 13% in the third quarter 2022, mainly due to lower demand in Asia and unplanned shutdowns at Normandy in France and Antwerp in Belgium.

4.4.2 Results

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 In millions of dollars 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 1,935 2,760 602 x3,2 Adjusted net operating income* 5,815 1,356 x4,3 224 313 321 -30% Organic investments 735 822 -11% 1 (34) (6) ns Net acquisitions (33) (61) ns 225 279 315 -29% Net investments 702 761 -8% 2,164 2,963 934 x2,3 Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 6,560 2,081 x3,2 3,798 3,526 799 x4,8 Cash flow from operations ** 8,431 4,027 x2,1

*Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

**Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Adjusted net operating income for the Refining Chemicals segment was:

$1,935 million in the third quarter 2022, compared to $602 million in the third quarter 2021, due to high distillate margins in the context of reduced imports of Russian petroleum products, as well as the performance of crude oil and petroleum products trading activities,

$5,815 million over the first nine months of 2022, 4.3 times the same period last year, due to high refining margins in Europe and the United States and better utilization rates, as a result of the restart of the Donges refinery in France in the second quarter 2022 as well as the Leuna refinery in Germany which had a major scheduled turnaround in 2021.

Cash flow also rose sharply to $2,164 million in the third quarter 2022, 2.3 times higher than in the third quarter 2021, and to $6,560 million in the first nine months of 2022.

In the third quarter 2022, adjusted net operating result and cash flow were down $825 million and $799 million respectively, compared to the second quarter 2022, due to lower gasoline margins in Europe and the United States.

4.5 Marketing Services

4.5.1 Petroleum product sales

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 Sales in kb/d* 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 1,495 1,477 1,542 -3% Total Marketing Services sales 1,475 1,486 -1% 873 817 867 +1% Europe 827 811 +2% 622 660 675 -8% Rest of world 648 675 -4%

* Excludes trading and bulk refining sales.

Sales of petroleum products were down 3% year-on-year in the third quarter 2022, reflecting lower demand due to higher prices of petroleum products, particularly in Africa.

Sales were stable for the first nine months of 2022 compared to a year ago, as the recovery of aviation and network activities worldwide offset the decline in sales to professional and industrial customers, particularly in Europe.

4.5.2 Results

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 In millions of dollars 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 478 466 438 +9% Adjusted net operating income* 1,216 1,139 +7% 229 273 185 +24% Organic investments 597 487 +23% (7) (57) 23 ns Net acquisitions (98) (26) ns 222 216 208 +7% Net investments 499 461 +8% 780 585 677 +15% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 1,828 1,862 -2% 939 580 845 +11% Cash flow from operations ** 2,417 1,947 +24%

*Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

**Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Adjusted net operating income for the Marketing Services segment was $478 million in the third quarter 2022, up 9% year-on-year, and $1,216 million in the first nine months of 2022, up 7% year-on-year, thanks mainly to the recovery of the network and aviation activities.

Cash flow was $780 million in the third quarter 2022 and $1,828 million in the first nine months of the year.

5. TotalEnergies results

5.1 Adjusted net operating income from business segments

Segment adjusted net operating income was:

$10,279 million in the third quarter 2022, compared to $5,374 million a year earlier, due to higher oil and gas prices, refining margins and the good performance of trading activities,

$30,237 million over the first nine months of 2022, compared to $12,893 million a year earlier, for the same reasons.

5.2 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)

TotalEnergies adjusted net income was $9,863 million in the third quarter 2022 compared to $4,769 million in the third quarter 2021, due to higher oil and gas prices, refining margins and the good performance of trading activities.

Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, non-recurring items and the impact of changes in fair value(18)

The net income adjustment items(19) represented -$3,237 million in the third quarter 2022, notably due to a new impairment of -$3.1 billion related to Russia and to an inventory effect of -$0.8 billion, partially offset by the capital gain on the partial sale of SunPower shares and the impact of revaluing the shares held and consolidated under the equity method for $1.4 billion.

TotalEnergies' effective tax rate was 44.1% in the third quarter 2022, compared to 39.4% in the second quarter 2022 and 39.6% in the third quarter 2021, mainly due to the increase in the Exploration Production tax rate, notably as a result of the Energy Profits Levy in the United Kingdom.

5.3 Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were:

$3.83 in the third quarter 2022, calculated based on 2,560 million weighted-average diluted shares, compared to $1.76 a year earlier,

$10.96 over the first nine months of 2022, calculated based on 2,589 million weighted-average diluted shares, compared to $4.14 a year earlier.

As of September 30, 2022, the number of fully-diluted shares was 2,543 million.

As part of its shareholder return policy, as announced in July 2022, TotalEnergies repurchased 38.9 million shares for cancellation in the third quarter 2022 for $2 billion. Share buybacks amounted to $5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

5.4 Acquisitions asset sales

Acquisitions were:

$1,716 million in the third quarter 2022, mainly related to the acquisition of 50% of Clearway Energy Group for $1,619 million,

$5,580 million over the first nine months of 2022 including the above item as well as payments related to the award of the Atapu and Sepia Production Sharing Contracts and the bonus related to the New York Bight offshore wind concession in the United States.

Asset sales were:

$129 million in the third quarter 2022, mainly for the sale of the 18% interest in the Sarsang field in Iraq,

$995 million over the first nine months of 2022, including the above item as well as the partial sale of the Landivisiau power generation plant in France, the sale by SunPower of its Enphase shares and a payment related to the sale of interests in the CA1 offshore block in Brunei.

5.5 Net cash flow

TotalEnergies' net cash flow(20) was:

$7,033 million in the third quarter 2022 compared to $6,205 million a year earlier, reflecting the $3.7 billion increase in cash flow and the $2.8 billion increase in net investments to $4,703 million in the third quarter 2022,

$24,094 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $10,756 million a year earlier, reflecting the $16.8 billion increase in cash flow and the $3.5 billion increase in net investments to $12,501 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Cash flow from operations was $17,848 million in the third quarter, compared to cash flow of $11,736 million, reflecting the positive impact of a $6.7 billion decrease in working capital requirement, mainly due to:

price effect on inventories related to the decrease in oil and petroleum products average prices

increase in tax liabilities related to rising gas prices and the Energy Profits Levy in the United Kingdom,

reduction in margin calls,

seasonality of the gas and electricity supply activity.

5.6 Profitability

Return on equity was 31.4% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

In millions of dollars October 1, 2021 July 1, 2021 October 1, 2020 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Adjusted net income 35,790 30,716 12,827 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 113,861 113,333 106,794 Return on equity (ROE) 31.4% 27.1% 12.0%

The return on average capital employed was 27.2% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

In millions of dollars October 1, 2021 July 1, 2021 October 1, 2020 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Adjusted net operating income 37,239 32,177 14,237 Average capital employed 136,902 139,377 142,180 ROACE 27.2% 23.1% 10.0%

6. TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts

Net income for TotalEnergies SE, the parent company, was €5,205 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared to €5,635 million a year earlier.

7. Annual 2022 Sensitivities*

Change Estimated impact on adjusted

net operating

income Estimated impact on

cash flow from

operations Dollar +/- 0.1 per -/+ 0.1 B$ ~0 B$ Average liquids price** +/- 10 $/b +/- 2.7 B$ +/- 3.2 B$ European gas price NBP TTF*** +/- 2 $/Mbtu +/- 0.5 B$ +/- 0.5 B$ Variable cost margin, European refining (VCM) +/- 10 $/t +/- 0.4 B$ +/- 0.5 B$

* Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about TotalEnergies' portfolio in 2022. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining Chemicals.

Sensitivity to European gas price has been exceptionally updated during this quarter (see ***).

** In a 60 $/b Brent environment.

*** Updated sensitivity, including UK Energy Profits Levy.

Sensitivity +/- 0.4 B$ starting 3Q 2022, related to UK and Norway taxes.

8. Summary and outlook

The markets for oil and gas are marked by strong volatility. Despite anticipated slower global growth in 2023, oil prices are supported notably by the OPEC+ decision to reduce production quotas by 2 Mb/d as well as by the implementation of the European ban on Russian oil effective December 5, 2022. Gas prices should also remain high, driven by the need to import LNG into Europe to replace Russian gas imports. In addition, refining margins, notably for distillates, should remain strong due to the ban on imports of Russian petroleum products into Europe effective February 2023.

TotalEnergies expects fourth quarter 2022 production to reach around 2.8 Mboe/d, due to a reduction in planned maintenance and the re-start of Kashagan production.

Given the evolution of oil and gas prices in recent months and the lag effect on price formulas, TotalEnergies anticipates that its average LNG selling price for the fourth quarter should be above $17/Mbtu.

With strong cash flow generation and a gearing ratio of 4%, the Company confirms its strategy of allocating 35-40% of cash flow to its shareholders through the cycles, while accelerating its transformation strategy with net investments of around $16 billion in 2022, including $4 billion in decarbonized energies.

To listen to the conference call with CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire, which is being held today at 13:30 (Paris time) with financial analysts, you can consult the information provided on the Company's website totalenergies.com or dial +44 (0) 121 281 8003 or +1 (718) 705-8794. The conference replay will be available on the Company's website totalenergies.com after the event.

9. Results from Russian assets

Russian Upstream Assets (M$) 3Q22 2Q22 9M22 Net income (TotalEnergies share) (1,907) (3,202) (8,113) Cash flow from operations 349 368 748

Capital employed by TotalEnergies in Russia as of September 30, 2022 was $6,110 million after taking into account a impairment of $3.1 billion in the third quarter 2022.

10. Operating information by segment

10.1 Company's production (Exploration Production iGRP)

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 Combined liquids and gas

production by region (kboe/d) 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 920 965 989 -7% Europe and Central Asia 978 1,008 -3% 463 460 537 -14% Africa 473 540 -12% 692 680 681 +2% Middle East and North Africa 681 662 +3% 449 420 372 +21% Americas 419 375 +12% 145 213 235 -39% Asia-Pacific 199 223 -11% 2,669 2,738 2,814 -5% Total production 2,750 2,808 -2% 656 690 711 -8% includes equity affiliates 687 730 -6% 3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 Liquids production by region (kb/d) 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 302 315 362 -17% Europe and Central Asia 329 363 -9% 352 351 401 -12% Africa 358 405 -12% 557 546 530 +5% Middle East and North Africa 547 510 +7% 260 231 179 +46% Americas 231 180 +28% 23 40 45 -49% Asia-Pacific 36 38 -7% 1,494 1,483 1,517 -2% Total production 1,501 1,496 202 201 205 -2% includes equity affiliates 204 206 -1% 3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 Gas production by region (Mcf/d) 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 3,322 3,492 3,366 -1% Europe and Central Asia 3,482 3,470 559 545 689 -19% Africa 582 687 -15% 740 742 838 -12% Middle East and North Africa 736 842 -13% 1,061 1,063 1,086 -2% Americas 1,055 1,094 -4% 685 993 1,091 -37% Asia-Pacific 930 1,068 -13% 6,367 6,835 7,070 -10% Total production 6,785 7,161 -5% 2,444 2,633 2,730 -11% includes equity affiliates 2,596 2,826 -8%

10.2 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d) 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 1,816 1,814 1,579 +15% Europe 1,755 1,553 +13% 690 734 693 Africa 728 674 +8% 907 922 811 +12% Americas 868 794 +9% 569 705 486 +17% Rest of world 602 491 +23% 3,982 4,176 3,568 +12% Total consolidated sales 3,953 3,512 +13% 438 409 360 +22% Includes bulk sales 419 365 +15% 2,049 2,290 1,666 +23% Includes trading 2,060 1,661 +24% 3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 Petrochemicals production* (kt) 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 1,078 1,023 1,308 -18% Europe 3,361 3,820 -12% 670 603 705 -5% Americas 1,910 1,940 -2% 722 768 802 -10% Middle East and Asia 2,271 2,261

* Olefins, polymers.

10.3 Renewables

3Q22 2Q22 Installed power generation gross capacity (GW) (1),(2),(3) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total France 0.7 0.6 0.0 0.1 1.4 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.1 1.3 Rest of Europe 0.2 1.1 0.2 0.0 1.4 0.2 1.1 0.0 0.0 1.3 Africa 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Middle East 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 North America 2.9 2.1 0.0 0.0 5.0 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 South America 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.7 India 4.9 0.3 0.0 0.0 5.3 4.9 0.2 0.0 0.0 5.1 Asia-Pacific 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.0 1.3 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.0 1.2 Total 11.1 4.4 0.3 0.2 16.0 9.2 2.1 0.1 0.2 11.6 3Q22 2Q22 Power generation gross capacity from renewables

in construction (GW) (1),(2),(3) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total France 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.4 Rest of Europe 0.1 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.1 0.0 0.0 1.1 0.0 1.1 Africa 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Middle East 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 North America 1.6 0.0 0.0 0.2 1.7 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3 South America 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 India 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.0 1.2 Asia-Pacific 0.1 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.6 0.0 0.7 Total 3.3 0.3 1.5 0.2 5.4 2.8 0.5 1.7 0.1 5.2 3Q22 2Q22 Power generation gross capacity from renewables

in development (GW) (1),(2),(3) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total France 2.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 2.5 2.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 2.8 Rest of Europe 4.8 0.3 4.4 0.1 9.6 4.8 0.3 4.4 0.1 9.5 Africa 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.8 Middle East 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 1.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.8 North America 11.8 3.4 4.0 4.5 23.7 6.2 0.1 4.0 0.8 11.0 South America 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.2 1.4 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.8 India 3.9 0.1 0.0 0.0 4.0 3.9 0.1 0.0 0.0 4.0 Asia-Pacific 2.0 0.3 1.2 0.3 3.7 1.7 0.2 1.2 0.1 3.2 Total 26.5 5.1 9.6 5.3 46.4 21.7 1.3 9.6 1.3 33.9

(1) Includes 20% of gross capacity of Adani Green Energy Ltd effective first quarter 2021.

(2) Includes 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity effective third quarter 2022.

(3) End-of-period data.

In operation In construction In development Gross renewables capacity covered by PPA

at 09/30/2022 (GW) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Europe 0.9 1.6 X X 2.8 0.3 X 0.7 X 1.2 4.1 0.3 X 4.5 Asia 6.1 0.4 X X 6.6 0.9 0.2 0.5 1.7 4.5 X X 4.7 North America 2.8 2.1 X 5.0 1.6 X 1.7 1.5 X 0.8 2.5 Rest of World 1.2 0.3 X 1.5 0.4 X 0.5 0.9 0.3 1.3 Total 11.0 4.4 0.2 X 15.9 3.3 0.3 1.3 0.2 5.1 11.1 0.6 1.2 13.0 X not specified, capacity 0.2 GW. In operation In construction In development PPA average price at 09/30/2022

($/MWh) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Europe 198 114 X X 139 67 X 73 X 74 75 85 X 80 Asia 70 52 X X 72 55 45 254 117 39 X X 39 North America 106 54 X 83 28 X 28 31 X 43 Rest of World 90 54 X 82 19 X 19 77 77 Total 91 77 127 X 88 38 64 150 95 69 42 80 145 46 X not specified, PPA referring to a capacity 0.2 GW.

11. Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 In millions of dollars 9M22 9M21 (2,186) (4,546) (325) Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share) (11,725) (2,255) 1,391 (177) Gain (loss) on asset sales 1,391 (1,556) (17) (8) (43) Restructuring charges (28) (314) (3,118) (3,719) (47) Impairments (11,898) (240) (442) (819) (58) Other (1,190) (145) (827) 993 320 After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost 1,206 1,384 (224) (551) (119) Effect of changes in fair value (855) (169) (3,237) (4,104) (124) Total adjustments affecting net income (11,374) (1,040)

12. Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements

12.1 Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 In millions of dollars 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 6,626 5,692 4,645 +43% Net income TotalEnergies share 17,262 10,195 +69% 3,237 4,104 124 x26,1 Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share) 11,374 1,040 x10,9 9,863 9,796 4,769 x2,1 Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share 28,636 11,235 x2,5 Adjusted items 85 89 105 -19% Add: non-controlling interests 250 252 -1% 6,037 5,274 2,674 x2,3 Add: income taxes 16,035 5,605 x2,9 2,926 3,038 3,172 -8% Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets

and mineral interests 9,112 9,457 -4% 95 98 85 +12% Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets 289 282 +2% 633 572 454 +39% Add: financial interest on debt 1,667 1,421 +17% (219) (130) (79) ns Less: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (408) (235) ns 19,420 18,737 11,180 +74% Adjusted EBITDA 55,581 28,017 +98%

12.2 Reconciliation of revenues from sales to adjusted EBITDA and net income (TotalEnergies share)

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 In millions of dollars 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 Adjusted items 64,924 70,460 49,070 +32% Revenues from sales 199,322 129,380 +54% (41,509) (46,023) (32,574) ns Purchases, net of inventory variation (128,294) (83,971) ns (6,689) (7,620) (6,548) ns Other operating expenses (21,718) (20,124) ns (71) (117) (127) ns Exploration costs (324) (417) ns 163 429 195 -16% Other income 713 749 -5% (58) (431) (32) ns Other expense, excluding amortization and impairment of intangible assets (662) (169) ns 196 231 193 +2% Other financial income 546 567 -4% (112) (136) (140) ns Other financial expense (383) (401) ns 2,576 1,944 1,143 x2,3 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 6,381 2,403 x2,7 19,420 18,737 11,180 +74% Adjusted EBITDA 55,581 28,017 +98% Adjusted items (2,926) (3,038) (3,172) ns Less: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets

and mineral interests (9,112) (9,457) ns (95) (98) (85) ns Less: amortization of intangible assets (289) (282) ns (633) (572) (454) ns Less: financial interest on debt (1,667) (1,421) ns 219 130 79 x2,8 Add: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 408 235 +74% (6,037) (5,274) (2,674) ns Less: income taxes (16,035) (5,605) ns (85) (89) (105) ns Less: non-controlling interests (250) (252) ns (3,237) (4,104) (124) ns Add: adjustment TotalEnergies share (11,374) (1,040) ns 6,626 5,692 4,645 +43% Net income TotalEnergies share 17,262 10,195 +69%

13. Investments Divestments

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 In millions of dollars 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 3,116 2,819 2,813 +11% Organic investments a ) 7,916 7,993 -1% 169 98 172 -1% Capitalized exploration 381 660 -42% 233 277 211 +10% Increase in non-current loans 744 883 -16% (214) (174) (112) ns Repayment of non-current loans,

excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (823) (297) ns 4 (190) 1 ns Change in debt from renewable projects

(TotalEnergies share) (186) (170) ns 1,716 2,464 126 x13,6 Acquisitions b ) 5,580 2,996 +86% 129 388 1,084 -88% Asset sales c ) 995 1,967 -49% (4) 176 (5) ns Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) 170 100 +70% 1,587 2,076 (958) ns Net acquisitions 4,585 1,029 x4,5 4,703 4,895 1,855 x2,5 Net investments a b c ) 12,501 9,022 +39% 757 ns Other transactions with non-controlling interests d ) 757 ns (570) (238) (120) ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates e ) (1,295) (228) ns (8) 366 (6) ns Change in debt from renewable projects financing ( f ) 356 270 +32% 43 37 30 +43% Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts g ) 116 77 +51% 7 4 ns Expenditures related to carbon credits h ) 11 ns 4,075 4,982 2,456 +66% Cash flow used in investing activities a b c d e f g h ) 11,435 9,744 +17%

* Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share).

14. Cash flow

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 3Q22

vs

3Q21 In millions of dollars 9M22 9M21 9M22

vs

9M21 12,040 13,631 8,390 +44% Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financial

charges (DACF) 37,665 20,901 +80% (304) (399) (330) ns Financial charges (1,071) (1,122) ns 11,736 13,233 8,060 +46% Operating cash flow before working capital changes a * 36,595 19,778 +85% 7,692 2,161 (2,662) ns (Increase) decrease in working capital ** 5,078 (2,403) ns (1,010) 1,151 365 ns Inventory effect 1,396 1,711 -18% 0 (23) (3) ns Capital gain from renewable project sales (25) (69) ns (570) (238) (120) ns Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates (1,295) (228) ns 17,848 16,284 5,640 x3,2 Cash flow from operations 41,749 18,789 x2,2 3,116 2,819 2,813 +11% Organic investments b ) 7,916 7,993 -1% 8,620 10,414 5,247 +64% Free cash flow after organic investments,

w/o net asset sales a b ) 28,679 11,785 x2,4 4,703 4,895 1,855 x2,5 Net investments c ) 12,501 9,022 +39% 7,033 8,338 6,205 +13% Net cash flow a c ) 24,094 10,756 x2,2

* Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts and including capital gain from renewable projects sale.

Historical data have been restated to cancel the impact of fair valuation of iGRP sector's contracts.

** Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts.

15. Gearing ratio

In millions of dollars 09/30/2022 06/30/2022 09/30/2021 Current borrowings (1) 15,556 14,589 15,184 Other current financial liabilities 861 401 504 Current financial assets (1),(2) (11,532) (7,697) (3,821) Net financial assets classified as held for sale (36) (14) (1) Non-current financial debt (1) 37,506 39,233 43,350 Non-current financial assets (1) (1,406) (692) (1,927) Cash and cash equivalents (35,941) (32,848) (28,971) Net debt (a) 5,008 12,972 24,318 Shareholders' equity TotalEnergies share 117,821 116,688 110,016 Non-controlling interests 2,851 3,309 3,211 Shareholders' equity (b) 120,672 119,997 113,227 Net-debt-to-capital ratio a (a+b) 4.0% 9.8% 17.7% Leases (c) 7,669 7,963 7,786 Net-debt-to-capital ratio including leases (a+c) (a+b+c) 9.5% 14.9% 22.1%

(1) Excludes leases receivables and leases debts.

(2) Including initial margins held as part of the Company's activities on organized markets.

16. Return on average capital employed

Twelve months ended September 30, 2022

In millions of dollars Integrated Gas,

Renewables

Power Exploration

Production Refining

Chemicals Marketing

Services Company Adjusted net operating income 12,014 17,476 6,368 1,695 37,239 Capital employed at 09/30/2021* 52,401 75,499 9,156 8,281 143,383 Capital employed at 09/30/2022* 54,923 65,041 5,801 7,141 130,420 ROACE 22.4% 24.9% 85.2% 22.2% 27.2%

Twelve months ended June 30, 2022

In millions of dollars Integrated Gas, Renewables

Power Exploration

Production Refining

Chemicals Marketing

Services Company Adjusted net operating income 9,973 15,985 5,035 1,655 32,177 Capital employed at 06/30/2021* 49,831 76,013 9,285 8,439 141,720 Capital employed at 06/30/2022* 54,174 70,248 7,958 7,475 137,035 ROACE 19.2% 21.9% 58.4% 20.8% 23.1%

Twelve months ended September 30, 2021

In millions of dollars Integrated Gas,

Renewables

Power Exploration

Production Refining

Chemicals Marketing

Services Company Adjusted net operating income 3,738 7,982 1,526 1,471 14,237 Capital employed at 09/30/2020* 43,799 78,548 11,951 8,211 140,976 Capital employed at 09/30/2021* 52,401 75,499 9,156 8,281 143,383 ROACE 7.8% 10.4% 14.5% 17.8% 10.0%

* At replacement cost (excluding after-tax inventory effect).

Third quarter and nine months 2022 consolidated accounts, IFRS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter (M$)(a) 2022 2022 2021 Sales 69,037 74,774 54,729 Excise taxes (4,075) (4,329) (5,659) Revenues from sales 64,962 70,445 49,070 Purchases, net of inventory variation (42,802) (45,443) (32,344) Other operating expenses (6,771) (8,041) (6,617) Exploration costs (71) (117) (127) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,935) (3,102) (3,191) Other income 1,693 429 195 Other expense (921) (1,305) (605) Financial interest on debt (633) (572) (454) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 327 245 87 Cost of net debt (306) (327) (367) Other financial income 196 231 193 Other financial expense (112) (136) (140) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates (108) (1,546) 1,377 Income taxes (6,077) (5,284) (2,692) Consolidated net income 6,748 5,804 4,752 TotalEnergies share 6,626 5,692 4,645 Non-controlling interests 122 112 107 Earnings per share ($) 2.58 2.18 1.72 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 2.56 2.16 1.71 (a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter (M$) 2022 2022 2021 Consolidated net income 6,748 5,804 4,752 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses (17) 204 (3) Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments 131 (20) (95) Tax effect 2 (53) 5 Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company (4,639) (5,387) (2,368) Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (4,523) (5,256) (2,461) Currency translation adjustment 1,871 2,523 1,260 Cash flow hedge 1,258 3,222 424 Variation of foreign currency basis spread 9 21 2 share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount 191 2,548 184 Other (18) (1) 1 Tax effect (424) (1,112) (100) Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 2,887 7,201 1,771 Total other comprehensive income (net amount) (1,636) 1,945 (690) Comprehensive income 5,112 7,749 4,062 TotalEnergies share 4,969 7,705 4,014 Non-controlling interests 143 44 48

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) 9months 9months (M$)(a) 2022 2021 Sales 212,417 145,515 Excise taxes (13,060) (16,179) Revenues from sales 199,357 129,336 Purchases, net of inventory variation (127,893) (82,461) Other operating expenses (22,435) (20,214) Exploration costs (1,049) (417) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (9,716) (9,637) Other income 2,265 776 Other expense (4,516) (1,562) Financial interest on debt (1,667) (1,421) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 786 259 Cost of net debt (881) (1,162) Other financial income 630 567 Other financial expense (383) (401) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates (1,611) 1,578 Income taxes (16,165) (5,940) Consolidated net income 17,603 10,463 TotalEnergies share 17,262 10,195 Non-controlling interests 341 268 Earnings per share ($) 6.61 3.77 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 6.57 3.74 (a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) 9months 9months (M$) 2022 2021 Consolidated net income 17,603 10,463 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses 187 446 Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments 114 (27) Tax effect (40) (149) Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company (11,776) (5,302) Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (11,515) (5,032) Currency translation adjustment 5,406 3,037 Cash flow hedge 4,217 504 Variation of foreign currency basis spread 79 (2) share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount 2,655 635 Other (19) 1 Tax effect (1,483) (157) Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 10,855 4,018 Total other comprehensive income (net amount) (660) (1,014) Comprehensive income 16,943 9,449 TotalEnergies share 16,627 9,226 Non-controlling interests 316 223

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET TotalEnergies September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (M$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 36,376 37,020 32,484 32,895 Property, plant and equipment, net 99,700 101,454 106,559 105,902 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 28,743 28,210 31,053 30,467 Other investments 1,149 1,383 1,625 1,688 Non-current financial assets 2,341 1,612 2,404 2,799 Deferred income taxes 4,434 4,737 5,400 6,452 Other non-current assets 2,930 3,075 2,797 2,530 Total non-current assets 175,673 177,491 182,322 182,733 Current assets Inventories, net 24,420 28,542 19,952 19,601 Accounts receivable, net 28,191 30,796 21,983 19,865 Other current assets 73,453 55,553 35,144 39,967 Current financial assets 11,688 7,863 12,315 3,910 Cash and cash equivalents 35,941 32,848 21,342 28,971 Assets classified as held for sale 349 313 400 633 Total current assets 174,042 155,915 111,136 112,947 Total assets 349,715 333,406 293,458 295,680 LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity Common shares 8,163 8,163 8,224 8,224 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 131,382 125,554 117,849 113,795 Currency translation adjustment (16,720) (14,019) (12,671) (11,995) Treasury shares (5,004) (3,010) (1,666) (8) Total shareholders' equity TotalEnergies share 117,821 116,688 111,736 110,016 Non-controlling interests 2,851 3,309 3,263 3,211 Total shareholders' equity 120,672 119,997 114,999 113,227 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 12,576 12,169 10,904 11,161 Employee benefits 2,207 2,341 2,672 3,218 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 22,133 23,373 20,269 20,355 Non-current financial debt 44,899 46,868 49,512 50,810 Total non-current liabilities 81,815 84,751 83,357 85,544 Current liabilities Accounts payable 48,942 49,700 36,837 34,149 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 80,468 62,498 42,800 45,476 Current borrowings 16,923 16,003 15,035 16,471 Other current financial liabilities 861 401 372 504 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 34 56 58 309 Total current liabilities 147,228 128,658 95,102 96,909 Total liabilities shareholders' equity 349,715 333,406 293,458 295,680

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TotalEnergies (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter (M$) 2022 2022 2021 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 6,748 5,804 4,752 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 3,032 3,321 3,361 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes 704 1,427 479 (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (1,645) (165) 100 Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings 1,290 2,999 (506) (Increase) decrease in working capital 7,407 2,498 (2,698) Other changes, net 312 400 152 Cash flow from operating activities 17,848 16,284 5,640 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (2,986) (5,150) (2,718) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (8) (82) (23) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (2,557) (136) (67) Increase in non-current loans (246) (278) (219) Total expenditures (5,797) (5,646) (3,027) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 97 153 150 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 524 63 4 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 304 35 177 Repayment of non-current loans 797 413 240 Total divestments 1,722 664 571 Cash flow used in investing activities (4,075) (4,982) (2,456) CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: Parent company shareholders (1) 371 Treasury shares (1,996) (1,988) Dividends paid: Parent company shareholders (1,877) (1,825) (2,053) Non-controlling interests (405) (97) (41) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes (1,958) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (14) (138) (22) Other transactions with non-controlling interests 38 (10) 721 Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 141 508 133 Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (527) (2,703) (1,457) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities (4,473) (731) 513 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (9,114) (8,571) (2,206) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,659 2,731 978 Effect of exchange rates (1,566) (1,159) (650) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 32,848 31,276 28,643 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 35,941 32,848 28,971

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TotalEnergies (unaudited) 9months 9months (M$) 2022 2021 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 17,603 10,463 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 10,931 10,121 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes 4,669 810 (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (1,823) (270) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings 4,551 176 (Increase) decrease in working capital 4,982 (2,848) Other changes, net 836 337 Cash flow from operating activities 41,749 18,789 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (11,593) (7,803) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (90) (193) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (2,782) (2,500) Increase in non-current loans (765) (899) Total expenditures (15,230) (11,395) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 427 421 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 675 233 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 554 456 Repayment of non-current loans 2,139 541 Total divestments 3,795 1,651 Cash flow used in investing activities (11,435) (9,744) CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: Parent company shareholders 370 381 Treasury shares (5,160) (165) Dividends paid: Parent company shareholders (5,630) (6,237) Non-controlling interests (524) (104) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes 3,248 Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (288) (256) Other transactions with non-controlling interests 33 666 Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 683 (706) Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (2,573) (7,488) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities 390 298 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (12,699) (10,363) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 17,615 (1,318) Effect of exchange rates (3,016) (979) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 21,342 31,268 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 35,941 28,971

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TotalEnergies (unaudited) Common shares issued Paid-in

surplus and

retained

earnings Currency

translation

adjustment Treasury shares Shareholders'

equity

TotalEnergies

Share Non-

controlling

interests Total

shareholders'

equity (M$) Number Amount Number Amount As of January 1, 2021 2,653,124,025 8,267 107,078 (10,256) (24,392,703) (1,387) 103,702 2,383 106,085 Net income of the first nine months 2021 10,195 10,195 268 10,463 Other comprehensive income 762 (1,731) (969) (45) (1,014) Comprehensive Income 10,957 (1,731) 9,226 223 9,449 Dividend (6,236) (6,236) (104) (6,340) Issuance of common shares 10,589,713 31 350 381 381 Purchase of treasury shares (3,636,351) (165) (165) (165) Sale of treasury shares(a) (216) 4,571,235 216 Share-based payments 103 103 103 Share cancellation (23,284,409) (74) (1,254) 23,284,409 1,328 Net issuance (repayment) of

perpetual subordinated notes 3,254 3,254 3,254 Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (278) (278) (278) Other operations with

non-controlling interests 26 (6) 20 701 721 Other items 11 (2) 9 8 17 As of September 30, 2021 2,640,429,329 8,224 113,795 (11,995) (173,410) (8) 110,016 3,211 113,227 Net income of the fourth quarter 2021 5,837 5,837 66 5,903 Other comprehensive income 229 (676) (447) 15 (432) Comprehensive Income 6,066 (676) 5,390 81 5,471 Dividend (1,964) (1,964) (20) (1,984) Issuance of common shares Purchase of treasury shares (33,669,654) (1,658) (1,658) (1,658) Sale of treasury shares(a) 1,960 Share-based payments 40 40 40 Share cancellation Net issuance (repayment) of

perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (90) (90) (90) Other operations with non-controlling interests 4 4 (12) (8) Other items (2) (2) 3 1 As of December 31, 2021 2,640,429,329 8,224 117,849 (12,671) (33,841,104) (1,666) 111,736 3,263 114,999 Net income of the first nine months 2022 17,262 17,262 341 17,603 Other comprehensive income 3,421 (4,056) (635) (25) (660) Comprehensive Income 20,683 (4,056) 16,627 316 16,943 Dividend (5,653) (5,653) (524) (6,177) Issuance of common shares 9,367,482 26 344 370 370 Purchase of treasury shares (97,376,124) (5,160) (5,160) (5,160) Sale of treasury shares(a) (317) 6,193,921 317 Share-based payments 191 191 191 Share cancellation (30,665,526) (87) (1,418) 30,665,526 1,505 Net issuance (repayment) of

perpetual subordinated notes (44) (44) (44) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (255) (255) (255) Other operations with non-controlling interests 41 7 48 124 172 Other items (39) (39) (328) (367) As of September 30, 2022 2,619,131,285 8,163 131,382 (16,720) (94,357,781) (5,004) 117,821 2,851 120,672 (a)Treasury shares related to the performance share grants.

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2022 Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 11,495 2,670 28,899 25,968 5 69,037 Intersegment sales 1,753 14,701 12,065 176 52 (28,747) Excise taxes (160) (3,915) (4,075) Revenues from sales 13,248 17,371 40,804 22,229 57 (28,747) 64,962 Operating expenses (10,648) (6,880) (39,137) (21,513) (213) 28,747 (49,644) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (295) (1,999) (371) (243) (27) (2,935) Operating income 2,305 8,492 1,296 473 (183) 12,383 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 3,190 (2,643) 219 (14) (4) 748 Tax on net operating income (777) (5,071) (255) (153) 162 (6,094) Net operating income 4,718 778 1,260 306 (25) 7,037 Net cost of net debt (289) Non-controlling interests (122) Net income TotalEnergies share 6,626 3rd quarter 2022 (adjustments)(a) Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 38 38 Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales 38 38 Operating expenses (291) (4) (771) (230) (79) (1,375) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (7) (2) (9) Operating income (b) (253) (11) (771) (232) (79) (1,346) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 1,315 (3,130) (100) (7) (1,922) Tax on net operating income 7 (298) 196 67 20 (8) Net operating income (b) 1,069 (3,439) (675) (172) (59) (3,276) Net cost of net debt 76 Non-controlling interests (37) Net income TotalEnergies share (3,237) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income (771) (239) On net operating income (675) (172) 3rd quarter 2022 (adjusted) Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 11,457 2,670 28,899 25,968 5 68,999 Intersegment sales 1,753 14,701 12,065 176 52 (28,747) Excise taxes (160) (3,915) (4,075) Revenues from sales 13,210 17,371 40,804 22,229 57 (28,747) 64,924 Operating expenses (10,357) (6,876) (38,366) (21,283) (134) 28,747 (48,269) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (295) (1,992) (371) (241) (27) (2,926) Adjusted operating income 2,558 8,503 2,067 705 (104) 13,729 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 1,875 487 319 (7) (4) 2,670 Tax on net operating income (784) (4,773) (451) (220) 142 (6,086) Adjusted net operating income 3,649 4,217 1,935 478 34 10,313 Net cost of net debt (365) Non-controlling interests (85) Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share 9,863 3rd quarter 2022 Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 3,214 2,069 242 251 21 5,797 Total divestments 1,441 246 6 29 1,722 Cash flow from operating activities 4,390 9,083 3,798 939 (362) 17,848

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited) 2nd quarter 2022 Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 10,281 2,521 35,061 26,907 4 74,774 Intersegment sales 1,889 13,805 12,785 716 70 (29,265) Excise taxes (186) (4,143) (4,329) Revenues from sales 12,170 16,326 47,660 23,480 74 (29,265) 70,445 Operating expenses (10,997) (5,760) (43,242) (22,310) (557) 29,265 (53,601) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (327) (2,112) (389) (241) (33) (3,102) Operating income 846 8,454 4,029 929 (516) 13,742 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 823 (3,668) 349 98 71 (2,327) Tax on net operating income (260) (3,876) (866) (296) (8) (5,306) Net operating income 1,409 910 3,512 731 (453) 6,109 Net cost of net debt (305) Non-controlling interests (112) Net income TotalEnergies share 5,692 2nd quarter 2022 (adjustments)(a) Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales (15) (15) Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales (15) (15) Operating expenses (606) (82) 775 373 (301) 159 Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (14) (46) (4) (64) Operating income (b) (635) (128) 775 369 (301) 80 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (558) (3,756) 52 (4) (4,266) Tax on net operating income 47 75 (75) (100) 78 25 Net operating income (b) (1,146) (3,809) 752 265 (223) (4,161) Net cost of net debt 80 Non-controlling interests (23) Net income TotalEnergies share (4,104) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income 775 376 On net operating income 752 275 2nd quarter 2022 (adjusted) Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 10,296 2,521 35,061 26,907 4 74,789 Intersegment sales 1,889 13,805 12,785 716 70 (29,265) Excise taxes (186) (4,143) (4,329) Revenues from sales 12,185 16,326 47,660 23,480 74 (29,265) 70,460 Operating expenses (10,391) (5,678) (44,017) (22,683) (256) 29,265 (53,760) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (313) (2,066) (389) (237) (33) (3,038) Adjusted operating income 1,481 8,582 3,254 560 (215) 13,662 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 1,381 88 297 102 71 1,939 Tax on net operating income (307) (3,951) (791) (196) (86) (5,331) Adjusted net operating income 2,555 4,719 2,760 466 (230) 10,270 Net cost of net debt (385) Non-controlling interests (89) Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share 9,796 2nd quarter 2022 Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 872 4,128 333 288 25 5,646 Total divestments 466 63 56 72 7 664 Cash flow from operating activities 3,970 8,768 3,526 580 (560) 16,284

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2021 Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 8,482 1,921 22,765 21,554 7 54,729 Intersegment sales 1,239 8,588 7,031 110 38 (17,006) Excise taxes (240) (5,419) (5,659) Revenues from sales 9,721 10,509 29,556 16,245 45 (17,006) 49,070 Operating expenses (8,502) (3,958) (28,153) (15,302) (179) 17,006 (39,088) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (343) (2,156) (397) (267) (28) (3,191) Operating income 876 4,395 1,006 676 (162) 6,791 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 782 139 79 2 18 1,020 Tax on net operating income (208) (2,007) (273) (222) 23 (2,687) Net operating income 1,450 2,527 812 456 (121) 5,124 Net cost of net debt (372) Non-controlling interests (107) Net income TotalEnergies share 4,645 3rd quarter 2021 (adjustments)(a) Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales Operating expenses (152) (32) 301 44 161 Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (7) (12) (19) Operating income (b) (159) (32) 289 44 142 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (3) (246) 5 (12) 2 (254) Tax on net operating income 4 79 (84) (14) (15) Net operating income (b) (158) (199) 210 18 2 (127) Net cost of net debt 5 Non-controlling interests (2) Net income TotalEnergies share (124) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income 309 56 On net operating income 285 41 3rd quarter 2021 (adjusted) Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 8,482 1,921 22,765 21,554 7 54,729 Intersegment sales 1,239 8,588 7,031 110 38 (17,006) Excise taxes (240) (5,419) (5,659) Revenues from sales 9,721 10,509 29,556 16,245 45 (17,006) 49,070 Operating expenses (8,350) (3,926) (28,454) (15,346) (179) 17,006 (39,249) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (336) (2,156) (385) (267) (28) (3,172) Adjusted operating income 1,035 4,427 717 632 (162) 6,649 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 785 385 74 14 16 1,274 Tax on net operating income (212) (2,086) (189) (208) 23 (2,672) Adjusted net operating income 1,608 2,726 602 438 (123) 5,251 Net cost of net debt (377) Non-controlling interests (105) Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share 4,769 3rd quarter 2021 Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 683 1,754 337 239 14 3,027 Total divestments 358 163 17 31 2 571 Cash flow from operating activities (463) 4,814 799 845 (355) 5,640

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited) 9months 2022 Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 34,070 7,342 94,968 76,024 13 212,417 Intersegment sales 5,113 42,324 34,127 1,159 185 (82,908) Excise taxes (538) (12,522) (13,060) Revenues from sales 39,183 49,666 128,557 64,661 198 (82,908) 199,357 Operating expenses (33,277) (18,348) (119,790) (61,807) (1,063) 82,908 (151,377) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (943) (6,772) (1,140) (757) (104) (9,716) Operating income 4,963 24,546 7,627 2,097 (969) 38,264 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 1,513 (6,069) 724 42 175 (3,615) Tax on net operating income (1,331) (12,810) (1,646) (674) 259 (16,202) Net operating income 5,145 5,667 6,705 1,465 (535) 18,447 Net cost of net debt (844) Non-controlling interests (341) Net income TotalEnergies share 17,262 9months 2022 (adjustments)(a) Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 35 35 Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales 35 35 Operating expenses (1,014) (877) 951 411 (512) (1,041) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (14) (546) (35) (9) (604) Operating income (b) (993) (1,423) 951 376 (521) (1,610) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (3,182) (6,900) 69 (14) 106 (9,921) Tax on net operating income 65 39 (130) (113) 118 (21) Net operating income (b) (4,110) (8,284) 890 249 (297) (11,552) Net cost of net debt 269 Non-controlling interests (91) Net income TotalEnergies share (11,374) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income 951 445 On net operating income 922 331 9months 2022 (adjusted) Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 34,035 7,342 94,968 76,024 13 212,382 Intersegment sales 5,113 42,324 34,127 1,159 185 (82,908) Excise taxes (538) (12,522) (13,060) Revenues from sales 39,148 49,666 128,557 64,661 198 (82,908) 199,322 Operating expenses (32,263) (17,471) (120,741) (62,218) (551) 82,908 (150,336) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (929) (6,226) (1,140) (722) (95) (9,112) Adjusted operating income 5,956 25,969 6,676 1,721 (448) 39,874 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 4,695 831 655 56 69 6,306 Tax on net operating income (1,396) (12,849) (1,516) (561) 141 (16,181) Adjusted net operating income 9,255 13,951 5,815 1,216 (238) 29,999 Net cost of net debt (1,113) Non-controlling interests (250) Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share 28,636 9months 2022 Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 5,525 8,168 803 679 55 15,230 Total divestments 2,922 592 89 180 12 3,795 Cash flow from operating activities 8,675 23,619 8,431 2,417 (1,393) 41,749

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited) 9months 2021 Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 19,070 5,178 62,819 58,434 14 145,515 Intersegment sales 2,794 23,021 18,921 296 106 (45,138) Excise taxes (870) (15,309) (16,179) Revenues from sales 21,864 28,199 80,870 43,421 120 (45,138) 129,336 Operating expenses (18,823) (11,310) (76,732) (40,812) (553) 45,138 (103,092) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (1,105) (6,473) (1,184) (793) (82) (9,637) Operating income 1,936 10,416 2,954 1,816 (515) 16,607 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 1,464 (834) 290 25 13 958 Tax on net operating income (365) (4,382) (834) (574) 77 (6,078) Net operating income 3,035 5,200 2,410 1,267 (425) 11,487 Net cost of net debt (1,024) Non-controlling interests (268) Net income TotalEnergies share 10,195 9months 2021 (adjustments)(a) Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales (44) (44) Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales (44) (44) Operating expenses (214) (55) 1,432 257 1,420 Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (155) (25) (180) Operating income (b) (413) (55) 1,407 257 1,196 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (99) (1,728) 33 (55) (60) (1,909) Tax on net operating income 63 69 (386) (74) 2 (326) Net operating income (b) (449) (1,714) 1,054 128 (58) (1,039) Net cost of net debt 15 Non-controlling interests (16) Net income TotalEnergies share (1,040) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect On operating income 1,449 262 On net operating income 1,222 189 9months 2021 (adjusted) Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 19,114 5,178 62,819 58,434 14 145,559 Intersegment sales 2,794 23,021 18,921 296 106 (45,138) Excise taxes (870) (15,309) (16,179) Revenues from sales 21,908 28,199 80,870 43,421 120 (45,138) 129,380 Operating expenses (18,609) (11,255) (78,164) (41,069) (553) 45,138 (104,512) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible

assets and mineral interests (950) (6,473) (1,159) (793) (82) (9,457) Adjusted operating income 2,349 10,471 1,547 1,559 (515) 15,411 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 1,563 894 257 80 73 2,867 Tax on net operating income (428) (4,451) (448) (500) 75 (5,752) Adjusted net operating income 3,484 6,914 1,356 1,139 (367) 12,526 Net cost of net debt (1,039) Non-controlling interests (252) Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share 11,235 9months 2021 Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 4,870 4,949 915 599 62 11,395 Total divestments 810 537 146 138 20 1,651 Cash flow from operating activities 884 13,385 4,027 1,947 (1,454) 18,789

Reconciliation of the information by business segment with Consolidated Financial Statements TotalEnergies (unaudited) Consolidated 3rd quarter 2022 statement (M$) Adjusted Adjustments(a) of income Sales 68,999 38 69,037 Excise taxes (4,075) (4,075) Revenues from sales 64,924 38 64,962 Purchases net of inventory variation (41,509) (1,293) (42,802) Other operating expenses (6,689) (82) (6,771) Exploration costs (71) (71) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,926) (9) (2,935) Other income 163 1,530 1,693 Other expense (153) (768) (921) Financial interest on debt (633) (633) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 219 108 327 Cost of net debt (414) 108 (306) Other financial income 196 196 Other financial expense (112) (112) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 2,576 (2,684) (108) Income taxes (6,037) (40) (6,077) Consolidated net income 9,948 (3,200) 6,748 TotalEnergies share 9,863 (3,237) 6,626 Non-controlling interests 85 37 122 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. Consolidated 3rd quarter 2021 statement (M$) Adjusted Adjustments(a) of income Sales 54,729 54,729 Excise taxes (5,659) (5,659) Revenues from sales 49,070 49,070 Purchases net of inventory variation (32,574) 230 (32,344) Other operating expenses (6,548) (69) (6,617) Exploration costs (127) (127) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,172) (19) (3,191) Other income 195 195 Other expense (117) (488) (605) Financial interest on debt (454) (454) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 79 8 87 Cost of net debt (375) 8 (367) Other financial income 193 193 Other financial expense (140) (140) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,143 234 1,377 Income taxes (2,674) (18) (2,692) Consolidated net income 4,874 (122) 4,752 TotalEnergies share 4,769 (124) 4,645 Non-controlling interests 105 2 107 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.