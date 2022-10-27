PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"I'm proud of the company and our strong financial results this quarter. We delivered solid growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, generated significant free cash flow, invested in our businesses' future and returned a record amount of capital to our shareholders. This performance is a testament to our consistent strategic focus on innovation and our team's ability to execute at the highest level in any environment. In Cable, we grew adjusted EBITDA by more than 5% and achieved our highest adjusted EBITDA margin on record despite a challenging competitive environment. At NBCUniversal, robust demand from guests at our Theme Parks and from viewers of our iconic content fueled nearly 25% growth in adjusted EBITDA. And, at Sky, our team continues to prudently manage through a difficult and rapidly changing macroeconomic and geopolitical period in the U.K. and Europe. Together, our company is a leader in very large and profitable markets. Despite the challenges that may lie ahead, we are in an enviable strategic and financial position, and our future remains bright," commented Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation.

($ in millions, except per share data) 3rd Quarter Year to Date Consolidated Results 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Revenue $29,849 $30,298 (1.5 %) $90,874 $86,049 5.6 % Net Income (loss) Attributable to Comcast ($4,598 ) $4,035 NM $2,347 $11,102 (78.9 %) Adjusted Net Income1 $4,220 $4,038 4.5 % $12,626 $11,511 9.7 % Adjusted EBITDA2 $9,482 $8,957 5.9 % $28,459 $26,297 8.2 % Earnings (loss) per Share3 ($1.05 ) $0.86 NM $0.52 $2.38 (78.2 %) Adjusted Earnings per Share1 $0.96 $0.87 10.3 % $2.82 $2.47 14.2 % Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $6,947 $6,100 13.9 % $20,530 $21,457 (4.3 %) Free Cash Flow4 $3,387 $3,234 4.7 % $11,316 $13,305 (14.9 %) NM=comparison not meaningful.

For additional detail on segment revenue and expenses, customer metrics, capital expenditures, and free cash flow, please refer to the trending schedule on Comcast's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com.

3rd Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Increased 5.9% to $9.5 Billion; Generated Free Cash Flow of $3.4 Billion

Returned $4.7 Billion to Shareholders Through a Combination of $1.2 Billion in Dividend Payments and $3.5 Billion in Share Repurchases

Cable Communications Adjusted EBITDA Increased 5.4% and Adjusted EBITDA per Customer Relationship Increased 4.0%; Adjusted EBITDA Margin Increased 120 Basis Points to 45.1%, Its Highest on Record

Cable Communications Total Customer Relationships of 34.4 Million and Total Broadband Customers of 32.2 Million Were Consistent with the Prior Quarter and Increased 0.9% and 1.5%, Respectively, Compared to the Prior Year Period

Cable Communications Wireless Customer Line Net Additions Were 333,000, the Best Quarterly Result on Record

Cable Communications Started Rolling Out Multi-Gig Broadband Speeds in Markets Across the U.S. and Announced the Launch of Even Faster, Multi-Gig Symmetrical Speeds Beginning in 2023

NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24.6% to $1.7 Billion, Including Peacock Losses

Peacock Paid Subscribers in the U.S. Surpassed 15 Million; Increased Nearly 70% Year to Date

Studios Adjusted EBITDA Increased $358 Million to $537 Million, Driven by the Successful Theatrical Performance of Jurassic World: Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru

and Theme Parks Adjusted EBITDA Increased 88.6% to $819 Million, Its Highest Adjusted EBITDA on Record, Reflecting Growth at Each Park Compared to the Prior Year Period

Sky Revenue Decreased 14.7% to $4.3 Billion; On a Constant Currency Basis, Revenue Was Consistent with the Prior Year Period. Adjusted EBITDA in the Third Quarter Reflected the Timing of Sporting Events and the Corresponding Programming Amortization

SkyShowtime, the Previously Announced Joint Venture with Paramount Global, Launched in September, Bringing its Premium Offering of Exclusive and Iconic Entertainment to Millions of Homes in Europe Outside of Sky's Territories

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 decreased 1.5% to $29.8 billion. Net Income (loss) Attributable to Comcast was $(4.6) billion, compared to $4.0 billion in the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income increased 4.5% to $4.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.9% to $9.5 billion.

In the third quarter of 2022 we recorded noncash impairment charges related to goodwill and intangible assets in our Sky segment totaling $8.6 billion. The impairments primarily reflected an increased discount rate and reduced estimated future cash flows as a result of macroeconomic conditions in Sky's territories, are recorded in "Goodwill and long-lived asset impairments" in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income and are excluded from Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, revenue increased 5.6% to $90.9 billion. Net income attributable to Comcast decreased 78.9% to $2.3 billion. Adjusted Net Income increased 9.7% to $12.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.2% to $28.5 billion.

Earnings (loss) per Share (EPS) for the third quarter of 2022 was ($1.05), compared to $0.86 in the prior year period. Adjusted EPS increased 10.3% to $0.96.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, EPS decreased 78.2% to $0.52. Adjusted EPS increased 14.2% to $2.82.

Capital Expenditures increased 30.3% to $2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Cable Communications' capital expenditures increased 20.8% to $2.0 billion. NBCUniversal's capital expenditures increased $385 million to $614 million. Sky's capital expenditures decreased 39.8% to $96 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, capital expenditures increased 14.9% to $7.1 billion. Cable Communications' capital expenditures increased 9.0% to $5.2 billion. NBCUniversal's capital expenditures increased $799 million to $1.4 billion. Sky's capital expenditures decreased 39.3% to $373 million.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $6.9 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Free Cash Flow was $3.4 billion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $20.5 billion. Free cash flow was $11.3 billion.

Dividends and Share Repurchases. In September 2022, Comcast announced that its Board of Directors increased its share repurchase program authorization to a total of $20.0 billion, effective as of September 13, 2022, and that the authorization does not have an expiration date. As of September 30, 2022, Comcast had $19.5 billion available under its share repurchase authorization.

During the third quarter of 2022, Comcast paid dividends totaling $1.2 billion and repurchased 92.3 million of its common shares for $3.5 billion, resulting in a total return of capital to shareholders of $4.7 billion, compared to $2.7 billion in the prior year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Comcast paid dividends totaling $3.6 billion and repurchased 225.7 million of its common shares for $9.5 billion, resulting in a total return of capital to shareholders of $13.1 billion, compared to $5.4 billion in 2021.

Cable Communications

($ in millions) 3rd Quarter Year to Date 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Cable Communications Revenue Broadband $6,135 $5,801 5.7 % $18,292 $17,118 6.9 % Video 5,255 5,499 (4.4 %) 16,214 16,676 (2.8 %) Voice 745 851 (12.5 %) 2,293 2,592 (11.5 %) Wireless 789 603 30.8 % 2,188 1,672 30.9 % Business Services 2,436 2,227 9.4 % 7,256 6,597 10.0 % Advertising 756 705 7.2 % 2,174 2,002 8.6 % Other 423 427 (0.9 %) 1,263 1,265 (0.2 %) Cable Communications Revenue $16,539 $16,115 2.6 % $49,680 $47,922 3.7 % Cable Communications Adjusted EBITDA $7,452 $7,069 5.4 % $22,172 $20,972 5.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 45.1% 43.9% 44.6% 43.8% Cable Communications Capital Expenditures $2,021 $1,673 20.8 % $5,164 $4,739 9.0 % Percent of Cable Communications Revenue 12.2% 10.4% 10.4% 9.9%

Revenue for Cable Communications increased 2.6% to $16.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022, driven by increases in broadband, business services, wireless and advertising revenue, partially offset by decreases in video and voice revenue. Broadband revenue increased 5.7% due to an increase in average rates and an increase in the number of residential broadband customers compared to the prior year period. Business services revenue increased 9.4% due to an increase in average rates, an increase in the number of customers receiving our services and from a recent acquisition. Wireless revenue increased 30.8% due to an increase in the number of customer lines and an increase in device sales. Advertising revenue increased 7.2%, primarily driven by an increase in political advertising. Excluding political revenue, advertising revenue decreased by 5.8%, reflecting the previously announced transition of our Xumo streaming service from Cable Communications to a joint venture reported in Corporate and Other and lower local and national advertising revenue, partially offset by higher revenue from our advanced advertising businesses. Video revenue decreased 4.4%, reflecting a decrease in the number of residential video customers, partially offset by an increase in average rates. Voice revenue decreased 12.5%, primarily reflecting a decrease in the number of residential voice customers. Other revenue was consistent with the prior year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Cable revenue increased 3.7% to $49.7 billion, driven by growth in broadband, business services, wireless and advertising revenue, partially offset by a decrease in video and voice revenue. Other revenue was consistent with 2021.

Total Customer Relationships decreased by 21,000 to 34.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Residential customer relationships decreased by 26,000 and business customer relationships increased by 5,000. Total broadband customer net additions were 14,000, total video customer net losses were 561,000 and total voice customer net losses were 316,000. In addition, Cable Communications added 333,000 wireless lines in the quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total customer relationships increased by 145,000. Residential customer relationships increased by 121,000 and business customer relationships increased by 25,000. Total broadband customer net additions were 277,000, total video customer net losses were 1.6 million and total voice customer net losses were 884,000. In addition, Cable Communications added 968,000 wireless lines in the current period.

(in thousands) Net Additions / (Losses) 3rd Quarter Year to Date 3Q22 3Q21 2022 2021 2022 2021 Customer Relationships Residential Customer Relationships 31,849 31,576 (26 ) 237 121 884 Business Services Customer Relationships 2,514 2,473 5 18 25 46 Total Customer Relationships 34,363 34,048 (21 ) 255 145 930 Residential Customer Relationships Mix One Product Residential Customers 15,463 13,959 340 481 1,133 1,551 Two Product Residential Customers 8,204 8,473 (77 ) (89 ) (202 ) (261 ) Three or More Product Residential Customers 8,182 9,144 (289 ) (156 ) (810 ) (406 ) Residential Broadband Customers 29,835 29,389 10 281 253 1,063 Business Services Broadband Customers 2,342 2,300 5 19 24 52 Total Broadband Customers 32,177 31,688 14 300 277 1,115 Residential Video Customers 15,973 17,844 (540 ) (382 ) (1,522 ) (1,149 ) Business Services Video Customers 609 705 (21 ) (26 ) (72 ) (147 ) Total Video Customers 16,582 18,549 (561 ) (408 ) (1,594 ) (1,297 ) Residential Voice Customers 8,190 9,245 (307 ) (167 ) (872 ) (400 ) Business Services Voice Customers 1,380 1,384 (9 ) 9 (11 ) 28 Total Voice Customers 9,570 10,630 (316 ) (158 ) (884 ) (372 ) Total Wireless Lines 4,948 3,668 333 285 968 842

Adjusted EBITDA for Cable Communications increased 5.4% to $7.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting higher revenue. Operating expenses were consistent with the prior year period. Programming expenses decreased 2.8%, primarily reflecting a decline in the number of video subscribers, partially offset by contractual rate increases. Non-programming expenses increased 2.5%, primarily reflecting higher other expenses and technical and product support expenses, partially offset by lower advertising, marketing and promotion expenses and franchise and regulatory fees. Adjusted EBITDA per customer relationship increased 4.0%, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.1% compared to 43.9% in the prior year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA for Cable Communications increased 5.7% to $22.2 billion, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by a 2.1% increase in operating expenses. Programming expenses decreased 1.8%, primarily reflecting a decline in the number of video subscribers, partially offset by contractual rate increases. Non-programming expenses increased 4.7%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA per customer relationship increased 3.5%, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 44.6% compared to 43.8% in 2021.

Capital Expenditures for Cable Communications increased 20.8% to $2.0 billion in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting increased investment in line extensions, customer premise equipment, scalable infrastructure and support capital. Cable capital expenditures represented 12.2% of Cable revenue in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 10.4% in the prior year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Cable capital expenditures increased 9.0% to $5.2 billion, reflecting increased investment in line extensions, scalable infrastructure, support capital and customer premise equipment. Cable capital expenditures represented 10.4% of Cable revenue compared to 9.9% in 2021.

NBCUniversal

($ in millions) 3rd Quarter Year to Date 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change NBCUniversal Revenue Media $5,230 $6,770 (22.7 %) $17,427 $16,955 2.8 % Excluding Olympics and Super Bowl5 $5,230 $5,011 4.4 % $15,945 $15,195 4.9 % Studios 3,163 2,407 31.4 % 8,885 7,027 26.4 % Theme Parks 2,064 1,449 42.4 % 5,428 3,163 71.6 % Headquarters and other 22 28 (22.1 %) 46 65 (30.1 %) Eliminations (909 ) (654 ) (38.9 %) (2,474 ) (2,230 ) (10.9 %) NBCUniversal Revenue $9,570 $10,001 (4.3 %) $29,311 $24,981 17.3 % NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA Media $583 $997 (41.5 %) $3,080 $3,847 (20.0 %) Studios 537 179 199.6 % 783 833 (6.0 %) Theme Parks 819 434 88.6 % 1,902 593 NM Headquarters and other (199 ) (248 ) 19.8 % (528 ) (643 ) 18.0 % Eliminations (59 ) (12 ) NM (98 ) (238 ) 58.6 % NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA $1,681 $1,349 24.6 % $5,138 $4,392 17.0 % NM=comparison not meaningful.

Revenue for NBCUniversal decreased 4.3% to $9.6 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The prior year period included an incremental $1.8 billion from the Tokyo Olympics included in the Media segment. Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.6% to $1.7 billion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, NBCUniversal revenue increased 17.3% to $29.3 billion. The current year period included $1.5 billion of incremental revenue from the Beijing Olympics and the NFL's Super Bowl in the Media segment, while 2021 included $1.8 billion of incremental revenue from the Tokyo Olympics in the Media segment. Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.0% to $5.1 billion.

Media

Media revenue decreased 22.7% to $5.2 billion in the third quarter of 2022, due to lower advertising revenue and distribution revenue, reflecting the comparison to the Tokyo Olympics in the prior year period. Excluding $1.8 billion of incremental revenue from the Tokyo Olympics in the prior year period, Media revenue increased 4.4%. Advertising revenue decreased 35.1%, primarily due to the Tokyo Olympics in the prior year period, partially offset by an increase in Peacock advertising revenue. Distribution revenue decreased 13.7%, reflecting the Tokyo Olympics in the prior year period and a decline in subscribers at our networks, partially offset by an increase in subscribers at Peacock and contractual rate increases. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 41.5% to $583 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting lower revenue, which more than offset lower operating expenses. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to lower programming and production costs, reflecting lower sports programming costs associated with the Tokyo Olympics in the prior year period, partially offset by higher costs at Peacock. Media results include $506 million of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA6 loss of $614 million related to Peacock, compared to $230 million of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA6 loss of $520 million in the prior year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, revenue from the Media segment increased 2.8% to $17.4 billion, primarily due to higher distribution revenue. Excluding $1.5 billion of incremental revenue from the Beijing Olympics and the NFL's Super Bowl in the current year period and $1.8 billion of incremental revenue from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Media revenue increased 4.9%. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 20.0% to $3.1 billion, reflecting higher operating expenses, which more than offset higher revenue. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher programming and production expenses, other operating and administrative expenses and advertising, marketing and promotion expenses. Media results include $1.4 billion of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA6 loss of $1.5 billion related to Peacock, compared to $443 million of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA6 loss of $1.2 billion in 2021.

Studios

Studios revenue increased 31.4% to $3.2 billion in the third quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting higher theatrical and content licensing revenue. Theatrical revenue increased $366 million to $673 million, primarily due to the successful performance of recent releases, Jurassic World: Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru. Content licensing revenue increased 16.8%, primarily due to the timing of when content was made available by our television and film studios under licensing agreements, including additional sales of content as production levels returned to normal. Adjusted EBITDA increased $358 million to $537 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting higher revenue, which more than offset higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was driven by higher programming and production expenses, reflecting higher amortization of film and television production costs in the current year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, revenue from the Studios segment increased 26.4% to $8.9 billion, primarily reflecting higher content licensing revenue and theatrical revenue. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.0% to $783 million, reflecting higher operating expenses, which more than offset higher revenue. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by higher programming and production expenses.

Theme Parks

Theme Parks revenue increased 42.4% to $2.1 billion in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting increased attendance and guest spending at our parks in the U.S. and Japan compared to the prior year period, and an increase from the operations of Universal Beijing Resort, which opened in September 2021. Theme Parks Adjusted EBITDA increased 88.6% to $819 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses. The prior year period included pre-opening costs related to Universal Beijing Resort.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, revenue from the Theme Parks segment increased 71.6% to $5.4 billion, primarily reflecting improved operating conditions compared to 2021, when each of our theme parks in the U.S. and Japan was either operating at limited capacity or closed during certain periods as a result of COVID-19, as well as the operations of Universal Beijing Resort, which opened in September 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.3 billion to $1.9 billion, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Headquarters and Other

NBCUniversal Headquarters and Other includes overhead, personnel costs and costs associated with corporate initiatives. Headquarters and Other Adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2022 was $199 million, compared to a loss of $248 million in the prior year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Headquarters and Other Adjusted EBITDA loss was $528 million, compared to a loss of $643 million in 2021.

Eliminations

Amounts represent eliminations of transactions between our NBCUniversal segments, which are affected by the timing of recognition of content licenses between our Studios and Media segments. Revenue eliminations in the third quarter of 2022 were $909 million, compared to $654 million in the prior year period, and Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were a loss of $59 million, compared to a loss of $12 million in the prior year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, revenue eliminations were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.2 billion in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were $98 million, compared to $238 million in 2021. The year-over-year change was primarily driven by the licensing of content by the Studios segment to Peacock in the Media segment.

Sky

($ in millions) 3rd Quarter Year to Date 2022 2021 Change Constant

Currency

Change7 2022 2021 Change Constant

Currency

Change7 Sky Revenue Direct-to-Consumer $3,510 $4,127 (15.0 %) (0.4 %) $11,073 $12,415 (10.8 %) (1.1 %) Content 273 300 (9.1 %) 6.4 % 833 1,013 (17.8 %) (9.3 %) Advertising 471 561 (15.9 %) (1.6 %) 1,623 1,777 (8.7 %) 1.1 % Sky Revenue $4,253 $4,988 (14.7 %) (0.2 %) $13,529 $15,205 (11.0 %) (1.4 %) Sky Operating Costs and Expenses $3,553 $4,016 (11.5 %) 3.5 % $11,344 $13,310 (14.8 %) (5.6 %) Sky Adjusted EBITDA $701 $971 (27.9 %) (15.5 %) $2,185 $1,895 15.3 % 28.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.5% 19.5% 16.2% 12.5%

Revenue for Sky decreased 14.7% to $4.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of currency, revenue was consistent with the prior year period. Direct-to-consumer revenue of $3.5 billion was consistent with the prior year period, reflecting increased revenue in the U.K., driven by higher broadband and mobile revenue, offset by decreased revenue in Italy and Germany. Advertising revenue decreased 1.6% to $471 million, reflecting lower revenue in Italy and consistent revenue in the U.K. and Germany. Content revenue increased 6.4% to $273 million, primarily due to the timing of licensing our content to other platforms.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Sky revenue decreased 11.0% to $13.5 billion. Excluding the impact of currency, revenue decreased 1.4%, reflecting lower direct-to-consumer revenue and content revenue, partially offset by higher advertising revenue.

Total Customer Relationships increased by 320,000 to 23.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, driven by streaming customer net additions as a result of the timing of unique content and the early start of the football season. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total customer relationships decreased by 41,000.

(in thousands) Customers Net Additions / (Losses) 3rd Quarter Year to Date 3Q22 3Q21 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Customer Relationships 22,986 22,966 320 (233 ) (41 ) (259 )

Adjusted EBITDA for Sky decreased 27.9% to $701 million in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of currency, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15.5% compared to the prior year period, driven by higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflects higher sports programming costs due to the timing of sporting events, including a shift of certain football matches to the third quarter in advance of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will occur in the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as higher direct network costs driven by growth in our residential broadband and mobile businesses, partially offset by lower entertainment programming costs.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA for Sky increased 15.3% to $2.2 billion. Excluding the impact of currency, Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.7%.

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other primarily relates to corporate operations, Comcast Spectacor and our new smart TV initiatives, including Sky Glass and a joint venture with Charter Communications to develop and nationally offer a next generation streaming platform. Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $147 million compared to $65 million in the prior year period. Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA loss was $378 million compared to a loss of $335 million in the prior year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Corporate and Other revenue was $549 million compared to $246 million in 2021. Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA loss was $944 million compared to a loss of $876 million in 2021.

Eliminations

Amounts represent eliminations of transactions between Cable Communications, NBCUniversal, Sky and other businesses. Eliminations of transactions between NBCUniversal segments are presented separately. Revenue eliminations in the third quarter of 2022 were $660 million compared to $871 million in the prior year period, and Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were a benefit of $26 million compared to a loss of $98 million in the prior year period. Prior year amounts reflect eliminations associated with the Tokyo Olympics.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, revenue eliminations were $2.2 billion compared to $2.3 billion in 2021, and Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were a loss of $93 million compared to a loss of $87 million in 2021.

Notes: 1 We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation and diluted earnings per common share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders, respectively, adjusted to exclude the effects of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, investments that investors may want to evaluate separately (such as based on fair value) and the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges that affect period-over-period comparisons. See Table 5 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. 2 We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation before net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, income tax expense, investment and other income (loss), net, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating gains and losses (such as impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets), if any. From time to time, we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. See Table 4 for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure. 3 All earnings per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis. 4 We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows) reduced by capital expenditures and cash paid for intangible assets. From time to time, we may exclude from Free Cash Flow the impact of certain cash receipts or payments (such as significant legal settlements) that affect period-to-period comparability. Cash payments related to certain capital or intangible assets, such as the construction of Universal Beijing Resort, are presented separately in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and are therefore excluded from capital expenditures and cash paid for intangible assets for Free Cash Flow. See Table 4 for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure. 5 From time to time, we may present adjusted information (e.g., Adjusted Revenues) to exclude the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges affecting period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. See Table 7 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. 6 Adjusted EBITDA is the measure of profit or loss for our segments. From time to time, we may present Adjusted EBITDA for components of our reportable segments, such as Peacock. We believe these measures are useful to evaluate our financial results and provide a basis of comparison to others, although our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA for components are generally presented on a consistent basis with the respective segments and include direct revenue and operating costs and expenses attributed to the component operations. 7 Sky constant currency growth rates are calculated by comparing the current period results to the comparative period results in the prior year adjusted to reflect the average exchange rates from the current year period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective prior year periods. See Table 6 for reconciliation of Sky's constant currency growth. Numerical information is presented on a rounded basis using actual amounts. Minor differences in totals and percentage calculations may exist due to rounding.

TABLE 1 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $29,849 $30,298 $90,874 $86,049 Costs and expenses Programming and production 8,949 10,395 28,406 28,570 Other operating and administrative 9,344 8,981 27,701 25,799 Advertising, marketing and promotion 2,066 1,995 6,324 5,462 Depreciation 2,150 2,177 6,525 6,407 Amortization 1,183 1,301 3,824 3,815 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairments 8,583 — 8,583 — 32,274 24,848 81,363 70,053 Operating income (loss) (2,425 ) 5,450 9,511 15,996 Interest expense (960 ) (1,050 ) (2,922 ) (3,161 ) Investment and other income (loss), net Equity in net income (losses) of investees, net (242 ) 602 (523 ) 1,696 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net (2 ) 106 (207 ) 532 Other income (loss), net (21 ) 59 (245 ) 146 (266 ) 766 (975 ) 2,374 Income (loss) before income taxes (3,652 ) 5,166 5,614 15,208 Income tax expense (1,014 ) (1,235 ) (3,562 ) (4,354 ) Net income (loss) (4,665 ) 3,931 2,052 10,854 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (68 ) (104 ) (295 ) (249 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Comcast Corporation ($4,598 ) $4,035 $2,347 $11,102 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders ($1.05 ) $0.86 $0.52 $2.38 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 4,377 4,665 4,477 4,668

TABLE 2 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $2,052 $10,854 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,349 10,222 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairments 8,583 — Share-based compensation 989 1,019 Noncash interest expense (income), net 234 287 Net (gain) loss on investment activity and other 1,172 (1,953 ) Deferred income taxes (326 ) 2,087 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Current and noncurrent receivables, net (574 ) (720 ) Film and television costs, net (753 ) (541 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses related to trade creditors 152 667 Other operating assets and liabilities (1,347 ) (465 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,530 21,457 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (7,062 ) (6,146 ) Cash paid for intangible assets (2,152 ) (2,006 ) Construction of Universal Beijing Resort (221 ) (825 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1 ) (167 ) Proceeds from sales of businesses and investments 1,197 500 Purchases of investments (2,089 ) (122 ) Other 170 359 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (10,158 ) (8,406 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 166 2,515 Repurchases and repayments of debt (301 ) (9,041 ) Repurchases of common stock under repurchase program and employee plans (9,813 ) (2,617 ) Dividends paid (3,571 ) (3,387 ) Other 219 (416 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (13,299 ) (12,946 ) Impact of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (122 ) (15 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,049 ) 90 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 8,778 11,768 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $5,729 $11,858

TABLE 3 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in millions) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $5,695 $8,711 Receivables, net 11,918 12,008 Other current assets 5,803 4,088 Total current assets 23,416 24,807 Film and television costs 12,685 12,806 Investments 7,318 8,082 Investment securing collateralized obligation 539 605 Property and equipment, net 53,555 54,047 Goodwill 56,414 70,189 Franchise rights 59,365 59,365 Other intangible assets, net 28,604 33,580 Other noncurrent assets, net 12,411 12,424 $254,308 $275,905 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses related to trade creditors $12,241 $12,455 Accrued participations and residuals 1,725 1,822 Deferred revenue 2,757 3,040 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,229 9,899 Current portion of long-term debt 2,047 2,132 Total current liabilities 27,999 29,348 Long-term debt, less current portion 90,404 92,718 Collateralized obligation 5,172 5,170 Deferred income taxes 29,102 30,041 Other noncurrent liabilities 20,288 20,620 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 409 519 Equity Comcast Corporation shareholders' equity 80,296 96,092 Noncontrolling interests 637 1,398 Total equity 80,933 97,490 $254,308 $275,905

TABLE 4 Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Comcast Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Comcast Corporation ($4,598 ) $4,035 $2,347 $11,102 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (68 ) (104 ) (295 ) (249 ) Income tax expense 1,014 1,235 3,562 4,354 Interest expense 960 1,050 2,922 3,161 Investment and other (income) loss, net 266 (766 ) 975 (2,374 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,333 3,477 10,349 10,222 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairments 8,583 — 8,583 — Adjustments (1) (9 ) 30 15 79 Adjusted EBITDA $9,482 $8,957 $28,459 $26,297

Reconciliation from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $6,947 $6,100 $20,530 $21,457 Capital expenditures (2,791 ) (2,142 ) (7,062 ) (6,146 ) Cash paid for capitalized software and other intangible assets (769 ) (723 ) (2,152 ) (2,006 ) Free Cash Flow $3,387 $3,234 $11,316 $13,305 Alternate Presentation of Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $9,482 $8,957 $28,459 $26,297 Capital expenditures (2,791 ) (2,142 ) (7,062 ) (6,146 ) Cash paid for capitalized software and other intangible assets (769 ) (723 ) (2,152 ) (2,006 ) Cash interest expense (698 ) (1,034 ) (2,341 ) (2,943 ) Cash taxes (1,181 ) (368 ) (4,022 ) (2,201 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1,021 ) (1,949 ) (2,736 ) (1,057 ) Noncash share-based compensation 314 308 989 1,019 Other (2) 51 186 182 342 Free Cash Flow $3,387 $3,234 $11,316 $13,305

(1) 3rd quarter and year to date 2022 Adjusted EBITDA excludes ($9) million and $15 million of other operating and administrative expenses, respectively, related to our investment portfolio. 3rd quarter and year to date 2021 Adjusted EBITDA exclude $30 million and $79 million of other operating and administrative expenses, respectively, related to our investment portfolio and Sky transaction-related costs. (2) 3rd quarter and year to date 2022 includes decreases of ($9) million and $15 million, respectively, of costs related to our investment portfolio as these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. 3rd quarter and year to date 2021 includes decreases of $30 million and $79 million, respectively, of costs related to our investment portfolio and Sky transaction-related costs.

TABLE 5 Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions, except per share data) $ EPS(8) $ EPS $ EPS $ EPS Net income (loss) attributable to Comcast Corporation and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders ($4,598 ) ($1.05 ) $4,035 $0.86 $2,347 $0.52 $11,102 $2.38 Change NM NM (78.9%) (78.2%) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) 413 0.09 491 0.11 1,354 0.30 1,440 0.31 Investments (2) 141 0.03 (486 ) (0.10 ) 601 0.13 (1,608 ) (0.34 ) Items affecting period-over-period comparability: Goodwill and long-lived asset impairments (3) 8,541 1.94 — — 8,541 1.91 — — Income tax adjustments (4) (286 ) (0.07 ) — — (286 ) (0.06 ) 498 0.11 Loss on early redemption of debt (5) — — — — — — 59 0.01 Gains and losses related to businesses and investments (6) 9 0.00 — — 69 0.02 — — Costs related to Sky transaction (7) — — (1 ) — — — 20 — Adjusted Net income and Adjusted EPS $4,220 $0.96 $4,038 $0.87 $12,626 $2.82 $11,511 $2.47 Change 4.5% 10.3% 9.7% 14.2% NM=comparison not meaningful.

(1) Acquisition-related intangible assets are recognized as a result of the application of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 805, Business Combinations (such as customer relationships), and their amortization is significantly affected by the size and timing of our acquisitions. Amortization of intangible assets not resulting from business combinations (such as software and acquired intellectual property rights used in our theme parks) is included in Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets before income taxes $517 $603 $1,677 $1,781 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net of tax $413 $491 $1,354 $1,440

(2) Adjustments for investments include realized and unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net (as stated in Table 1), as well as the equity in net (income) losses of investees, net, for certain equity method investments, including Atairos and Hulu and costs related to our investment portfolio.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net $2 ($106 ) $207 ($532 ) Equity in net (income) losses of investees, net and other 183 (538 ) 589 (1,589 ) Investments before income taxes 185 (644 ) 796 (2,121 ) Investments, net of tax $141 ($486 ) $601 ($1,608 )

(3) 3rd quarter and year to date 2022 net income (loss) attributable to Comcast Corporation includes a loss of $8.6 billion related to goodwill and long-lived asset impairments in our Sky segment. The goodwill impairment was primarily not deductible for tax purposes. (4) 3rd quarter and year to date 2022 net income (loss) attributable to Comcast Corporation includes $286 million of income tax benefit related to state tax law changes. 3rd quarter and year to date 2021 net income attributable to Comcast Corporation includes $498 million of income tax expense adjustments related to UK tax law changes. (5) 3rd quarter and year to date 2021 net income (loss) attributable to Comcast Corporation includes $78 million of interest expense, $59 million net of tax, resulting from the early redemption of debt. (6) 3rd quarter and year to date 2022 net income (loss) attributable to Comcast Corporation include losses of $35 million and $96 million in other income, respectively, related to an impairment of an equity method investment, and include a gain of $(53) million in amortization expense, $(26) million net of tax, related to the sale of a business. (7) 3rd quarter and year to date 2021 net income (loss) attributable to Comcast Corporation includes ($1) million and $24 million of operating costs and expenses, $(1) million and $20 million net of tax, respectively, related to the Sky transaction. (8) For 3rd quarter 2022 reported EPS does not include the effects of any potentially dilutive shares because their effect would be antidilutive as a result of the loss for the period. Adjusted Net Income is positive for the 3rd quarter 2022 and therefore Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted average shares of 4,392 million, which includes the effects of potentially dilutive shares.

TABLE 6 Reconciliation of Sky Constant Currency Growth (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021(1 ) Change 2022 2021(1 ) Change Direct-to-Consumer $3,510 $3,525 (0.4 %) $11,073 $11,197 (1.1 %) Content 273 256 6.4 % 833 919 (9.3 %) Advertising 471 479 (1.6 %) 1,623 1,605 1.1 % Revenue $4,253 $4,260 (0.2 %) $13,529 $13,720 (1.4 %) Operating costs and expenses $3,553 $3,431 3.5 % $11,344 $12,022 (5.6 %) Adjusted EBITDA $701 $829 (15.5 %) $2,185 $1,698 28.7 %

(1) 2021 results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the current period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

TABLE 7 Reconciliation of Media Revenue Excluding Olympics and 2022 Super Bowl (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 Growth % 2022 2021 Growth % Revenue $5,230 $6,770 (22.7 %) $17,427 $16,955 2.8 % Olympics — 1,759 963 1,759 2022 Super Bowl — — 519 — Revenue excluding Olympics and 2022 Super Bowl $5,230 $5,011 4.4 % $15,945 $15,195 4.9 %

