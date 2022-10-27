University and high school educators honored for innovative use of interactive science lab simulations to further student learning and achievements

Labster (www.labster.com), the world's leading platform for virtual labs and interactive science, has announced the honorees of its 2022 STEM Excellence Awards. The annual awards recognize 10 educators from across the globe for blazing a trail of innovation and creativity through their transformative coursework leveraging education technology (edtech).

Labster provides educators with the ability to digitally explore and enhance their science offerings and supplement their in-classroom activities. The award honorees include higher education professors and high school science teachers who've leveraged Labster virtual lab simulations in schooling the next generation of scientists to address the world's most pressing challenges. Labster currently offers 300-plus STEM curriculum-aligned simulations in biology, biochemistry, genetics, biotechnology, chemistry, physics, and more.

"The STEM Excellence Awards honor inspiring edtech innovators whose passion for teaching and commitment to student success are making a measurable impact within their community," said Michael Bodekaer Jensen, Labster co-founder and CEO. "These changemakers have sought out innovative instruction tools like Labster to develop creative student-centered learning programs. We salute their determination and openness in implementing innovative and active learning techniques that result in both improved student access and outcomes."

Labster evaluated this year's honorees based on their outstanding performance across multiple criteria: encouragement of scientific literacy; support for strategies that increase engagement; keen awareness of strategies that help STEM students learn effectively; use of innovative instructional materials and new teaching approaches; promotion of the application of science and technology in careers; and innovation in propelling an institution forward in the use of edtech to help more students achieve their goals.

These are the winners of the Labster 2022 STEM Excellence Awards:

Dr. Perla Atiyah, Associate Professor of Biology, American University of Bahrain

Margaret Brady, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, North Dakota State College of Science

Alexia Cormier, Instructional Development Specialist, STEM, University of Texas San Antonio

Dr. Lizette Susana Hernández Cárdenas, Professor of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Tecnológico de Monterrey

Dr. Eddy van Hunnik, Instructor, Alamance Community College

Rukmani Kuppuswami, Professor of Biology, Hill College

Dr. Bruno Poellhuber, Professor of Education and Director for the Center of Teaching and Learning, University of Montreal

Matthias Polte, Biology Teacher, Ricarda-Huch-Gymnasium Krefeld (RHG Krefeld)

Dr. Teshia Young Roby, Assistant Vice President, Learning Research Technologies, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Dr. Edgardo Sanabria-Valentín, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Biology, John Jay College of Criminal Justice

More detail on each award winner is on the Labster website.

About Labster

Labster is dedicated to developing fully interactive virtual training simulations that are designed to enhance traditional learning outcomes by stimulating students' natural curiosity and reinforcing the connection between science and the real world. The simulations can be used in a variety of different ways, from a full lab replacement to a supplemental learning activity. Over 5 million students in high schools and universities in 70 countries have used Labster to perform realistic experiments, learn key science concepts, and practice their skills in a risk-free learning environment. Labster's team members are passionate about improving science learning, resulting in collaborations with over 3,000 leading educational institutions. Visit www.labster.com.

