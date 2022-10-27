DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2022 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 360.0705

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2707788

CODE: USAU LN

ISIN: FR0010296061

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN Sequence No.: 197291 EQS News ID: 1473687 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1473687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2022 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)