TotalEnergies reports IFRS net income of $6.6 billion, driven by its LNG business, strengthens its balance sheet and shares benefit with employees and shareholders
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
3Q22
Change
9M22
Change
|Net income (TotalEnergies share) (B$)
6.6
+43%
17.3
+69%
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)(1)
|- in billions of dollars (B$)
9.9
x2,1
28.6
x2,5
|- in dollars per share
3.83
x2,2
10.96
x2,6
|Adjusted EBITDA(1) (B$)
19.4
+74%
55.6
+98%
|DACF(1) (B$)
12.0
+44%
37.7
+80%
|Cash Flow from operations (B$)
17.8
x3,2
41.7
x2,2
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio(2) of 4.0% at September 30, 2022 vs. 9.8% at June 30, 2022
Special interim dividend set at 1 €/share
Third 2022 interim dividend set at 0.69 €/share
The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, meeting on October 26, 2022 under the chairmanship of CEO Patrick Pouyanné approved the Company's financial statements for the third quarter of 2022. On this occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:
"In a context marked by an average Brent price of 100 $/b and an increase in gas prices exacerbated by Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, TotalEnergies leveraged its integrated model, particularly LNG, to generate results in line with previous quarters. In the third quarter 2022, the Company posted adjusted net income of $9.9 billion and IFRS net income of $6.6 billion after taking into account a new impairment of $3.1 billion related to RussiaCash flow was 11.7 billion, and the Company strengthened its balance sheet with a gearing ratio of 4%. Return on equity was more than 30% over the past 12 months.
The iGRP (integrated Gas, Renewables Power) segment reported record adjusted net operating income of $3.6 billion this quarter, up $1.1 billion from the second quarter, and cash flow of $2.7 billion, driven by an average LNG selling price up more than 50% compared to the previous quarter and by the strong performance of its trading activities. The Company continued to implement its growth strategy by taking a stake in the North Field South LNG project in Qatar.InElectricity Renewables, TotalEnergies completedthe acquisition of 50% of the Clearway Energy Group in the United States and announced a significant acquisition in Brazil.
Exploration Production posted adjusted net operating income of $4.2 billion and cash flow of $6.4 billion, despite a decrease in production this quarter, mainly due to unplanned shutdowns at Kashagan. TotalEnergies started production at the Ikike field in Nigeria, launched the Begonia project in Angola and the Fenix project in Argentina, and announced a significant gas discovery in Cyprus.
Downstream benefited from strong distillate margins, generating an outstanding adjusted net operating income of $2.4 billion and a cash flow of $2.9 billion.
In this favorable environment, taking into account income and production taxes of $26 billion worldwide, the Company is implementing a balanced value-sharing policy with an exceptional one-month-salary bonus in 2022 to all its employees(3 worldwide and, as announced on September 28, its shareholder return policy targeting 35-40% cash flow payout beginning in 2022.
TheBoard of Directors therefore decided to distribute a third interim dividend for the 2022 financial year in the amount of €0.69/share, equal to the first and second 2022 interim dividends and an increase of 5% from the interim and the final dividends paid for the 2021 financial year, and set the ex-dividend and payment dates for the interim special dividend of €1/share in December 2022.
1. Highlights(4)
Social and environmental responsibility
- TotalEnergies' contributed to the energy transition dialogue in view of COP27 with the publication of the "TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2022"
- Fuel price reduction program until year-end for TotalEnergies' service stations in France: 20 c/l discount extended until November 15 and then 10 c/l discount until December 31, 2022
Electricity Renewables
- Acquired an interest in the development of more than 12 GW of onshore solar and wind projects in Brazil
- Offshore wind:
- Start-up of Seagreen, Scotland's largest offshore wind farm
- Solar:
- Start-up of the 800 MW Al Kharsaah solar power plant in Qatar
- Reached the objective of 500 MW of distributed solar generation capacity worldwide
LNG
- Acquired a 9.375% stake in the 16 Mt/y North Field South LNG project in Qatar
- Launched the FEED for the Papua LNG project's upstream production facilities, in Papua New Guinea
Upstream
- Started production at the Ikike field in Nigeria
- Launched developments in Angola of the Begonia oil field, the Quiluma and Maboqueiro gas fields, as well as a first solar project with a capacity of 35 MW
- Launched the Fenix offshore gas project in Argentina
- Significant offshore gas discovery at Cronos-1 well, located on Block 6 in Cyprus
- Exploration production sharing agreement signed for Block 11 in Oman
- Sold 18% stake in the onshore Sarsang oil field in Iraq
- Sold 49% interest in the Termokarstovoye gas field in Russia to Novatek
Downstream and new molecules
- Agreement with SARIA to develop SAF production on the Grandpuits platform in France
- Sold 50% of fuel distribution business in Egypt to ADNOC
Decarbonization
- Awarded a CO2 sequestration license in Australia, in partnership with INPEX and Woodside
- First cross-border commercial agreement for CO2 transport and storage on the Northern Lights project in Norway
- Memorandum of understanding with Holcim for a pilot project to decarbonize a cement plant in Belgium
- Created with the Technical University of Denmark a research center of excellence in decarbonized energies
2. Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements(5)
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,
earnings per share and number of shares
9M22
9M21
9M22
19,420
18,737
11,180
+74%
|Adjusted EBITDA (6)
55,581
28,017
+98%
10,279
10,500
5,374
+91%
|Adjusted net operating income from business segments
30,237
12,893
x2,3
4,217
4,719
2,726
+55%
|Exploration Production
13,951
6,914
x2
3,649
2,555
1,608
x2,3
|Integrated Gas, Renewables Power
9,255
3,484
x2,7
1,935
2,760
602
x3,2
|Refining Chemicals
5,815
1,356
x4,3
478
466
438
+9%
|Marketing Services
1,216
1,139
+7%
2,576
1,944
1,143
x2,3
|Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income
6,381
2,403
x2,7
44.1%
39.4%
39.6%
|Effective tax rate (7)
40.8%
36.6%
9,863
9,796
4,769
x2,1
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)
28,636
11,235
x2,5
3.83
3.75
1.76
x2,2
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars) (8)
10.96
4.14
x2,6
3.78
3.50
1.49
x2,5
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros)*
10.31
3.46
x3
2,560
2,592
2,655
-4%
|Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions)
2,589
2,648
-2%
6,626
5,692
4,645
+43%
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
17,262
10,195
+69%
3,116
2,819
2,813
+11%
|Organic investments (9)
7,916
7,993
-1%
1,587
2,076
(958)
ns
|Net acquisitions (10)
4,585
1,029
x4,5
4,703
4,895
1,855
x2,5
|Net investments (11)
12,501
9,022
+39%
11,736
13,233
8,060
+46%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes (12)
36,595
19,778
+85%
12,040
13,631
8,390
+44%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes
w/o financial charges (DACF) (13)
37,665
20,901
+80%
17,848
16,284
5,640
x3,2
|Cash flow from operations
41,749
18,789
x2,2
* Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.0070 in the third quarter 2022 and 1.0638 in the first nine months of 2022.
3. Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas emissions and production
3.1 Environment* liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
9M22
9M21
9M22
100.8
113.9
73.5
+37%
|Brent ($/b)
105.5
67.9
+55%
7.9
7.5
4.3
+84%
|Henry Hub ($/Mbtu)
6.7
3.3
x2
42.5
22.2
16.9
x2,5
|NBP ($/Mbtu)
32.4
10.8
x3
46.5
27.0
18.6
x2,5
|JKM ($/Mbtu)
34.9
12.9
x2,7
93.6
102.9
67.1
+40%
|Average price of liquids ($/b)
Consolidated subsidiaries
95.4
62.2
+53%
16.83
11.01
6.33
x2,7
|Average price of gas ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries
13.28
4.95
x2,7
21.51
13.96
9.10
x2,4
|Average price of LNG ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates
16.26
7.25
x2,2
99.2
145.7
8.8
x11,3
|Variable cost margin Refining Europe, VCM ($/t)**
100.3
8.0
x12,5
* The indicators are shown on page 21.
** This indicator represents TotalEnergies' average margin on variable cost for refining in Europe (equal to the difference between TotalEnergies European refined product sales and crude oil purchases with associated variable costs divided by volumes refined in tons). 3Q21 and 9M21 data as disclosed in 2021 included the restatement of 3Q21 figures to reflect 2Q21 environment for energy costs.
The average LNG selling price was up 54% in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, benefiting on a lagged basis from the increase in oil and gas price indexes on long-term contracts as well as high spot gas prices.
3.2 Greenhouse gas emissions(14)
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|GHG emissions (MtCO2e)
9M22
9M21
9M22
10.3
9.6
9.3
+10%
|Scope 1+2 from operated facilities (15)
29.6
27.1
+9%
14.0
13.4
ns
|Scope 1+2 equity share
41.4
ns
90
94
100
-10%
|Scope 3 from Oil Gas Worldwide (16)
282
293
-4%
65
65
74
-12%
|of which Scope 3 Oil Worldwide (17)
196
210
-7%
Estimated 2022 quarterly emissions. 2021 quarterly equity share data are not available.
Excluding Covid-19 effect for emissions data from 2Q20 through 2Q22.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|Methane emissions (ktCH4)
9M22
9M21
9M22
10
10
12
-16%
|Methane emissions from operated facilities
31
37
-16%
14
13
ns
|Methane emissions equity share
38
ns
Estimated 2022 quarterly emissions. 2021 quarterly equity share data are not available.
The evolution of Scope 1+2 emissions from the operated facilities resulted from the high-capacity utilization of CCGTs and refineries in Europe, including the restart of the Donges refinery in France.
3.3 Production*
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|Hydrocarbon production
9M22
9M21
9M22
2,669
2,738
2,814
-5%
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
2,750
2,808
-2%
1,298
1,268
1,288
+1%
|Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d)
1,291
1,272
+1%
1,371
1,470
1,526
-10%
|Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d)
1,459
1,535
-5%
2,669
2,738
2,814
-5%
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
2,750
2,808
-2%
1,494
1,483
1,517
-2%
|Liquids (kb/d)
1,501
1,496
6,367
6,835
7,070
-10%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
6,785
7,161
-5%
* Company production E&P production iGRP production.
Hydrocarbon production was 2,669 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the third quarter of 2022, down 5% year-on-year, comprised of:
- +3% due to the start-up and ramp-up of projects including Clov Phase 2 and Zinia Phase 2 in Angola, Mero 1 in Brazil and Ikike in Nigeria,
- +2% due to the increase in OPEC+ production quotas,
- -3% due to higher planned maintenance, particularly on Ichthys, and unplanned shutdowns on Kashagan,
- -3% portfolio effect, notably related to the end of the operating licenses for Qatargas 1 and Bongkot North in Thailand, as well as the effective withdrawal from Myanmar, partially offset by the entry into the Sepia and Atapu producing fields in Brazil,
- -1% due to security-related production cuts in Libya and Nigeria,
- -1% due to the price effect,
- -2% due to the natural decline of the fields.
Compared to the previous quarter, production was down 2.5%, mainly due to planned maintenance, notably at Ichthys, and unplanned shutdowns at Kashagan, partially offset by the entry into production fields of Sepia and Atapu and the ramp-up of Mero 1 in Brazil.
4. Analysis of business segments
4.1 Integrated Gas, Renewables Power (iGRP)
4.1.1 Production and sales of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and electricity
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|Hydrocarbon production for LNG
9M22
9M21
9M22
418
462
533
-21%
|iGRP (kboe/d)
458
518
-12%
40
53
67
-41%
|Liquids (kb/d)
51
61
-17%
2,067
2,233
2,527
-18%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
2,216
2,489
-11%
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt
9M22
9M21
9M22
10.4
11.7
10.0
+5%
|Overall LNG sales
35.4
30.4
+16%
4.0
4.1
4.3
-6%
|incl. Sales from equity production*
12.6
12.8
-2%
9.2
10.2
8.3
+12%
|incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party
purchases
31.4
25.0
+26%
* The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint ventures.
Third quarter 2022 LNG production was down 6% year-on-year, mainly due to the end of the Qatargas 1 operating license, planned maintenance on Ichthys LNG in Australia as well as the decrease in gas supply to NLNG in Nigeria for security reasons.
Overall LNG sales were down 10% in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the outage at Freeport LNG, planned maintenance at Ichthys LNG and a shutdown of production at Idku LNG in Egypt due to insufficient gas supply.
Nevertheless, third quarter 2022 overall LNG sales were up 5% year-on-year, mainly due to the increase in spot purchases to maximize the use of the Company's regasification capacity in Europe and seize opportunities in a volatile market.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|Electricity Renewables
9M22
9M21
9M22
67.8
50.7
42.7
+59%
|Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity
(GW) (1),(2),(3)
67.8
42.7
+59%
16.0
11.6
9.5
+68%
|o/w installed capacity
16.0
9.5
+68%
5.4
5.2
6.1
-11%
|o/w capacity in construction
5.4
6.1
-11%
46.4
33.9
27.1
+71%
|o/w capacity in development
46.4
27.1
+71%
33.9
26.8
26.6
+28%
|Gross renewables capacity with PPA (GW) (1),(2),(3)
33.9
26.6
+28%
45.2
38.4
31.7
+43%
|Portfolio of renewable power generation net capacity
(GW) (1),(3)
45.2
31.7
+43%
7.4
5.8
4.7
+59%
|o/w installed capacity
7.4
4.7
+59%
3.5
3.7
4.0
-12%
|o/w capacity in construction
3.5
4.0
-12%
34.2
28.9
23.0
+49%
|o/w capacity in development
34.2
23.0
+49%
8.5
7.7
4.7
+79%
|Net power production (TWh) (4)
23.7
14.5
+64%
2.4
2.5
1.7
+42%
|incl. power production from renewables
7.1
4.9
+45%
6.3
6.2
6.0
+5%
|Clients power BtB and BtC (Million) (3)
6.3
6.0
+5%
2.8
2.7
2.7
+1%
|Clients gas BtB and BtC (Million) (3)
2.8
2.7
+1%
12.1
12.3
11.7
+3%
|Sales power BtB and BtC (TWh)
40.7
40.5
+1%
14.2
19.1
13.2
+7%
|Sales gas BtB and BtC (TWh)
68.3
70.0
-3%
460
462
291
+58%
|Proportional adjusted EBITDA Electricity Renewables (M$) (5)
1,097
946
+16%
120
131
104
+15%
|incl. from renewables business
341
334
+2%
(1) Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity effective first quarter 2021.
(2) Includes 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity effective third quarter 2022.
(3) End of period data.
(4) Solar, wind, biogas, hydroelectric and combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants.
(5) TotalEnergies share (% interest) of EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) in Electricity Renewables affiliates, regardless of consolidation method.
Gross installed renewable power generation capacity reached 16.0 GW at the end of the third quarter 2022, up 4.4 GW from the previous quarter, including 3.8 GW related to the acquisition of 50% of Clearway Energy Group in the United States and 160 MW related to the start-up of the Seagreen offshore wind farm in Scotland.
Gross power generation capacity in development increased by 12.5 GW quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to the acquisition of 50% of Clearway Energy Group in the United States.
Net electricity generation stood at 8.5 TWh in the third quarter 2022, up 79% year-on-year thanks to higher utilization rates of flexible power plants (CCGT) as well as growth in electricity generation from renewable sources.
EBITDA from the Electricity Renewables business reached $460 million in the third quarter 2022, up 58% year-on-year due to the growth of the business.
4.1.2 Results
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|In millions of dollars
9M22
9M21
9M22
3,649
2,555
1,608
x2,3
|Adjusted net operating income*
9,255
3,484
x2,7
1,888
1,219
755
x2,5
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
4,537
1,375
x3,3
653
341
639
+2%
|Organic investments
1,253
2,150
-42%
1,718
(58)
(941)
ns
|Net acquisitions
2,301
1,119
x2,1
2,371
283
(302)
ns
|Net investments
3,554
3,269
+9%
2,683
2,360
1,720
+56%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
7,628
3,683
x2,1
4,390
3,970
(463)
ns
|Cash flow from operations ***
8,675
884
x9,8
* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to lease contracts, excluding the impact of contracts recognized at fair value for the sector and including capital gains on the sale of renewable projects.
*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Adjusted net operating income for the iGRP segment was:
- $3,649 million in the third quarter 2022, 2.3 times the same quarter last year, thanks to higher LNG prices, the performance of gas, LNG and electricity trading activities and the growing contribution of Electricity Renewables,
- $9,255 million over the first nine months of 2022, 2.7 times the same period last year for the same reasons.
The iGRP segment's cash flow was as follows:
- $2,683 million in the third quarter 2022, up 56% year-on-year, thanks to higher LNG prices, the performance of gas, LNG and electricity trading activities and the growing contribution of Electricity Renewables, despite a lag effect on dividends received from equity affiliates,
- $7,628 million over the first nine months of 2022, 2.1 times the same period last year for the same reasons.
Operating cash flow was $4,390 million for the quarter, mainly due the positive impact on working capital requirements of margin call reductions and the seasonality of the gas and electricity supply business.
4.2 Exploration Production
4.2.1 Production
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|Hydrocarbon production
9M22
9M21
9M22
2,251
2,276
2,281
-1%
|EP (kboe/d)
2,292
2,290
1,454
1,430
1,450
|Liquids (kb/d)
1,450
1,435
+1%
4,300
4,602
4,543
-5%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
4,569
4,672
-2%
4.2.2 Results
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate
9M22
9M21
9M22
4,217
4,719
2,726
+55%
|Adjusted net operating income*
13,951
6,914
x2
377
287
315
+20%
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
1,019
864
+18%
55.4%
47.2%
46.4%
|Effective tax rate**
49.9%
42.5%
1,989
1,873
1,656
+20%
|Organic investments
5,288
4,494
+18%
(126)
2,225
(34)
ns
|Net acquisitions
2,415
(5)
ns
1,863
4,098
1,622
+15%
|Net investments
7,703
4,489
+72%
6,406
7,383
4,943
+30%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes ***
21,092
13,029
+62%
9,083
8,768
4,814
+89%
|Cash flow from operations ***
23,619
13,385
+76%
* Details on adjustment items are shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).
*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Adjusted net operating income from Exploration Production was:
- $4,217 million in the third quarter 2022, up 55% year-on-year, thanks to the sharp rise in oil and gas prices,
- $13,951 million for the first nine months of 2022, double the same period last year for the same reasons.
Cash flow was $6,406 million in the third quarter 2022 compared to $4,943 million a year earlier and increased by 62% to $21,092 million in the first nine months of 2022, benefiting from the sharp increase in oil and gas prices.
Adjusted net operating income and cash flow for the third quarter of 2022 were down $502 million and $977 million respectively compared to the second quarter, mainly due to the impact of Energy Profits Levy in the United Kingdom for $0.6 billion.
4.3 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
4.3.1 Results
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|In millions of dollars
9M22
9M21
9M22
2,413
3,226
1,040
x2,3
|Adjusted net operating income*
7,031
2,495
x2,8
453
586
506
-10%
|Organic investments
1,332
1,309
+2%
(6)
(91)
17
ns
|Net acquisitions
(131)
(87)
ns
447
495
523
-15%
|Net investments
1,201
1,222
-2%
2,944
3,548
1,611
+83%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
8,388
3,943
x2,1
4,737
4,106
1,644
x2,9
|Cash flow from operations **
10,848
5,974
+82%
* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
4.4 Refining Chemicals
4.4.1 Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|Refinery throughput and utilization rate*
9M22
9M21
9M22
1,599
1,575
1,225
+31%
|Total refinery throughput (kb/d)
1,497
1,147
+31%
431
395
274
+57%
|France
359
179
x2
656
648
505
+30%
|Rest of Europe
637
553
+15%
512
532
446
+15%
|Rest of world
501
415
+21%
88%
88%
69%
|Utlization rate based on crude only**
84%
62%
* Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment.
** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year, excluding Grandpuits (shut down first quarter 2021) from 2021 and Lindsey refinery (divested) from second quarter 2021.
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|Petrochemicals production and utilization rate
9M22
9M21
9M22
1,299
1,206
1,486
-13%
|Monomers* (kt)
3,910
4,315
-9%
1,171
1,187
1,330
-12%
|Polymers (kt)
3,632
3,707
-2%
80%
71%
93%
|Steamcracker utilization rate**
79%
89%
* Olefins.
** Based on olefins production from steam crackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year.
Refinery throughput:
- increased by 31% year-on-year in the third quarter 2022, due to the recovery in demand, particularly in Europe and the United States, the restart of the Donges refinery in France in the second quarter 2022 and the Leuna refinery in Germany which had a major scheduled turnaround in 2021,
- increased by 31% year-on-year for the first nine months, for the same reasons as well as the restart, in 2021, of the distillation unit at the Normandy refinery in France.
Monomer production was down 13% in the third quarter 2022, mainly due to lower demand in Asia and unplanned shutdowns at Normandy in France and Antwerp in Belgium.
4.4.2 Results
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|In millions of dollars
9M22
9M21
9M22
1,935
2,760
602
x3,2
|Adjusted net operating income*
5,815
1,356
x4,3
224
313
321
-30%
|Organic investments
735
822
-11%
1
(34)
(6)
ns
|Net acquisitions
(33)
(61)
ns
225
279
315
-29%
|Net investments
702
761
-8%
2,164
2,963
934
x2,3
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
6,560
2,081
x3,2
3,798
3,526
799
x4,8
|Cash flow from operations **
8,431
4,027
x2,1
*Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
**Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Adjusted net operating income for the Refining Chemicals segment was:
- $1,935 million in the third quarter 2022, compared to $602 million in the third quarter 2021, due to high distillate margins in the context of reduced imports of Russian petroleum products, as well as the performance of crude oil and petroleum products trading activities,
- $5,815 million over the first nine months of 2022, 4.3 times the same period last year, due to high refining margins in Europe and the United States and better utilization rates, as a result of the restart of the Donges refinery in France in the second quarter 2022 as well as the Leuna refinery in Germany which had a major scheduled turnaround in 2021.
Cash flow also rose sharply to $2,164 million in the third quarter 2022, 2.3 times higher than in the third quarter 2021, and to $6,560 million in the first nine months of 2022.
In the third quarter 2022, adjusted net operating result and cash flow were down $825 million and $799 million respectively, compared to the second quarter 2022, due to lower gasoline margins in Europe and the United States.
4.5 Marketing Services
4.5.1 Petroleum product sales
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|Sales in kb/d*
9M22
9M21
9M22
1,495
1,477
1,542
-3%
|Total Marketing Services sales
1,475
1,486
-1%
873
817
867
+1%
|Europe
827
811
+2%
622
660
675
-8%
|Rest of world
648
675
-4%
* Excludes trading and bulk refining sales.
Sales of petroleum products were down 3% year-on-year in the third quarter 2022, reflecting lower demand due to higher prices of petroleum products, particularly in Africa.
Sales were stable for the first nine months of 2022 compared to a year ago, as the recovery of aviation and network activities worldwide offset the decline in sales to professional and industrial customers, particularly in Europe.
4.5.2 Results
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|In millions of dollars
9M22
9M21
9M22
478
466
438
+9%
|Adjusted net operating income*
1,216
1,139
+7%
229
273
185
+24%
|Organic investments
597
487
+23%
(7)
(57)
23
ns
|Net acquisitions
(98)
(26)
ns
222
216
208
+7%
|Net investments
499
461
+8%
780
585
677
+15%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
1,828
1,862
-2%
939
580
845
+11%
|Cash flow from operations **
2,417
1,947
+24%
*Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
**Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Adjusted net operating income for the Marketing Services segment was $478 million in the third quarter 2022, up 9% year-on-year, and $1,216 million in the first nine months of 2022, up 7% year-on-year, thanks mainly to the recovery of the network and aviation activities.
Cash flow was $780 million in the third quarter 2022 and $1,828 million in the first nine months of the year.
5. TotalEnergies results
5.1 Adjusted net operating income from business segments
Segment adjusted net operating income was:
- $10,279 million in the third quarter 2022, compared to $5,374 million a year earlier, due to higher oil and gas prices, refining margins and the good performance of trading activities,
- $30,237 million over the first nine months of 2022, compared to $12,893 million a year earlier, for the same reasons.
5.2 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)
TotalEnergies adjusted net income was $9,863 million in the third quarter 2022 compared to $4,769 million in the third quarter 2021, due to higher oil and gas prices, refining margins and the good performance of trading activities.
Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, non-recurring items and the impact of changes in fair value(18)
The net income adjustment items(19) represented -$3,237 million in the third quarter 2022, notably due to a new impairment of -$3.1 billion related to Russia and to an inventory effect of -$0.8 billion, partially offset by the capital gain on the partial sale of SunPower shares and the impact of revaluing the shares held and consolidated under the equity method for $1.4 billion.
TotalEnergies' effective tax rate was 44.1% in the third quarter 2022, compared to 39.4% in the second quarter 2022 and 39.6% in the third quarter 2021, mainly due to the increase in the Exploration Production tax rate, notably as a result of the Energy Profits Levy in the United Kingdom.
5.3 Adjusted earnings per share
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were:
- $3.83 in the third quarter 2022, calculated based on 2,560 million weighted-average diluted shares, compared to $1.76 a year earlier,
- $10.96 over the first nine months of 2022, calculated based on 2,589 million weighted-average diluted shares, compared to $4.14 a year earlier.
As of September 30, 2022, the number of fully-diluted shares was 2,543 million.
As part of its shareholder return policy, as announced in July 2022, TotalEnergies repurchased 38.9 million shares for cancellation in the third quarter 2022 for $2 billion. Share buybacks amounted to $5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.
5.4 Acquisitions asset sales
Acquisitions were:
- $1,716 million in the third quarter 2022, mainly related to the acquisition of 50% of Clearway Energy Group for $1,619 million,
- $5,580 million over the first nine months of 2022 including the above item as well as payments related to the award of the Atapu and Sepia Production Sharing Contracts and the bonus related to the New York Bight offshore wind concession in the United States.
Asset sales were:
- $129 million in the third quarter 2022, mainly for the sale of the 18% interest in the Sarsang field in Iraq,
- $995 million over the first nine months of 2022, including the above item as well as the partial sale of the Landivisiau power generation plant in France, the sale by SunPower of its Enphase shares and a payment related to the sale of interests in the CA1 offshore block in Brunei.
5.5 Net cash flow
TotalEnergies' net cash flow(20) was:
- $7,033 million in the third quarter 2022 compared to $6,205 million a year earlier, reflecting the $3.7 billion increase in cash flow and the $2.8 billion increase in net investments to $4,703 million in the third quarter 2022,
- $24,094 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $10,756 million a year earlier, reflecting the $16.8 billion increase in cash flow and the $3.5 billion increase in net investments to $12,501 million in the first nine months of 2022.
Cash flow from operations was $17,848 million in the third quarter, compared to cash flow of $11,736 million, reflecting the positive impact of a $6.7 billion decrease in working capital requirement, mainly due to:
- price effect on inventories related to the decrease in oil and petroleum products average prices
- increase in tax liabilities related to rising gas prices and the Energy Profits Levy in the United Kingdom,
- reduction in margin calls,
- seasonality of the gas and electricity supply activity.
5.6 Profitability
Return on equity was 31.4% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.
|In millions of dollars
October 1, 2021
July 1, 2021
October 1, 2020
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
|Adjusted net income
35,790
30,716
12,827
|Average adjusted shareholders' equity
113,861
113,333
106,794
|Return on equity (ROE)
31.4%
27.1%
12.0%
The return on average capital employed was 27.2% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.
|In millions of dollars
October 1, 2021
July 1, 2021
October 1, 2020
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
|Adjusted net operating income
37,239
32,177
14,237
|Average capital employed
136,902
139,377
142,180
|ROACE
27.2%
23.1%
10.0%
6. TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts
Net income for TotalEnergies SE, the parent company, was €5,205 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared to €5,635 million a year earlier.
7. Annual 2022 Sensitivities*
Change
Estimated impact on adjusted
Estimated impact on
|Dollar
+/- 0.1 per
-/+ 0.1 B$
~0 B$
|Average liquids price**
+/- 10 $/b
+/- 2.7 B$
+/- 3.2 B$
|European gas price NBP TTF***
+/- 2 $/Mbtu
+/- 0.5 B$
+/- 0.5 B$
|Variable cost margin, European refining (VCM)
+/- 10 $/t
+/- 0.4 B$
+/- 0.5 B$
* Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about TotalEnergies' portfolio in 2022. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining Chemicals.
Sensitivity to European gas price has been exceptionally updated during this quarter (see ***).
** In a 60 $/b Brent environment.
*** Updated sensitivity, including UK Energy Profits Levy.
Sensitivity +/- 0.4 B$ starting 3Q 2022, related to UK and Norway taxes.
8. Summary and outlook
The markets for oil and gas are marked by strong volatility. Despite anticipated slower global growth in 2023, oil prices are supported notably by the OPEC+ decision to reduce production quotas by 2 Mb/d as well as by the implementation of the European ban on Russian oil effective December 5, 2022. Gas prices should also remain high, driven by the need to import LNG into Europe to replace Russian gas imports. In addition, refining margins, notably for distillates, should remain strong due to the ban on imports of Russian petroleum products into Europe effective February 2023.
TotalEnergies expects fourth quarter 2022 production to reach around 2.8 Mboe/d, due to a reduction in planned maintenance and the re-start of Kashagan production.
Given the evolution of oil and gas prices in recent months and the lag effect on price formulas, TotalEnergies anticipates that its average LNG selling price for the fourth quarter should be above $17/Mbtu.
With strong cash flow generation and a gearing ratio of 4%, the Company confirms its strategy of allocating 35-40% of cash flow to its shareholders through the cycles, while accelerating its transformation strategy with net investments of around $16 billion in 2022, including $4 billion in decarbonized energies.
To listen to the conference call with CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire, which is being held today at 13:30 (Paris time) with financial analysts, you can consult the information provided on the Company's website totalenergies.com or dial +44 (0) 121 281 8003 or +1 (718) 705-8794. The conference replay will be available on the Company's website totalenergies.com after the event.
9. Results from Russian assets
|Russian Upstream Assets (M$)
3Q22
2Q22
9M22
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
(1,907)
(3,202)
(8,113)
|Cash flow from operations
349
368
748
Capital employed by TotalEnergies in Russia as of September 30, 2022 was $6,110 million after taking into account a impairment of $3.1 billion in the third quarter 2022.
10. Operating information by segment
10.1 Company's production (Exploration Production iGRP)
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|Combined liquids and gas
production by region (kboe/d)
9M22
9M21
9M22
920
965
989
-7%
|Europe and Central Asia
978
1,008
-3%
463
460
537
-14%
|Africa
473
540
-12%
692
680
681
+2%
|Middle East and North Africa
681
662
+3%
449
420
372
+21%
|Americas
419
375
+12%
145
213
235
-39%
|Asia-Pacific
199
223
-11%
2,669
2,738
2,814
-5%
|Total production
2,750
2,808
-2%
656
690
711
-8%
|includes equity affiliates
687
730
-6%
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|Liquids production by region (kb/d)
9M22
9M21
9M22
302
315
362
-17%
|Europe and Central Asia
329
363
-9%
352
351
401
-12%
|Africa
358
405
-12%
557
546
530
+5%
|Middle East and North Africa
547
510
+7%
260
231
179
+46%
|Americas
231
180
+28%
23
40
45
-49%
|Asia-Pacific
36
38
-7%
1,494
1,483
1,517
-2%
|Total production
1,501
1,496
202
201
205
-2%
|includes equity affiliates
204
206
-1%
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|Gas production by region (Mcf/d)
9M22
9M21
9M22
3,322
3,492
3,366
-1%
|Europe and Central Asia
3,482
3,470
559
545
689
-19%
|Africa
582
687
-15%
740
742
838
-12%
|Middle East and North Africa
736
842
-13%
1,061
1,063
1,086
-2%
|Americas
1,055
1,094
-4%
685
993
1,091
-37%
|Asia-Pacific
930
1,068
-13%
6,367
6,835
7,070
-10%
|Total production
6,785
7,161
-5%
2,444
2,633
2,730
-11%
|includes equity affiliates
2,596
2,826
-8%
10.2 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d)
9M22
9M21
9M22
1,816
1,814
1,579
+15%
|Europe
1,755
1,553
+13%
690
734
693
|Africa
728
674
+8%
907
922
811
+12%
|Americas
868
794
+9%
569
705
486
+17%
|Rest of world
602
491
+23%
3,982
4,176
3,568
+12%
|Total consolidated sales
3,953
3,512
+13%
438
409
360
+22%
|Includes bulk sales
419
365
+15%
2,049
2,290
1,666
+23%
|Includes trading
2,060
1,661
+24%
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|Petrochemicals production* (kt)
9M22
9M21
9M22
1,078
1,023
1,308
-18%
|Europe
3,361
3,820
-12%
670
603
705
-5%
|Americas
1,910
1,940
-2%
722
768
802
-10%
|Middle East and Asia
2,271
2,261
* Olefins, polymers.
10.3 Renewables
3Q22
2Q22
|Installed power generation gross capacity (GW) (1),(2),(3)
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
|France
0.7
0.6
0.0
0.1
1.4
0.7
0.5
0.0
0.1
1.3
|Rest of Europe
0.2
1.1
0.2
0.0
1.4
0.2
1.1
0.0
0.0
1.3
|Africa
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
|Middle East
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.7
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.7
|North America
2.9
2.1
0.0
0.0
5.0
1.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.1
|South America
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.7
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.7
|India
4.9
0.3
0.0
0.0
5.3
4.9
0.2
0.0
0.0
5.1
|Asia-Pacific
1.2
0.0
0.1
0.0
1.3
1.2
0.0
0.1
0.0
1.2
|Total
11.1
4.4
0.3
0.2
16.0
9.2
2.1
0.1
0.2
11.6
3Q22
2Q22
|Power generation gross capacity from renewables
in construction (GW) (1),(2),(3)
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
|France
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.5
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.1
0.4
|Rest of Europe
0.1
0.0
1.0
0.0
1.1
0.0
0.0
1.1
0.0
1.1
|Africa
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|Middle East
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.4
|North America
1.6
0.0
0.0
0.2
1.7
1.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.3
|South America
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|India
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.0
1.0
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.0
1.2
|Asia-Pacific
0.1
0.0
0.5
0.0
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.6
0.0
0.7
|Total
3.3
0.3
1.5
0.2
5.4
2.8
0.5
1.7
0.1
5.2
3Q22
2Q22
|Power generation gross capacity from renewables
in development (GW) (1),(2),(3)
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore
Wind
Offshore
Other
Total
|France
2.1
0.4
0.0
0.0
2.5
2.3
0.5
0.0
0.0
2.8
|Rest of Europe
4.8
0.3
4.4
0.1
9.6
4.8
0.3
4.4
0.1
9.5
|Africa
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.9
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.8
|Middle East
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
1.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.8
|North America
11.8
3.4
4.0
4.5
23.7
6.2
0.1
4.0
0.8
11.0
|South America
0.7
0.5
0.0
0.2
1.4
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.8
|India
3.9
0.1
0.0
0.0
4.0
3.9
0.1
0.0
0.0
4.0
|Asia-Pacific
2.0
0.3
1.2
0.3
3.7
1.7
0.2
1.2
0.1
3.2
|Total
26.5
5.1
9.6
5.3
46.4
21.7
1.3
9.6
1.3
33.9
(1) Includes 20% of gross capacity of Adani Green Energy Ltd effective first quarter 2021.
(2) Includes 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity effective third quarter 2022.
(3) End-of-period data.
In operation
In construction
In development
|Gross renewables capacity covered by PPA
at 09/30/2022 (GW)
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
|Europe
0.9
1.6
X
X
2.8
0.3
X
0.7
X
1.2
4.1
0.3
X
4.5
|Asia
6.1
0.4
X
X
6.6
0.9
0.2
0.5
1.7
4.5
X
X
4.7
|North America
2.8
2.1
X
5.0
1.6
X
1.7
1.5
X
0.8
2.5
|Rest of World
1.2
0.3
X
1.5
0.4
X
0.5
0.9
0.3
1.3
|Total
11.0
4.4
0.2
X
15.9
3.3
0.3
1.3
0.2
5.1
11.1
0.6
1.2
13.0
X not specified, capacity 0.2 GW.
In operation
In construction
In development
|PPA average price at 09/30/2022
($/MWh)
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
|Europe
198
114
X
X
139
67
X
73
X
74
75
85
X
80
|Asia
70
52
X
X
72
55
45
254
117
39
X
X
39
|North America
106
54
X
83
28
X
28
31
X
43
|Rest of World
90
54
X
82
19
X
19
77
77
|Total
91
77
127
X
88
38
64
150
95
69
42
80
145
46
X not specified, PPA referring to a capacity 0.2 GW.
11. Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
|In millions of dollars
9M22
9M21
(2,186)
(4,546)
(325)
|Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share)
(11,725)
(2,255)
1,391
(177)
|Gain (loss) on asset sales
1,391
(1,556)
(17)
(8)
(43)
|Restructuring charges
(28)
(314)
(3,118)
(3,719)
(47)
|Impairments
(11,898)
(240)
(442)
(819)
(58)
|Other
(1,190)
(145)
(827)
993
320
|After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost
1,206
1,384
(224)
(551)
(119)
|Effect of changes in fair value
(855)
(169)
(3,237)
(4,104)
(124)
|Total adjustments affecting net income
(11,374)
(1,040)
12. Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements
12.1 Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|In millions of dollars
9M22
9M21
9M22
6,626
5,692
4,645
+43%
|Net income TotalEnergies share
17,262
10,195
+69%
3,237
4,104
124
x26,1
|Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
11,374
1,040
x10,9
9,863
9,796
4,769
x2,1
|Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share
28,636
11,235
x2,5
|Adjusted items
85
89
105
-19%
|Add: non-controlling interests
250
252
-1%
6,037
5,274
2,674
x2,3
|Add: income taxes
16,035
5,605
x2,9
2,926
3,038
3,172
-8%
|Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets
and mineral interests
9,112
9,457
-4%
95
98
85
+12%
|Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets
289
282
+2%
633
572
454
+39%
|Add: financial interest on debt
1,667
1,421
+17%
(219)
(130)
(79)
ns
|Less: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
(408)
(235)
ns
19,420
18,737
11,180
+74%
|Adjusted EBITDA
55,581
28,017
+98%
12.2 Reconciliation of revenues from sales to adjusted EBITDA and net income (TotalEnergies share)
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|In millions of dollars
9M22
9M21
9M22
|Adjusted items
64,924
70,460
49,070
+32%
|Revenues from sales
199,322
129,380
+54%
(41,509)
(46,023)
(32,574)
ns
|Purchases, net of inventory variation
(128,294)
(83,971)
ns
(6,689)
(7,620)
(6,548)
ns
|Other operating expenses
(21,718)
(20,124)
ns
(71)
(117)
(127)
ns
|Exploration costs
(324)
(417)
ns
163
429
195
-16%
|Other income
713
749
-5%
(58)
(431)
(32)
ns
|Other expense, excluding amortization and impairment of intangible assets
(662)
(169)
ns
196
231
193
+2%
|Other financial income
546
567
-4%
(112)
(136)
(140)
ns
|Other financial expense
(383)
(401)
ns
2,576
1,944
1,143
x2,3
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
6,381
2,403
x2,7
19,420
18,737
11,180
+74%
|Adjusted EBITDA
55,581
28,017
+98%
|Adjusted items
(2,926)
(3,038)
(3,172)
ns
|Less: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets
and mineral interests
(9,112)
(9,457)
ns
(95)
(98)
(85)
ns
|Less: amortization of intangible assets
(289)
(282)
ns
(633)
(572)
(454)
ns
|Less: financial interest on debt
(1,667)
(1,421)
ns
219
130
79
x2,8
|Add: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
408
235
+74%
(6,037)
(5,274)
(2,674)
ns
|Less: income taxes
(16,035)
(5,605)
ns
(85)
(89)
(105)
ns
|Less: non-controlling interests
(250)
(252)
ns
(3,237)
(4,104)
(124)
ns
|Add: adjustment TotalEnergies share
(11,374)
(1,040)
ns
6,626
5,692
4,645
+43%
|Net income TotalEnergies share
17,262
10,195
+69%
13. Investments Divestments
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|In millions of dollars
9M22
9M21
9M22
3,116
2,819
2,813
+11%
|Organic investments a )
7,916
7,993
-1%
169
98
172
-1%
|Capitalized exploration
381
660
-42%
233
277
211
+10%
|Increase in non-current loans
744
883
-16%
(214)
(174)
(112)
ns
|Repayment of non-current loans,
excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(823)
(297)
ns
4
(190)
1
ns
|Change in debt from renewable projects
(TotalEnergies share)
(186)
(170)
ns
1,716
2,464
126
x13,6
|Acquisitions b )
5,580
2,996
+86%
129
388
1,084
-88%
|Asset sales c )
995
1,967
-49%
(4)
176
(5)
ns
|Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
170
100
+70%
1,587
2,076
(958)
ns
|Net acquisitions
4,585
1,029
x4,5
4,703
4,895
1,855
x2,5
|Net investments a b c )
12,501
9,022
+39%
757
ns
|Other transactions with non-controlling interests d )
757
ns
(570)
(238)
(120)
ns
|Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates e )
(1,295)
(228)
ns
(8)
366
(6)
ns
|Change in debt from renewable projects financing ( f )
356
270
+32%
43
37
30
+43%
|Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts g )
116
77
+51%
7
4
ns
|Expenditures related to carbon credits h )
11
ns
4,075
4,982
2,456
+66%
|Cash flow used in investing activities a b c d e f g h )
11,435
9,744
+17%
* Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share).
14. Cash flow
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
3Q22
|In millions of dollars
9M22
9M21
9M22
12,040
13,631
8,390
+44%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financial
charges (DACF)
37,665
20,901
+80%
(304)
(399)
(330)
ns
|Financial charges
(1,071)
(1,122)
ns
11,736
13,233
8,060
+46%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes a *
36,595
19,778
+85%
7,692
2,161
(2,662)
ns
|(Increase) decrease in working capital **
5,078
(2,403)
ns
(1,010)
1,151
365
ns
|Inventory effect
1,396
1,711
-18%
0
(23)
(3)
ns
|Capital gain from renewable project sales
(25)
(69)
ns
(570)
(238)
(120)
ns
|Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates
(1,295)
(228)
ns
17,848
16,284
5,640
x3,2
|Cash flow from operations
41,749
18,789
x2,2
3,116
2,819
2,813
+11%
|Organic investments b )
7,916
7,993
-1%
8,620
10,414
5,247
+64%
|Free cash flow after organic investments,
w/o net asset sales a b )
28,679
11,785
x2,4
4,703
4,895
1,855
x2,5
|Net investments c )
12,501
9,022
+39%
7,033
8,338
6,205
+13%
|Net cash flow a c )
24,094
10,756
x2,2
* Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts and including capital gain from renewable projects sale.
Historical data have been restated to cancel the impact of fair valuation of iGRP sector's contracts.
** Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts.
15. Gearing ratio
|In millions of dollars
09/30/2022
06/30/2022
09/30/2021
|Current borrowings (1)
15,556
14,589
15,184
|Other current financial liabilities
861
401
504
|Current financial assets (1),(2)
(11,532)
(7,697)
(3,821)
|Net financial assets classified as held for sale
(36)
(14)
(1)
|Non-current financial debt (1)
37,506
39,233
43,350
|Non-current financial assets (1)
(1,406)
(692)
(1,927)
|Cash and cash equivalents
(35,941)
(32,848)
(28,971)
|Net debt (a)
5,008
12,972
24,318
|Shareholders' equity TotalEnergies share
117,821
116,688
110,016
|Non-controlling interests
2,851
3,309
3,211
|Shareholders' equity (b)
120,672
119,997
113,227
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio a (a+b)
4.0%
9.8%
17.7%
|Leases (c)
7,669
7,963
7,786
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio including leases (a+c) (a+b+c)
9.5%
14.9%
22.1%
(1) Excludes leases receivables and leases debts.
(2) Including initial margins held as part of the Company's activities on organized markets.
16. Return on average capital employed
Twelve months ended September 30, 2022
|In millions of dollars
Integrated Gas,
Exploration
Refining
Marketing
Company
|Adjusted net operating income
12,014
17,476
6,368
1,695
37,239
|Capital employed at 09/30/2021*
52,401
75,499
9,156
8,281
143,383
|Capital employed at 09/30/2022*
54,923
65,041
5,801
7,141
130,420
|ROACE
22.4%
24.9%
85.2%
22.2%
27.2%
Twelve months ended June 30, 2022
|In millions of dollars
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
Exploration
Refining
Marketing
Company
|Adjusted net operating income
9,973
15,985
5,035
1,655
32,177
|Capital employed at 06/30/2021*
49,831
76,013
9,285
8,439
141,720
|Capital employed at 06/30/2022*
54,174
70,248
7,958
7,475
137,035
|ROACE
19.2%
21.9%
58.4%
20.8%
23.1%
Twelve months ended September 30, 2021
|In millions of dollars
Integrated Gas,
Exploration
Refining
Marketing
Company
|Adjusted net operating income
3,738
7,982
1,526
1,471
14,237
|Capital employed at 09/30/2020*
43,799
78,548
11,951
8,211
140,976
|Capital employed at 09/30/2021*
52,401
75,499
9,156
8,281
143,383
|ROACE
7.8%
10.4%
14.5%
17.8%
10.0%
* At replacement cost (excluding after-tax inventory effect).
Disclaimer:
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" and "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate and independent legal entities.
This press release presents the results for the third quarter of 2022 and first nine months of 2022 from the consolidated financial statements of TotalEnergies SE as of September 30, 2022. The limited review procedures by the Statutory Auditors are underway. The notes to the consolidated financial statements (unaudited) are available on the website totalenergies.com.
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business activities and industrial strategy of TotalEnergies. This document may also contain statements regarding the perspectives, objectives, areas of improvement and goals of TotalEnergies, including with respect to climate change and carbon neutrality (net zero emissions). An ambition expresses an outcome desired by TotalEnergies, it being specified that the means to be deployed do not depend solely on TotalEnergies. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the future or conditional tense or forward-looking words such as "envisions", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "considers", "plans", "expects", "thinks", "targets", "aims" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements included in this document are based on economic data, estimates and assumptions prepared in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment and considered to be reasonable by TotalEnergies as of the date of this document.
These forward-looking statements are not historical data and should not be interpreted as assurances that the perspectives, objectives or goals announced will be achieved. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and may evolve or be modified with a significant difference between the actual results and those initially estimated, due to the uncertainties notably related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment, or due to the occurrence of risk factors, such as, notably, the price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas, the evolution of the demand and price of petroleum products, the changes in production results and reserves estimates, the ability to achieve cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in laws and regulations including those related to the environment and climate, currency fluctuations, as well as economic and political developments, changes in market conditions, loss of market share and changes in consumer preferences, or pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto.
Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The information on risk factors that could have a significant adverse effect on TotalEnergies' business, financial condition, including its operating income and cash flow, reputation, outlook or the value of financial instruments issued by TotalEnergies is provided in the most recent version of the Universal Registration Document which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TotalEnergies. In addition to IFRS measures, certain alternative performance indicators are presented, such as performance indicators excluding the adjustment items described below (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income), return on equity (ROE), return on average capital employed (ROACE), gearing ratio, operating cash flow before working capital changes, the shareholder rate of return. These indicators are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance of TotalEnergies and the comparison of income between periods. They allow investors to track the measures used internally to manage and measure the performance of TotalEnergies.
These adjustment items include:
(i) Special items
Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years.
(ii) Inventory valuation effect
The adjusted results of the Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of TotalEnergies' principal competitors.
In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differentials between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost.
(iii) Effect of changes in fair value
The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects, for some transactions, differences between internal measures of performance used by TotalEnergies' management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.
IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.
TotalEnergies, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in TotalEnergies' internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.
Furthermore, TotalEnergies enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence.
The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value.
Euro amounts presented for the fully adjusted-diluted earnings per share represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this press release, such as "potential reserves" or "resources", that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in the Form 20-F of TotalEnergies SE, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at our website totalenergies.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC's website sec.gov.
(1) Definition on page 3.
(2) Excluding leases.
(3) Payment, capped for high salaries, to employees of all fully owned companies and of companies in which TotalEnergies holds more than 50%, subject to agreement by their governing bodies.
(4) Some of the transactions mentioned in the highlights remain subject to the agreement of the authorities or to the fulfilment of conditions precedent under the terms of the agreements.
(5) Adjusted results are defined as income using replacement cost, adjusted for special items, excluding the impact of changes for fair value; adjustment items are on page 16.
(6) Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) corresponds to the adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and mineral interests, income tax expense and cost of net debt, i.e., all operating income and contribution of equity affiliates to net income.
(7) Effective tax rate (tax on adjusted net operating income) (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).
(8) In accordance with IFRS rules, adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share is calculated from the adjusted net income less the interest on the perpetual subordinated bonds
(9) Organic investments net investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests.
(10) Net acquisitions acquisitions assets sales other transactions with non-controlling interests (see page 18).
(11) Net investments organic investments net acquisitions (see page 18).
(12) Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts and including capital gains from renewable projects sale.
The inventory valuation effect is explained on page 20. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is on page 18.
(13) DACF debt adjusted cash flow, is defined as operating cash flow before working capital changes and financial charges.
(14) The six greenhouse gases in the Kyoto protocol, namely CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs and SF6, with their respective GWP (Global Warming Potential) as described in the 2007 IPCC report. HFCs, PFCs and SF6 are virtually absent from the Company's emissions or are considered as non-material and are therefore not counted.
(15) Scope 1+2 GHG emissions of operated facilities are defined as the sum of direct emissions of greenhouse gases from sites or activities that are included in the scope of reporting (as defined in the Company's 2021 Universal Registration Document) and indirect emissions attributable to brought-in energy (electricity, heat, steam), excluding purchased industrial gases (H2).
(16) TotalEnergies reports Scope 3 GHG emissions, category 11, which correspond to indirect GHG emissions related to the use by customers of energy products, i.e., combustion of the products to obtain energy. The Company follows the oil gas industry reporting guidelines published by IPIECA, which comply with the GHG Protocol methodologies. In order to avoid double counting, this methodology accounts for the largest volume in the oil and gas value chain, i.e., the higher of the two production volumes or sales to end customers. For TotalEnergies, in 2021 and 2022, the calculation of Scope 3 GHG emissions for the oil value chain considers oil products and biofuels sales (higher than production) and for the gas value chain, gas sales either as LNG or as part of direct sales to B2B/B2C customers (higher than or equivalent to marketable gas production).
(17) Scope 3 GHG emissions, category 11, which correspond to indirect GHG emissions related to the sale of petroleum products (including biofuels).
(18) These adjustment elements are explained page 20.
(19) Total adjustment items in net income are detailed page 16 as well as in the annexes to the accounts.
(20) Net cash fow cash flow net investments (including other transactions with non-controlling interest).
TotalEnergies financial statements
_________________________
Third quarter and nine months 2022 consolidated accounts, IFRS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
3rd quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
(M$)(a)
2022
2022
2021
Sales
69,037
74,774
54,729
Excise taxes
(4,075)
(4,329)
(5,659)
Revenues from sales
64,962
70,445
49,070
Purchases, net of inventory variation
(42,802)
(45,443)
(32,344)
Other operating expenses
(6,771)
(8,041)
(6,617)
Exploration costs
(71)
(117)
(127)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,935)
(3,102)
(3,191)
Other income
1,693
429
195
Other expense
(921)
(1,305)
(605)
Financial interest on debt
(633)
(572)
(454)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
327
245
87
Cost of net debt
(306)
(327)
(367)
Other financial income
196
231
193
Other financial expense
(112)
(136)
(140)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
(108)
(1,546)
1,377
Income taxes
(6,077)
(5,284)
(2,692)
Consolidated net income
6,748
5,804
4,752
TotalEnergies share
6,626
5,692
4,645
Non-controlling interests
122
112
107
Earnings per share ($)
2.58
2.18
1.72
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
2.56
2.16
1.71
(a) Except for per share amounts.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
3rd quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
(M$)
2022
2022
2021
Consolidated net income
6,748
5,804
4,752
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gains and losses
(17)
204
(3)
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
131
(20)
(95)
Tax effect
2
(53)
5
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
(4,639)
(5,387)
(2,368)
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(4,523)
(5,256)
(2,461)
Currency translation adjustment
1,871
2,523
1,260
Cash flow hedge
1,258
3,222
424
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
9
21
2
share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
191
2,548
184
Other
(18)
(1)
1
Tax effect
(424)
(1,112)
(100)
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
2,887
7,201
1,771
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
(1,636)
1,945
(690)
Comprehensive income
5,112
7,749
4,062
TotalEnergies share
4,969
7,705
4,014
Non-controlling interests
143
44
48
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
9months
9months
(M$)(a)
2022
2021
Sales
212,417
145,515
Excise taxes
(13,060)
(16,179)
Revenues from sales
199,357
129,336
Purchases, net of inventory variation
(127,893)
(82,461)
Other operating expenses
(22,435)
(20,214)
Exploration costs
(1,049)
(417)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(9,716)
(9,637)
Other income
2,265
776
Other expense
(4,516)
(1,562)
Financial interest on debt
(1,667)
(1,421)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
786
259
Cost of net debt
(881)
(1,162)
Other financial income
630
567
Other financial expense
(383)
(401)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
(1,611)
1,578
Income taxes
(16,165)
(5,940)
Consolidated net income
17,603
10,463
TotalEnergies share
17,262
10,195
Non-controlling interests
341
268
Earnings per share ($)
6.61
3.77
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
6.57
3.74
(a) Except for per share amounts.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
9months
9months
(M$)
2022
2021
Consolidated net income
17,603
10,463
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gains and losses
187
446
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
114
(27)
Tax effect
(40)
(149)
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
(11,776)
(5,302)
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(11,515)
(5,032)
Currency translation adjustment
5,406
3,037
Cash flow hedge
4,217
504
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
79
(2)
share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
2,655
635
Other
(19)
1
Tax effect
(1,483)
(157)
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
10,855
4,018
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
(660)
(1,014)
Comprehensive income
16,943
9,449
TotalEnergies share
16,627
9,226
Non-controlling interests
316
223
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
TotalEnergies
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
(M$)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets, net
36,376
37,020
32,484
32,895
Property, plant and equipment, net
99,700
101,454
106,559
105,902
Equity affiliates: investments and loans
28,743
28,210
31,053
30,467
Other investments
1,149
1,383
1,625
1,688
Non-current financial assets
2,341
1,612
2,404
2,799
Deferred income taxes
4,434
4,737
5,400
6,452
Other non-current assets
2,930
3,075
2,797
2,530
Total non-current assets
175,673
177,491
182,322
182,733
Current assets
Inventories, net
24,420
28,542
19,952
19,601
Accounts receivable, net
28,191
30,796
21,983
19,865
Other current assets
73,453
55,553
35,144
39,967
Current financial assets
11,688
7,863
12,315
3,910
Cash and cash equivalents
35,941
32,848
21,342
28,971
Assets classified as held for sale
349
313
400
633
Total current assets
174,042
155,915
111,136
112,947
Total assets
349,715
333,406
293,458
295,680
LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
Common shares
8,163
8,163
8,224
8,224
Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
131,382
125,554
117,849
113,795
Currency translation adjustment
(16,720)
(14,019)
(12,671)
(11,995)
Treasury shares
(5,004)
(3,010)
(1,666)
(8)
Total shareholders' equity TotalEnergies share
117,821
116,688
111,736
110,016
Non-controlling interests
2,851
3,309
3,263
3,211
Total shareholders' equity
120,672
119,997
114,999
113,227
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income taxes
12,576
12,169
10,904
11,161
Employee benefits
2,207
2,341
2,672
3,218
Provisions and other non-current liabilities
22,133
23,373
20,269
20,355
Non-current financial debt
44,899
46,868
49,512
50,810
Total non-current liabilities
81,815
84,751
83,357
85,544
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
48,942
49,700
36,837
34,149
Other creditors and accrued liabilities
80,468
62,498
42,800
45,476
Current borrowings
16,923
16,003
15,035
16,471
Other current financial liabilities
861
401
372
504
Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale
34
56
58
309
Total current liabilities
147,228
128,658
95,102
96,909
Total liabilities shareholders' equity
349,715
333,406
293,458
295,680
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
3rd quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
(M$)
2022
2022
2021
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
6,748
5,804
4,752
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
3,032
3,321
3,361
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
704
1,427
479
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
(1,645)
(165)
100
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
1,290
2,999
(506)
(Increase) decrease in working capital
7,407
2,498
(2,698)
Other changes, net
312
400
152
Cash flow from operating activities
17,848
16,284
5,640
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(2,986)
(5,150)
(2,718)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(8)
(82)
(23)
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(2,557)
(136)
(67)
Increase in non-current loans
(246)
(278)
(219)
Total expenditures
(5,797)
(5,646)
(3,027)
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
97
153
150
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
524
63
4
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
304
35
177
Repayment of non-current loans
797
413
240
Total divestments
1,722
664
571
Cash flow used in investing activities
(4,075)
(4,982)
(2,456)
CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
Parent company shareholders
(1)
371
Treasury shares
(1,996)
(1,988)
Dividends paid:
Parent company shareholders
(1,877)
(1,825)
(2,053)
Non-controlling interests
(405)
(97)
(41)
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(1,958)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(14)
(138)
(22)
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
38
(10)
721
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
141
508
133
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
(527)
(2,703)
(1,457)
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
(4,473)
(731)
513
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(9,114)
(8,571)
(2,206)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4,659
2,731
978
Effect of exchange rates
(1,566)
(1,159)
(650)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
32,848
31,276
28,643
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
35,941
32,848
28,971
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
9months
9months
(M$)
2022
2021
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
17,603
10,463
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
10,931
10,121
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
4,669
810
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
(1,823)
(270)
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
4,551
176
(Increase) decrease in working capital
4,982
(2,848)
Other changes, net
836
337
Cash flow from operating activities
41,749
18,789
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(11,593)
(7,803)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(90)
(193)
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(2,782)
(2,500)
Increase in non-current loans
(765)
(899)
Total expenditures
(15,230)
(11,395)
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
427
421
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
675
233
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
554
456
Repayment of non-current loans
2,139
541
Total divestments
3,795
1,651
Cash flow used in investing activities
(11,435)
(9,744)
CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
Parent company shareholders
370
381
Treasury shares
(5,160)
(165)
Dividends paid:
Parent company shareholders
(5,630)
(6,237)
Non-controlling interests
(524)
(104)
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
3,248
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(288)
(256)
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
33
666
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
683
(706)
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
(2,573)
(7,488)
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
390
298
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(12,699)
(10,363)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
17,615
(1,318)
Effect of exchange rates
(3,016)
(979)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
21,342
31,268
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
35,941
28,971
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
Common shares issued
Paid-in
Currency
Treasury shares
Shareholders'
Non-
Total
(M$)
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
As of January 1, 2021
2,653,124,025
8,267
107,078
(10,256)
(24,392,703)
(1,387)
103,702
2,383
106,085
Net income of the first nine months 2021
10,195
10,195
268
10,463
Other comprehensive income
762
(1,731)
(969)
(45)
(1,014)
Comprehensive Income
10,957
(1,731)
9,226
223
9,449
Dividend
(6,236)
(6,236)
(104)
(6,340)
Issuance of common shares
10,589,713
31
350
381
381
Purchase of treasury shares
(3,636,351)
(165)
(165)
(165)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
(216)
4,571,235
216
Share-based payments
103
103
103
Share cancellation
(23,284,409)
(74)
(1,254)
23,284,409
1,328
Net issuance (repayment) of
3,254
3,254
3,254
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(278)
(278)
(278)
Other operations with
26
(6)
20
701
721
Other items
11
(2)
9
8
17
As of September 30, 2021
2,640,429,329
8,224
113,795
(11,995)
(173,410)
(8)
110,016
3,211
113,227
Net income of the fourth quarter 2021
5,837
5,837
66
5,903
Other comprehensive income
229
(676)
(447)
15
(432)
Comprehensive Income
6,066
(676)
5,390
81
5,471
Dividend
(1,964)
(1,964)
(20)
(1,984)
Issuance of common shares
Purchase of treasury shares
(33,669,654)
(1,658)
(1,658)
(1,658)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
1,960
Share-based payments
40
40
40
Share cancellation
Net issuance (repayment) of
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(90)
(90)
(90)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
4
4
(12)
(8)
Other items
(2)
(2)
3
1
As of December 31, 2021
2,640,429,329
8,224
117,849
(12,671)
(33,841,104)
(1,666)
111,736
3,263
114,999
Net income of the first nine months 2022
17,262
17,262
341
17,603
Other comprehensive income
3,421
(4,056)
(635)
(25)
(660)
Comprehensive Income
20,683
(4,056)
16,627
316
16,943
Dividend
(5,653)
(5,653)
(524)
(6,177)
Issuance of common shares
9,367,482
26
344
370
370
Purchase of treasury shares
(97,376,124)
(5,160)
(5,160)
(5,160)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
(317)
6,193,921
317
Share-based payments
191
191
191
Share cancellation
(30,665,526)
(87)
(1,418)
30,665,526
1,505
Net issuance (repayment) of
(44)
(44)
(44)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(255)
(255)
(255)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
41
7
48
124
172
Other items
(39)
(39)
(328)
(367)
As of September 30, 2022
2,619,131,285
8,163
131,382
(16,720)
(94,357,781)
(5,004)
117,821
2,851
120,672
(a)Treasury shares related to the performance share grants.
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
3rd quarter 2022
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
11,495
2,670
28,899
25,968
5
69,037
Intersegment sales
1,753
14,701
12,065
176
52
(28,747)
Excise taxes
(160)
(3,915)
(4,075)
Revenues from sales
13,248
17,371
40,804
22,229
57
(28,747)
64,962
Operating expenses
(10,648)
(6,880)
(39,137)
(21,513)
(213)
28,747
(49,644)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
(295)
(1,999)
(371)
(243)
(27)
(2,935)
Operating income
2,305
8,492
1,296
473
(183)
12,383
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
3,190
(2,643)
219
(14)
(4)
748
Tax on net operating income
(777)
(5,071)
(255)
(153)
162
(6,094)
Net operating income
4,718
778
1,260
306
(25)
7,037
Net cost of net debt
(289)
Non-controlling interests
(122)
Net income TotalEnergies share
6,626
3rd quarter 2022 (adjustments)(a)
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
38
38
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
38
38
Operating expenses
(291)
(4)
(771)
(230)
(79)
(1,375)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
(7)
(2)
(9)
Operating income (b)
(253)
(11)
(771)
(232)
(79)
(1,346)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
1,315
(3,130)
(100)
(7)
(1,922)
Tax on net operating income
7
(298)
196
67
20
(8)
Net operating income (b)
1,069
(3,439)
(675)
(172)
(59)
(3,276)
Net cost of net debt
76
Non-controlling interests
(37)
Net income TotalEnergies share
(3,237)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
(771)
(239)
On net operating income
(675)
(172)
3rd quarter 2022 (adjusted)
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
11,457
2,670
28,899
25,968
5
68,999
Intersegment sales
1,753
14,701
12,065
176
52
(28,747)
Excise taxes
(160)
(3,915)
(4,075)
Revenues from sales
13,210
17,371
40,804
22,229
57
(28,747)
64,924
Operating expenses
(10,357)
(6,876)
(38,366)
(21,283)
(134)
28,747
(48,269)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(295)
(1,992)
(371)
(241)
(27)
(2,926)
Adjusted operating income
2,558
8,503
2,067
705
(104)
13,729
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
1,875
487
319
(7)
(4)
2,670
Tax on net operating income
(784)
(4,773)
(451)
(220)
142
(6,086)
Adjusted net operating income
3,649
4,217
1,935
478
34
10,313
Net cost of net debt
(365)
Non-controlling interests
(85)
Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share
9,863
3rd quarter 2022
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
3,214
2,069
242
251
21
5,797
Total divestments
1,441
246
6
29
1,722
Cash flow from operating activities
4,390
9,083
3,798
939
(362)
17,848
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
2nd quarter 2022
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
10,281
|
2,521
35,061
26,907
4
74,774
Intersegment sales
1,889
13,805
12,785
716
70
(29,265)
Excise taxes
(186)
(4,143)
(4,329)
Revenues from sales
12,170
16,326
47,660
23,480
74
(29,265)
70,445
Operating expenses
(10,997)
(5,760)
(43,242)
(22,310)
(557)
29,265
(53,601)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
(327)
(2,112)
(389)
(241)
(33)
(3,102)
Operating income
846
8,454
4,029
929
(516)
13,742
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
823
(3,668)
349
98
71
(2,327)
Tax on net operating income
(260)
(3,876)
(866)
(296)
(8)
(5,306)
Net operating income
1,409
910
3,512
731
(453)
6,109
Net cost of net debt
(305)
Non-controlling interests
(112)
Net income TotalEnergies share
5,692
2nd quarter 2022 (adjustments)(a)
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
(15)
(15)
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
(15)
(15)
Operating expenses
(606)
(82)
775
373
(301)
159
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(14)
(46)
(4)
(64)
Operating income (b)
(635)
(128)
775
369
(301)
80
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(558)
(3,756)
52
(4)
(4,266)
Tax on net operating income
47
75
(75)
(100)
78
25
Net operating income (b)
(1,146)
(3,809)
752
265
(223)
(4,161)
Net cost of net debt
80
Non-controlling interests
(23)
Net income TotalEnergies share
(4,104)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
775
376
On net operating income
752
275
|
2nd quarter 2022 (adjusted)
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
10,296
2,521
35,061
26,907
4
74,789
Intersegment sales
1,889
13,805
12,785
716
70
(29,265)
Excise taxes
(186)
(4,143)
(4,329)
Revenues from sales
12,185
16,326
47,660
23,480
74
(29,265)
70,460
Operating expenses
(10,391)
(5,678)
(44,017)
(22,683)
(256)
29,265
(53,760)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
(313)
(2,066)
(389)
(237)
(33)
(3,038)
Adjusted operating income
1,481
8,582
3,254
560
(215)
13,662
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
1,381
88
297
102
71
1,939
Tax on net operating income
(307)
(3,951)
(791)
(196)
(86)
(5,331)
Adjusted net operating income
2,555
4,719
2,760
466
(230)
10,270
Net cost of net debt
(385)
Non-controlling interests
(89)
Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share
9,796
2nd quarter 2022
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
872
4,128
333
288
25
5,646
Total divestments
466
63
56
72
7
664
Cash flow from operating activities
3,970
8,768
3,526
580
(560)
16,284
|INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
3rd quarter 2021
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
8,482
1,921
22,765
21,554
7
54,729
Intersegment sales
1,239
8,588
7,031
110
38
(17,006)
Excise taxes
(240)
(5,419)
(5,659)
Revenues from sales
9,721
10,509
29,556
16,245
45
(17,006)
49,070
Operating expenses
(8,502)
(3,958)
(28,153)
(15,302)
(179)
17,006
(39,088)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
(343)
(2,156)
(397)
(267)
(28)
(3,191)
Operating income
876
4,395
1,006
676
(162)
6,791
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|
782
139
79
2
18
1,020
Tax on net operating income
(208)
(2,007)
(273)
(222)
23
(2,687)
Net operating income
1,450
2,527
812
456
(121)
5,124
Net cost of net debt
(372)
Non-controlling interests
(107)
Net income TotalEnergies share
4,645
3rd quarter 2021 (adjustments)(a)
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
Operating expenses
(152)
(32)
301
44
161
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
(7)
(12)
(19)
Operating income (b)
(159)
(32)
289
44
142
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(3)
(246)
5
(12)
2
(254)
Tax on net operating income
4
79
(84)
(14)
(15)
Net operating income (b)
(158)
(199)
210
18
2
(127)
Net cost of net debt
5
Non-controlling interests
(2)
Net income TotalEnergies share
(124)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
309
56
On net operating income
285
41
3rd quarter 2021 (adjusted)
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
8,482
1,921
22,765
21,554
7
54,729
Intersegment sales
1,239
8,588
7,031
110
38
(17,006)
Excise taxes
(240)
(5,419)
(5,659)
Revenues from sales
9,721
10,509
29,556
16,245
45
(17,006)
49,070
Operating expenses
(8,350)
(3,926)
(28,454)
(15,346)
(179)
17,006
(39,249)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(336)
(2,156)
(385)
(267)
(28)
(3,172)
Adjusted operating income
1,035
4,427
717
632
(162)
6,649
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
785
385
74
14
16
1,274
Tax on net operating income
(212)
(2,086)
(189)
(208)
23
(2,672)
Adjusted net operating income
1,608
2,726
602
438
(123)
5,251
Net cost of net debt
(377)
Non-controlling interests
(105)
Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share
4,769
3rd quarter 2021
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
683
1,754
337
239
14
3,027
Total divestments
358
163
17
31
2
571
Cash flow from operating activities
(463)
4,814
799
845
(355)
5,640
|INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
9months 2022
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
34,070
7,342
94,968
76,024
13
212,417
Intersegment sales
5,113
42,324
34,127
1,159
185
(82,908)
Excise taxes
(538)
(12,522)
(13,060)
Revenues from sales
39,183
49,666
128,557
64,661
198
(82,908)
199,357
Operating expenses
(33,277)
(18,348)
(119,790)
(61,807)
(1,063)
82,908
(151,377)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
(943)
(6,772)
(1,140)
(757)
(104)
(9,716)
Operating income
4,963
24,546
7,627
2,097
(969)
38,264
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
1,513
(6,069)
724
42
175
(3,615)
Tax on net operating income
(1,331)
(12,810)
(1,646)
(674)
259
(16,202)
Net operating income
5,145
5,667
6,705
1,465
(535)
18,447
Net cost of net debt
(844)
Non-controlling interests
(341)
Net income TotalEnergies share
17,262
9months 2022 (adjustments)(a)
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
35
35
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
35
35
Operating expenses
(1,014)
(877)
951
411
(512)
(1,041)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
(14)
(546)
(35)
(9)
(604)
Operating income (b)
(993)
(1,423)
951
376
(521)
(1,610)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(3,182)
(6,900)
69
(14)
106
(9,921)
Tax on net operating income
65
39
(130)
(113)
118
(21)
Net operating income (b)
(4,110)
(8,284)
890
249
(297)
(11,552)
Net cost of net debt
269
Non-controlling interests
(91)
Net income TotalEnergies share
(11,374)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
951
445
On net operating income
922
331
9months 2022 (adjusted)
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
34,035
7,342
94,968
76,024
13
212,382
Intersegment sales
5,113
42,324
34,127
1,159
185
(82,908)
Excise taxes
(538)
(12,522)
(13,060)
Revenues from sales
39,148
49,666
128,557
64,661
198
(82,908)
199,322
Operating expenses
(32,263)
(17,471)
(120,741)
(62,218)
(551)
82,908
(150,336)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
(929)
(6,226)
(1,140)
(722)
(95)
(9,112)
Adjusted operating income
5,956
25,969
6,676
1,721
(448)
39,874
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
4,695
831
655
56
69
6,306
Tax on net operating income
(1,396)
(12,849)
(1,516)
(561)
141
(16,181)
Adjusted net operating income
9,255
13,951
5,815
1,216
(238)
29,999
Net cost of net debt
(1,113)
Non-controlling interests
(250)
Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share
28,636
9months 2022
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
5,525
8,168
803
679
55
15,230
Total divestments
2,922
592
89
180
12
3,795
Cash flow from operating activities
8,675
23,619
8,431
2,417
(1,393)
41,749
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
9months 2021
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
19,070
5,178
62,819
58,434
14
145,515
Intersegment sales
2,794
23,021
18,921
296
106
(45,138)
Excise taxes
(870)
(15,309)
(16,179)
Revenues from sales
21,864
28,199
80,870
43,421
120
(45,138)
129,336
Operating expenses
(18,823)
(11,310)
(76,732)
(40,812)
(553)
45,138
(103,092)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
(1,105)
(6,473)
(1,184)
(793)
(82)
(9,637)
Operating income
1,936
10,416
2,954
1,816
(515)
16,607
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
1,464
(834)
290
25
13
958
Tax on net operating income
(365)
(4,382)
(834)
(574)
77
(6,078)
Net operating income
3,035
5,200
2,410
1,267
(425)
11,487
Net cost of net debt
(1,024)
Non-controlling interests
(268)
Net income TotalEnergies share
10,195
9months 2021 (adjustments)(a)
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
(44)
(44)
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
(44)
(44)
Operating expenses
(214)
(55)
1,432
257
1,420
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
(155)
(25)
(180)
Operating income (b)
(413)
(55)
1,407
257
1,196
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(99)
(1,728)
33
(55)
(60)
(1,909)
Tax on net operating income
63
69
(386)
(74)
2
(326)
Net operating income (b)
(449)
(1,714)
1,054
128
(58)
(1,039)
Net cost of net debt
15
Non-controlling interests
(16)
Net income TotalEnergies share
(1,040)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
On operating income
1,449
262
On net operating income
1,222
189
9months 2021 (adjusted)
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
19,114
5,178
62,819
58,434
14
145,559
Intersegment sales
2,794
23,021
18,921
296
106
(45,138)
Excise taxes
(870)
(15,309)
(16,179)
Revenues from sales
21,908
28,199
80,870
43,421
120
(45,138)
129,380
Operating expenses
(18,609)
(11,255)
(78,164)
(41,069)
(553)
45,138
(104,512)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible
(950)
(6,473)
(1,159)
(793)
(82)
(9,457)
Adjusted operating income
2,349
10,471
1,547
1,559
(515)
15,411
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
1,563
894
257
80
73
2,867
Tax on net operating income
(428)
(4,451)
(448)
(500)
75
(5,752)
Adjusted net operating income
3,484
6,914
1,356
1,139
(367)
12,526
Net cost of net debt
(1,039)
Non-controlling interests
(252)
Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share
11,235
9months 2021
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
4,870
4,949
915
599
62
11,395
Total divestments
810
537
146
138
20
1,651
Cash flow from operating activities
884
13,385
4,027
1,947
(1,454)
18,789
Reconciliation of the information by business segment with Consolidated Financial Statements
TotalEnergies
|(unaudited)
Consolidated
3rd quarter 2022
statement
(M$)
Adjusted
Adjustments(a)
of income
Sales
68,999
38
69,037
Excise taxes
(4,075)
(4,075)
Revenues from sales
64,924
38
64,962
Purchases net of inventory variation
(41,509)
(1,293)
(42,802)
Other operating expenses
(6,689)
(82)
(6,771)
Exploration costs
(71)
(71)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,926)
(9)
(2,935)
Other income
163
1,530
1,693
Other expense
(153)
(768)
(921)
Financial interest on debt
(633)
(633)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
219
108
327
Cost of net debt
(414)
108
(306)
Other financial income
196
196
Other financial expense
(112)
(112)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
2,576
(2,684)
(108)
Income taxes
(6,037)
(40)
(6,077)
Consolidated net income
9,948
(3,200)
6,748
TotalEnergies share
9,863
(3,237)
6,626
Non-controlling interests
85
37
122
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
Consolidated
3rd quarter 2021
statement
(M$)
Adjusted
Adjustments(a)
of income
Sales
54,729
54,729
Excise taxes
(5,659)
(5,659)
Revenues from sales
49,070
49,070
Purchases net of inventory variation
(32,574)
230
(32,344)
Other operating expenses
(6,548)
(69)
(6,617)
Exploration costs
(127)
(127)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(3,172)
(19)
(3,191)
Other income
195
195
Other expense
(117)
(488)
(605)
Financial interest on debt
(454)
(454)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
79
8
87
Cost of net debt
(375)
8
(367)
Other financial income
193
193
Other financial expense
(140)
(140)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,143
234
1,377
Income taxes
(2,674)
(18)
(2,692)
Consolidated net income
4,874
(122)
4,752
TotalEnergies share
4,769
(124)
4,645
Non-controlling interests
105
2
107
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
Reconciliation of the information by business segment with Consolidated Financial Statements
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
Consolidated
9months 2022
statement of
(M$)
Adjusted
Adjustments(a)
income
Sales
212,382
35
212,417
Excise taxes
(13,060)
(13,060)
Revenues from sales
199,322
35
199,357
Purchases net of inventory variation
(128,294)
401
(127,893)
Other operating expenses
(21,718)
(717)
(22,435)
Exploration costs
(324)
(725)
(1,049)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(9,112)
(604)
(9,716)
Other income
713
1,552
2,265
Other expense
(951)
(3,565)
(4,516)
Financial interest on debt
(1,667)
(1,667)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
408
378
786
Cost of net debt
(1,259)
378
(881)
Other financial income
546
84
630
Other financial expense
(383)
(383)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
6,381
(7,992)
(1,611)
Income taxes
(16,035)
(130)
(16,165)
Consolidated net income
28,886
(11,283)