

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 8:15 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hike its main refinancing rate by 75 basis points to 2 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it climbed against the yen and the franc, it fell against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 147.29 against the yen, 0.9946 against the franc, 0.8671 against the pound and 1.0032 against the greenback as of 8:10 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EZB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de