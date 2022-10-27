Construction has started on a 350 MW/1.4 GWh compressed air energy storage project in Shangdong, China.Compressed air energy storage (CAES) is expected to play a key role in China's clean energy push and the latest project announcement attests to the fact. According to a media statement from the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, construction started on a 350 MW/1.4 GWh CAES project in the province of Shangdong on September 28. Once completed, the Tai'an demonstration project is expected to be the world's largest salt cavern CAES project, comprising ...

