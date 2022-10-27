

Textron Inc. (TXT) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $225 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $185M, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $3.08 billion from $2.99 billion last year.



Outlook:



Textron now expects full-year earnings per share from continuing operations to be $3.90 to $4.00 per share. Previously it was expecting earnings of $3.80 to $4.00.



Analysts on average expect the company to earn $3.90 a share.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.00



