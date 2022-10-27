Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 26 October 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:

NAV including income with debt at fair value: 222.34p per ordinary share

NAV including income with debt at par value: 217.09p per ordinary share

NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 218.17p per ordinary share

NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 212.92p per ordinary share

27 October 2022

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323