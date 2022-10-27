Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: Announcement on Global Design Collection of "Picturesque Zhejiang Travel Package" for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23, the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be held in Zhejiang, China. Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee are now accepting contributions for Global Design Collection of "Picturesque Zhejiang Travel Package" for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 from today. We sincerely invite the artists and creators to explore the beauty of Zhejiang with the cross-cultural perspective, as well as the passion and love for sports.





1. Requirements for Design Proposals

Theme of design:

The design proposals should highlight the charm of "Picturesque Zhejiang" and the Olympic spirit, and conform to the positioning, goals and concept of the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games.

Design function: loading brochures, hand gifts and other items.

Requirements of design:

Bag size: No more than 400*200*315mm (length*width*height)

Bag material: Environment-friendly, lightweight and commemorative materials

Appearance: With elements of the Asian Games should be fully integrated to highlight the theme of "Inspiration for Asia".

Related links:

Official website of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022:

https://www.hangzhou2022.cn/

(Please click "Competition Zones" and select "Picturesque Zhejiang" to check more details)

2. How to Apply

Registration: Click on: http://www.ezhejiang.gov.cn/2022-10/09/c_818064.htm and download the application form for Global Design Collection of "Picturesque Zhejiang Travel Package" for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.

Submission deadline: 24:00 on November 28 , 2022 (subject to the time of online submission)

Way of submission:

E-mail address for applicants in China: meilizhejiang@qq.com

E-mail address for applicants from overseas: design@europe-asia.org

3. Selection and Awards

Design experts from around the world will be invited to review and select the works.

Preliminary selection: November 29 to 31, 2022

Secondary selection: December 1 to 3, 2022

Final selection: December 4 to 6, 2022

Awards:

Best works: Award certificate / a prize of USD 2,000 or two tickets for the opening ceremony of the Asian Games (excluding airfare and accommodation) / Asian Games souvenirs

Outstanding works: Award certificate / a prize of USD 300 / Asian Games souvenirs

