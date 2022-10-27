

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $181.01 million, or $8.68 per share. This compares with $89.14 million, or $4.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.3% to $863.84 million from $594.41 million last year.



Arch Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $181.01 Mln. vs. $89.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.68 vs. $4.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $9.61 -Revenue (Q3): $863.84 Mln vs. $594.41 Mln last year.



