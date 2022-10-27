ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, announced today that the company will be presenting at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, which is taking place in London from November 15-17, 2022.

Details of the presentation can be found below.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Time: 4:25-4:55 PM BST Format: Corporate Presentation and Q&A Session Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff255/ibrx/1861731

A replay of the presentation will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the ImmunityBio website and will be archived for 90 days.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. The company's range of immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, alone and together, act to drive and sustain an immune response with the goal of creating durable and safe protection against disease. These platforms and their associated product candidates are designed to be more effective, accessible, and easily administered than current standards of care in oncology and infectious diseases.

ImmunityBio's clinical pipeline consists of 27 clinical trials-18 of which are in phase 2 or 3 development-across 13 indications in liquid and solid tumors (including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers) and infectious diseases (including SARS-CoV-2 and HIV). N-803 (Anktiva), ImmunityBio's lead cytokine fusion protein, is a novel IL-15 superagonist complex and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BCG-unresponsive CIS non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

The company has established GMP manufacturing capacity at scale with cutting-edge cell therapy manufacturing expertise and ready-to-scale facilities, as well as extensive and seasoned R&D, clinical trial, and regulatory operations, and development teams. For more information, please visit: www.immunitybio.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements regarding the development of therapeutics for cancers and infectious diseases, conference participation and timing, data from the clinical trials for certain of ImmunityBio's product candidates, the regulatory review process and timing thereof, potential implications to be drawn from clinical studies, whether the described mechanism of action contributes to response rate and duration, potential commercialization of ImmunityBio's product candidates, ImmunityBio's product candidates as compared to existing treatment options, and clinical trial advancements and data, among others. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "indicate," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions. Statements of past performance, efforts, or results of our preclinical and clinical trials, about which inferences or assumptions may be made, can also be forward-looking statements and are not indicative of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements are neither forecasts, promises nor guarantees, and are based on the current beliefs of ImmunityBio's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to ImmunityBio. Such information may be limited or incomplete, and ImmunityBio's statements should not be read to indicate that it has conducted a thorough inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. Such statements reflect the current views of ImmunityBio with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, including business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions about ImmunityBio, including, without limitation, (i) whether the FDA will approve ImmunityBio's recently filed BLA and the risks and uncertainties associated with the regulatory approval process and timing thereof, (ii) the ability of ImmunityBio to continue its planned preclinical and clinical development of its development programs, and the timing and success of any such continued preclinical and clinical development and planned regulatory submissions, (iii) ImmunityBio's ability to retain and hire key personnel, (iv) ImmunityBio's ability to obtain additional financing to fund its operations and complete the development and commercialization of its various product candidates, (v) ImmunityBio's ability to successfully commercialize its product candidates and uncertainties around regulatory reviews and approvals, (vi) ImmunityBio's ability to scale its manufacturing and commercial supply operations for its product candidates and future approved products, (vii) ImmunityBio's ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce patent protection and other proprietary rights for its product candidates and technologies, and (viii) the unknown future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain clinical trials or their milestones and/or ImmunityBio's business operations or operating expenses. More details about these and other risks that may impact ImmunityBio's business are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 1, 2022 and the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 8, 2022, and in subsequent filings made by ImmunityBio with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. ImmunityBio cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ImmunityBio does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this press release, except to the extent required by law.

