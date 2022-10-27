BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Tom Bartlett, American Tower's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We saw strong leasing trends across our global portfolio of communications assets in the third quarter, as our customers continued to aggressively deploy next generation networks. Our business continues to demonstrate resiliency in the face of economic volatility, delivering solid performance and double-digit growth in our common stock dividend.

Looking ahead, we are excited about our positioning as the 5G ecosystem develops, leveraging our distributed portfolio of tower and land assets, together with our data center business, to support the networks of the future. Further, our investment grade balance sheet, strong liquidity and access to diversified sources of capital have us well positioned to execute on our disciplined capital allocation strategy, driving sustained growth and shareholder value for years to come."

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS OVERVIEW American Tower generated the following operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (all comparative information is presented against the quarter ended September 30, 2021). ($ in millions, except per share amounts.) Q3 2022 Growth Rate(1) Total revenue $ 2,672 8.8 % Total property revenue $ 2,610 10.2 % Total Tenant Billings Growth $ 72 3.9 % Organic Tenant Billings Growth $ 47 2.6 % Property Gross Margin $ 1,801 7.5 % Property Gross Margin % 69.0 % Net income(1) $ 820 12.9 % Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders(2) $ 840 16.1 % Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders per diluted share(2) $ 1.80 13.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,643 5.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 61.5 % Nareit Funds From Operations (FFO) attributable to AMT common stockholders $ 1,617 23.6 % Consolidated AFFO $ 1,144 (1.2) % Consolidated AFFO per Share $ 2.45 (3.2) % AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders $ 1,102 (3.3) % AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share $ 2.36 (5.2) % Cash provided by operating activities(3) $ 932 (55.5) % Less: total cash capital expenditures(4) $ 464 44.5 % Free Cash Flow(3) $ 468 (73.6) %

1. Q3 2022 growth rates, excluding Total Tenant Billings Growth, Organic Tenant Billings Growth and total cash capital expenditures, negatively impacted by approximately $48 million in incremental revenue reserves and related payment shortfalls in the current period associated with Vodafone Idea Limited ("VIL") in India.

2. Q3 2022 growth rates positively impacted by approximately $475 million of foreign currency gains in the current period as compared to foreign currency gains of approximately $181 million in the prior-year period.

3. Growth rates negatively impacted by a non-recurring advance payment received from a customer in Q3 2021 for payments due through Q4 2022. Cash from operations through the end of 2022 is expected to be proportionately negatively impacted as a result of this advance payment.

4. Q3 2022 cash capital expenditures include $9.8 million of finance lease and perpetual land easement payments reported in cash flows from financing activities in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

Please refer to "Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures" below for definitions and other information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures. For financial information and reconciliations to GAAP measures, please refer to the "Unaudited Selected Consolidated Financial Information" below.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION OVERVIEW Distributions - During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company declared the following regular cash distributions to its common stockholders: Common Stock Distributions Q3 2022(1) Distributions per share $ 1.47 Aggregate amount (in millions) $ 684 Year-over-year per share growth 12.2 %

1. The distribution declared on September 21, 2022, was paid in the fourth quarter of 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 11, 2022.

Capital Expenditures - During the third quarter of 2022, total capital expenditures were approximately $464 million, of which $46 million was for non-discretionary capital improvements and corporate capital expenditures. For additional capital expenditure details, please refer to the supplemental disclosure package available on the Company's website.

Acquisitions - During the third quarter of 2022, the Company spent approximately $141 million to acquire 114 communications sites and other communications infrastructure assets, including a data center in the Miami area for $34 million.

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2022, the Company acquired land under carrier or other third-party communications sites in New Zealand from Clearspan Pty Ltd for total consideration of approximately 50 million New Zealand Dollars (approximately $29 million at the date of closing).

Other Events - On August 31, 2022, the Company signed a master lease agreement with Verizon Communications Inc. ("Verizon") facilitating Verizon's on-going 5G network deployment across the Company's U.S. portfolio. The agreement provides a simplified and efficient leasing process through a contractual framework that is expected to drive mutual growth and value over a multi-year period.

LEVERAGE AND FINANCING OVERVIEW Leverage - For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company's Net Leverage Ratio was 5.5x net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) to third quarter 2022 annualized Adjusted EBITDA. Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio ($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) As of September 30, 2022 Total debt $ 38,329 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 2,122 Net Debt $ 36,207 Divided By: Third quarter annualized Adjusted EBITDA(1) 6,572 Net Leverage Ratio 5.5x

1. Q3 2022 Adjusted EBITDA multiplied by four.

Liquidity and Financing Activities - As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $7.0 billion of total liquidity, consisting of approximately $2.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $4.9 billion under its revolving credit facilities, net of any outstanding letters of credit.

During the third quarter, in connection with the funding of the acquisition of CoreSite Realty Corporation ("CoreSite," and the acquisition, the "CoreSite Acquisition"), the Company entered into an agreement pursuant to which certain investment vehicles affiliated with Stonepeak Partners LP (such investment vehicles, collectively, "Stonepeak") acquired a noncontrolling ownership interest in the Company's U.S. data center business. The transaction was completed in August 2022 for total aggregate consideration of $2.5 billion, through an investment in common equity and mandatorily convertible preferred equity.

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2022, the Company entered into an agreement with Stonepeak for Stonepeak to acquire additional common equity and mandatorily preferred equity interests in the Company's U.S. data center business for total aggregate consideration of $570.0 million. The transaction was completed on October 20, 2022. The Company used the proceeds from the initial investment and subsequent investment to repay existing indebtedness.

As of the date hereof, the Company holds a common equity interest of approximately 72% in its U.S. data center business, with Stonepeak holding approximately 28% of outstanding common equity and 100% of outstanding mandatorily convertible preferred equity. On a fully converted basis, which is expected to occur four years from the date of the initial closing in August 2022, and on the basis of the currently outstanding equity, the Company will hold a controlling ownership interest of approximately 64%, with Stonepeak holding approximately 36%.

FULL YEAR 2022 OUTLOOK

The following full year 2022 estimates are based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable and reflect the Company's expectations as of October 27, 2022. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of various factors, and the Company refers you to the cautionary language regarding "forward-looking" statements included in this press release when considering this information.

As of October 27, 2022, based on currently available information, the Company does not anticipate significant impacts to its underlying operating results in 2022 as a result of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic. This is subject to change depending on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time. Additional information pertaining to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company is provided in our Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's outlook is based on the following average foreign currency exchange rates to 1.00 U.S. Dollar for October 27, 2022 through December 31, 2022: (a) 161 Argentinean Pesos; (b) 1.54 Australian Dollars; (c) 102.40 Bangladeshi Taka; (d) 5.35 Brazilian Reais; (e) 1.36 Canadian Dollars; (f) 950 Chilean Pesos; (g) 4,520 Colombian Pesos; (h) 1.03 Euros; (i) 10.40 Ghanaian Cedis; (j) 81.90 Indian Rupees; (k) 123 Kenyan Shillings; (l) 20.50 Mexican Pesos; (m) 1.77 New Zealand Dollars; (n) 440 Nigerian Naira; (o) 7,060 Paraguayan Guarani; (p) 3.95 Peruvian Soles; (q) 59.10 Philippine Pesos; (r) 5.00 Polish Zloty; (s) 17.90 South African Rand; (t) 3,860 Ugandan Shillings; and (u) 670 West African CFA Francs.

The Company's outlook reflects estimated negative impacts of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations to property revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated AFFO of approximately $45 million, $22 million and $13 million, respectively, relative to the Company's prior 2022 outlook. The impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on net income metrics is not provided, as the impact on all components of the net income measure cannot be calculated without unreasonable effort.

The Company is raising the midpoint of its full year 2022 outlook for property revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by $70 million and $30 million, respectively, driven primarily by higher straight-line and international pass-through revenues, along with various one-time benefits, tenant billings outperformance and cost controls. Outperformance was partially offset by approximately $95 million and $125 million in incremental reserves associated with VIL in India for property revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively. The Company is lowering the midpoint of its full year 2022 outlook for Consolidated AFFO and AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders by $45 million and $40 million, respectively, due to the incremental reserves associated with VIL and the negative effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, partially offsetting other outperformance in the business. Similarly, the Company is lowering the midpoint of its full year 2022 outlook for AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share by $0.09 as a result of the negative impacts described above. The Company is raising the midpoint of its full year 2022 outlook for net income and net income attributable to AMT common stockholders by $290 million and $300 million, respectively, which includes the positive impact of foreign currency gains in the third quarter.

Additional information pertaining to the impact of foreign currency and London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") fluctuations on the Company's outlook has been provided in the supplemental disclosure package available on the Company's website.

2022 Outlook ($ in millions, except per share amounts.) Full Year 2022 Midpoint Growth Rates

vs. Prior Year Total property revenue(1) $ 10,395 to $ 10,485 14.6% Net income 2,860 to 2,940 12.9% Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders 2,930 to 3,010 15.7% Adjusted EBITDA 6,580 to 6,660 10.6% Consolidated AFFO 4,595 to 4,675 6.0% AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders 4,430 to 4,510 4.5% AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share $ 9.57 to $ 9.74 2.3%

1. Includes U.S. & Canada segment property revenue of $5,000 million to $5,010 million, international property revenue of $4,635 million to $4,705 million and Data Centers segment property revenue of $760 million to $770 million, reflecting midpoint growth rates of 1.7%, 12.1%, and 3,195.0%, respectively. The U.S. & Canada growth rate includes an estimated positive impact of less than 1% associated with an increase in non-cash straight-line revenue recognition. The international growth rate includes an estimated negative impact of over 6% from the translational effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. International property revenue reflects the Company's Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America segments. Data Centers property revenue reflects revenue from the Company's recently acquired CoreSite data center assets, along with revenue from its legacy owned data center facilities.

2022 Outlook for Total Property revenue, at the midpoint, includes the following components(1): ($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) U.S. & Canada

Property(2) International

Property(3) Data Centers

Property(4) Total Property International pass-through revenue N/A $ 1,530 N/A $ 1,530 Straight-line revenue 456 32 20 508

1. For additional discussion regarding these components, please refer to "Revenue Components" below.

2. U.S. & Canada property revenue includes revenue from all assets in the United States and Canada, other than data center facilities and related assets.

3. International property revenue reflects the Company's Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America segments.

4. Data Centers property revenue reflects revenue from the Company's recently acquired CoreSite data center assets, along with revenue from its legacy owned data center facilities.

2022 Outlook for Total Tenant Billings Growth, at the midpoint, includes the following components(1): (Totals may not add due to rounding.) U.S. & Canada Property International Property(2) Total Property Organic Tenant Billings ~1% ~6.5% ~3% New Site Tenant Billings ~0% ~10% ~3-4% Total Tenant Billings Growth ~1% ~16% ~6-7%

1. For additional discussion regarding the component growth rates, please refer to "Revenue Components" below. Tenant Billings Growth is not applicable to the Data Centers segment. For additional details related to the Data Centers segment, please refer to the supplemental disclosure package available on the Company's website.

2. International property revenue reflects the Company's Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America segments.

Outlook for Capital Expenditures: ($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) Full Year 2022 Discretionary capital projects(1) $ 835 to $ 865 Ground lease purchases 180 to 200 Start-up capital projects 270 to 290 Redevelopment 440 to 460 Capital improvement 160 to 170 Corporate 10 — 10 Total $ 1,895 to $ 1,995

1. Includes the construction of 6,000 to 7,000 communications sites globally.

Reconciliation of Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA to Net income: ($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) Full Year 2022 Net income $ 2,860 to $ 2,940 Interest expense 1,155 to 1,145 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 3,320 to 3,330 Income tax provision 110 to 120 Stock-based compensation expense 170 — 170 Other, including other operating expenses, interest income, gain (loss) on retirement of long-term obligations and other income (expense) (1,035) to (1,045) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,580 to $ 6,660

Reconciliation of Outlook for Consolidated AFFO and AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders to Net income: ($ in millions, except share and per share data, totals may not add due to rounding.) Full Year 2022 Net income $ 2,860 to $ 2,940 Straight-line revenue (508) — (508) Straight-line expense 42 — 42 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 3,320 to 3,330 Stock-based compensation expense 170 — 170 Deferred portion of income tax and other income tax adjustments (163) — (163) Other, including other operating expense, amortization of deferred financing costs, capitalized interest, debt discounts and premiums, gain (loss) on retirement of long-term obligations, other income (expense), long-term deferred interest charges and distributions to minority interests (956) — (956) Capital improvement capital expenditures (160) to (170) Corporate capital expenditures (10) — (10) Consolidated AFFO $ 4,595 to $ 4,675 Minority interest $ (165) — $ (165) AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders $ 4,430 to $ 4,510 Divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 463,000 — 463,000 AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share $ 9.57 to $ 9.74

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 223,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit the "Earnings Materials" and "Investor Presentations" sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures

In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) provided throughout this press release, the Company has presented the following Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures: Gross Margin, Operating Profit, Operating Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Nareit Funds From Operations (FFO) attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders, Consolidated Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders, Consolidated AFFO per Share, AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders per Share, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio. In addition, the Company presents: Tenant Billings, Tenant Billings Growth, Organic Tenant Billings Growth and New Site Tenant Billings Growth.

These measures are not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, they are presented as additional information because management believes they are useful indicators of the current financial performance of the Company's core businesses and are commonly used across its industry peer group. As outlined in detail below, the Company believes that these measures can assist in comparing company performance on a consistent basis irrespective of depreciation and amortization or capital structure, while also providing valuable incremental insight into the underlying operating trends of its business.

Depreciation and amortization can vary significantly among companies depending on accounting methods, particularly where acquisitions or non-operating factors, including historical cost basis, are involved. The Company's Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Revenue Components

In addition to reporting total revenue, the Company believes that providing transparency around the components of its revenue provides investors with insight into the indicators of the underlying demand for, and operating performance of, its real estate portfolio. Accordingly, the Company has provided disclosure of the following revenue components: (i) Tenant Billings, (ii) New Site Tenant Billings; (iii) Organic Tenant Billings; (iv) International pass-through revenue; (v) Straight-line revenue; (vi) Pre-paid amortization revenue; (vii) Foreign currency exchange impact; and (viii) Other revenue.

Tenant Billings: The majority of the Company's revenue is generated from non-cancellable, long-term tenant leases. Revenue from Tenant Billings reflects several key aspects of the Company's real estate business: (i) "colocations/amendments" reflects new tenant leases for space on existing sites and amendments to existing leases to add additional tenant equipment; (ii) "escalations" reflects contractual increases in billing rates, which are typically tied to fixed percentages or a variable percentage based on a consumer price index; (iii) "cancellations" reflects the impact of tenant lease terminations or non-renewals or, in limited circumstances, when the lease rates on existing leases are reduced; and (iv) "new sites" reflects the impact of new property construction and acquisitions.

New Site Tenant Billings: Day-one Tenant Billings associated with sites that have been built or acquired since the beginning of the prior-year period. Incremental colocations/amendments, escalations or cancellations that occur on these sites after the date of their addition to our portfolio are not included in New Site Tenant Billings. The Company believes providing New Site Tenant Billings enhances an investor's ability to analyze the Company's existing real estate portfolio growth as well as its development program growth, as the Company's construction and acquisition activities can drive variability in growth rates from period to period.

Organic Tenant Billings: Tenant Billings on sites that the Company has owned since the beginning of the prior-year period, as well as Tenant Billings activity on new sites that occurred after the date of their addition to the Company's portfolio.

International pass-through revenue: A portion of the Company's pass-through revenue is based on power and fuel expense reimbursements and therefore subject to fluctuations in fuel prices. As a result, revenue growth rates may fluctuate depending on the market price for fuel in any given period, which is not representative of the Company's real estate business and its economic exposure to power and fuel costs. Furthermore, this expense reimbursement mitigates the economic impact associated with fluctuations in operating expenses, such as power and fuel costs and land rents in certain of the Company's markets. As a result, the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide insight into the impact of pass-through revenue on certain revenue growth rates.

Straight-line revenue: Under GAAP, the Company recognizes revenue on a straight-line basis over the term of the contract for certain of its tenant leases. Due to the Company's significant base of non-cancellable, long-term tenant leases, this can result in significant fluctuations in growth rates upon tenant lease signings and renewals (typically increases), when amounts billed or received upfront upon these events are initially deferred. These signings and renewals are only a portion of the Company's underlying business growth and can distort the underlying performance of our Tenant Billings Growth. As a result, the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide insight into the impact of straight-line revenue on certain growth rates in revenue and select other measures.

Pre-paid amortization revenue: The Company recovers a portion of the costs it incurs for the redevelopment and development of its properties from its tenants. These upfront payments are then amortized over the initial term of the corresponding tenant lease. Given this amortization is not necessarily directly representative of underlying leasing activity on its real estate portfolio (i.e. does not have a renewal option or escalation as our tenant leases do), the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide insight into the impact of pre-paid amortization revenue on certain revenue growth rates to provide transparency into the underlying performance of our real estate business.

Foreign currency exchange impact: The majority of the Company's international revenue and operating expenses are denominated in each country's local currency. As a result, foreign currency fluctuations may distort the underlying performance of our real estate business from period to period, depending on the movement of foreign currency exchange rates versus the U.S. Dollar. The Company believes it is appropriate to quantify the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on its reported growth to provide transparency into the underlying performance of its real estate business.

Other revenue: Other revenue represents revenue not captured by the above listed items and can include items such as customer settlements, fiber solutions revenue and data centers revenue.

Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measure Definitions

Tenant Billings Growth: The increase or decrease resulting from a comparison of Tenant Billings for a current period with Tenant Billings for the corresponding prior-year period, in each case adjusted for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the growth in recurring Tenant Billings and underlying demand for its real estate portfolio.

Organic Tenant Billings Growth: The portion of Tenant Billings Growth attributable to Organic Tenant Billings. The Company believes that organic growth is a useful measure of its ability to add tenancy and incremental revenue to its assets for the reported period, which enables investors and analysts to gain additional insight into the relative attractiveness, and therefore the value, of the Company's property assets.

New Site Tenant Billings Growth: The portion of Tenant Billings Growth attributable to New Site Tenant Billings. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the growth attributable to Tenant Billings from recently acquired or constructed properties.

Gross Margin: Revenues less operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion, selling, general, administrative and development expense and other operating expenses. Prior to the first quarter of 2021, stock-based compensation expense recorded in costs of operations was also excluded. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the site-level profitability of its assets.

Operating Profit: Gross Margin less selling, general, administrative and development expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense and corporate expenses. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the site-level profitability of its assets while also taking into account the overhead expenses required to manage each of its operating segments.

Operating Profit Margin: The percentage that results from dividing Operating Profit by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA: Net income before income (loss) from equity method investments, income tax benefit (provision), other income (expense), gain (loss) on retirement of long-term obligations, interest expense, interest income, other operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization and accretion and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the profitability of its operations while at the same time taking into account the central overhead expenses required to manage its global operations. In addition, it is a widely used performance measure across the telecommunications real estate sector.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: The percentage that results from dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue.

Nareit Funds From Operations (FFO), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit), attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders: Net income before gains or losses from the sale or disposal of real estate, real estate related impairment charges, real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion and dividends on preferred stock and to noncontrolling interests, and including adjustments for (i) unconsolidated affiliates and (ii) noncontrolling interests. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the operating performance of its property assets by excluding the charges described above, particularly depreciation expenses, given the high initial, up-front capital intensity of the Company's operating model. In addition, it is a widely used performance measure across the telecommunications real estate sector.

Consolidated Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO): Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders before (i) straight-line revenue and expense, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) the deferred portion of income tax and other income tax adjustments, (iv) non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion, (v) amortization of deferred financing costs, capitalized interest, debt discounts and premiums and long-term deferred interest charges, (vi) other income (expense), (vii) gain (loss) on retirement of long-term obligations, (viii) other operating income (expense), and adjustments for (ix) unconsolidated affiliates and (x) noncontrolling interests, less cash payments related to capital improvements and cash payments related to corporate capital expenditures. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the operating performance of its property assets by further adjusting the Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders metric to exclude the factors outlined above, which if unadjusted, may cause material fluctuations in Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders growth from period to period that would not be representative of the underlying performance of the Company's property assets in those periods. In addition, it is a widely used performance measure across the telecommunications real estate sector.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders: Consolidated AFFO, excluding the impact of noncontrolling interests on both Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders and the other line items included in the calculation of Consolidated AFFO. The Company believes that providing this additional metric enhances transparency, given the minority interests in its European business.

Consolidated AFFO per Share: Consolidated AFFO divided by the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders per Share: AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders divided by the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities less total cash capital expenditures, including payments on finance leases and perpetual land easements. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as the basis for comparing our performance and coverage ratios with other companies in its industry, although this measure of Free Cash Flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Net Debt: Total long-term debt, including current portion and finance lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents.

Net Leverage Ratio: Net Debt divided by the quarter's annualized Adjusted EBITDA (the quarter's Adjusted EBITDA multiplied by four). The Company believes that including this calculation is important for investors and analysts given it is a critical component underlying its credit agency ratings.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning our goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, future operating results and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our full year 2022 outlook and other targets, foreign currency exchange rates, our expectations for the closing of signed acquisitions and signed partnership agreements, our expectations for the financing of our acquisitions, our expectations regarding the potential impacts of the Adjusted Gross Revenue court ruling in India, including impacts on our customers' payments, and factors that could affect such expectations, our expectations regarding the impacts of COVID-19 and actions in response to the pandemic on our business and our operating results and factors that could affect such expectations and our expectations regarding the leasing demand for communications real estate. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: (1) a significant decrease in leasing demand for our communications infrastructure would materially and adversely affect our business and operating results, and we cannot control that demand; (2) if our customers consolidate their operations, exit their businesses or share site infrastructure to a significant degree, our growth, revenue and ability to generate positive cash flows could be materially and adversely affected; (3) a substantial portion of our revenue is derived from a small number of customers, and we are sensitive to adverse changes in the creditworthiness and financial strength of our customers; (4) increasing competition within our industry may materially and adversely affect our revenue; (5) our expansion initiatives involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those related to integrating acquired or leased assets, that could adversely affect our operating results, disrupt our operations or expose us to additional risk; (6) failure to successfully and efficiently integrate and operate acquired data center facilities and related assets, including those acquired through the CoreSite Acquisition, into our operations may adversely affect our business, operations and financial condition; (7) new technologies or changes in our or a customer's business model could make our communications infrastructure leasing business less desirable and result in decreasing revenues and operating results; (8) competition for assets could adversely affect our ability to achieve our return on investment criteria; (9) our leverage and debt service obligations may materially and adversely affect our ability to raise additional financing to fund capital expenditures, future growth and expansion initiatives and to satisfy our distribution requirements; (10) rising inflation may adversely affect us by increasing costs beyond what we can recover through price increases; (11) restrictive covenants in the agreements related to our securitization transactions, our credit facilities and our debt securities could materially and adversely affect our business by limiting flexibility, and we may be prohibited from paying dividends on our common stock, which may jeopardize our qualification for taxation as a REIT; (12) we may be adversely affected by changes in LIBOR reporting practices, the method in which LIBOR is determined or the use of alternative reference rates; (13) our business, and that of our customers, is subject to laws, regulations and administrative and judicial decisions, and changes thereto, that could restrict our ability to operate our business as we currently do or impact our competitive landscape; (14) our foreign operations are subject to economic, political and other risks that could materially and adversely affect our revenues or financial position, including risks associated with fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (15) if we fail to remain qualified for taxation as a REIT, we will be subject to tax at corporate income tax rates, which may substantially reduce funds otherwise available, and even if we qualify for taxation as a REIT, we may face tax liabilities that impact earnings and available cash flow; (16) complying with REIT requirements may limit our flexibility or cause us to forego otherwise attractive opportunities; (17) we could have liability under environmental and occupational safety and health laws; (18) our towers, fiber networks, data centers or computer systems may be affected by natural disasters (including as a result of climate change) and other unforeseen events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage or result in increased insurance premiums; (19) if we, or third parties on which we rely, experience technology failures, including cybersecurity incidents or the loss of personally identifiable information, we may incur substantial costs and suffer other negative consequences, which may include reputational damage; (20) our costs could increase and our revenues could decrease due to perceived health risks from radio emissions, especially if these perceived risks are substantiated; (21) if we are unable to protect our rights to the land under our towers and buildings in which our data centers are located, it could adversely affect our business and operating results; and (22) if we are unable or choose not to exercise our rights to purchase towers that are subject to lease and sublease agreements at the end of the applicable period, our cash flows derived from those towers will be eliminated. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information provided in Item 1A of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated in our upcoming Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, each under the caption "Risk Factors." We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,121.8 $ 1,949.9 Restricted cash 127.8 393.4 Accounts receivable, net 722.4 728.9 Prepaid and other current assets 787.0 657.2 Total current assets 3,759.0 3,729.4 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 19,402.6 19,784.0 GOODWILL 12,686.2 13,350.1 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 18,320.3 20,727.2 DEFERRED TAX ASSET 116.4 131.6 DEFERRED RENT ASSET 2,878.0 2,539.6 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET 8,857.5 9,225.1 NOTES RECEIVABLE AND OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS 492.8 400.9 TOTAL $ 66,512.8 $ 69,887.9 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 212.0 $ 272.4 Accrued expenses 1,202.7 1,412.8 Distributions payable 697.1 642.1 Accrued interest 199.5 254.7 Current portion of operating lease liability 766.3 712.6 Current portion of long-term obligations 3,015.2 4,568.7 Unearned revenue 529.8 1,204.0 Total current liabilities 6,622.6 9,067.3 LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS 35,313.9 38,685.5 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY 7,566.4 8,041.8 ASSET RETIREMENT OBLIGATIONS 2,010.2 2,003.0 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY 1,496.8 1,830.9 OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,184.3 1,189.8 Total liabilities 54,194.2 60,818.3 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: Common stock 4.8 4.7 Additional paid-in capital 14,646.9 12,240.2 Distributions in excess of earnings (689.3) (1,142.4) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,398.2) (4,738.9) Treasury stock (1,282.4) (1,282.4) Total American Tower Corporation equity 6,281.8 5,081.2 Noncontrolling interests 6,036.8 3,988.4 Total equity 12,318.6 9,069.6 TOTAL $ 66,512.8 $ 69,887.9

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES: Property $ 2,609.9 $ 2,368.9 $ 7,825.2 $ 6,731.6 Services 61.6 85.4 180.9 180.1 Total operating revenues 2,671.5 2,454.3 8,006.1 6,911.7 OPERATING EXPENSES: Costs of operations (exclusive of items shown separately below): Property 808.8 693.4 2,374.3 1,880.0 Services 27.7 30.9 84.5 66.5 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 898.1 611.4 2,540.4 1,688.7 Selling, general, administrative and development expense(1) 231.2 205.9 748.0 595.7 Other operating expenses 52.8 85.2 98.6 175.4 Total operating expenses 2,018.6 1,626.8 5,845.8 4,406.3 OPERATING INCOME 652.9 827.5 2,160.3 2,505.4 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 18.8 9.4 43.0 28.4 Interest expense (294.0) (226.1) (833.0) (646.8) Loss on retirement of long-term obligations (0.4) — (0.4) (25.7) Other income (including foreign currency gains of $474.5, $180.5, $1,111.3 and $422.1, respectively) 478.5 166.8 1,109.4 439.6 Total other income (expense) 202.9 (49.9) 319.0 (204.5) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 855.8 777.6 2,479.3 2,300.9 Income tax provision (36.1) (51.4) (66.0) (174.5) NET INCOME 819.7 726.2 2,413.3 2,126.4 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 20.0 (3.2) 36.3 (12.1) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 839.7 $ 723.0 $ 2,449.6 $ 2,114.3 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE AMOUNTS: Basic net income attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders $ 1.80 $ 1.59 $ 5.32 $ 4.70 Diluted net income attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders $ 1.80 $ 1.58 $ 5.31 $ 4.68 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands): BASIC 465,594 455,224 460,141 450,148 DILUTED 466,801 456,977 461,360 451,981

1. Selling, general, administrative and development expense include stock-based compensation expense in aggregate amounts of $39.2 million and $138.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, and $28.1 million and $98.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 2,413.3 $ 2,126.4 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 2,540.4 1,688.7 Stock-based compensation expense 138.1 98.0 Loss on early retirement of long-term obligations 0.4 25.7 Other non-cash items reflected in statements of operations (1,112.2) (340.8) Increase in net deferred rent balances (350.4) (324.3) Right-of-use asset and Operating lease liability, net 0.6 13.9 Unearned revenue (710.9) 995.1 Increase in assets (309.3) (201.6) (Decrease) increase in liabilities (98.8) 59.9 Cash provided by operating activities 2,511.2 4,141.0 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for purchase of property and equipment and construction activities (1,215.4) (916.7) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (359.1) (9,595.3) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments and other non-current assets 16.0 13.8 Payment for investments in equity securities — (25.0) Deposits and other 52.3 (1.3) Cash used for investing activities (1,506.2) (10,524.5) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term borrowings, net 13.5 — Borrowings under credit facilities 3,500.0 7,666.9 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net 1,293.6 5,609.4 Proceeds from term loans — 2,347.0 Repayments of notes payable, credit facilities, senior notes, secured debt, term loans and finance leases(1) (8,595.7) (10,752.8) Contributions from noncontrolling interest holders 2,548.5 3,078.2 Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders (3.2) (223.1) Proceeds from stock options and employee stock purchase plan 21.0 60.4 Distributions paid on common stock (1,945.9) (1,674.4) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net 2,291.7 2,361.8 Payment for early retirement of long-term obligations — (61.9) Deferred financing costs and other financing activities(2) (84.0) (126.2) Purchases of redeemable noncontrolling interests — (2.5) Cash (used for) provided by financing activities (960.5) 8,282.8 Net effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (138.2) (61.4) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH (93.7) 1,837.9 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,343.3 1,861.4 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 2,249.6 $ 3,699.3 CASH PAID FOR INCOME TAXES, NET(3) $ 244.5 $ 121.1 CASH PAID FOR INTEREST $ 852.5 $ 576.9

1. Nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 include $4.7 million and $4.0 million of finance lease payments, respectively.

2. Nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 include $27.6 million and $25.0 million of perpetual land easement payments, respectively.

3. Nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes $46.6 million related to the Global Tower Partners ("GTP") one-time cash settlement. In 2015, the Company incurred charges in connection with certain tax elections wherein MIP Tower Holdings LLC, parent company to GTP, would no longer operate as a separate REIT for federal and state income tax purposes. The Company finalized a settlement related to this tax election in the nine month period ended September 30, 2022.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS, BY SEGMENT ($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) During the fourth quarter of 2021, as a result of the CoreSite Acquisition, the Company updated its reportable segments to add a Data Centers segment. The Data Centers segment is within its property operations. The Company now reports its results in seven segments - U.S. & Canada property (which includes all assets in the United States and Canada, other than the Company's data center facilities and related assets), Asia-Pacific property, Africa property, Europe property, Latin America property, Data Centers and Services. The Company believes this change provides greater visibility into its operating segments and aligns its reporting with management's current approach of allocating costs and resources, managing growth and profitability and assessing the operating performance of its business segments. This change applies to its business operations results for the year 2021 and had no impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements for any prior year periods. Historical financial information prior to 2021 has not been adjusted to reflect the change in reportable segments. Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Property Services Total U.S. & Canada Latin America Asia-Pacific Africa Europe Total International(1) Data Centers(2) Total Property Segment revenues $ 1,259 $ 420 $ 249 $ 303 $ 184 $ 1,157 $ 194 $ 2,610 $ 62 $ 2,672 Segment operating expenses 219 132 172 120 83 506 84 809 28 837 Segment Gross Margin $ 1,040 $ 289 $ 77 $ 184 $ 101 $ 651 $ 110 $ 1,801 $ 34 $ 1,835 Segment SG&A(3) 48 27 11 19 12 69 16 133 6 139 Segment Operating Profit. $ 992 $ 262 $ 67 $ 164 $ 89 $ 582 $ 94 $ 1,668 $ 28 $ 1,696 Segment Operating Profit Margin 79 % 62 % 27 % 54 % 48 % 50 % 49 % 64 % 46 % 63 % Growth Metrics Revenue Growth 2.5 % 7.5 % (20.5) % 17.9 % 4.7 % 1.7 % 7,074.1 % 10.2 % (27.9) % 8.8 % Total Tenant Billings Growth 0.2 % 8.4 % 5.6 % 12.4 % 14.2 % 9.8 % N/A 3.9 % Organic Tenant Billings Growth 0.3 % 8.2 % 1.9 % 6.8 % 6.0 % 6.1 % N/A 2.6 % Revenue Components(4) Prior-Year Tenant Billings $ 1,107 $ 250 $ 158 $ 189 $ 114 $ 711 $ — $ 1,819 Colocations/Amendments 38 8 8 14 3 34 — 72 Escalations 31 24 3 10 5 42 — 74 Cancellations (64) (13) (7) (12) (1) (33) — (98) Other (1) 1 (0) 0 (0) 0 — (1) Organic Tenant Billings $ 1,111 $ 271 $ 161 $ 202 $ 121 $ 755 $ — $ 1,865 New Site Tenant Billings (2) 1 6 11 9 27 — 25 Total Tenant Billings $ 1,109 $ 271 $ 167 $ 212 $ 130 $ 781 $ — $ 1,890 Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(5) (0) (7) (12) (23) (19) (60) — (60) Total Tenant Billings (Current Period) $ 1,109 $ 265 $ 155 $ 190 $ 112 $ 722 $ — $ 1,831 Straight-Line Revenue 114 (0) 1 9 1 11 5 129 Pre-paid Amortization Revenue 26 1 — 0 3 4 — 30 Other Revenue 11 49 (23) (5) 11 32 189 232 International Pass-Through Revenue — 109 122 122 69 423 — 423 Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(6) (0) (3) (6) (13) (12) (34) — (34) Total Property Revenue (Current Period) $ 1,259 $ 420 $ 249 $ 303 $ 184 $ 1,157 $ 194 $ 2,610

1. Total International reflects the Company's international operations excluding Canada.

2. For additional details related to the Data Centers segment, please refer to the supplemental disclosure package available on the Company's website.

3. Excludes stock-based compensation expense.

4. All components of revenue, except those labeled current period, have been translated at prior-period foreign currency exchange rates.

5. Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on all components of Total Tenant Billings.

6. Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on components of revenue, other than Total Tenant Billings.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS, BY SEGMENT (CONTINUED) ($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Property Services Total U.S. & Canada Latin America Asia-Pacific Africa Europe Total International(1) Data Centers(2) Total Property Segment revenues $ 1,229 $ 391 $ 314 $ 257 $ 176 $ 1,138 $ 3 $ 2,369 $ 85 $ 2,454 Segment operating expenses 220 124 187 88 73 472 1 693 31 724 Segment Gross Margin $ 1,008 $ 267 $ 126 $ 169 $ 103 $ 666 $ 2 $ 1,676 $ 55 $ 1,730 Segment SG&A(3) 47 26 22 17 13 77 1 125 4 129 Segment Operating Profit $ 961 $ 241 $ 105 $ 153 $ 90 $ 589 $ 0 $ 1,550 $ 51 $ 1,601 Segment Operating Profit Margin 78 % 62 % 33 % 59 % 51 % 52 % 15 % 65 % 59 % 65 % Growth Metrics Revenue Growth 9.5 % 29.7 % 2.7 % 17.0 % 354.3 % 31.5 % N/A 19.2 % 237.5 % 21.9 % Total Tenant Billings Growth 8.5 % 16.2 % 5.1 % 16.7 % 238.0 % 26.8 % N/A 15.0 % Organic Tenant Billings Growth 4.3 % 7.0 % 0.7 % 9.4 % 5.4 % 5.9 % N/A 4.9 % Revenue Components(4) Prior-Year Tenant Billings $ 1,020 $ 207 $ 150 $ 160 $ 34 $ 551 $ — $ 1,571 Colocations/Amendments 34 8 12 10 2 33 — 67 Escalations 33 10 3 7 0 21 — 54 Cancellations (22) (5) (14) (4) (1) (23) — (45) Other. (2) 1 (0) 1 — 1 — (0) Organic Tenant Billings $ 1,064 $ 222 $ 151 $ 175 $ 35 $ 583 $ — $ 1,647 New Site Tenant Billings 43 19 7 12 78 115 — 159 Total Tenant Billings $ 1,107 $ 241 $ 157 $ 187 $ 113 $ 699 $ — $ 1,806 Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(5) — 9 1 2 1 13 — 13 Total Tenant Billings (Current Period) $ 1,107 $ 250 $ 158 $ 189 $ 114 $ 711 $ — $ 1,819 Straight-Line Revenue 91 3 2 3 1 9 — 99 Pre-paid Amortization Revenue 28 1 — 0 (7) (6) — 22 Other Revenue 3 36 15 1 11 62 3 68 International Pass-Through Revenue — 96 138 65 57 355 — 355 Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(6) — 5 1 0 (0) 6 — 6 Total Property Revenue (Current Period) $ 1,229 $ 391 $ 314 $ 257 $ 176 $ 1,138 $ 3 $ 2,369

1. Total International reflects the Company's international operations excluding Canada.

2. For additional details related to the Data Centers segment, please refer to the supplemental disclosure package available on the Company's website.

3. Excludes stock-based compensation expense.

4. All components of revenue, except those labeled current period, have been translated at prior-period foreign currency exchange rates.

5. Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on all components of Total Tenant Billings.

6. Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on components of revenue, other than Total Tenant Billings.

UNAUDITED SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION ($ in millions, except share and per share data, totals may not add due to rounding.) The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin are as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Net income $ 819.7 $ 726.2 Income tax provision 36.1 51.4 Other income (478.5) (166.8) Loss on retirement of long-term obligations 0.4 — Interest expense 294.0 226.1 Interest income (18.8) (9.4) Other operating expenses 52.8 85.2 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 898.1 611.4 Stock-based compensation expense 39.2 28.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,643.0 $ 1,552.2 Total revenue $ 2,671.5 $ 2,454.3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 62 % 63 %

The reconciliation of Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders to net income and the calculation of Consolidated AFFO, Consolidated AFFO per Share, AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders and AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders per Share are as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Net income $ 819.7 $ 726.2 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 834.6 550.2 Losses from sale or disposal of real estate and real estate related impairment charges 14.8 55.4 Dividends to noncontrolling interests(1) (8.7) — Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interests (43.0) (23.5) Nareit FFO attributable to AMT common stockholders $ 1,617.4 $ 1,308.3 Straight-line revenue (127.7) (99.6) Straight-line expense 9.4 13.0 Stock-based compensation expense 39.2 28.1 Deferred portion of income tax and other income tax adjustments (27.0) (7.5) Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 63.5 61.2 Amortization of deferred financing costs, capitalized interest, debt discounts and premiums and long-term deferred interest charges 12.2 9.7 Other income(2) (478.5) (166.8) Loss on retirement of long-term obligations 0.4 — Other operating expense(3) 38.0 29.8 Capital improvement capital expenditures (43.1) (40.4) Corporate capital expenditures (3.3) (1.5) Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interests 43.0 23.5 Consolidated AFFO $ 1,143.5 $ 1,157.8 Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interests(4) (41.9) (18.7) AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders $ 1,101.6 $ 1,139.1 Divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 466,801 456,977 Consolidated AFFO per Share $ 2.45 $ 2.53 AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share $ 2.36 $ 2.49

1. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily includes $5.5 million of distributions payable related to the outstanding Stonepeak mandatorily convertible preferred equity.

2. Three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 include gains on foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations of $474.5 million and $180.5 million, respectively.

3. Primarily includes acquisition-related costs and integration costs.

4. Includes adjustments for the impact on both Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders as well as the other line items included in the calculation of Consolidated AFFO.

