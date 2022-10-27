DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Consolidated Financial Results Overview
The following table presents highlights of CBRE performance (dollars in millions, except per share data; totals may not add due to rounding):
% Change
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
USD
LC (1)
Operating Results
Revenue
$
7,530
$
6,798
10.8
%
15.9
%
Net revenue (2)
4,623
4,173
10.8
%
15.7
%
GAAP net income
447
436
2.5
%
7.5
%
GAAP EPS
1.38
1.28
7.4
%
12.7
%
Core adjusted net income (3)
365
471
(22.4
)%
(17.1
)%
Core EBITDA (4)
606
732
(17.3
)%
(13.0
)%
Core EPS (3)
1.13
1.38
(18.7
)%
(13.1
)%
Cash Flow Results
Cash flow provided by operations
$
754
$
973
(22.5
)%
Less: Capital expenditures
64
45
41.4
%
Free cash flow (5)
$
690
$
928
(25.7
)%
"Lower third quarter core earnings-per-share reflected a sharp deterioration in the macro environment, particularly with regard to capital availability for transactions," said Bob Sulentic, CBRE president and chief executive officer. "Nevertheless, core earnings-per-share was well above any third quarter in our history, except for last year's especially strong result - even in light of a seven-cent drag in this year's quarter from foreign currency effects. This underscores the resiliency we've built into the business.
"In contrast with last year's strong third quarter, the capital markets environment weakened materially after Labor Day, causing both sales and loan originations to fall sharply. Unlike sales and financing, leasing performed very well, led by office. Parts of our business that are more resilient or secularly favored, including occupier outsourcing, valuations, property management, loan servicing, investment management and project management, posted solid results for the quarter."
Advisory Services Segment
The following table presents highlights of the Advisory Services segment performance (dollars in millions; totals may not add due to rounding):
% Change
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
USD
LC
Revenue
$
2,434
$
2,412
0.9
%
5.0
%
Net revenue
2,415
2,402
0.5
%
4.5
%
Segment operating profit (6)
424
522
(18.8
)%
(15.4
)%
Segment operating profit on revenue margin (7)
17.4
%
21.6
%
(4.2 pts)
(4.2 pts)
Segment operating profit on net revenue margin (7)
17.6
%
21.7
%
(4.2 pts)
(4.1 pts)
Note: all percent changes cited are vs. third-quarter 2021, except where noted.
Property Leasing
- Leasing activity continued to rebound in most global markets with revenue rising 14% (17% local currency).
- The Americas paced the growth with leasing revenue up 19% (same in local currency).
- Significant foreign currency headwinds masked strong growth in overseas markets. Combined EMEA/APAC leasing revenue was flat in U.S. dollars but rose 13% in local currency. Growth was notably strong in Continental Europe.
- Global leasing revenue rose across all major property types, led by office.
Capital Markets
- A constrained capital environment and difficult comparisons with third-quarter 2021 caused global sales revenue to fall 11% (7% local currency).
- Investment activity remained strong in international markets. Combined EMEA/APAC sales revenue rose 3% (17% in local currency), with continued strength in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom.
- In the Americas, sales revenue fell 16% (same local currency), with a notable decline in activity in September following relatively flat performance in July and August.
- Global sales revenue declined across all major property types, except retail.
- Most debt capital sources significantly curtailed their lending as the quarter progressed. As a result, global mortgage origination revenue slumped 28% (same local currency).
Other Advisory Business Lines
- Loan servicing revenue slipped 1% (flat local currency). The servicing portfolio edged up 1% from second-quarter 2022 to approximately $350 billion.
- Property management net revenue rose 4% (10% local currency).
- Valuation revenue was flat (up 7% local currency).
Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) Segment
The following table presents highlights of the GWS segment performance (dollars in millions; totals may not add due to rounding):
% Change
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
USD
LC
Revenue
$
4,844
$
4,167
16.2
%
21.7
%
Net revenue
1,956
1,552
26.1
%
31.7
%
Segment operating profit
219
187
17.1
%
23.5
%
Segment operating profit on revenue margin
4.5
%
4.5
%
— pts
0.1 pts
Segment operating profit on net revenue margin
11.2
%
12.1
%
(0.9 pts)
(0.8 pts)
Note: all percent changes cited are vs. third-quarter 2021, except where noted.
- GWS revenue rose 8% (14% local currency), excluding $325 million of Turner & Townsend (60% interest acquired on November 1, 2021) revenue.
- Net revenue increased 8% (13% local currency), excluding $284 million from Turner & Townsend.
- Project management net revenue growth was particularly strong even before the Turner & Townsend contributions, driven by office space redesigns and fit outs.
- Facilities management achieved strong net revenue growth, supported by significant expansion work for existing clients, notably in the technology sector.
- The GWS new business pipeline rose significantly from second-quarter 2022, with a diversified mix of prospects in the energy, financial and professional services, industrial and technology sectors.
- Excluding contributions from Turner & Townsend, GWS segment operating profit was up 5% in local currency but decreased 2% in U.S. dollars.
Real Estate Investments (REI) Segment
The following table presents highlights of the REI segment performance (dollars in millions):
% Change
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
USD
LC
Revenue
$
258
$
224
15.1
%
25.8
%
Segment operating profit
59
147
(59.5
)%
(57.4
)%
Note: all percent changes cited are vs. third-quarter 2021, except where noted.
Real Estate Development
- Operating profit(8) fell by approximately $82 million compared with an especially strong third quarter of 2021. Most of the decline was anticipated due to asset sales being predominantly weighted to this year's first half versus weighted to last year's second half. In addition, the timing of some expected third-quarter asset sales slipped to 2023. For the first nine months of 2022, development operating profit was up $110 million from the prior-year period.
- The in-process portfolio ended the quarter at $19.5 billion, up $0.2 billion from second quarter 2022.
- The development pipeline increased $2.0 billion from second-quarter 2022 to $13.5 billion, a record level.
- Industrial and multifamily assets continued to comprise two-thirds of the in-process portfolio.
Investment Management
- Revenue rose 9% (19% local currency) to $147 million.
- Growth was driven by higher asset management fee revenue, up 9% (19% local currency), and incentive fees, up 23% (40% local currency).
- Operating profit decreased 12% (4% local currency) to $43.6 million, due to lower co-investment gains.
- Assets Under Management (AUM) decreased by $3.0 billion from second-quarter 2022 to $143.9 billion, largely driven by adverse currency movement. In local currency, AUM increased by $2.2 billion.
Corporate and Other Segment
- Non-core operating profit increased by $177.5 million(9), primarily due to an increase in fair-value adjustments on the company's investment interest in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS). An increase in the share price during the quarter drove the higher valuation of our equity holdings in Altus Power. The company also converted its warrant position into common shares in the quarter after Altus Power issued a redemption notice for the warrants.
- Corporate overhead expenses decreased by roughly $26.5 million (21.5)%, driven by lower stock compensation and bonus expense to align with the company's expected full-year operating performance.
Capital Allocation Overview
- Free Cash Flow - During the third quarter of 2022, the company's free cash flow was $689.6 million. This reflected cash from operating activities of $753.9 million, less total capital expenditures of $64.3 million. Net capital expenditures totaled $59.4 million.(10)
- Stock Repurchase Program - The company repurchased approximately 5.1 million shares for $408.3 million ($80.14 average price per share) during the third quarter of 2022. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, repurchases totaled approximately 16.8 million shares for nearly $1.4 billion ($84.03 average price per share). There was $2.6 billion of capacity remaining under the company's authorized stock repurchase program as of September 30, 2022.
- Acquisitions and Investments - During the third quarter of 2022, CBRE completed three in-fill acquisitions for a total of $19.2 million in cash and deferred consideration. In addition, during the third quarter of 2022, the company made a $100 million investment in VTS, a Proptech company that helps leasing agents better serve property owners and enables property managers to create more engaging experiences for building tenants.
Leverage and Financing Overview
- Leverage - CBRE's net leverage ratio (net debt(11) to trailing twelve-month core EBITDA) was 0.21x as of September 30, 2022, which is substantially below the company's primary debt covenant of 4.25x. The net leverage ratio is computed as follows (dollars in millions):
As of
September 30, 2022
Total debt
$
1,798
Less: Cash (12)
1,125
Net debt (11)
$
673
Divided by: Trailing twelve-month Core EBITDA
$
3,212
Net leverage ratio
0.21x
- Liquidity - As of September 30, 2022, the company had approximately $4.5 billion of total liquidity, consisting of approximately $1.1 billion in cash, plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $3.3 billion under its revolving credit facilities, net of any outstanding letters of credit.
About CBRE Group, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
The terms "net revenue," "core adjusted net income," "core EPS," "business line operating profit," "segment operating profit on revenue margin," "segment operating profit on net revenue margin," "core EBITDA," "net debt" and "free cash flow," all of which CBRE uses in this press release, are non-GAAP financial measures under SEC guidelines, and you should refer to the footnotes below as well as the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section in this press release for a further explanation of these measures. We have also included in that section reconciliations of these measures in specific periods to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for those periods.
Totals may not sum in tables in millions included in this release due to rounding.
(1)
Local currency percentage change is calculated by comparing current-period results at prior-period exchange rates versus prior-period results.
(2)
Net revenue is gross revenue less costs largely associated with subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. These costs are reimbursable by clients and generally have no margin.
(3)
Core adjusted net income and core earnings per diluted share (or core EPS) exclude the effect of select items from GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as adjust the provision for income taxes and impact on non-controlling interest for such charges. Adjustments during the periods presented included non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions, certain carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue, the impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the acquisition of Telford Homes plc in 2019 (the Telford acquisition) (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, asset impairments, provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts, and costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives. It also removes the fair value changes and related tax impact of certain strategic non-core non-controlling equity investments that are not directly related to our business segments (including venture capital "VC" related investments). Note: Core adjusted EPS has been renamed core EPS for simplicity.
(4)
Core EBITDA represents earnings, inclusive of non-controlling interest, before net interest expense, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, adjustments related to certain carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue, fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts, and costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives. It also removes the fair value changes, on a pre-tax basis, of certain strategic non-core non-controlling equity investments that are not directly related to our business segments (including venture capital "VC" related investments).
(5)
Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures (reflected in the investing section of the consolidated statement of cash flows).
(6)
Segment operating profit is the measure reported to the chief operating decision maker (CODM) for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to each segment and assessing performance of each segment. Segment operating profit represents earnings, inclusive of non-controlling interest, before net interest expense, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and asset impairments, as well as adjustments related to the following: certain carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue, fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts, and costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives. The above definition was changed in the fourth quarter of 2021 to include non-controlling interest given the acquisition of Turner & Townsend. Prior period results have been recast to conform to this definition.
(7)
Segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins represent segment operating profit divided by revenue and net revenue, respectively.
(8)
Represents line of business profitability/losses, as adjusted.
(9)
Represents difference between net fair value adjustments, pre-tax, recorded on strategic non-core investments of $182.0 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $4.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021.
(10)
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the company incurred capital expenditures of $64.3 million (reflected in the investing section of the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows) and received tenant concessions from landlords of $4.9 million (reflected in the operating section of the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows).
(11)
Net debt is calculated as cash and cash equivalents less total debt (excluding non-recourse debt).
(12)
Cash represents cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash).
CBRE GROUP, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Net revenue
$
4,622,836
$
4,172,973
13,801,424
11,443,648
Pass through costs also recognized as revenue
2,906,710
2,625,354
8,832,333
7,752,171
Total revenue
7,529,546
6,798,327
22,633,757
19,195,819
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
5,934,490
5,258,947
17,740,668
14,995,252
Operating, administrative and other
1,080,316
1,025,681
3,335,131
2,811,224
Depreciation and amortization
142,136
122,564
453,527
363,727
Asset impairments
—
—
36,756
—
Total costs and expenses
7,156,942
6,407,192
21,566,082
18,170,203
Gain on disposition of real estate
1,746
18,530
200,564
19,615
Operating income
374,350
409,665
1,268,239
1,045,231
Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries
233,972
163,809
396,011
459,535
Other income (loss)
7,844
7,693
(13,529
)
22,470
Interest expense, net of interest income
19,957
11,038
51,301
34,916
Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt
1,862
—
1,862
—
Income before provision for income taxes
594,347
570,129
1,597,558
1,492,320
Provision for income taxes
142,667
133,507
259,691
343,279
Net income
451,680
436,622
1,337,867
1,149,041
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
5,041
879
11,609
4,459
Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc.
$
446,639
$
435,743
$
1,326,258
$
1,144,582
Basic income per share:
Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc.
$
1.40
$
1.30
$
4.07
$
3.41
Weighted average shares outstanding for basic income per share
319,827,769
335,364,942
325,705,500
335,621,337
Diluted income per share:
Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc.
$
1.38
$
1.28
$
4.01
$
3.37
Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share
324,742,584
340,337,159
330,558,314
339,805,292
Core EBITDA
$
605,839
$
732,437
$
2,256,494
$
1,908,006
CBRE GROUP, INC.
SEGMENT RESULTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
(in thousands, totals may not add due to rounding)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Advisory
Services
Global
Workplace
Solutions
Real Estate
Investments
Corporate (1)
Total Core
Other
Total
Consolidated
Revenue:
Net revenue
$
2,414,634
$
1,956,196
$
257,738
$
(5,732
)
$
4,622,836
$
—
$
4,622,836
Pass through costs also recognized as revenue
19,167
2,887,543
—
—
2,906,710
—
2,906,710
Total revenue
2,433,801
4,843,739
257,738
(5,732
)
7,529,546
—
7,529,546
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
1,501,276
4,360,311
57,967
14,936
5,934,490
—
5,934,490
Operating, administrative and other
516,270
281,783
194,480
87,756
1,080,289
27
1,080,316
Depreciation and amortization
72,867
57,105
3,911
8,253
142,136
—
142,136
Asset impairments
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total costs and expenses
2,090,413
4,699,199
256,358
110,945
7,156,915
27
7,156,942
Gain on disposition of real estate
21
—
1,725
—
1,746
—
1,746
Operating income (loss)
343,409
144,540
3,105
(116,677
)
374,377
(27
)
374,350
Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries
3,514
645
50,300
(1
)
54,458
179,514
233,972
Other income (loss)
511
2,690
(493
)
2,604
5,312
2,532
7,844
Add-back: Depreciation and amortization
72,867
57,105
3,911
8,253
142,136
—
142,136
Add-back: Asset impairments
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Adjustments:
Integration and other costs related to acquisitions
—
7,716
—
—
7,716
—
7,716
Carried interest incentive compensation reversal to align with the timing of associated revenue
—
—
(6,161
)
—
(6,161
)
—
(6,161
)
Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period
—
—
(1,300
)
—
(1,300
)
—
(1,300
)
Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring
—
—
—
893
893
—
893
Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives
3,501
6,710
617
8,101
18,929
—
18,929
Provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts
—
—
9,479
—
9,479
—
9,479
Total segment operating profit (loss)
$
423,802
$
219,406
$
59,458
$
(96,827
)
$
182,019
$
787,858
Core EBITDA
$
605,839
______________
|(1)
Includes elimination of inter-segment revenue.
CBRE GROUP, INC.
SEGMENT RESULTS—(CONTINUED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(in thousands, totals may not add due to rounding)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Advisory
Services
Global
Workplace
Solutions
Real Estate
Investments
Corporate (1)
Total Core
Other
Total
Consolidated
Revenue:
Net revenue
$
2,402,141
$
1,551,795
$
223,832
$
(4,795
)
$
4,172,973
$
—
$
4,172,973
Pass through costs also recognized as revenue
10,006
2,615,348
—
—
2,625,354
—
2,625,354
Total revenue
2,412,147
4,167,143
223,832
(4,795
)
6,798,327
—
6,798,327
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
1,433,315
3,788,156
40,224
(2,748
)
5,258,947
—
5,258,947
Operating, administrative and other
466,189
209,232
229,303
120,957
1,025,681
—
1,025,681
Depreciation and amortization
76,249
34,580
4,617
7,118
122,564
—
122,564
Total costs and expenses
1,975,753
4,031,968
274,144
125,327
6,407,192
—
6,407,192
Gain on disposition of real estate
—
—
18,530
—
18,530
—
18,530
Operating income (loss)
436,394
135,175
(31,782
)
(130,122
)
409,665
—
409,665
Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiaries
19,567
749
156,479
—
176,795
(12,986
)
163,809
Other (loss) income
(10,531
)
617
447
(337
)
(9,804
)
17,497
7,693
Add-back: Depreciation and amortization
76,249
34,580
4,617
7,118
122,564
—
122,564
Adjustments:
Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period
—
—
47
—
47
—
47
Integration and other costs related to acquisitions
—
16,211
—
—
16,211
—
16,211
Carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated revenue
—
—
16,959
—
16,959
—
16,959
Total segment operating profit (loss) (2)
$
521,679
$
187,332
$
146,767
$
(123,341
)
$
4,511
$
736,948
Core EBITDA
$
732,437
______________
|(1)
Includes elimination of inter-segment revenue.
(2)
In conjunction with the acquisition of 60% interest in Turner & Townsend in the fourth quarter of 2021, we modified our definition of adjusted EBITDA and SOP to be inclusive of net income attributable to non-controlling interests and have recast prior periods to conform to this definition.
CBRE GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,125,011
$
2,430,951
Restricted cash
98,040
108,830
Receivables, net
4,936,146
5,150,473
Warehouse receivables (1)
1,190,964
1,303,717
Contract assets
504,825
474,375
Income taxes receivable
65,560
77,254
Property and equipment, net
768,445
816,092
Operating lease assets
992,831
1,046,377
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
6,807,106
7,404,602
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries
1,461,287
1,196,088
Other assets, net
2,265,115
2,064,732
Total assets
$
20,215,330
$
22,073,491
Liabilities:
Current liabilities, excluding debt and operating lease liabilities
$
6,061,207
$
6,876,327
Warehouse lines of credit (which fund loans that U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises have committed to purchase) (1)
1,176,514
1,277,451
Revolving credit facility
283,000
—
Senior term loans, net
391,746
454,539
4.875% senior notes, net
596,198
595,463
2.500% senior notes, net
488,985
488,121
Other debt
38,411
32,668
Operating lease liabilities
1,262,336
1,348,985
Other long-term liabilities
1,277,289
1,640,820
Total liabilities
11,575,686
12,714,374
Equity:
CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
7,935,827
8,528,193
Non-controlling interests
703,817
830,924
|
Total equity
8,639,644
9,359,117
Total liabilities and equity
$
20,215,330
$
22,073,491
______________
|(1)
Represents loan receivables, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under related warehouse line of credit facilities.
CBRE GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
1,337,867
$
1,149,041
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
453,527
363,727
Amortization of financing costs
6,537
5,080
Gains related to mortgage servicing rights, premiums on loan sales and sales of other assets
(132,938
)
(198,131
)
Asset impairments
36,756
—
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains), primarily from investments
29,046
(26,898
)
Provision for doubtful accounts
11,501
24,489
Net compensation expense for equity awards
123,812
133,308
Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries
(396,011
)
(459,535
)
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries
369,511
382,831
Proceeds from sale of mortgage loans
10,696,971
12,767,544
Origination of mortgage loans
(10,559,591
)
(12,712,118
)
Decrease in warehouse lines of credit
(100,937
)
(192
)
Tenant concessions received
9,140
18,645
Purchase of equity securities
(15,779
)
(5,281
)
Proceeds from sale of equity securities
27,387
6,856
Decrease (increase) in real estate under development
59,116
(123,580
)
Increase in receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets (including contract and lease assets)
(375,359
)
(255,161
)
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (including contract and lease liabilities)
(132,424
)
(107,756
)
(Decrease) increase in compensation and employee benefits payable and accrued bonus and profit sharing
(375,180
)
176,413
(Increase) decrease in net income taxes receivable/payable
(129,514
)
42,100
Other operating activities, net
(128,629
)
18,739
Net cash provided by operating activities
814,809
1,200,121
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(160,996
)
(121,409
)
Acquisition of businesses, including net assets acquired and goodwill, net of cash acquired
(60,131
)
(71,373
)
Contributions to unconsolidated subsidiaries
(322,127
)
(400,967
)
Investment in VTS
(100,432
)
—
Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries
46,720
63,776
Other investing activities, net
(6,783
)
(25,433
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(603,749
)
(555,406
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Net proceeds from revolving credit facility
283,000
—
Proceeds from notes payable on real estate
25,904
71,157
Repayment of notes payable on real estate
(22,514
)
(13,944
)
Proceeds from issuance of 2.500% senior notes
—
492,255
Repurchase of common stock
(1,404,394
)
(188,285
)
Acquisition of businesses (cash paid for acquisitions more than three months after purchase date)
(31,525
)
(3,421
)
Units repurchased for payment of taxes on equity awards
(35,162
)
(36,747
)
Non-controlling interest contributions
1,293
652
Non-controlling interest distributions
(740
)
(4,026
)
Other financing activities, net
(28,583
)
(42,767
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(1,212,721
)
274,874
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(315,069
)
(82,714
)
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(1,316,730
)
836,875
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
2,539,781
2,039,247
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT END OF PERIOD
$
1,223,051
$
2,876,122
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
68,878
$
29,131
Income tax payments, net
$
507,557
$
220,955
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC guidelines:
(i)
Net revenue
|(ii)
Core EBITDA
|(iii)
Business line operating profit/loss
|(iv)
Segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins
|(v)
Free cash flow
|(vi)
Net debt
|(vii)
Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders, as adjusted (which we also refer to as "core adjusted net income")
|(viii)
Core EPS
These measures are not recognized measurements under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use these measures in addition to, and not as an alternative for, their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Our management generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance and for other discretionary purposes. The company believes these measures provide a more complete understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of current results to prior periods and may be useful for investors to analyze our financial performance because they eliminate the impact of selected charges that may obscure trends in the underlying performance of our business. The company further uses certain of these measures, and believes that they are useful to investors, for purposes described below.
With respect to net revenue, net revenue is gross revenue less costs largely associated with subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. We believe that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the company's overall financial performance because it excludes costs reimbursable by clients that generally have no margin, and as such provides greater visibility into the underlying performance of our business.
With respect to Core EBITDA, business line operating profit/loss, and segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins, the company believes that investors may find these measures useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because their calculations generally eliminate the accounting effects of acquisitions, which would include impairment charges of goodwill and intangibles created from acquisitions, the effects of financings and income tax and the accounting effects of capital spending. All of these measures may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In the case of Core EBITDA, this measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use because it does not consider cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The Core EBITDA measure calculated herein may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our credit facilities and debt instruments, which amounts are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges and are used by us to determine compliance with financial covenants therein and our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring additional debt. The company also uses segment operating profit and core EPS as significant components when measuring our operating performance under our employee incentive compensation programs.
With respect to free cash flow, the company believes that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the cash flow generated from operations after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and capital expenditures. With respect to net debt, the company believes that investors use this measure when calculating the company's net leverage ratio.
With respect to core EBITDA, core EPS and core adjusted net income, the company believes that investors may find these measures useful to analyze the underlying performance of operations without the impact of strategic non-core equity investments (Altus Power, Inc. and VC investments) that are not directly related to our business segments. These can be volatile and are often non-cash in nature.
Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders, as adjusted (or core adjusted net income), and core EPS, are calculated as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc.
$
446,639
$
435,743
$
1,326,258
$
1,144,582
Plus / minus:
Non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions
39,462
17,323
120,679
52,991
Integration and other costs related to acquisitions
7,716
16,211
24,046
24,345
Carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue
(6,161
)
16,959
9,200
33,963
Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period
(1,300
)
47
(4,447
)
772
Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring
893
—
12,814
—
Asset impairments
—
—
36,756
—
Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt
1,862
—
1,862
—
Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments
(182,019
)
(4,511
)
7,964
(42,037
)
Impact of adjustments on non-controlling interest
(8,208
)
—
(25,497
)
—
Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives
18,929
—
18,929
—
Provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts
9,479
—
46,984
—
Tax impact of adjusted items, tax benefit attributable to legal entity restructuring, and strategic non-core investments
38,061
(10,982
)
(136,836
)
(14,232
)
Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted
$
365,353
$
470,790
$
1,438,712
$
1,200,384
Core diluted income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted
$
1.13
$
1.38
$
4.35
$
3.53
Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share
324,742,584
340,337,159
330,558,314
339,805,292
Core EBITDA is calculated as follows (in thousands, totals may not add due to rounding):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc.
$
446,639
$
435,743
$
1,326,258
$
1,144,582
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
5,041
879
11,609
4,459
Net income
451,680
436,622
1,337,867
1,149,041
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
142,136
122,564
453,527
363,727
Asset impairments
—
—
36,756
—
Interest expense, net of interest income
19,957
11,038
51,301
34,916
Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt
1,862
—
1,862
—
Provision for income taxes
142,667
133,507
259,691
343,279
Integration and other costs related to acquisitions
7,716
16,211
24,046
24,345
Carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue
(6,161
)
16,959
9,200
33,963
Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period
(1,300
)
47
(4,447
)
772
Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring
893
—
12,814
—
Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives
18,929
—
18,929
—
Provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts
9,479
—
46,984
—
Less: Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments
182,019
4,511
(7,964
)
42,037
Core EBITDA
$
605,839
$
732,437
$
2,256,494
$
1,908,006
Core EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022 is calculated as follows (in thousands):
Trailing
Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 2022
Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc.
$
2,018,250
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
12,491
Net income
2,030,741
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
615,671
Asset impairments
36,756
Interest expense, net of interest income
66,737
Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt
1,862
Provision for income taxes
483,918
Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period
(10,944
)
Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring
12,814
Integration and other costs related to acquisitions
44,253
Carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated revenue
25,178
Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives
18,929
Provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts
46,984
Less: Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments
160,759
Core EBITDA
$
3,212,140
Revenue includes client reimbursed pass-through costs largely associated with employees that are dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. Reimbursement related to subcontracted vendor work generally has no margin and has been excluded from net revenue. Reconciliations are shown below (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
Property Management Revenue
Revenue
$
458,292
$
432,658
Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue
19,167
10,006
Net revenue
$
439,125
$
422,652
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
GWS (excluding
Turner &
Townsend)
Turner &
Townsend
Total GWS
GWS Revenue
Revenue
$
4,518,559
$
325,180
$
4,843,739
Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue
2,846,195
41,348
2,887,543
Net revenue
$
1,672,364
$
283,832
$
1,956,196
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
GWS Revenue (1)
Revenue
$
4,167,143
Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue
2,615,348
Net revenue
$
1,551,795
______________
|(1)
No comparable activity for Turner & Townsend presented due to acquisition having occurred on November 1, 2021.
Below represents a reconciliation of REI business line operating profitability/loss to REI segment operating profit (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Real Estate Investments
2022
2021
2022
2021
Investment management operating profit
$
43,578
$
49,516
$
163,310
$
165,019
Global real estate development operating profit
17,381
99,614
339,329
229,253
Hana and/or segment overhead related loss
(1,501
)
(2,362
)
(1,611
)
(30,395
)
Real estate investments segment operating profit
$
59,458
$
146,768
$
501,028
$
363,877
