Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF) (XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo Gold") is pleased to announce that it is expanding its team with James Bell as Vice President Business Development and Zubin Sethna as Chief Investment Officer.

James Bell has over 25 years of experience in the Canadian energy industry with experience in Land, Contracts, Joint Ventures, Stakeholder Relations and Business Development. Prior to joining Argo Gold, Mr. Bell was the Vice President, Commercial of a private junior energy producer. He has served in various management roles in both the private and public companies ranging in size from juniors to senior producers. Mr. Bell has been instrumental in helping his previous employers achieve tremendous growth. He began his professional career at Amoco Canada after graduating from the University of Calgary with a BA in Economics and is an active member of the Canadian Association of Land and Energy Professional (CALEP).

Zubin Sethna specializes in creative financing strategies for real estate acquisitions and mineral exploration firms. His expertise includes financially restructuring corporations with intentions to undertake large scale projects or asset acquisitions superseding the company's current financial wherewithal. Mr. Sethna has served as a member of the advisory board for various public and private corporations. His investor-first approach results in strategic plans designed to increase the market capitalizations of the corporations he serves. Upon earning his MBA, he was recognized on the Dean's Merit List among the top 10% of his graduating class.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) as well as (OTCQB: ARBTF) and (XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS).

