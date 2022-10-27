BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2023 second quarter, which ended September 30, 2022. Results include the addition of Garvey Corporation, which was acquired on December 1, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights (compared with prior year period)

Delivered revenue of $232 million, up 8.5% on a constant currency basis

Produced record operating income of $27.4 million as regional realignment initiative delivered lower costs and improved collaboration across product categories

Realized earnings per diluted share of $0.49 and adjusted EPS* of $0.73

Achieved record adjusted EBITDA* margin of 16.8%

Demonstrated strength of cash generation capabilities with $17 million in cash from operations in the quarter

David Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon, commented, " We produced another solid quarter as we execute our strategy to drive growth and improve our cost structure to deliver stronger earnings power and cash generation. We demonstrated progress toward our long-term objectives as we achieved record operating income and record adjusted EBITDA margin in the period. We had strong cash generation in the quarter as well, enabling us to continue to reduce debt and increase our financial flexibility. Importantly, we are leveraging secular tailwinds as our intelligent motion solutions address the trends in automation, productivity and supply chain regionalization."

He added, " The expected benefits of our regional realignment are ahead of plan and visible on many fronts. The increased collaboration across product teams has resulted in new sales opportunities while the restructuring has also reduced costs. The interaction and engagement are especially important as we continue to address the challenges of supply chain shortages and the need for heightened communications with customers in these unusually unsettling times. Our focus is on execution, improving our customer experience and delivering results."

*Adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See accompanying discussion and reconciliation tables in this release regarding the reconciliation of GAAP financials to non-GAAP measures.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Sales

($ in millions) Q2 FY 23 Q2 FY 22 Change % Change Net sales $ 231.7 $ 223.6 $ 8.1 3.6 % U.S. sales $ 139.7 $ 130.7 $ 9.0 6.9 % % of total 60 % 58 % Non-U.S. sales $ 92.0 $ 92.9 $ (0.9 ) (1.0 ) % % of total 40 % 42 %

For the quarter, sales increased $8.1 million, or 3.6%. The acquisition contributed $9.0 million in sales which helped to offset unfavorable foreign currency translation of $11.0 million, or 4.9% of total sales. In the U.S., price improved $7.6 million, or 5.8%, which offset the $4.5 million, or 3.4% decline in volume. U.S. sales related to the acquisition were $5.9 million. Outside the U.S., increased volume of $3.6 million, or 3.8%, price improvement of $3.4 million, or 3.7%, and the $3.1 million of sales related to the acquisitions mostly offset unfavorable foreign currency translation.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Operating Results

($ in millions) Q2 FY 23 Q2 FY 22 Change % Change Gross profit $ 86.3 $ 81.1 $ 5.2 6.4 % Gross margin 37.2 % 36.3 % 90 bps Adjusted gross profit* $ 86.3 $ 82.0 $ 4.3 5.2 % Adjusted gross margin* 37.2 % 36.7 % 50 bps Income from operations $ 27.4 $ 23.7 $ 3.7 15.6 % Operating margin 11.8 % 10.6 % 120 bps Adjusted income from operations* $ 28.6 $ 25.5 $ 3.1 12.2 % Adjusted operating margin* 12.4 % 11.4 % 100 bps Net income (loss) $ 14.1 $ 15.2 $ (1.1 ) (7.2 ) % Net income (loss) margin 6.1 % 6.8 % (70) bps Diluted EPS $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ (0.04 ) (7.5 ) % Adjusted EPS* $ 0.73 $ 0.74 $ (0.01 ) (1.4 ) % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 39.0 $ 36.0 $ 3.0 8.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin* 16.8 % 16.1 % 70 bps

*Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See accompanying discussion and reconciliation tables in this release regarding adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS, and the reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.73 excludes amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions. The Company believes this better represents its inherent earnings power and cash generation capability.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Columbus McKinnon expects third quarter fiscal 2023 sales of approximately $225 million to $235 million at current exchange rates.

Mr. Wilson concluded, " We are being very intentional in our strategy deployment process to advance toward our growth and profitability goals. We believe we are a better business than we were just two years ago with a stronger earnings profile, a better product and market mix and a streamlined team that is intensely focused on execution. Although the macro environment is unsettling, we are deliberate in our actions to create value for our customers, execute our plans and deliver on our goals."

Teleconference/webcast

Columbus McKinnon will host a conference call and live webcast today at 10:00 AM Eastern Time, at which management will review the Company's financial results and strategy. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Columbus McKinnon's website at investors.columbusmckinnon.com. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal discussion.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 201-493-6780. The listen-only audio webcast can be monitored at investors.columbusmckinnon.com. To listen to the archived call, dial 412-317-6671 and enter the passcode 13733206. The telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 PM Eastern Time on the day of the call through Thursday, November 3, 2022. Alternatively, an archived webcast of the call can be found on the Company's website and a transcript of the call will be posted there once available.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning expected growth, future sales and EBITDA margins, and future potential to deliver results; the execution of its strategy and further transformation of the Company with stronger growth, less cyclicality and higher margins, and achievement of certain goals. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the impact of supply chain challenges and inflation, the ability of the Company to scale the organization, achieve its financial targets including revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin, and to execute CMBS and the Core Growth Framework; global economic and business conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries including COVID-19; the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as current plans, estimates and beliefs. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

Financial tables follow.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Change Net sales $ 231,740 $ 223,635 3.6 % Cost of products sold $ 145,430 $ 142,500 2.1 % Gross profit 86,310 81,135 6.4 % Gross profit margin 37.2 % 36.3 % Selling expenses 25,617 $ 24,157 6.0 % % of net sales 11.1 % 10.8 % General and administrative expenses 21,413 $ 23,208 (7.7 ) % % of net sales 9.2 % 10.4 % Research and development expenses 5,461 $ 3,825 42.8 % % of net sales 2.4 % 1.7 % Amortization of intangibles 6,447 $ 6,285 2.6 % Income from operations $ 27,372 $ 23,660 15.7 % Operating margin 11.8 % 10.6 % Interest and debt expense 6,768 $ 4,587 47.5 % Investment (income) loss 312 $ (115 ) (371.3 ) % Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 1,003 $ 441 127.4 % Other (income) expense, net 222 $ (539 ) (141.2 ) % Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) $ 19,067 $ 19,286 (1.1 ) % Income tax expense (benefit) 4,953 $ 4,083 21.3 % Net income (loss) $ 14,114 $ 15,203 (7.2 ) % Average basic shares outstanding 28,619 28,418 0.7 % Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.49 $ 0.53 (7.5 ) % Average diluted shares outstanding 28,748 28,756 — % Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.49 $ 0.53 (7.5 ) % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.06

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Six Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Change Net sales $ 452,027 $ 437,099 3.4 % Cost of products sold $ 283,191 $ 281,901 0.5 % Gross profit 168,836 155,198 8.8 % Gross profit margin 37.4 % 35.5 % Selling expenses 51,773 47,639 8.7 % % of net sales 11.5 % 10.9 % General and administrative expenses 43,299 53,351 (18.8 ) % % of net sales 9.6 % 12.2 % Research and development expenses 10,591 7,408 43.0 % % of net sales 2.3 % 1.7 % Amortization of intangibles 12,982 12,394 4.7 % Income from operations 50,191 34,406 45.9 % Operating margin 11.1 % 7.9 % Interest and debt expense 12,971 10,399 24.7 % Cost of debt refinancing — 14,803 (100.0 ) % Investment (income) loss 742 (548 ) (235.4 ) % Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 2,206 535 312.3 % Other (income) expense, net (2,079 ) (289 ) 619.4 % Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 36,351 9,506 282.4 % Income tax expense (benefit) 13,846 1,566 784.2 % Net income (loss) 22,505 7,940 183.4 % Average basic shares outstanding 28,581 27,594 3.6 % Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.79 $ 0.29 172.4 % Average diluted shares outstanding 28,733 27,957 2.8 % Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.78 $ 0.28 178.6 % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.06

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 30,

2022 March 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,865 $ 115,390 Trade accounts receivable $ 140,298 $ 147,515 Inventories $ 192,789 $ 172,139 Prepaid expenses and other $ 37,537 $ 31,545 Total current assets $ 459,489 $ 466,589 Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 92,617 $ 97,926 Goodwill $ 627,850 $ 648,849 Other intangibles, net $ 365,206 $ 390,788 Marketable securities $ 10,183 $ 10,294 Deferred taxes on income $ 2,265 $ 2,313 Other assets $ 71,685 $ 68,948 Total assets $ 1,629,295 $ 1,685,707 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 76,584 $ 90,881 Accrued liabilities $ 104,835 $ 118,187 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 40,580 $ 40,551 Total current liabilities $ 221,999 $ 249,619 Term loan and finance lease obligations $ 450,840 $ 470,675 Other non-current liabilities $ 172,072 $ 192,610 Total liabilities $ 844,911 $ 912,904 Shareholders' equity: Common stock $ 286 $ 285 Additional paid-in capital $ 508,948 $ 506,074 Retained earnings $ 336,844 $ 316,343 Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (61,694 ) $ (49,899 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 784,384 $ 772,803 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,629,295 $ 1,685,707

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - UNAUDITED (In thousands) Six Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 22,505 $ 7,940 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization $ 20,893 $ 20,969 Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance $ (698 ) $ (1,235 ) Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, investments, and other $ 852 $ (462 ) Stock-based compensation $ 3,629 $ 5,504 Amortization of deferred financing costs $ 860 $ 867 Cost of debt refinancing $ — $ 14,803 Loss (gain) on hedging instruments $ (714 ) $ 672 Gain on sale of building $ (232 ) $ (375 ) Loss on retirement of fixed asset $ 175 $ — Non-cash lease expense $ 3,843 $ 3,939 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions: Trade accounts receivable $ 381 $ (1,709 ) Inventories $ (30,754 ) $ (21,959 ) Prepaid expenses and other $ 2,321 $ (2,779 ) Other assets $ 24 $ 42 Trade accounts payable $ (11,267 ) $ (6,274 ) Accrued liabilities $ (3,124 ) $ 1,908 Non-current liabilities $ (2,545 ) $ (3,909 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 6,149 $ 17,942 Investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities $ 1,900 $ 2,734 Purchases of marketable securities $ (2,709 ) $ (4,768 ) Capital expenditures $ (5,288 ) $ (6,752 ) Proceeds from sale of building, net of transaction costs $ 373 $ 461 Proceeds from insurance reimbursement $ — $ 482 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired $ (1,616 ) $ (472,954 ) Dividend received from equity method investment $ 313 $ — Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities $ (7,027 ) $ (480,797 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock $ 621 $ 1,412 Repayment of debt $ (20,264 ) $ (461,286 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt $ — $ 650,000 Proceeds from equity offering $ — $ 207,000 Fees related to debt and equity offering $ — $ (25,292 ) Cash inflows from hedging activities $ 12,306 $ 7,007 Cash outflows from hedging activities $ (11,689 ) $ (6,927 ) Payment of dividends $ (4,001 ) $ (3,145 ) Other $ (1,375 ) $ (1,909 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities $ (24,402 ) $ 366,860 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ (1,245 ) $ (821 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (26,525 ) $ (96,816 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year $ 115,640 $ 202,377 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 89,115 $ 105,561

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q2 FY 2023 Sales Bridge Quarter To Date Year To Date ($ in millions) $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Fiscal 2022 Sales $ 223.6 $ 437.1 Acquisition 9.0 4.0 % 17.5 4.0 % Volume (0.9 ) (0.4 ) % (5.2 ) (1.2 ) % Pricing 11.0 4.9 % 20.6 4.7 % Foreign currency translation (11.0 ) (4.9 ) % (18.0 ) (4.1 ) % Total change $ 8.1 3.6 % $ 14.9 3.4 % Fiscal 2023 Sales $ 231.7 $ 452.0

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q2 FY 2023 Gross Profit Bridge ($ in millions) Quarter To Date Year To Date Fiscal 2022 Gross Profit $ 81.1 $ 155.2 Acquisition 4.5 7.6 Price, net of material cost inflation 4.4 7.5 Prior year acquisition inventory step-up expense — 3.0 Sales volume and mix 0.5 1.5 Prior year business realignment costs 0.9 0.9 Prior year acquisition integration costs — 0.5 Productivity, net of other cost changes (0.3 ) 0.4 Tariffs (0.7 ) (1.2 ) Foreign currency translation (4.1 ) (6.6 ) Total change 5.2 13.6 Fiscal 2023 Gross Profit $ 86.3 $ 168.8

U.S. Shipping Days by Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY 23 63 64 60 63 250 FY 22 63 64 61 63 251

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Additional Data - UNAUDITED September 30,

2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 September 30,

2021 ($ in millions) Backlog $ 327.8 $ 351.6 $ 309.1 $ 255.6 Long-term backlog Expected to ship beyond 3 months $ 161.2 $ 162.8 $ 135.2 $ 110.5 Long-term backlog as % of total backlog 49.2 % 46.3 % 43.7 % 43.2 % Trade accounts receivable Days sales outstanding 55.1 days 54.9 days 53.0 days 51.0 days Inventory turns per year (based on cost of products sold) 3.0 turns 2.9 turns 3.9 turns 3.9 turns Days' inventory 121.0 days 125.4 days 93.6 days 94.7 days Trade accounts payable Days payables outstanding 59.4 days 58.6 days 58.7 days 54.3 days Working capital as a % of sales (2) 20.8 % 19.9 % 15.5 % 14.4 % Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 17.3 $ (11.2 ) $ 25.2 $ 25.3 Capital expenditures $ 2.3 $ 3.0 $ 3.6 $ 3.1 Free cash flow (1) $ 15.0 $ (14.1 ) $ 21.6 $ 22.2 Debt to total capitalization percentage 38.5 % 39.3 % 39.8 % 38.1 % Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization 33.9 % 34.9 % 33.9 % 32.1 %

(1) Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as free cash flow, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements. Components may not add due to rounding. (2) September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022 figures exclude the impact of the acquisition of Garvey. September 30, 2021 figure excludes the impact of the acquisition of Dorner.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September

30, 2022 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2022 September

30, 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 86,310 $ 81,135 $ 168,836 $ 155,198 Add back (deduct): Business realignment costs — 914 — 914 Acquisition inventory step-up expense — — — 2,981 Acquisition integration costs — — — 521 Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit 86,310 82,049 168,836 159,614 Sales $ 231,740 $ 223,635 $ 452,027 $ 437,099 Gross margin - GAAP 37.2 % 36.3 % 37.4 % 35.5 % Adjusted gross margin - Non-GAAP 37.2 % 36.7 % 37.4 % 36.5 %

Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted gross profit is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted gross profit, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and current year's gross profit to the historical periods' gross profit, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's gross profit to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September

30, 2022 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2022 September

30, 2021 GAAP income from operations $ 27,372 $ 23,660 $ 50,191 $ 34,406 Add back (deduct): Business realignment costs 1,233 1,200 2,890 1,823 Acquisition deal and integration costs 19 632 105 9,874 Acquisition inventory step-up expense — — — 2,981 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations $ 28,624 $ 25,492 $ 53,186 $ 49,084 Sales $ 231,740 $ 223,635 $ 452,027 $ 437,099 Operating margin - GAAP 11.8 % 10.6 % 11.1 % 7.9 % Adjusted operating margin - Non-GAAP 12.4 % 11.4 % 11.8 % 11.2 %

Adjusted income from operations is defined as income from operations as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted income from operations is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted income from operations, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and current year's income from operations to the historical periods' income from operations, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's income from operations to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September

30, 2022 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2022 September

30, 2021 GAAP net income (loss) 14,114 15,203 22,505 7,940 Add back (deduct): Amortization of intangibles 6,447 6,285 12,982 12,394 Business realignment costs 1,233 1,200 2,890 1,823 Acquisition deal and integration costs 19 632 105 9,874 Cost of debt refinancing — — — 14,803 Acquisition inventory step-up expense — — — 2,981 Normalize tax rate to 22% (1) (938 ) (1,946 ) 2,333 (9,738 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income 20,875 21,374 40,815 40,077 Average diluted shares outstanding 28,748 28,756 28,733 27,957 Diluted income (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 0.78 $ 0.28 Diluted income per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.73 $ 0.74 $ 1.42 $ 1.43

(1) Applies a normalized tax rate of 22% to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax.

Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are defined as net income and diluted EPS as reported, adjusted for certain items, including amortization of intangible assets, and also adjusted for a normalized tax rate. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted net income and diluted EPS, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and current year's net income and diluted EPS to the historical periods' net income and diluted EPS, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's net income and diluted EPS to that of other companies. The Company believes that representing adjusted EPS provides a better understanding of its earnings power inclusive of adjusting for the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, reflecting the Company's strategy to grow through acquisitions as well as organically.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 14,114 $ 15,203 $ 22,505 $ 7,940 Add back (deduct): Income tax expense (benefit) $ 4,953 $ 4,083 $ 13,846 $ 1,566 Interest and debt expense $ 6,768 $ 4,587 $ 12,971 $ 10,399 Investment (income) loss $ 312 $ (115 ) $ 742 $ (548 ) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss $ 1,003 $ 441 $ 2,206 $ 535 Other (income) expense, net $ 222 $ (539 ) $ (2,079 ) $ (289 ) Depreciation and amortization expense $ 10,424 $ 10,502 $ 20,893 $ 20,969 Business realignment costs $ 1,233 $ 1,200 $ 2,890 $ 1,823 Acquisition deal and integration costs $ 19 $ 632 $ 105 $ 9,874 Cost of debt refinancing $ — $ — $ — $ 14,803 Acquisition inventory step-up expense $ — $ — $ — $ 2,981 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 39,048 $ 35,994 $ 74,079 $ 70,053 Sales $ 231,740 $ 223,635 $ 452,027 $ 437,099 Net income (loss) margin - GAAP 6.1 % 6.8 % 5.0 % 1.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non-GAAP 16.8 % 16.1 % 16.4 % 16.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted EBITDA, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements.

Contacts

Gregory P. Rustowicz

Executive Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

716-689-5442

greg.rustowicz@cmworks.com



Investor Relations:

Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

716-843-3908

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com