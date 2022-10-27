EQS-News: Bloomsbury Publishing PLC
Contact Details
Proactive
Proactive UK Ltd
+44 20 7989 0813
uk@proactiveinvestors.com
News Source: News Direct
27.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bloomsbury Publishing PLC
|United States
|ISIN:
|GB0033147751
|EQS News ID:
|1473717
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1473717 27.10.2022 CET/CEST
BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de