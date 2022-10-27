NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) today reported its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

GAAP net loss attributable to Ares Management Corporation was $35.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. On a basic and diluted basis, net loss attributable to Ares Management Corporation per share of Class A and non-voting common stock was $0.22 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

After-tax realized income was $233.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. After-tax realized income per share of Class A and non-voting common stock was $0.75 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Fee related earnings were $233.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"Our strong third quarter results, which included more than 20% year over year growth in assets under management, management fees and fee related earnings, demonstrate the resiliency of our business during difficult and uncertain markets," said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares. "With $44 billion of new gross capital commitments raised this year and a strong forward pipeline, our investors continue to entrust us to deliver attractive returns with less volatility compared to traditional alternatives."

"With nearly $90 billion of available capital, our broad range of flexible strategies remain well positioned to capitalize on what we believe is a market environment providing highly attractive investment opportunities," said Jarrod Phillips, Chief Financial Officer of Ares.

Common Dividend

Ares declared a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share of its Class A and non-voting common stock, payable on December 30, 2022 to its Class A and non-voting common stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022.

Dividend Reinvestment Program

Ares has a Dividend Reinvestment Program for its Class A common stockholders that will be effective for the quarterly dividend on December 30, 2022. American Stock Transfer and Trust Company is engaged to administer the plan on behalf of Ares. Additional information can be located on the Investor Resources section of our website.

Additional Information

Ares issued a full detailed presentation of its third quarter 2022 results, which can be viewed at www.aresmgmt.com on the Investor Resources section of our home page under Events and Presentations. The presentation is titled "Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation."

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2022, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $341 billion of assets under management, with over 2,450 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "foresees" or negative versions of those words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate to historical or factual matters. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Ares Management Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein or on the webcast/conference call, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Ares or an investment fund managed by Ares or its affiliates.

