

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $608 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $797 million, or $3.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $968 million or $2.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.1% to $2.861 billion from $2.087 billion last year.



S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $608 Mln. vs. $797 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.84 vs. $3.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.79 -Revenue (Q3): $2.861 Bln vs. $2.087 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11 to $11.15



