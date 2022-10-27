

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy (CMS) raised 2022 adjusted earnings guidance to $2.87 to $2.89 per share, from prior guidance range of $2.85 to $2.89 per share. CMS Energy introduced preliminary 2023 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.05 to $3.11 per share. The company also reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.



Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $163 million or $0.56 per share for the third quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Bottom line came in at $163 million, or $0.56 per share compared with $186 million, or $0.64 per share, prior year.



Revenue rose 16.8% to $2.02 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CMS ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de